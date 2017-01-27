Procter & Gamble Struggles And The Stock Soars

Image credit

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a stock I've pretty much always viewed as way too expensive. This is a company that struggles to grow and, while it owns many of the most popular brands in the world, it isn't enough. I've been very critical of the company's ability to grow revenue and earnings and lamented its very high growth multiple despite these things. That means the stock has been, and remains tremendously overpriced, and nothing about the Q2 report changed for the better.

Organic sales were up 2% during the quarter as volume gained 2% and price/mix were flat. Weak volume is something I've criticized PG for in the past, but in Q2, it came through with a nice gain. The problem is that its past strength in price and mix has apparently gone and that isn't good for long term revenue growth or indeed, for margins. The fact that volume was higher is terrific. It even beat my own expectations, but it seems that competition is making it difficult to continue price and mix gains. I've said in the past that PG's former price gains weren't sustainable and it seems we've reached that point but to its credit, I didn't see 2% volume growth coming. That's a worthy gain and it helped salvage total organic revenue despite flat pricing.

Unfortunately for PG, it still cannot get away from the strong dollar. This has been a problem for as long as I can remember, and PG continues to struggle due to the global nature of its business. Forex removed the entirety of the 2% organic revenue gain and that's simply huge in terms of impact. As hard as PG has to fight to gain any sort of meaningful revenue, it is a problem that currency moves prevent it from keeping it. With the dollar looking very strong at the beginning of 2017, there is no respite in sight, and PG will have to work very hard to continue to even produce revenue. The combination of difficult growth conditions and the dollar - which seems not to giveth but only to taketh away when it comes to PG - is much too difficult to overcome. Yet, the stock trades for a growth multiple, which makes no sense.

Where PG is doing some great work is with respect to gross margins, which rose 70bps in Q2 on a core basis. A whopping 210bps of productivity savings were offset by higher commodity prices and negative forex impacts of 50bps. We've all seen the theme in industrials in the past few quarters of a focus on productivity and PG is setting the pace for the field. I love these sorts of gains because it allows profits to grow at much higher rates than revenue, and PG's margins are tremendous. The only problem is that the dollar continues to show up uninvited in PG's results and its impact was the 50bps I mentioned in Q2. Again, that is a significant headwind to earnings growth and it isn't going anywhere, meaning that it is reasonable to assume that PG is already in a 50bps hole with respect to gross margins before it even gets started. That's a tough spot to be in. While margin improvements still came in at 70bps in Q2, how long can that last? At some point, PG is going to reach a point of peak efficiency and that will slow or stop margin improvements. Tough comparables are certainly coming for PG, from a margin perspective, and it will be very interesting to see what happens when they do.

The problem here is that PG offsets virtually all of its gross margin gains with higher spending on marketing. That's an unfortunate thing and, while it is obviously important to invest in growing the business, that's a lot to spend on marketing. The good news is that marketing is something that can be pulled back very quickly, but the bad news is that apparently, management feels the need to spend this heavily. That's not necessarily good as this level of marketing spending is going to crimp margins over time. I'm very curious to see what happens in Q3 on this front because it is tremendously important to the margin discussion. Perhaps management felt the additional gross margins afforded the opportunity to invest in marketing; we'll just have to wait and see.

The really amazing thing is that PG guided for flat sales in this fiscal year and yet the stock is up on the news. This is a company that is still struggling to grow despite its volume gains in Q2 and, with the dollar and heavy marketing spending weighing on margins, growth is tough to come by there as well. Analysts have PG hitting flat sales and 5% EPS growth this year and, even if you assume that's true, the multiple of 22 is absurdly high. That's more than 4X its growth rate and I simply don't understand it. PG's yield is nice, I suppose, but that isn't enough to warrant the current market price.

We know revenue growth will always be anemic regardless of whether forex is a problem or not. But with respect to margins, there is a ceiling somewhere in terms of how productive PG can get. At some point - it may be soon or it may be several quarters out - PG is going to get to the point where it cannot continue to expand margins the way that it recently has. When that happens, forex and marketing spending are going to weigh heavily on margins and then what? You have a stock with no revenue growth, and no margin growth, which may be trading at around 22 times earnings. It's ludicrous and PG is still one of the most expensive stocks in this market.

