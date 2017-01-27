A Buying Signal In Guess

Guess (NYSE:GES) stock is up almost 5% over the past few days as the share price has piggy backed on the S&P's rally. I wrote on this stock last month and discussed its merits on whether it was a value play or value trap. I told investors at the time to wait for a swing before taking a small position as the risk here clearly is to the downside. Guess is a much followed stock because it pays a very attractive dividend and it is liquid. However the company is going to end up having an awful fiscal 2017 due to a string of really poor earnings numbers. The company will wrap up its fiscal year at the end of the month and analysts believe $0.45 per share will be the earnings number for the year. This pales in comparison to the $0.96 number achieved last year.

Management has talked up its game plan for the recovery and analysts for the most part have bought into the story. In fact analysts have raised next year's earnings projections to $0.68 which looks encouraging considering the stock is still hovering around $13 a share. The yield, valuation and improving fundamentals are definitely going to attract investors to this name. However now may not be the best time to chase. Sentiment in both Guess & the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) are too lofty for my liking at present. Yield hunters are definitely going to be interested in this stock so this is I would personally play a long set-up in Guess.

On the technical chart, I like that the stock (a few weeks back) came down to successfully test the December lows. In fact, technically we are in a far better position to that of last month. For risk adverse investors, the stock has to finish this week above $13.16 to form a weekly swing. Weekly swings are usually accurate in the sense that rising prices usually prevail after the swing gets printed. Furthermore the stock's weekly stochastics still remain pretty oversold and if we can print a weekly swing with the stochastics at these levels, it should be bullish for future gains.

The one outlier is sentiment which is too high at present. This is confirmed by the RSI indicator reading which again is reading overbought. However if you watch the sentiment chart, we can see that sentiment has declined over the past week but price has continued to rise. This is bullish which means price can remain overbought for a considerable period of time.

In essence, going long here is a play on whether the company can expand its operating margins over the long term. Management has set a robust target of 7.5% by fiscal 2019% which seems lofty but still nothing compared to where margins have been in the past. Furthermore the company will really need to pull as much cost out of their operations as possible to ensure it can post meaningful earnings in the future in the face of expanding its footprint aggressively.

However I still don't like the downside risk which is why I would be doing everything possible to reduce my cost basis. This can be done by re-investing that 6% yield or selling out of the money calls against one's position. Capital preservation has to remain the priority here. Yes we have a bullish signal in the stock but Guess's loss of robust operating margins in recent years places it at risk and we want to be getting paid to take the risk. The best way would be to sell covered calls against long stock. Guess doesn't go ex-dividend until the end of March which means we will have plenty of cycles to sell call premium. This premium along with the dividend in March could reduce our cost basis by at least 10% if the stock goes against us. This would mean our cost basis in the middle of April (when the Q1 dividend gets paid out) would be closer to $11.50 which improves our probability of success a lot.

In terms of being a value play, its sales multiple and strong balance sheet point in that direction. However we are going to be cautious and try to eek as much cost out of the stock as possible due to operating margins breaking down meaningfully in recent years

