Abaxis's (ABAX) CEO Clint Severson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Abaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABAX)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017 04:15 PM ET

Executives

Joe Dorame - IR, Lytham Partners, LLC

Clint Severson - Chairman and CEO

Don Wood - President and COO

Ross Taylor - CFO

Dr. Craig Tockman - VP, Animal Health Sales and Marketing, North America

Analysts

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Jon Block - Stifel

David Westenberg - C.L. King

Nicholas Jansen - Raymond James & Associates

Mark Massaro - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Joe Dorame

Joe Dorame

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review the financial results of Abaxis for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, which ended on December 31, 2016. Again, my name is Joe Dorame. I’m with Lytham Partners, and we are the Investor Relations consulting firm for Abaxis.

With us today representing the Company are Clint Severson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Don Wood, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ross Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; Ken Aron, Chief Technology Officer; Dr. Craig Tockman, Vice President of Animal Health Sales and Marketing, North America; and Rick Betts, Director of Medical Sales and Marketing, North America. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. If anyone on today’s call does not have a full text copy of the press release, you can retrieve it from the Company’s website at abaxis.com or numerous other financial websites.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for record the following statements. This conference call may include statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this conference call maybe affected by risks and uncertainties, some of which are detailed under risk factors in documents filed by Abaxis with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Abaxis does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

With that having been said, I’d like to turn the call over to Clint Severson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abaxis. Clint?

Clint Severson

Great. Thank you, Joe. Good afternoon, everybody. I will make a comments and then I'll turn the call over to Ross and Don for more analysis.

So, while the headline numbers looked somewhat disappointing, we had some really nice upside in Q3 and have made progress in both the international market and the R&D lab that will show some really good positive results in the next few quarters.

In constant currency, our UK revenue was up over 20%, even though was flat in U.S. dollars. Our business in Europe, Middle East and Africa was up 9% in constant currency, and most of this was due to the increase in market coverage we’ve had, we put in place over the last couple of quarters.

We’ve made first step in optimizing our distribution strategy in the U.S., and Don will cover that more in the next few minutes. Our business in the Pacific Rim grew double digits when you exclude the 200-unit Piccolo order that came in Q3 last year. So that’s going well. We have also hired our first sales manager in Japan who started earlier this month.

Now, on the Medical side, while our sales looked a little skinny, our distributor shipped more instruments and more consumables than we shipped to them, also more from Don and Ross in the next few minutes.

In the R&D lab, we reached our sensitivity goal for our high sensitivity immunoassay project, which is a very big deal because the goal was very low like in the 10 to 15 picograms area. And we started the development of our new chemistry system that will read both blood chemistries and high sensitivity immunoassays at the same time. And so, that’s another major R&D start here. We’ll release two new chemistry products at NAVC next month, along with new instruments we have been working on with a vendor for a couple of years.

Now, while we operate in a very competitive market and have seen some market churn, our products are more efficient, more cost effective. So, any lost business that we get short term doesn’t last forever; it's only temporary. And we are putting programs in place to alert potential customers the downside of losing their best case. [Ph] In the factory, our two-cavity rotor-based mold [ph] pieces continue to be validated and our rotor cross for Q3 continue their download trends.

On another note that’s interesting, we placed 10 Piccolos with the Japanese government last quarter and now have a total of 46 Piccolos running with this group, another competitive situation where the best product won [ph] even though it's produced in the U.S., not in Japan. So I thought that was an interesting take.

With those few comments, Ross, you are on.

Ross Taylor

Thank you, Clint. I’ll review our financial results and other important fundamentals for our third quarter which ended on December 31st.

To begin, total revenues in Q3 were $52.8 million, essentially unchanged from $52.9 million last year. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates reduced our revenues by about $0.7 million or 1.2% compared to last year.

Total consumable revenues in Q3 increased 5% to $40.4 million from $38.4 million last year. Within now our consumable product line, total rotor revenues decreased 1% to $28.2 million from $28.5 million last year. Abaxis sold a total of 2.28 million rotor units on a global basis in Q3 compared to 2.31 million units in Q3 last year, a decrease of 1%.

Hematology reagents and rapid assays drove the majority of the growth in our consumable revenue in Q3. Instrument revenues decreased 19% to $9.3 million from $11.6 million last year. The majority of the declined in our instrument revenues was the result of lower Piccolo sales to China compared to last year, as well as lower sales of Piccolo instruments to Abbott Point of Care as Abbott purchased fewer instruments from us than it sold to the customers during the quarter. On a global basis, Abaxis sold a total of 1,385 instruments in Q3 compared to 1,657 in Q3 of last year.

The reported performance of our medical business was different in Q3 compared to recent quarters, so I will discuss this business first. Global medical revenues were $8.7 million in Q3, compared to $11.0 million last year, a decrease of 21%. This decrease was driven by 58% decline in Piccolo instrument revenues to $1.6 million from $3.9 million last year. Piccolo rotor revenues decreased 1%. Also, during Q3, revenues for our North American medical division were $5.6 million, down 20% from $6.9 million last year. On a global basis, Abaxis sold 212 Piccolos in Q3 compared to 580 in Q3 last year.

As I mentioned previously, lower sales to China and lower sales to Abbott caused the decline in Piccolo instruments sales this quarter. In Q3 last year, we booked a large initial order of 200 Piccolo instruments from our new distributor in China. In Q3 of this year, our distributor in China, purchased 50 Piccolo instruments. Furthermore, within North America, we sold 83 Piccolo instruments compared to 233 last year. Abbott purchased fewer instruments from us than it sold to end customers during the quarter, bringing down its inventories.

Turning to medical rotors, global medical rotor revenues were $6.5 million compared to $6.6 million last year, a decrease of 1%. Our sales in medical rotors were approximately 895,000 units on a global basis to Q3, down 3% from about 920,000 units last year. Our medical rotor unit sales to international markets increased 22% year-over-year. However, excluding sales to the U.S. government, within North America, our rotor unit sales decreased 7% to 725,000 rotors in Q3 compared to roughly 775,000 rotors last year. The timing of rotors shipments to Abbott hindered our performance in Q3 as Abbott ordered fewer rotors than it sold to its customers during the quarter.

While the performance of our medical business was hurt by the comparison in China and by the timing of orders from Abbott, we believe the health of our medical business at the end customer level in both North America and the international markets is still excellent. On a global basis, we estimate end customer demand for medical rotors is currently growing roughly 10%, consisting with our goal of growing our medical business at double digit pace over the long term.

Moving on to our animal health business, trends in this business were generally similar to those of the last few quarters. Global veterinary revenues were $43.2 million in Q3, up 6% from $40.9 million last year. This increase was driven by a 6% increase in veterinary consumable revenues to $33.9 million from $31.8 million last year. Veterinary instrument revenues were $7.7 million flat with last year.

Global veterinary rotor revenues in Q3 were $21.7 million, compared to $22.0 million last year, a decrease of 1%. Global sales of veterinary rotors were 1.38 million units in Q3 of this year, down 1% from 1.39 million units last year. Within the various geographies, our sales of veterinary rotor units in North America decreased 3% in the quarter; the changes in distributor inventories [indiscernible] our growth by several percentage points.

Outside of North America, our veterinary rotor unit sales increased approximately 6%, driven by high single-digit growth in the Asia Pacific Rim region and low to mid single-digit growth in Europe.

In Q3, revenues from other veterinary consumables, which we define to include hematology reagents, i-STAT cartridges, coagulation cartridges, and rapid assays, increased 23% to $12.2 million, compared to $9.9 million last year. The year-over-year increase in other veterinary consumables was the result of very strong growth in our hematology reagents, and 7% growth in our rapid assay products. Our Banfield relationship drove the growth in our hematology reagents.

Within our veterinary business, on a global basis, during Q3, Abaxis sold 665 VetScan chemistry instruments compared to 513 VetScans last year. With regards to the hematology instruments, we sold 362 hematology instruments worldwide in Q3, compared to 395 in Q3 last year. In addition, on a global basis, Abaxis sold a total of 146 i-STAT and coagulation instruments in Q3, compared to 272 last year.

Total revenues for our North American animal health business were $34.0 million in Q3, an increase of 5% from $32.3 million last year. Within North American animal health, we placed a total of 934 instruments with end customers in the quarter compared to 1,002 instruments last year. Our instrument placements with end customers consisted of 493 VetScans in Q3 compared to 403 last year; 41% of the VetScan placements this quarter were with new customers.

In addition, excluding a small number of installations in Banfield clinics, we placed 288 hematology instruments with end customers in North America compared to 327 last year. 64% of the hematology placements this quarter were into new accounts. Lastly, we placed a total of 153 VSpro and i-STAT instruments with end customers in North America compared to 241 last year.

Continuing on the income statement items, below the revenue line. In Q3, our gross profits were $29.4 million, compared to $29.6 million last year, a decrease of 1%. Our gross profit margin was 55.7% in Q3, compared to 56.0% in Q3 last year, a decline of 30 basis points. On a sequential basis, our gross profit margin increased 60 basis points from 55.1% in the September 2016 quarter.

During Q3, total operating expenses were $18.6 million compared to $18.3 million last year, an increase of 1%. Operating expense growth was minimal due to low performance bonuses and compensation. Our operating income declined about 4% from last year’s level. Specifically, operating income was $10.8 million in Q3 compared to $11.3 million last year. The operating profit margin was 20.5% compared to 21.3% in Q3 last year. Our reported EPS were $0.30 per share, compared to $0.35 last year.

Lastly, I’ll review our rotor ASPs and costs. Our blended rotor average selling price was $12.36 in the December 2016 quarter, up slightly from $12.24 in the December quarter last year. Our cost of goods for each rotor unit was $3.46 in the December 2016 quarter compared to $3.47 in the December quarter last year.

This concludes my remarks. I’ll now turn the call over to Don.

Don Wood

Thanks, Ross. During the December quarter, North American animal health revenues increased 5% over the previous year. While we had good growth in the hematology and rapid lines, our chemistry rotor numbers were still soft. There are two areas where we feel our plan for improvement will be beneficial. First is to work more effectively with our distributor partners to grow and protect our business; and second, we plan on introducing new products that improve our competitive position with our customers and drive us past our competitors in menu offerings, both in scope and quality. We already beat our competitors in accuracy, cost, and ease of use, and efficiency. Nevertheless, we need to drive more productivity from our distributors and expand our product portfolio in order to achieve our goal of increasing revenues at a double-digit rate on the annual basis.

While the competitive environment remains very aggressive, we continue to gain new customers. In addition, remarkably, we are in discussions with many of our customers that left us for competitors and want to return to Abaxis. This flow of returning customers is driven by unkept promises by competitors and high costs associated with their products. Customers simply missed everything about the VetScan when it was replaced by a less efficient and more costly analyzer. Importantly, much of our investment in R&D is now beginning to bring a return as we are ready to launch several new products in the current quarter as well as announce entry into a new market for Abaxis, more on that in just a moment.

We have significantly modified how we are working with our distributor partners. We have invested in our distributors by hiring a group of distribution managers, so each can work with our distributors in a more consistent, effective and cooperative manner. Previously, Abaxis had one director level employee coordinating efforts for all of our U.S. distributors. Now, each of our large U.S. distributors will have a focused Abaxis distribution manager assigned to their business. In addition, each of our distribution managers will have the resources to provide each partner with the necessary materials and people to drive success. We’ll also be increasing the visibility of our team within distributors’ call centers for sales, training and promotions.

We do not feel we have effectively leveraged our distributors to date. We believe there is much more new business to be had by working together in this manner. And we believe we could better protect our existing customer base by utilizing the regular customer visits and calls from their inside sales representatives more effectively. We plan to showcase several new products at the upcoming North American Veterinary conference in early February.

We have mentioned in previous calls that we plan to launch a new semi-quantitative rapid assay in the March quarter. This tests [ph] rapid assay for canine lipase, which will be used in conjunction with our VUE automated reader. We will begin taking orders for our CPL rapid assay at the upcoming NAVC conference in February. The Abaxis CPL is a point of care test for canine specific pancreatic lipase, which until now was only available from one of our competitors. Our test has significant and several advantages over the competition. Our test is used with our VUE rapid analyzer to provide a semi-quantitative result that provides more useful information to the doctor than the competitive products. We believe our test should improve the clinician’s ability to diagnose disease and increase efficiency within the clinic.

At NAVC, we will also launch our new phenobarbital rotor panel for the VetScan VS2. This new test will allow our customers to properly monitor the level of Phenobarbital, a drug used to prevent scissors in epileptic dogs and cats. This new assay was a competitive gap in our VetScan menu, so adding this product should enhance our ability to win and retain customers.

The phenobarbital assay will be included on one of our rotors with a panel of seven other chemistry tests necessary for monitoring the patients on this medication. Since this is all in one rotor, we believe it is a significant improvement in both cost and workflow for the veterinary practice compared to competitive point of care, phenobarbital test. In contrast to our rotor, the point of care phenobarbital test offered by our competitor requires incremental workflow compared to running a standard chemistry panel. Our competition’s test is harder to run, requires more steps, has additional consumables and is automated to provide liver values like our test does -- it’s not automated to provide liver values like our test does.

Our FUSE two-way connectivity product is doing well and is finishing final beta testing with several software vendors including AVImark and ImproMed. The VetSync device continues to be placed this quarter and all software [ph] for bidirectional connectivity has been completed and released for the VS2. Our connectivity gap is the key area and we're closing that gap.

In addition, we’re announcing that Abaxis will enter the point of care urine [ph] analysis market with two new product offerings. We will show both of these instruments at the upcoming NAVC conference in February. We will introduce our new VetScan assay, urine sediment analyzer at NAVC. We anticipate we will make our first shipment of our sediment analyzer within the next 12 months. We're pleased with the features and capabilities of this analyzer and we believe its performance should be superior to competitive analyzers.

This analyzer will use a small amount of urine to provide an automatic microscopic analysis of the cells, crystals, bacteria and other structures in urine. We believe urine sediment is developing into a significant new product category within our global companion animal veterinary market. We anticipate the sediment category should be an important contributor to our long-term growth plans.

In addition, we will be introducing our VetScan UA, urine chemistry analyzer at NAVC. We anticipate this handheld urine chemistry analyzer should be ready for sale and shipment by the middle of the calendar year. This also was a new product category for Abaxis. The VetScan UA, analyzer provides a full menu of urine chemistry assays. And we believe the menu on this instrument provides Abaxis with the competitive advantage in the urine chemistry segment. Furthermore, we think adding the urine chemistry instrument should enhance our product portfolio and competitive position, it’s also an excellent complement to our urine sediment analyzer.

Our VetScan HDmicroscope generated excellent interest as we expected and helped us place additional new customer VetScans. Another area where we had needed improvement was in the ability to bundle other products, such as digital radiography; with our products, as easy as our competition. At NAVC, we will also launch several new partnerships including digital radiography, to allow us to bundle multiple products with our point of care laboratory to enhance our product offering and competitive positions. In addition, we have demonstrated the requisite performance from our advanced high-sensitive immunoassay scheme. This will combine our proprietary technology for high sensitive immunoassays with chemistry measurements on our existing rotor. And we're now initiating development of veterinary and human assays together with new VetScan and Piccolo instrumentation for use of this new class of assay.

Our team has made significant strides over the past two quarters and our efforts on the HSIA platform are starting to transition from chemistry development to engineering development. We believe our HSIA platform should significantly enhance the value of our Piccolo and VetScan chemistry product offerings.

In summary, we believe our new strategy of utilizing our distributor manager positions to drive increase productivities from our distributors. And our internal R&D and external OEM efforts to expand our product portfolio should result in an acceleration in our growth and significantly improve our long-term growth outlook. This is an unprecedented time for new products here at Abaxis.

While our results in the medical business appear disappointing, they were a direct result of the timing of the orders place by Abbott. As with any distributor, the timing of their orders do not always match up with quarter end dates. However, the underlying trend of our domestic medical business with Abbott’s customers are healthy and much stronger than our reported results indicate. So, we expect our orders to even out in the short run. In fact, Abbott’s instrument placements in Q3 were the best we have seen in the last four quarters and the second best ever that was not [indiscernible] assisted quarter, second best ever.

Importantly, outside of North America, our medical unit sales increased 22% year-over-year, which is indicative of the strength of this business. However, our medical instrument sales outside of North America declined, as Ross said, by 56% or over $1 million due to the sale of 200 Piccolo instruments to China in the December 2015 quarter, compared to only 50 in December of 2016. Our international veterinary business continues to show improvement with veterinary revenues in Q3 increasing about 5% year-over-year on a reported basis and roughly 12% on a constant currency basis. Highlights at our international veterinary business include low double digits growth for our vet rotors in the Asia Pacific Rim region and very strong instrument sales in the United Kingdom. Our international investments and new hires are having a positive impact on our business there.

With that, Clint, I return it to you.

Clint Severson

Great. Thank you, Don and Ross. And now, we are open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question now come from Mr. Jim Sidoti of Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Jim Sidoti

So, looking at the results compared to where I’d expected them, it seems like the bigger shortfall is on the medical side. As I recall last quarter, you weren’t expecting a big pick-up this quarter on the vet side. From the comments from Don, do you think this is more of a blip and that the relationship with Abbott is still pretty sound?

Clint Severson

Yes. I mean, sales to end users are a lot higher than the sales that we had to our distributors, as I said in my opening comments. And so, we obviously have timing of orders and that kind of thing. I think our medical business is actually doing really well.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. You are still content with the relationship with Abbott at this point?

Clint Severson

Yes.

Don Wood

Yes. Jim, I think the relationship is better than it's ever been, they’re more focused. Marketing materials, marketing plans for this coming calendar year are the best we have ever seen. And I can also say once again, as I said in the script that this was the second best instrument quarter we have ever seen. And the rotors were still at a high level; it’s just that their orders don’t match what they sold out the door and that’s just timing.

Clint Severson

Right. I think they had a lot going on this quarter as well over there.

Jim Sidoti

Right. Any update on how the placements in India and China that you did in the 10 or 12 months, how those are doing?

Clint Severson

Yes. So, the Indian market is more difficult I think than our distributor expected. And there have been challenges with the pricing that we agreed to. So, I would say that is still a wildcard in India. In China, our distributor continues to install new customers. I think they are very cautious in making sure that they are placing instruments in accounts where they absolutely positively need the result immediately. And I think we have a sales manager over there now that’s working with them that speaks the language. And I think it's probably a little bit slower than everybody expected, but I think the placements they are making are solid ones. And yes, so, I think that’s going fine; it’s just not as quick as we thought.

Jim Sidoti

Switching over to the vet side, any comment on the big acquisition that was pointed earlier this month, VCA getting acquired by Mars, and VCA now going under the same umbrella Banfield? How do you think that impacts your business going forward?

Clint Severson

Yes. So, we have a very strong relationship with both those companies. So, with VCA, we partner with them on the lab side where we do joint proposals for laboratory service plus Abaxis point of care instruments. And on the Banfield side, of course they use our hematology machine. And, yes, so, we think that it's a big deal. It was a big transaction. I was kind of surprised when I saw it happen. But what I clearly understand that the Mars organization is firmly committed to the animal health marketplace. So, like I said, we have a good relationship with both those companies and we expect it to continue.

Jim Sidoti

And do you have any update on when Banfield’s contract for chemistry systems is due to renew?

Clint Severson

They have a process that they are going through to determine what the best approach is for their organization, and we are working with them in making proposals and doing demos and doing all that things that we can do to help them make the right decision for them. It's ongoing.

Jim Sidoti

All right. And on new products, it sounds like you’ll have several new products coming out over the next few months. Now, the big one, high sensitivity immunoassay on a Piccolo, that sounds like that’s a longer term project. Do you think that you will have that in the market by the year fiscal 2019?

Clint Severson

Yes. It's always difficult to determine science projects. But, we’ve made some excellent progress in the R&D lab. The data that we've generated with our model LI [ph] TSH is better than our expectations. So, the team felt comfortable enough now to get the engineering moving forward, because with this new high sensitivity immunoassay we're running with chemistries, you need to measure both changes in color as well as shifts in wavelength; that’s how we do our high sensitivity immunoassay.

So, this is a system that’s very advanced. This system is going to run on an iPad or an iPhone. We believe the cost of the instrument will go down as low as 50% of what the costs of our current instruments are. So, this is something that can really change our life. So, we're working very hard, investing a lot and making all this happen. And while it’s difficult to project when the first test will be launched, my best guess right now is 12 to 15 months. And…

Jim Sidoti

This won't be run under VetScan 2 though; this would be VetScan 3 or -- next generation.

Clint Severson

That’s right. It will be the next generation instrumentation and it will operate similar to the way our VUE operates.

Operator

Our next quarter comes from Mr. Jon Block of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jon Block

Thanks guys, maybe two or two and half. Just for Ross or Clint, hematology consumables were another big number; you’ve obviously got some of the Banfield tailwind. Any thoughts on the hematology consumable growth, once you lap the comps, just as we think about a longer term trajectory of that business?

Clint Severson

We sell new hematology instruments every quarter and this last quarter was, what, 300 and sum.

Jon Block

Sorry, Clint, I was talking about 35% plus on the consumables; you’re obviously getting a tailwind from the placements of the Banfield. Once you lap that, is it a 5% grow or is it 15% grow or is it somewhere between, just your thoughts there?

Clint Severson

It depends on the instrument placements. Everything depends on instrument placements. And our goal here is 10% growth in our business. And getting 10% growth in a market that is as competitive as this one is always a challenge, but we're not going to change that goal. So, we have to identify weaknesses in our process here, both sales and marketing and communication and those kinds of things and make the adjustments we need to make to get us back on that 10% growth rate. And that’s exactly what we're doing. So, that’s the goal that we're going after. Ross, I don’t if you have any comments; you can comment as well.

Ross Taylor

I’d just add just one thing maybe to help you benchmark a little bit Jon but the benefit [ph]we're getting from Banfield, but just the normal base of customers. I think hematology is under penetrated relative to chemistry and I would anticipate that that continues to catch up. So, I would think this hematology consumables on a longer term basis ought to grow a little bit faster than chemistry. I'm not sure how to give you an exact number, but growth in hematology ought to be a little bit faster than the rotors.

Jon Block

Okay, that was very helpful thank you. And then just working -- you’re still working to optimize the relationship with vet distributors and you’ve mentioned the sale also to step up connectivity. I mean, do you have everything sort of -- everything [ph] you put in place, have you done that? Can you give us maybe a period of time? And where I’m going with this is, just IDEXX did announce their intention to go direct, which is now about 30 months ago. So, just trying to get feel for, do you think the connectivity in the stepped up sales support that Don explained are the final two piece to the puzzle?

Clint Severson

Okay. So, I think they are two very important pieces of the puzzle, yes, with the communication and execution with distribution that needs to be improved here at Abaxis and that’s what we’re doing. And I think that’s just as bigger piece of the puzzle. And so, those are my thoughts. Maybe Craig has some additional thoughts, he can.

Dr. Craig Tockman

Jon, I think the other piece is new product launches. We’ve had a menu that wasn’t where we wanted it; we’ve had -- we’ve been a little bit stale except for rapid line. And so, we’ve got a significant number of new things coming out that also will generate interest again in those distributor folks, because there is something new to talk about and something new to sell, same thing with our team. So, I think it’s all three of those things. I think the new products are really important at reengaging this whole thing too.

Jon Block

Okay. That was really helpful. One last one from me, I promise. Ross, I think this would go to you. I think roughly low single-digit price on your consumables recently in the past couple of months, maybe 2%, 2% in change. I believe you did the same thing last year, but we didn’t see convert for the most part, you didn’t see it sort of flush through. So, this year, can we expect the ASPs to sort of convert through in a plus 2% to 3% on the consumables? Thanks, guys.

Ross Taylor

I think, currently, right now, Jon, we’re probably realizing about 0.5% on the consumables, to be frank. So, I’d like us to do better than that, but we did raise prices back in the early fall. I think the fact that we’re kind of 0.5%, maybe we could do a little bit better than that. But I don’t think we’ll get to the numbers you talked about.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Westenberg of C.L. King. Please go ahead.

David Westenberg

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking my question. When did you guys begin using the distributor manager position? Has there been any initial feedback on that and what do you think that the distributor managers can do that you couldn’t do before?

Clint Severson

Okay. So, I’ll comment very quickly and then Craig can probably answer it better. So, they started this month, they were in for training last week. And I think the objective of having the distributor managers is to get our communication consistent with all of our distributors. So, our initial strategy with working the distributions mostly a bottoms up with the field force interacting with their 20 or so distributor reps that operate within their territory. And I think we ended up with 60 or 70 different messages that didn’t get translated to where we needed to be. And I think these new distributor managers now will be responsible for managing the growth of our business within each distributor.

And so, we expect communication to be better; we expect the analysis of where we’re at, at any given time to be better; we expect the response to both, positive and negative changes in the market, we’ll be quicker to response to those things. And again, I think when you are dealing with almost 1,000 distributor reps, you need a lot more consistency with the message. We do programs here every quarter. And getting those aligned with the programs of the various distributors is also very critical and achieving efficiency in the marketplace. So, they will be responsible for that as well. And with that Craig, you can…

Dr. Craig Tockman

I’ll just add a couple of small things, Dave. One is as Clint was referring to we’re coming out with a lot of programs and we have some very good signed programs. But the job of these folks will be to work with each distributor to sell how they want to sell and make them more efficient and more attractive, that’s number one. Number two, we now have the time and the people in place to work with them on better forecasting, forecast leads to goals and more consistent goals there. And lastly is the ability now to really have someone that can focus on aligning the two teams in the right way to pick the goals align the teams and monitor each team, and I am talking about distributor rep and Abaxis rep, monitor their success and monitor their progress. When you can intervene fast when there is people not working rather than discounting on the bottom of message, will see it from the top down in a more efficient manner and will be able to make changes and better our engagement all the way across the board.

David Westenberg

All right, thank you. I know you guys love talking about politics, have you had any conversations with some of that cash paid businesses in clinics or cash paid clinics in anticipation of maybe a changing healthcare system, is that facilitating talks at all on that medical side?

Clint Severson

Yes, we haven't engaged in those yet, okay. But clearly, we are looking forward to the changes that the new administration plans on bringing on. We think it's positive for our business.

David Westenberg

But, no engagement of clinics so far that might be right for that kind of -- anticipating that?

Clint Severson

Not yet.

David Westenberg

Not yet, okay. And then I guess just one last question, and why did you -- I think you said in your opening remarks that you’re going to be doing some partnerships with digital radiography and imaging companies, is that right?

Clint Severson

Yes.

David Westenberg

And so, why did you come to the decision of partnering rather than acquiring? Is there any sort of disadvantages or advantages of partnering compared to two of your competitors that have their own imaging equipment?

Clint Severson

Yes. So, here is the deal, okay. So, I don’t really like the DR business that well. I think that’s the bottom line. It's a nice big capital sale, but there is not a lot of consumables that come behind it. And so, it's kind of not our cup of tea to manage a business like that. But clearly, there are DR manufactures out there that love that business, understand the business, know how to run the business that are at a disadvantage because they can’t bundle their DR with other things. And so, it makes a perfect opportunity for us to work with these guys that love this business, we don’t necessary love that business, and we can get the solutions to the customer and everybody wins. So, that’s where we’re at on that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Erin Wright [ph] of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you tell us some background on the urine analysis offerings, how much do they -- or how do they match up to the traditional manual process and also IDEXX’s new instrument out there? Can you also speak to price and the overall genesis of the project? Thanks.

Clint Severson

Okay. So, we're probably not ready to talk about price yet, because haven’t done all the analysis. But, clearly, it’s more automated than a person looking in a microscope. So that means you don’t have to have a really highly trained person doing it. We think it's better. We think that images are better. We think it will be more cost effective than what’s out there. That was clearly one of our goals to be more cost effective in the competition that the images should be better. We think it’s a better product and we look forward to getting out on the market and competing head to head.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then, I guess you mentioned that the North American chemistry rotor demand was somewhat lighter. I guess, how much of that really was distributor stocking versus end user demand or shifting market share or customer base?

Don Wood

I would say that we sold more rotors than distribution bought, no material effect on inventory, simply a matter of timing of orders there. We were pretty happy with our end user sales. So, that’s bottom line, Erin. It’s just distributor didn’t buy as much as we sold -- as they sold.

Ross Taylor

The impact on our growth was couple of percentage points in our reported growth number, Erin. I think the end customer level, rotors were up, very low single digits, up a little bit.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. And then, going to Banfield, how big do you think that relationship could be if you wanted on the chemistry and wrap it out that side of the business?

Clint Severson

You don’t know until you actually do a deal with them. I think the Banfield represents a lot of clinics. And based on what we know is the hematology volume. We know that because we do business with them on hematology. And we're pleasantly surprised at their volume. And we have a really good working relationship with the Banfield people. I think they were impressed with the way we rolled this out. When you think about changing an instrument like a hematology instrument which is much more complex to run than a chemistry instrument and much more difficult to deal with than a chemistry instrument. And we were able to smoothly roll out about a 1,000 of these in about, what, 12-month period?

Don Wood

Less than that.

Clint Severson

Get everybody trained, get everybody up to speed on the maintenance and all that kind of stuff that goes with hematology. We're very pleased with how that went and we’re very pleased with the follow-through revenue that’s being generated. So, we would suspect that chemistry probably more than that.

Unidentified Participant

Okay, yes. We have our assumptions, but wanted to hear your perspective. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Nicholas Jansen of Raymond James & Associates. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Jansen

Hi, guys. Most of my questions have been answered, but just wanted to get a better perspective on the R&D requirements over the next 12 months, as you think about this new product cadence and workflow. Should we expect any sort of meaningful acceleration relative to the current run rate? How do we think about the opportunity to of further innovate beyond what’s launched, because I do think that was part of the story that was lacking for a little bit? Thanks.

Clint Severson

So, we’re going to be spending more in R&D going forward, I think somewhere between, I don’t know, $1 million and $1.5 million probably over the next three months. And next fiscal year, we will be adjusting the budget relative to the tests that need to be completed. And what was the other half of the question?

Nicholas M. Jansen

Yes. Just a question, if you can give any sort of feedback in terms of preliminary needs to get some of these projects to the finish line?

Clint Severson

Yes. I mean, clearly, the high sensitivity immunoassay is key project here at Abaxis. So, if you can imagine our ability to do a PSA test for instance on a renal panel or do a cardiac marker on a comprehensive or basic metabolic panel or do a hormone test on a veterinary panel or like Don indicated with our new phenobar test; it’s more than just phenobar, we’re able to run the phenobar with the chemistries, all at the same time with no extra manipulation. So, there is no change in the process of the clinic, or disruption of the process of the clinic running these high sensitivity immunoassays relative to chemistries whereas competitive systems have a lot of manual tests that need to be done to get the test run.

And then, it allows us to compete in a market that’s double the size of the blood chemistry market. So, it increases our market size by double. I mean, this is a huge deal. I think the technology that we’ve developed here at Abaxis is all homogenous. So, that means there is no watching steps. And it looks like at this point anyway, based on the sensitivity that we’re achieving with this, we can pretty much do any high sensitivity immunoassay test on this platform, homogenously, which there is no other company that can do that at this point in time that I’m aware of anyway.

So, this is a major breakthrough. Most of this technology is protected by patent. So, we’ll have it to ourselves for a long period of time. And it’s all hands on deck and R&D department to get that done.

And on the business development side, we’re working with a vendor on our urine analysis stuff. So, that means that things have to be optimized for our customers on the vet side. And this is a big opportunity, not only for us, but for them as well. And I think the cooperation that we’ve been getting and support we’ve been getting on making sure this meets the needs of the veterinary market, has been excellent, absolutely excellent.

So, I think the two, actually the three major initiatives here at Abaxis, three major initiatives. One is to get this monster distribution optimized, so we see the benefit of the power of all this distribution. Number two, we need to get these new products completed and introduced to the marketplace. And then number three, the opportunities in Asia where we’ve been underrepresented for 20 years. So, these are the three major things that are going to make a big difference in our lives over the next couple of years, and that’s what we’re working on.

Nicholas M. Jansen

Thanks for the feedback. And then, I guess the only second question I have is it was interesting to hear you talk about customers who have left who are trying to come back because they are excited, there is a missing out on the technology that you guys have brought to the table. So, I was just wondering kind of how you thinking about the economics of your willingness to buy those customers out of their existing contracts and would that be a potential near-term driver, if you were to make that decision? Thanks.

Clint Severson

Okay. So, I’ll make a quick comment and then, I’ll let Craig give his input. Okay. So, these deals are pretty much driven financially. So, you look at the cost of acquiring the customer and the return that you get, and you say does this make business sense to do. And that’s what we do. So, Craig?

Dr. Craig Tockman

Yes, completely agree, there is a sweet spot where it makes sense for everybody. Sometimes it’s right away; sometimes, you have wait a little bit; sometimes it's metal [ph] ground where you can move something and put in other. So, I don’t know that there is a specific answer to your question except that each and every one of them has to make sense for both the customer and for us. And if it's not the right time, we’ll support and assess [ph] we can until it is.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Massaro of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Mark Massaro

My first one is on the urine analysis instrument. So, good to see all the new innovation that you are bringing to the market. However, I would love to know more about the general size of this instrument; we think it's roughly the size of the VetScan? And secondly, can you speak to the time to result and the amount of the urine required for the instrument?

Clint Severson

Okay. So, you come see what we have at our booth at NAVC. And you’ll actually see it. I think this is going to come in two phases. We have phase one where we have the instrument that you actually see at NAVC in a couple of weeks, and then phase two is the second generation that will be smaller. And the sample size is small and the time to result is fast.

Mark Massaro

Got it. Could you put a little more detail, should we be thinking about sub-5 minutes, sub-10 minutes or…?

Don Wood

Mark, we are just not prepared to give that kind of information right now. We are just not prepared to talk in that detail, right now.

Mark Massaro

Okay, understand. And then, one more question about the vet business. It looks like you guys made good progress winning customers back and it looks like it's maybe 50 VetScan to new account higher than last quarter. If that is the case, can you just speak to some of the -- I think there was a prior question about buying out some lost customers out of their other contracts. Can you just speak to your confidence? And maybe what types of activities you are doing to win the customers back. And were those mostly customers that left and came back or was this just better execution with your reps?

Clint Severson

So, I'll talk a little bit about this process. So, a customer that has virus removers [ph] that they trade one system for another system and they virus removers [ph], we communicate with everybody that has ever been a customer of Abaxis. And sometimes people are little bit embarrassed by doing something that didn’t work out well for. So, we reach out and we let everybody know that, hey we understand mistakes are made and that we're willing to help them correct the mistake. So, we’re actively involved with a lot of these people that felt they made a mistake and they want their VetScan back. And so, like I said before, it’s fundamentally a financial decision where you run the number and in some cases, the customer is willing to pony up some dollars to make that change. And it really depends on the cost of what they are doing, they’ve made a change and they realize, hey, the cost is a lot higher or the process is a lot more disruptive in the practice and I want to make a change. And we run the numbers and we do it. And so, we have a lot of these in the works. So, Craig?

Dr. Craig Tockman

I would say, we’ve always talked about our new customer VetScan 200 plus and that’s where we are this quarter. And so, I would say the majority of that is executing to the number. Some of that was former customer, some is totally brand new. We don’t count them as new unless they haven’t been with us for at least six months. So, we're just working our programs. I think our distribution network did better this quarter, and we will continue to grow from there.

Mark Massaro

Great and just my last question, the vet desk came in at negative 1% year-over-year. Can you just speak to how long you think it will take before you can get back into that mid single or even double digit growth range?

Clint Severson

So, probably a couple of quarters. I think it depends on how effective are new distribution managers are, getting all these 1,000 distribution reps be working in a consistent manner. And then of course as we get our customers back, the rotor business goes up. And I think as we add these new products, people will have more interest in taking a look at Abaxis solution versus a competitive solution. As we bundle more with the DR and those kind of things,. makes the whole deal more attractive to go with us. So, I'd say couple of quarters, we're back to rocking and rolling double-digit growth the way we were before.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up from Mr. Jon Block of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jon Block

One follow-up, I promise, and maybe just a good last question for the call, possibly. Clint, the goal is double-digit growth I believe in sales and EPS in fiscal 2017. And with the fiscal year to date results, that’s not going to happen. So, just any thoughts on you guys being able to hit that goal in fiscal 2018. And I ask, because it sounds like you feel yes, but some moving products might not really be there for six plus months, and you’re still bringing on headcount. So, when you think the fiscal 2018, how is that shaping up in terms of recapturing that double-digit top and bottom? Thanks guys.

Clint Severson

I think we can do it. I think we’ve got all hands on deck implementing the changes that we need to implement. The momentum of getting new customers back is increasing. And so, I think we have good shot at double digits in FY18.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Clint Severson for any closing remarks.

Clint Severson

Great, okay. Well, thank you all for tuning in. And we are looking forward to meeting all of our customers and potential customers at NAVC, which comes up next month, and we expect it to be a very lively conference. And we look forward to any of the analysts or shareholders that also will want to visit and get updated on all the things we’re doing. So, with that, I wish you everybody a very good day. And thank you very much for dialing in.

