Offshore Drilling - COSL Did It Again! Jack-Ups 'Available For Free, Pay Later If Satisfied'

It may be a potential here but the innovative arrangement needs to be refined in my opinion to fit the Industry.

This is not the first deal of this nature that COSL has used to put its Jack-ups to work.

MFDevCo has executed a collaboration agreement with the drilling contractor COSL Drilling Pan Pacific Limited [CDPL] to work together to secure marginal field projects.

Image: Jack-up COSL Hunter - Illustration only.

Investment Thesis:

China Offshore Services Ltd., or in short COSL is another offshore driller who is struggling its way out of this terrible market by trying a new "approach" that merits to be evaluated seriously. However, this "innovative" relationship is raising some serious eyebrows. Let's be open and positive for a minute, and look at the deal.

Looking deeper into this "innovative" agreement, I can imagine some real opportunities for the offshore industry in general. This new type of deal can even be expanded to the deepwater and ultra-deepwater as well, and would probably create a new era of activity, by unlocking projects that could not be started because of the initial cost, especially, for small and medium independent O&G operators.

The main uncertainty is regarding the exact formulation of the contract, and a fair repartition of the risks involved. It may work though.

Commentary:

This is not the first deal of this nature that COSL has used to put its Jack-ups to work.

On November 16, 2016, we learned from OffshoreEnergyToday the following:

Pressed by the lack of demand for drilling services, there have been talks of some drillers even going as far as chartering out rigs at below-breakeven day rates, to keep them busy. However, there is now a new development in the offshore drilling space. Namely, Sirius Petroleum on Wednesday said it has hired a jack-up drilling rig from China's COSL Drilling, to be used for a drilling campaign offshore Nigeria. Announcing the deal, Sirius said it had entered into a "key vendor financed offshore drilling contract" with COSL, whereby COSL would take payment for the charter at a later date.

Almost too good to be real, isn't it?

COSL will receive a very limited day rate while drilling for Sirius Petroleum in Ororo field Nigeria, and will defer "a significant portion of the cost of the rig until after the Company commences the production of hydrocarbons".

Again, On January 26, 2017, we learned from OffshoreEnergyToday the following:

UK-based Marginal Field Development Company [MFDevCo] has executed a collaboration agreement with the drilling contractor COSL Drilling Pan Pacific Limited [CDPL] to work together to secure marginal field projects. ... CDPL offering commercial terms that should expedite MFDevCo's entry into projects and facilitate earlier development. ... According to NU-Oil, specific details of the commercial arrangement will be agreed on a project by project basis, to allow project-specific timelines and conditions to be accounted for. However, in general terms, CDPL has committed to offering delayed invoice and payment terms to MFDevCo which, in certain circumstances and on terms mutually agreed, will have the effect of deferring a significant portion of the cost of the rig until after hydrocarbon production has started. ... In return for the commitment it is making, CDPL will have the exclusive first option to provide drilling and other core COSL services on projects that MFDevCo enters into, provided that there is no conflict with existing members of the MFD Consortium and that acceptable terms structured as outlined above can be agreed. This therefore forms the basis for a long-term working relationship with the potential for increasing efficiencies in service provision and working practices going forward. In addition, MFDevCo and CDPL have agreed to investigate the possibility of additional services...

Why not, if it is free and fee paid when oil is flowing?

I have to admit, I am a little perplexed by this "innovative" arrangement.

First, I read the article with a smile because I could not really see the "win win" situation in this type of deal, more a "win lose" one.

It is clear it is a great deal for MFDevCo, because the company will be able to go ahead and explore at a very limited amount of cash invested upfront.

Now, on the other hand, is there any hidden positive for CDPL and COSL in this agreement that can be considered worth the sacrifice?

In this case, why using an intermediary such as Sirius or MFDevCo and not turning to an O & E company yourself, and sell the prospect with a discovery in place, reserve P1 and P2 established and exclusivity for services? Another alternative could be to get paid in "working interest" in the field that can be monetized, when the field shows a discovery made by the driller at no initial cost.



A small partial farm out from the O&E operator that do not require to develop and take care of the field later. It doesn't change much if the field is worth something which is what CDPL assumed anyway.

This is exactly where I am failing to see a huge win for CDPL who takes all the risks, pays for the work at no extra-rewards, or so little that it is not worth to talk about.

On a final note, I believe this arrangement needs to be refined to fit the entire offshore industry. If it is really the cost up front that prevent some O&G operators to go ahead and drill, then it is perhaps a good idea to find a relationship of some sort (partnering) to trigger activity in this sector. Maybe, some of the strong offshore drillers such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble (NYSE:NE), Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) may find a niche as "turnkey oil maker" in which they acquire offshore blocks and invest in exploration until a discovery is made, and sell the prospect ready-to-produce either for cash or negotiate a Joint venture with an oil major who knows how to develop the field.

Something to think about...

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.