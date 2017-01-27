McKesson Will Acquire CoverMyMeds For Prescription Authorization Technology

The deal will significantly add to McKesson's pharma supply chain capabilities, enabling it to increase its offerings to all the players in the pharmaceutical distribution system.

Pharmaceutical supply and technology company McKesson said it will acquire CoverMyMeds for up to $1.1 billion.

Quick Take

Healthcare services and IT company McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced an agreement to acquire medication technology company CoverMyMeds for up to $1.1 billion in upfront and contingent consideration.

MCK is acquiring CoverMyMeds to provide its pharmaceutical distribution supply chain with automation technology to help streamline customer operations, reducing costs, errors and delay.

The deal holds significant promise for MCK as it continues to build out its supply chain solutions.

Target Company

Columbus, Ohio-based CoverMyMeds was founded in 2008 by CEO Matt Scantland, Alan Scantland and VP Sales Sam Rajan.

The company provides an electronic prior authorization system for healthcare providers and pharmacists.

The system automates prior authorizations through online, EHR (Electronic Health Record) systems and pharmacy systems making it easier to authorize prescriptions while potentially reducing errors and delay.

CoverMyMeds says that its system is in use at '47,000 pharmacies, 700,000 prescribers and the nation's largest pharmacy benefits managers [PBMs] and payers.'

Below is a brief explainer video:

(Source: CoverMyMeds YouTube)

The company raised $5 million in disclosed financing, including a Series A round from Ohio-based SaaS Capital.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

McKesson is paying up to $1.1 billion, 'or $0.9 billion net of incremental cash tax benefits', for CoverMyMeds.

The deal also includes up to $300 million in contingent consideration based on CoverMyMeds' financial results through FYE 2019.

CoverMyMeds will continue to operate as a independent entity with Matt Scantland continuing as CEO and Sam Rajan heading sales.

McKesson was already familiar with CoverMyMeds prior to the acquisition.

Since 2010, CoverMyMeds has been a partner with McKesson's RelayHealth Pharmacy, which is a network that connects physicians, patients and hospitals.

The main benefit of CoverMyMeds to McKesson is that it adds network size and capabilities to McKesson's RelayHealth IT and larger pharmaceutical distribution supply chain, to help clients streamline their operations, save on costs and automate processes.

As the U.S. and worldwide populations continue to age, the prospects for growth in pharmaceutical distribution are significant.

Systems such as CoverMyMeds that automate and bring frequently antiquated aspects of the pharmaceutical industry supply chain into the networked computer age are highly prized.

The acquisition is a very smart move for MCK, who has ample cash ($5.5 billion) to fund the deal, as it continues to build out its supply chain efficiency solutions for customers.

