Key Technology's (KTEC) CEO Jack Ehren on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jack Ehren

Thank you, Nancy. Good afternoon. In our first quarter of fiscal 2017, we again achieved real progress on the execution of our overall long term strategy. Financially we realized significantly higher gross margins, operating results, EMEA orders and ending backlog compared to the prior year’s first quarter. In addition we continued to realize positive and encouraging results on the installations and orders for our VERYX platform.

Our gross margin percentage improvement during the quarter both year over year and sequentially resulted from a more favorable mix of higher margin automated inspection systems products and increased margins in our process systems product lines in both North America and EMEA.

We again achieved solid orders for the quarter and we have now driven seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year order growth. Our ending backlog of $45.8 million, up almost 25% over the prior year’s first quarter ending backlog is one of the largest quarter end backlogs in our company's history.

In the first quarter, we continued to build upon our prior fiscal year's record order levels in the EMEA region. First quarter orders in EMEA are the highest first quarter bookings ever with a 50% increase over the prior year’s first quarter orders. EMEA orders for the last two consecutive quarters were the largest two EMEA bookings quarters in the history of our company.

Growth in EMEA continues to be a very important component of our overall strategic plan. We are committed to bringing new differentiated and value added solutions to the EMEA market that effectively address the unique needs and requirements of these customers and increase Key’s market penetration in this region. Our EMEA center of excellence and new state-of-the-art customer innovation center in Belgium demonstrate our strong commitment to this important region.

In addition, our strong technical expertise and support, our European manufacturing and integrated solutions capabilities, and most importantly our dedicated focus on building customer trust, collaboration and partnerships are also critical components in our driving increased results in EMEA.

First quarter orders included a number of significant wins in North America as well as EMEA, including important strategic orders for our VERYX platform in both regions. In the first quarter we did receive VERYX orders in all three of our core markets of processed potatoes, processed fruits and vegetables and nuts and dried fruits, including VERYX orders from major potato processors in both EMEA and North America and our first VERYX Belt orders into the fruit and vegetable market for leafy greens, green beans and processed frozen fruit applications.

Consistent with our flexible global operations strategy, the VERYX platform has been effectively designed for manufacturability and serviceability. The VERYX units that were shipped to EMEA customer locations in the first quarter were also manufactured in our EMEA manufacturing facilities. This important expanded manufacturing flexibility enables Key to effectively drive responsiveness to our customers’ needs with lower lead times and freight costs while also reducing the risks associated with fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

We now have successful installations of our VERYX platforms in all of our core markets and our global customer responses to VERYX continue to be very positive. Throughout 2017 we are continuing to release the VERYX platforms for new applications and with additional capacities and functionalities which we expect will continue to drive increased orders for VERYX globally in fiscal 2017.

Our industry leading process systems business was again a very important component of our overall first quarter bookings, revenues and margins, providing our customers with a fully integrated solution with our engineering optical sorting and process systems is a true differentiator for Key and provides unique value to our customers. Again our manufacturing and customer innovation and solution centers in both Europe and North America and our strong global technical expertise and industry experience are enabling Key to execute on our strategy to optimally partner with our global customer base by providing strategically located regional manufacturing, sales and technical support.

We remain focused on continuing to build our strategic relationships and partnerships globally. We continue to see significant opportunities in all of our core markets, regions and product lines throughout fiscal 2017 and our funnel of opportunities for the VERYX platform continues to grow globally.

I am extremely proud of the ongoing dedication, passion and character of our employees worldwide. We are very focused on the development of our team to ensure that we are well positioned to keep driving Key forward and we are relentlessly driving continual progress throughout all functional areas of our company.

We continue to be focused on our transformational journey to drive innovation and industry leading solutions. Our entire team remains totally committed to our long term strategy and to generating attractive returns for our company and for our shareholders.

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Jeff for a summary of our first quarter financial results.

Jeff Siegal

Thank you, Jack. I will now discuss the first quarter results for fiscal 2017.

First quarter net sales were $27.4 million compared with $24.8 million reported in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in net sales occurred primarily in Europe and to a lesser extent in North America. Net sales increased most significantly in the potato market.

Sales of automated inspection systems in the first quarter totaled $11 million compared with $7.8 million in the same quarter a year ago, a 42% increase. This increase was in both our belt, shoot-fed product lines. First quarter net sales of processed systems were $9.5 million compared with $10.7 million in 2016, an 11% decrease. This decrease was across most product lines. Parts and services net sales were $6.8 million versus $6.3 million in the same period a year ago, an 8% increase.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $9.2 million compared with $7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2016. As a percent of sales, margins of 33.7% increased significantly from the 28.1% reported for the same quarter a year ago. The increase in gross margins was primarily due to a more favorable product mix.

Operating expenses of $9.1 million for the first quarter were 33.4% of net sales compared with $9.4 million or 37.8% of net sales for the same quarter last year. The decrease in operating expenses related primarily to the non-recurrence of approximately $700,000 of restructuring charges incurred during the first quarter of fiscal 2016. This reduction was partially offset due to higher sales and marketing expenses related to the increase in net sales and multiple trade shows which occurred during the first quarter of fiscal 2017 as well as higher R&D expenses associated with new product development. The net earnings for the first quarter were $15,000 or $0.00 per fully diluted share compared with the net loss of $1.7 million or $0.27 per share in the same period last year.

I will now discuss our first quarter 2017 orders and backlog. For the first quarter ended December 31, we recorded new orders of $32.5 million. Last year's first quarter new orders totaled $31 million. Our backlog at the end of the first quarter was $45.8 million. This compares with $37 million at the end of the first quarter last year. The increase in orders was on automated inspection systems and parts and service orders, partially offset by decreases in process systems orders. Orders were up primarily in Europe partially offset by decreases in North America. The backlog mix at the end of the first quarter was 47% automated inspection systems, 48% process systems and 5% parts and service.

Cash at the end of the quarter was $7.2 million compared with $10.5 million at September 30, 2016. Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 are expected to remain relatively consistent as compared to the net sales recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 due to a significant portion of the getting [ph] backlog that is not expected to ship until the third quarter. The actual timing of shipments is highly dependent upon customers’ schedules and timing which is subject to change.

Gross margins are expected to decrease moderately in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 are anticipated to be slightly lower as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

I will now turn the call back over to Jack.

Jack Ehren

Thank you, Jeff. We will now open up the call for questions.

Jim Ricchiuti

Hi thanks, good afternoon. Jack, just want to talk to you a little bit about the strength you're seeing in Europe and clearly with that kind of order growth that's not the market alone that's improving, although I guess there is clearly some lift to the market. But what can you say about market share? Do you feel like you're taking significant market share with VERYX?

Jack Ehren

I think couple of things, Jim. First of all certainly it is a stronger market in EMEA at the current time, most specifically in the potato market. And I think that the focus that we've put in that region is also an important factor in us increasing the amount of our business in that region. So there certainly is some impact of the strong market that we're experiencing in Europe right now. But our focus on that region and the things that we've implemented in our company are definitely having a positive impact. It would be premature for us to say that we’ve officially -- substantially increased our market share at this point, though.

Jim Ricchiuti

But it is fair to say that there is some market share gain?

Jack Ehren

Well, the size of our business as we've said over the last two years plus has grown quite significantly, so that would definitely say that there is some market share again, yes. And we are winning --

Jim Ricchiuti

And would you attribute that to just the broader strength of the product lines and the changes you're making or how much of it is due to the acceptance and response by the market to the VERYX platform?

Jack Ehren

I think it's a combination of several things. The products that are processed, how they're processed in Europe is totally different than in North America. And if you want to be successful in that region you have to demonstrate that you've got the technical expertise, you've got the innovation center to work with customers and demonstrations and applications. You have to have the right support programs, you have to have manufacturing in those regions and I think all of those factors have demonstrated our commitment and our seriousness to that market. And that combined with bringing new technology and new innovation that we believe brings unique value to these customers, all combined this had a positive impact for us in that region.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. How would you characterize the North American market in terms of say, comparing it to the conditions that you're seeing in EMEA?

Jack Ehren

Yes, right now the North America market in the first quarter was below our expectations and below what it was the same quarter a year ago but it is up sequentially. It is more of a flat market. It is not as strong as we would like it to be but it's not because of major lost orders. And we definitely do see some significant opportunities in North America as we progress through 2017. But again it demonstrates the importance for us to be able to diversify our business and not to be totally reliant on one particular region. And so having the improvements that we have in Europe helps to mitigate cyclical trends in North America.

Jim Ricchiuti

And are the demand trends that you're seeing in North America the somewhat slower demand, is that coming mainly from the potato processors or is that generally across the board?

Jack Ehren

We had significant opportunities in potatoes in the prior year. So there is some softness with some customers in North America in potatoes but we do still see significant opportunities in potatoes as we progress through the years as well as our other core markets as well.

Jim Ricchiuti

And one final question and maybe Jeff, this is a question for you, or Jack. But as you get into seasonally stronger quarters, is there a way for you to help us maybe get a better idea of what the gross margin profile could look like with a similar mix that we saw this quarter? I'm trying to get a sense of what the range of your gross margins could look like with the similar mix as you get into seasonally stronger quarters?

Jack Ehren

Well, certainly with the way we've designed the VERYX platform and our ability to manufacture it globally, the more we switch the mix towards VERYX platform, we increase margins. But we're not in a position at this point where we will start giving projections as to what we would expect the margins to be at this point.

Jim Ricchiuti

But clearly there would be less margins just based on volume and what you are accomplishing off of relatively low level of revenues, fair to say?

Jack Ehren

That would be fair to say.

Jack Ehren

In closing, I would just like to say thank you again to all of you for your continued support. We are proud of our real progress again this past quarter in margins, operating results, EMEA growth and with our VERYX platform. And again we look forward to speaking with all of you again next quarter. Thank you.

