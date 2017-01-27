L-3 Communications Holdings' (LLL) CEO Michael Strianese on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 11:00

End Time: 12:11

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Strianese - Chairman and CEO

Christopher Kubasik - President and COO

Ralph D’Ambrosio - SVP and CFO

Mahmoud Siddig - IR

Analysts

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Robert Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Richard Safran - The Buckingham Research

Myles Walton - Deutsche Bank

George Shapiro - Shapiro Research

Jason Gursky - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the L3 Technologies’ Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mahmoud Siddig. Please go ahead.

Mahmoud Siddig

Thanks you, Maria. Good morning and thanks for joining us for L3's 2016 fourth quarter earnings conference call. With me are Michael Strianese, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Christopher Kubasik, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ralph D'Ambrosio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After their formal remarks, management will be available to take your questions.

Please note that during this call, management will reiterate forward-looking statements that were made in the press release issued this morning. Please refer to this press release as well as the company's SEC filings for a more detailed description of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please also note that this call is simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Strianese. Mike, please go ahead.

Michael Strianese

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. We are very pleased to report strong fourth quarter marked by increases in our sales and EPS as well as healthy orders and the book-to-bill ratio. In addition, our margins improved. This ends the year where we continued our focus on solid performance and program execution and we continue to make operational progress.

As I’m sure you’ve seen, we started 2017 with a new name, L3 Technologies, Inc. Our new name capitalizes on L3’s strong reputation reflecting broader and more diverse capabilities that extend well beyond communications. It’s hard to believe that it’s been – 2017 will mark our 20th anniversary of the founding of L3, and in those 20 years we’ve certainly gone way beyond communication systems. So we thought it was time to broaden the name and it looks like it’s well received.

That reputation in our annual and quarterly results wouldn’t be possible without the contributions of our hardworking and dedicated employees. Their ability to perform, innovate and deliver high quality solutions to our customers every day contributes to the solid foundation of our future success.

With that, I’d like to touch on our recent announcement regarding the leadership transition and realignment of our Electronic Systems business segment. Steve Kantor, President of Electronic Systems, will be transitioning from his role effective March 1st and retiring during the second quarter.

We’ll split Electronic Systems into two separate business segments; a new Electronic Systems segment with sales of about 2.8 billion and our new Sensor Systems segment with sales of about 1.5 billion.

Todd Gautier, currently head of our Precision Engagement & Training sector, will run the new Electronic Systems segment. Todd is a 30-year industry veteran and a former military and commercial pilot who has held various leadership positions within Electronic Systems.

Jeff Miller who currently runs our Integrated Sensor Systems sector will lead our new Sensor Systems segment. Jeff has also been in the industry for 30 years with experience on a range of platforms including soldier systems, force protection systems, and electronic warfare.

In addition, Curtis Brunson, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development, will also be transitioning from his role March 1st and retiring during the second quarter. Dave Van Buren will become Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Heidi Wood will be promoted to Senior Vice President of Strategy and they will both assume Curtis’ responsibilities.

Both Curtis and Steve are highly regarded industry veterans who have made invaluable contributions to L3’s success over the past 20 years. They’ve been outstanding leaders, great businessmen and also great friends.

Turning now to our fourth quarter results. Sales were $3 billion, a 4% increase from the same period last year. This increase was driven by organic growth in our DoD business primarily. Our earnings per share for the quarter were $2.38 and free cash flow was a strong 427 million. Funded orders were 3.6 billion and our book-to-bill ratio increased to approximately 1.2.

Segment operating margins for the quarter were 9.8%, an increase of 90 basis points year-over-year. This demonstrates that our ongoing efforts to drive disciplined top line growth while improving operating efficiencies in margins, as we continue to make L3 a more agile and streamline company.

As we ended last year with sales of 10.5 billion and operating margins of 9.6% which yielded diluted EPS of $8.21 and free cash flow of about 900 million. We made very good progress in 2016.

While we still have more to accomplish, we have positive momentum as we enter a new year. We also increased our 2017 guidance this morning and Ralph will give you more detail on our outlook later.

Turning to cash deployment. Our capital allocation strategy continues to be focused on a disciplined and opportunistic approach to M&A, prudent share repurchases, meaningful dividends and targeted investment and innovation.

Our 2016 acquisition strengthened our portfolio in areas with attractive growth opportunities. Our investments focus on markets and capabilities where we can gain or improve our market leadership positions.

In 2016, we completed four acquisitions and announced the fifth in the fourth quarter, Implant Sciences, which we closed on January 5. This brings our total M&A investment to approximately $0.5 billion.

These businesses are expected to generate approximately 275 million in sales and 53 million in EBITDA for 2017. Chris will discuss our recent acquisitions in a little more detail but they each bring innovative technologies that strengthen our platform for growth.

Turning now to the four segments, we’re focused on the areas where we have enabling technologies. Readiness is an increasing priority for our customers and our businesses have the capabilities to help our customers achieve their missions.

In Communication Systems, there was a need for new and old platforms to communicate with each other over secure networks. Interoperability across the services and with our allies is the goal and our protected communication solutions are integral to that effort.

In Aerospace Systems, we are a lead integrator that can install ISR systems as well as communication equipment on any platform. We have performed modifications on everything from business jets to large aircraft and we’re well positioned given the recapitalization that will occur in the coming years.

L3 Sensor Systems capabilities will be together in a singularly focused segment. This will enable us to deliver the best solutions for sharing information. Our sensors are world-class, are adaptable for use in all domains; land, air, sea and in space.

And as we mentioned, the new Electronic Systems will be primarily focused on the commercial and international markets with a priority on training and simulation, avionics and airport security systems.

Finally, we’re continuing to increase our investment in research and development. Driving innovation remains one of our core strategies and we are directing our efforts towards new enabling technologies that align with our customers’ dynamic and evolving priorities.

L3 has performed well on several technology initiatives in 2016. For example, we are now DoD security certified on our M-Code GPS receiver and in November earned the key government approval that enables this equipment to be tested and utilized by the customer.

Also, we developed a high resolution image intensifier, the night vision use with the highest performance in the market. We’re developing an advanced signal processing engine that is a key enabler for the manned/unmanned teaming known as MUMTi secure communications program.

This is where our agility and adaptability come in. At L3, we’re positioned to quickly respond to customer needs providing world-class products and systems with the streamline culture that drives results.

Last year, we continued to capture new business and secure follow-on work. We extended our leadership positions in ISR integration, data link capabilities, simulation and training and advanced space programs.

We’ll talk about our fourth quarter wins later but let me just give you a few of our new business highlights. We were awarded a contract to deliver power equipment for the U.S. Navy’s newest submarine, the Ohio replacement program now known as the Columbia Class.

In Australia, we were selected to deliver soldier modernization technology including specialized night vision equipment to the Australian army through a $208 million contract. This award demonstrates the growing global demand for our highly advanced capable products and solutions.

The night vision award intersects very nicely with our additional investment and strategic positioning in Australia, as you saw with our Micreo acquisition. The Australian Department of Defense is an important customer for us, and we’re making sure that we maintain and foster that relationship.

Turning to the U.S. DoD budget and some of the broader industry trends that drive our business, we can all see this change in the air with the new administration. While there is still more questions than answers, looking at the portfolio, we believe we are very well positioned to address many of the priorities outlined by the new administration.

We were pleased that the National Defense Authorization Act passed at the end of 2016. While higher defense spending is expected, it is still too early to quantify the timing of increases in the DoD budget. There are multiple budget scenarios under consideration and for now we’re continuing to focus on operating the business in the normal course and executing on our key strategic priorities.

We’re staying close to our customers, so we understand their evolving needs in all these areas and positioned to react to any of the new demands that may present themselves. That said, we do have confidence that many of our capabilities are well positioned under the new administration, including ISR systems, secure communications, sensors, night visions equipment, and naval tower systems.

We also believe readiness support and special operations forces are areas of greater opportunity that we can continue to address. We have close ties with our allies including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada and we are increasing our footprint in all of those countries.

We’re intently focused on building our business and seeing favorable long-term fundamentals in these areas in which we’re operating, including the Middle East and Asia.

With that, Chris will discuss some of our operation initiatives and wins during the quarter. Chris?

Christopher Kubasik

Thank you, Mike, and good morning. I’d also like to congratulate Curtis and Steve on their retirement. Over the past year, we worked very closely and I truly value their insights and support.

We had a good fourth quarter capping off a solid 2016 and we made progress towards operational advancements while enhancing our portfolio. I continue to conduct site visits and reviews across the enterprise to dig into operations and better position ourselves for growth.

Additionally, throughout last year, we continued to streamline operations to drive efficiencies. We found places where it made good strategic sense to consolidate businesses and facilities. This helps us in several ways allowing us to streamline back office functions and maximize real estate benefits.

For example, we combined two marine businesses into one and we recently closed smaller facilities in Louisiana and Vermont. Our year-end results showed increased organic growth and operating margins and our increased guidance indicates our confidence as we look ahead to 2017.

Last year, we also strengthened our competitive position with bolt-on acquisitions that enhanced our strategic and technological capabilities, advanced our international reach and strengthened our leadership and growth markets, such as pilot training and aviation securities.

For commercial training, we’re seeing growth opportunities in this market. The global fleet of large commercial aircraft will double in the next 20 years and there is a well understood shortage of trained pilots. We like the global aviation security markets, and this year we invested further to strengthen our lead.

As Mike mentioned, in November, we acquired MacDonald Humfrey, a globally recognized leader in the deployment of aviation checkpoint security solutions as well as state-of-the-art processed automation and robotic capabilities. This acquisition significantly enhances our ability to deliver scalable, operationally-based network security systems that could and are being delivered worldwide.

On January 5, we completed the acquisition of the explosive trace detection business of Implant Sciences which bolsters our leadership in efficient, scalable security solutions. With these two acquisitions, we can offer airports around the world whole system solutions that make checkpoint security more efficient and passenger friendly.

Airports and regulators are demanding faster throughput as well as increased threat detection for passengers and baggage. Our aviation checkpoint solutions offer safe and effective technologies that help airports worldwide keep pace by protecting passengers while accelerating their movements through the checkpoints.

Our aviation security business should grow approximately 50% this year and generate in excess of 500 million in revenue. Our M&A integration efforts are proceeding as planned and we expect to capture synergies from these acquisitions. We continue to add a few opportunities in the pipeline and I’ll update you at the appropriate time as those proceed.

Of course, growing organically remains the key for us of our disciplined growth strategy. These efforts are focused in key areas, including warrior systems and secure communications as well as antennas and SATCOM equipment.

Let me now turn to contract wins and milestones across the businesses. Let’s start with defense. In ISR systems, we continue to perform well on the EMARSS program. We are currently executing the U.S. Army’s follow-on variation modification on 13 aircraft to transform them into persistent ISR aircraft.

Also, we received a follow-on order for our high-performance diesel engines for the Hercules M88 vehicle, a combat platform we have supported for more than 10 years. We will continue to provide our communication systems to the Army through an ID/IQ contract, which has a ceiling of approximately $500 million. Our initial order for 50 million was received in the fourth quarter.

For the special operations command, we won a $50 million contract for binocular and night vision devices with white phosphorus technology that provides enhanced visual acuity in low-light conditions. Let me give you an example of our innovation driving new business.

As part of our company-funded design initiative, we successfully integrated and performance tested our MX-20 EO sensor for the U.S. Navy. This equipment is now planned to be installed aboard Navy Cruisers and Destroyers as well as the U.S. Coast Guard cutters. Also for the Coast Guard, we were awarded an option for the third retrofit, HC130J.

In commercial aviation, we were awarded $115 million contract from Hainan Airlines to provide 11 full flight simulators and training equipment over the next 18 months for both Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Also through the acquisition of Aerosim, we are beginning to recognize additional opportunities in North America.

In December, we received customer commitments for seven full flight simulators valued at approximately $60 million for customers in Asia and Europe with contract expected to be signed this quarter.

In a technology milestone, L3 is the first company to receive FAA certification for our white phosphorus night vision goggles. These helmet mounted goggles assist medical rescue and first responder pilots during nighttime and adverse weather conditions.

In international markets, we received follow-on awards for the Canadian CF-18 and the CC-150 Polaris programs. We received a follow-on contract valued at 32 million for advanced mortar fuzes from an international customer under an FMS sale arrangement.

And in the UK, we are executing well on support of a major new communications program for the Ministry of Defense, and the UK continues to be a significant international market for us.

We also continue to expand our presence in key markets, including the Middle East and Asia, by adding resources and personnel to address opportunities and serve our customers.

Finally, as many of you have seen, the DFCA announced that they have notified Congress of a possible foreign military sale to Kenya of an Air Tractor aircraft which we will missionize as the prime contractor. We are encouraged by this announcement and we look forward to a contract award later this year. This effort will be a significant one for our Waco, Texas operations.

So overall 2016 was a transformative year when it comes to operational improvements and portfolio strengthening with renewed intensity towards our organic growth initiatives while closing on a number of attractive bolt-on acquisitions to further our long-term strategies.

Turning to what we see ahead in 2017, we’ll continue to focus on best-in-class program performance, drive increased productivity and maintain tight controls on our costs. These actions will drive disciplined organic growth and further margin enhancement.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Ralph.

Ralph D’Ambrosio

Thank you, Chris. I’ll discuss some details about the fourth quarter and then review our 2017 guidance update.

With respect to the segment results, my comments about the fourth quarter and the full year 2016 will be based on our existing three segments. However, my comments about the segments for 2017 will be based on the four segments which become effective on March 1 when we segregate the existing Electronic Systems segment into two new segments; Sensor Systems and Electronic Systems.

We finished 2016 with strong fourth quarter results driven by higher sales and operating income as well as lower taxes. Free cash flow and orders were also robust. Reviewing the fourth quarter results compared to the 2015 fourth quarter, we grew orders 40%, organic sales 3%, operating income 15%, diluted earnings per share by 10% and free cash flow 3%. Operating margin also expanded 90 basis points. EPS grew to $2.38 and was $0.28 higher than our midpoint guidance.

Fourth quarter consolidated sales were almost $3 billion and 200 million above our last guidance update with the 4% increase over the 2015 fourth quarter. Underlying the stronger sales was 5% organic growth in our U.S. government market, which is mostly the Department of Defense.

International and commercial combined declined 1% in line with what we expected. Sales were better in all three segments and not related to any single items highlighting the strength in diversity of our business portfolio.

Consolidated operating margin increased to 9.8% and coupled with the higher sales resulted in about 20 million more of operating income, and this was one of the primarily drivers of our higher EPS for the fourth quarter. That’s important because ultimately we need to grow operating income as it fuels growth in EPS and cash flow.

At the segment level, Electronic Systems’ fourth quarter margin increased to 13.4% lifting its full year 2016 margin to 12.3% which was 20 basis points higher than our guidance. Both Aerospace Systems and Communication Systems achieved their segment operating income guidance with higher sales offsetting lower margin compared to what we guided.

The lower margin in Aerospace was mostly due to sales mix and a contract modification delay at Vertex Aerospace which slipped into the first half of 2017. In Communication Systems, margin increased to 10% for the fourth quarter despite some softness in commercial SATCOM and the space and power sector.

The fourth quarter income tax rate was more favorable due mostly to higher R&E tax credits and this added $0.14 additional to the fourth quarter EPS. Free cash flow generation was very robust at 427 million driven by very good collections, especially at the end of December with several earlier than expected receivable collections.

We also had very healthy orders for the fourth quarter at 3.6 billion leading to full year orders of 11 billion with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.05. Fourth quarter orders benefitted a few hundred million mostly in Aerospace Systems from sooner than expected follow-on funding on a few large DoD contracts.

Before I review our 2017 guidance update, I want to add a few more comments about our full year 2016 results which significantly improved over 2015. For 2016 compared to 2015, we grew orders 11%, organic sales 2%, operating income 13%, diluted EPS 19% and free cash flow 2%. Operating margin expanded 110 basis points with higher margins in all three segments and free cash flow was just above $900 million or $11.45 per share.

Our 2016 sales of $10.5 billion exceeded our initial guidance by about 450 million mostly from higher sales in our DoD business. The upside we realized in our DoD sales is consistent with what we should experience in a growing DoD budget environment. And international sales declined 10% and commercial was flat.

Lastly for 2016, our cash deployment was comprised of dividends of 220 million, debt repayments of 300 million, share repurchases of 373 million and acquisitions of 386 million. We ended 2016 with cash of $363 million.

Now turning to our 2017 guidance update, we increased EPS at the midpoint by $0.25 to $8.50. The increase is primarily driven by lower estimated pension expense for this year. We increased our consolidated sales guidance range by 150 million raising the midpoint to 10,725,000,000, which is a 2% increase over 2016. We expect our U.S. government sales to grow 1% organically, commercial to grow 4% and international to decline 3% in 2017.

For the segments, we expect 2017 organic sales growth of 4% for each of Electronic Systems and Communication Systems, 3% for Sensor Systems and this growth will be partially offset by a 4% decline in Aerospace Systems. Our Aerospace Systems sales guidance has some conservatism from two large contract re-competitions at Vertex Aerospace which should be awarded in the second half of this year.

We increased consolidated operating margin by 30 basis points to 10.3% primarily due to the reduction in estimated pension expense of $29 million compared to our prior guidance. We expect to expand operating margins 70 basis points in 2017 over 2016.

At the segment level, we estimate 2017 margins at 13.3% for Electronic Systems, 7% for Aerospace Systems, 12.7% for Sensor Systems and 10.6% for Communication Systems. We expect consolidated operating income to grow 10% over last year.

In the Communication Systems segment, the quarterly margin profile will be affected by the consolidation of our Travelling Wave Tube businesses in California which we began last May. This year we’ll incur restructuring costs of about $24 million and they will be offset by an expected gain on the sale of a property that we plan to vacate in connection with the consolidation in the fourth quarter.

Consequently, we will have more variability in the Communication Systems quarterly margins. We still expect to complete this consolidation early in 2018 and at that time to begin to generate annual pre-tax savings of $8 million. The estimated 2017 tax rate remains 27.2%, our free cash flow stays at 865 million but we increased each of net cash from operating activities and capital expenditures by $10 million.

Regarding our 2017 capital allocation or cash deployment, we will continue to opportunistically shift cash deployment from share repurchases, acquisitions like we did last year. After paying for the acquisition of Implant Sciences, which was 118 million and that closed on January 5, we have a $500 million remaining placeholder for combined share repurchases and acquisitions in 2017. We expect to end this year with a cash balance of about 450 million. And our last point on the 2017 guidance is that we expect a book-to-bill ratio greater than 1.0.

Now before I quickly review the 2017 first quarter outlook, I want to remind you that there’s a seasonal pattern to our quarterly results generally with the second half being stronger than the first half. This year we will also have the quarterly margin timing impacts at Communication Systems from the EDD/ETI consolidation, which I talked about earlier as well as a tough margin comparison in the first quarter at Aerospace Systems where margin was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2016.

That said, for the 2017 first quarter, we expect sales to be between 2.4 billion and 2.5 billion, which calculates to about 2% organic growth. Margin should be in the mid-9% range with EPS between $1.70 and $1.80. Free cash flow will likely be a negative 50 million to 100 million due to the accelerated cash receipts that we had in the fourth quarter of 2016. And finally, our book-to-bill ratio will be about 1.0 for the first quarter.

Therefore, to conclude my financial review, it’s clear that the company is making progress with growing orders, sales, margins, operating income and EPS and we’re executing on our disciplined growth and capital allocation strategies.

Thank you. And we’ll now begin the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Noah Poponak of Goldman Sachs.

Noah Poponak

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Michael Strianese

Good morning.

Noah Poponak

Ralph, it sounds like you decided to change how you’re contemplating the two re-competes in the revenue guidance. So I guess, one, is there something that’s changed about how those contracts are going that made you decide to do that? I assume you’re referring to Fort Rucker and Army C-12, but perhaps if you could just also give us a rundown on what they are, how big they are in 2017, and when they are scheduled to restart? If we could sort of hone in on like a worst case and a best case range of how those can go for you, that would be really helpful.

Ralph D’Ambrosio

Okay. So I was referring to those two contracts, so you’re correct. So in our 2017 guidance update, we have about 600 million of sales for those two contracts. The run rate on those two was more like 650 combined. And the re-competition of award decisions are both expected to happen in the second half of the year probably early in the fourth quarter. And if that happens, new contracts probably start in January of 2018. So we still like our prospects on both of those re-competitions and we just received the RFP on Fort Rucker at the end of 2016 and we’re going to be bidding on that sometime before the end of February and then it will go into source selection. And the terms on that RFP were a little different than we expected, particularly on the contract type where existing contract is [indiscernible] and it’s converting to fixed priced. So they’re both large re-competitions and we think it’s prudent to have a little bit conservatism in the guidance for them.

Noah Poponak

Sorry, but why are we changing the 2017 outlook if they would be starting in 2018?

Ralph D’Ambrosio

Well, because there’s a possibility that the award decisions could happen sooner and that the contracts start when they’re both scheduled to start in the fourth quarter.

Noah Poponak

Okay. Sorry, Chris. I interrupted you there.

Christopher Kubasik

No, that’s fair. On both of these really incumbent and we’ve had very solid past performance. And as the incumbent, we know exactly what it takes to perform on these. So as we’ve talked about over the past year, these are best value. I think L3 offers the best value and the decisions are based on that. We feel good about our opportunities, but we’ll see how this plays out. I’m not a 100% confident that we’ll have the lowest price but we’re not going to bid business that doesn’t make sense. And just stepping back on maybe an upcoming question, a year ago when Mike and the team decided to keep Vertex and fix it, we’ve talked recently about some of our successes. But really looked at it at a high level and said, there’s three large service proposals out there. There’s the KC-10, the soft glass and of course Fort Rucker, which is sometimes called Army Fleet Support. So those were the big three that we were going after. One kind of keeps us flat, two is great and three would be outstanding. We already won KC-10, so we got one of the three in the bag, survived the protest and actually we were all down Mississippi a couple of weeks ago and the transition is going incredibly well. So there’s going to be no issues with the start up there. And I think Ralph did a good job explaining where we are on Fort Rucker. The soft glass proposal we’ve already turned in our proposal. We all reviewed it. I think it’s a very strong proposal with some good teammates on it and that should be awarded August 1. So that’s kind of how we approached it, so we’re one for one and two more to go.

Noah Poponak

Great. What’s you guys read on the change in contract type there? Do you think that’s very specific to that I guess relatively mature situation, or is that part of a broader trend?

Michael Strianese

I don’t know that I would – it’s more of a specific related to this contract that we feel – having been on this contract for quite some time and knowing it forwards and backwards, we believe and I strongly believe it is an inappropriate contract type for this type of work. And to bid it in a way I’d be happy to bid it would require I would call a nonconforming bid. I would definitely want some level of cost reimbursable line items in there to account for the unpredictable condition that you receive some of these aircraft. You can’t possibly assume they’re all going to be well maintained and at the same level of repair when you get them. I having a lot of experience in this area do not want to underwrite the condition of an aircraft that is sight unseen; a great formula to lose money. So we’re thinking carefully about how to address it. We’ve submitted questions to the customer on the proposal on how to deal with certain items and we’ll make a decision around how we will deal with it. But you could be sure that we’re well aware that we would like to improve the margins in this area and that – the way this is written is not consistent with that goal. So I’d like to get that record filed.

Noah Poponak

Can you just remind us the margin on Fort Rucker you’ve been experiencing lately?

Michael Strianese

Let me just caution Ralph on this. Given the fact that we’re going to be in source selection shortly, it’s almost like giving away our pricing and I’m not sure if that’s a great idea. But maybe, Ralph, could we say it in terms of the composite?

Ralph D’Ambrosio

Yes, that said, it’s less than the company composite and it’s also less than the segment composite, I’ll leave it at that.

Noah Poponak

Okay. Just one other quick one, Ralph. The contract mod delay at Vertex and AS [ph] out of 4Q, what does that mean for 1Q?

Ralph D’Ambrosio

So I said that it’s slipped into the first half.

Noah Poponak

Okay.

Ralph D’Ambrosio

So I’m thinking or presently expecting that we get it by the second quarter. If it’s possible, it could happen in the first quarter and it’s a mod that would change some of the pricing on the pricing per flight hour. So depending on how it goes, we could have some upside in 2017 if the mod is – not only deals with the retroactive but with the perspective pricing per flight hour.

Noah Poponak

What did you lose in EBIT dollars on that slip?

Ralph D’Ambrosio

It was about 8 million or 9 million in the fourth quarter.

Noah Poponak

Okay. Thanks so much for --

Ralph D’Ambrosio

I think it was the main reason for the lighter margins in the Aerospace Systems segment in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Noah Poponak

Okay, terrific. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Spingarn of Credit Suisse.

Robert Spingarn

Good morning.

Michael Strianese

Good morning, Rob.

Robert Spingarn

Mike and Chris, looking at the organic growth, your 1% and I guess it would have been a little bit higher if you didn’t pull some business forward into the fourth quarter. But obviously you want to accelerate the growth there. And you’re building the business inorganically, but wanted to get your sense with the new administration coming in, I know it’s early, but from the Army and Navy perspective, it looks like there’s going to be a focus. Navy is really a growth lane here from a shipbuilding perspective and then Army readiness is going to tick up. What’s your early read on how L3 can benefit from that? Where are your growth plans there?

Michael Strianese

Well, Rob, in the naval side – first of all, we’re always interested in growing our content but everything from propulsion work to communication systems to integrated bridge equipment to sensors to hybrid drive systems, there’s a lot of offering to tote sonars, go on and on and on. And the question is how do we maximize the content we have? And I think we’ve done a good job on the Ohio Class and Virginia Class submarine programs and that is one of our strategic vectors that we’re working on, we have several, is to increase our content with our naval customers. And that may involve acquiring some additional technology, a little more R&D in terms of system engineering to bring some of our things to a more integrated place, a little more work on user interface to make things easier for the war fighter to use in terms of analyzing and seeing data and navigation here, et cetera, et cetera, as well as installed ISR capability and the analysis and archiving of that data. So there are other naval areas that we’ve identified where the customer is looking for a solution. I said we would be pursuing several of these areas as a “thought leader” by putting together our own version of a solution and L3 solution and submitting it to the customer directly perhaps in the form of a white paper to try to stimulate a discussion and create a program rather than wait for an RFP. And I think that is a good strategy for us. It may not be common knowledge in the customer community on everything that we have to offer and how we can bundle it together and create quite innovative solutions at very attractive price points. So in that regard that’s the story for the naval. On the Army side, we are very leveraged to the headcount number in the Army given the soldier system type equipment that we offer, whether it’s night vision gear, radios, manpacks, satellite comms and the like. So just by virtue of the increased size that we’re seeing in the numbers, we believe that would translate rapidly into growth for L3. And we’ve been doing a lot of work around integrating those systems to kind of lighten the load that the war fighter has to carry and the more integration, lighter, less power, less stuff to carry makes for a happy soldier. So battery technology of course is a challenge here at all times. But we think that we have the robust portfolio in soldier systems area and just as evidenced by our healthy sales SOCOM who is usually the first customer when there’s a new technology out and that’s usually in the field, so white phosphorus goggles, for example. Those are very innovative and we’re the only ones I believe that have that. Most night vision you look through, you see it’s green. Ours offer a heck of a lot more content in a white phosphorus field of view and a lot easier to identify a target. And there’s additional R&D we’re doing that brings even more resolution and quick response to the war fighter in that regard. So we have a very healthy robust portfolio that addresses the planned ramp up in the headcount at the Army as well. Those are two areas I feel very comfortable about our positioning particularly.

Robert Spingarn

Okay. And then just quickly on Air Force. Do you think there might be some competitive opportunity on Air Force One at some point?

Michael Strianese

Chris was going to add something and then I’ll pick that up. Go ahead, Chris.

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, just to go back to your growth, obviously none of us are happy with 1% organic growth but as Ralph has laid out, three of the four segments are growing about 4%. And the issue that we’re all focused on is Aerospace. They’re the guy shrinking. It’s well documented. None of us like that situation. As we look through the pipeline opportunities, I think the team’s done a good job opening the aperture and in the next three years we’d probably have about 30 billion of opportunities in Aerospace alone. So the team’s going to go down there in next month and really look at that and see what we can do to maybe jumpstart some opportunities. And the question you just asked would fall into that category, so I’ll let Mike answer that one. So I just wanted to point that out. And then interestingly I’m sure many people saw that in December, the Defense Science Board issued a report on the seven priorities for the new administration as a suggestion of a lot of senior well experienced industry and government people. And it’s probably worth a read, but it talks a lot about agility and responsiveness and the acquisition process, and we talk a lot about that being one of our differentiators. And you look at what we did with Liberty and Spider and some of those things, we have the track record to do that type of contracting. It talks a lot about Homeland security and when you look at what we do with detection and some of the investments we made in acquisition, it aligns. And then there’s a whole section on disaggregation which Mike’s been talking about for years and I’ve hopped on the bandwagon and I think that fits right into our sweet spot, whether it’s airborne or ground or undersea. So I’d just quote that document as something that gives us some optimism. And then the last thing I’ll just mention and not to repeat Mike, but we’re doing a better job bundling all these different capabilities and bringing to our customer as a system or a whole system solution versus sub-segments. So I just wanted to point that out. I’m optimistic that we got the right team and the right processes to try to jumpstart that organic growth. But we’re kind of happy with three of the four segments. Everybody can do better because I’m sure they’re listening. Mike, you can comment on the Presidential thing.

Michael Strianese

Rob, the segment that needs attention has our attention between Chris and I. We’re tag teaming them and we will get it turned around into a place that we’re going to be proud to talk about in several more quarters. But they have a great capability. I still believe it’s a national asset, can deliver things that no one else can. And there was a number of international programs that you know we completed and had not been I guess – we haven’t found alternative programs to refill that bucket. You were starting to ask a question on Air Force One. I can’t really talk specifics on what our content was other than to say that it would be typically areas in our sweet spot, and yes that’s slipped out. What was the point of your question? It is going to come back or --

Robert Spingarn

Well, what are the opportunities? And then given the attention that the program has gotten from the administration, might there be more competition on it even from a prime perspective using a COTS airplane?

Michael Strianese

Well, it kind of is a COTS airplane. Really, it’s a commercial airplane and its very core that’s being converted. So I don’t know if you want to go more COTS than that.

Robert Spingarn

What I’m simply saying is, this is the kind of work that Waco could do as well, right?

Michael Strianese

Yes, and we just delivered what’s been referred to as a museum piece to a very happy customer on the other side of the world. So yes, I think that the – I’ve had these discussions directly with customers in Washington and candidly they viewed the Waco capabilities as areas beyond what they’re interested in. It’s more about capability than fit and finish I would say. Fit and finish is important but it’s not quite the same level. But having said all that, the unique systems that belong on that airplane we provide many of. And they are nothing that can be procured commercially as far as I know. They’re very special, robust, survivable and some of the most important critical systems you can imagine that go on that plane. And that’s not something that I would say is going to be subject to any type of commercial competition. In fact, I don’t really know many of the places in the industry where some of this is available. So I feel comfortable that when this gets restarted, we’ll be back where we were with hopefully the same level of content and we’ll move forward.

Christopher Kubasik

Yes, I think worst case, it’s a timing issue. As they re-compete the aircraft, I think every team puts us on their team or what we do is government furnished. So I think it’s only a timing issue and that’s clearly outside of our control.

Michael Strianese

And then further just from a strategy standpoint we talked about Navy, we talked about – or maybe talked a little bit about Air Force. But again, you saw the other day there was – was it the Kenya order that came up that was – we had international sales in the plan. The timing of that was a surprise and there’s going to be more things that happen like that that will happen – not only do things happen later, things are going to happen sooner. As an example just the other day, the State Department approved the sale to Saudi Arabia of 10 PC SD [ph] aerostats to include 26 of our MX-20 EO IR systems from Sensor Systems segment, which is a sizable sale. And I believe that the EO IR system, the totes that come out of our segment are the best performing in the world. I believe they’re on just about every unmanned platform and most of the manned platforms. And I see that demand there going on pretty strongly for quite a while given the areas where we’re operating and the geopolitical situation and un-abating need for more ISR. So again, we feel pretty good about that and I’m happy to see those two export sales come up so early in the year.

Robert Spingarn

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Richard Safran of Buckingham Research.

Richard Safran

Hi. Thanks. Good morning.

Michael Strianese

Good morning, Rich.

Richard Safran

So in the release you noted lower SIM and training services for the Air Force as contracts near completion here. So I’m assuming that’s going to be a slight headwind in '17. Now given – and you’ve been talking a lot about the current administration and they do have a relentless focus here on readiness right now. Are you expecting SIM and training to the government to really pick up? Is that something where we could see additional contracts in '17? And separately at Electronic Systems, you had 50 basis points of improved contract performance. Is that a contract maturity type of thing where you’re just seeing with risk retire?

Ralph D’Ambrosio

Hi, Rich, it’s Ralph. Let me take the frontend of that question. So for 2017 versus 2016, we presently don’t see a reduction in our simulation and training sales in Electronic Systems for the U.S. military. In fact, we’re expecting some modest growth over there. What happened in the quarter was just simply timing items on certain deliveries and certain milestones. So that business is still trending upward for us. And to the extent that there is additional funding in the widely expected FY '17 OCO supplemental that’s supposed to happen sometime in the spring, we could have some upside there as well as in the Vertex Aerospace sector.

Christopher Kubasik

And on second part, the 50 basis points, we just talk about the improved contract performance. That’s just your traditional risk reduction and good program execution and taking the appropriate accounting step-ups, so nothing unusual.

Richard Safran

Okay. And then just finally here, some of your biggest programs – I want to talk about just classified for a second. Some of your biggest programs by sales are classified. I know you have like one large ISR program. From what you’re seeing now in light of the current administration, do you expect classified program growth to exceed that as a general defense business? And also, the general rule of thumb has been that classified programs generally come with higher margins and just wondering if that’s still the case.

Michael Strianese

I would answer it this way, Rich. From a budget standpoint that line item is among the fastest growing in the budget and as long as we can maintain our steady market share and content, yes, it should be one of the faster growing pieces within L3. And in terms of the content we have, it’s going to be driven by the products that we deliver on these platforms. And you’re right, a lot of it I really can’t talk about. I don’t even want to get close to the edge of any of it. But it’s an area where I’m happy to say we have a lot of relevant technology and experience and we’re looking to expand in that area. But over the past two years I’d say we have made a concerted effort and set up a special purpose entity that focuses on this market that has the proper infrastructure around it to be able to play in this very special space, and it’s been bearing fruit. And we didn’t miss the fact that it was a growth area and we positioned ourselves to be able to participate fully in it.

Christopher Kubasik

Rich, this is all driven by the threats, right. We’ve heard the prior administration and I think the current administration are in full agreement that we have Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and terrorists as a threat. I don’t think anybody disputes that. And those threats are still there or even getting more significant. So that’s driving the budget and as Mike said, we’re in a good position. So those reasons are it will continue to be a growth area.

Richard Safran

Okay. Thanks very much.

Michael Strianese

Thank you, Rich.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Myles Walton of Deutsche Bank.

Myles Walton

Thanks. Good morning. I’ve got a question for you on the new segment breakdown. So Sensor Systems in particular, the implied margin expansion is that 270 basis points or 240 basis points I guess from '16 but it was also around 10% in '15. Is some of that acquisition driven better margins? I imagine EOTech or an absence of charges there are helping too. But if you can describe the margin expansion there. And then also what’s the potential of that I would imagine hardware sensitive, potentially richer margin business?

Ralph D’Ambrosio

Sure, I’ll take that question, Myles. It’s Ralph, hi.

Myles Walton

Hi.

Ralph D’Ambrosio

So the main reason for the improvement in the margins year-over-year is EOTech. That’s where EOTech – EOTech is part of warrior systems and warrior systems is in the new Sensor Systems segment. So that’s one of the items. And then Mike talked about our Patriot Works initiatives which are geared toward the U.S. government classified market. That falls within – or a lot of it falls within our advanced programs sector which is also in Sensor Systems and we are spending considerable amounts there on R&D, business development and marketing and selling. So that operation loses money at the operating income line for good reason, because we’re making investment that we need to make for the future. So for that reason the margins in Sensor Systems are about 100 basis points lower than they would be otherwise.

Myles Walton

Right. But I’m talking – sorry, the expansion that’s implied in the guidance is 240 basis points in '17 versus '16.

Ralph D’Ambrosio

Yes, it’s a lot of --

Myles Walton

And that’s just EOTech?

Ralph D’Ambrosio

It’s EOTech and organic growth in the business. The only acquisition we made that affects this segment is Micreo and that’s a very small deal with sales that will be left in 30 million in 2017.

Myles Walton

Okay. And just on the Air Tractor award to Kenya that you mentioned, Chris and Mike, that it came a little bit earlier than expected. I didn’t even know it was there, to be honest. So this missionization of aircraft for foreign governments, how do you think about the TAM or the timing I guess to make it material to your business?

Michael Strianese

Well, the timing is going to be driven really by the government discussion of their threat environment and how quickly and badly they need the equipment. So it’s very hard for us to get into the middle of those discussions and really know exactly when things will occur. I’d say in general terms what we’re seeing here is a push that will help the international haul that was created in our Aerospace Systems group because there’s just a push to have more participation by our partner nations. You’ve heard it from this administration that there’s a thought that they should be more active in participating and sharing across these defense systems. And I think that was the serious statement. And I think to that end there will be more stimulation of these export type arrangements that can only help us.

Myles Walton

And what’s the size of the order you expect later this year, Chris?

Christopher Kubasik

100 million give or take a few.

Myles Walton

Okay. Thanks.

Christopher Kubasik

Thank you.

Michael Strianese

Thanks.

Christopher Kubasik

We’re probably going to do maybe two more people here on the Q&A and we’ll give a few more minutes past the hour.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of George Shapiro of Shapiro Research.

George Shapiro

Yes. Good morning. Ralph, I was just wondering, in December you had the growth rate in the U.S. government business at 2%. You lowered it to 1%. Maybe it’s that slippage – that acceleration in Q4 you talked about. But it seems kind of odd where last year grew 5%, we’re looking at improving budget growth and you’re highly exposed to the O&M budget, which would increase fairly soon. So I’m just wondering what the thought process was for that?

Ralph D’Ambrosio

You’re talking about 2017, correct?

George Shapiro

Right, 2017.

Ralph D’Ambrosio

So the thought process – I said we had some conservatism in Aerospace Systems. We also have upside elsewhere in the company in our DoD business. And if the end of January we still don’t an appropriated budget for FY '17 or under CR, the budget as requested would only have about 1% growth. We appreciate that a significant supplemental is anticipated which would lift the growth rate for 2017. But we want to see that and see the details in it. Now if that happens, we should have nice upside in our DoD business just like we did in 2016. If you recall in 2016 we started the year thinking that our DoD business would be about flat and ended up growing 5%, and that’s 70% of the company, so that’s significant.

Michael Strianese

It’s fair to say, George, that our plan is based on an active budget and active budgets and what we know now. Now we all expect these upsides to occur, but there’s not enough data for us to really predict how much and when. The good news is we hope to have updated guidance every quarter.

George Shapiro

But my point, Ralph, is that in your December analyst meeting, you probably had similar information to what you have now. And in that meeting you said the DoD would grow 2%. Now you lowered it to 1%.

Ralph D’Ambrosio

Well, in 2016 December update, if you will, at the Investor Day compared to where we ended, we did about 200 million more in DoD sales for 2016. So in our guidance that we updated today for 2017, a 100 million of the $150 million increase is DoD business in Comm Systems and Electronic Systems segments, the rest from Implant. So net-net, we added 100 million to DoD sales for 2017.

George Shapiro

Okay.

Christopher Kubasik

Nothing lost or felt through the cracks here, George. It was just --

Michael Strianese

The comparison got harder.

George Shapiro

Okay.

Michael Strianese

In fact we added 300 million to DoD sales for '17 if we do that on an apples-to-apples basis.

George Shapiro

Okay. Thanks.

Christopher Kubasik

Thanks, George.

Mahmoud Siddig

We have time for one more.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve reached the allotted time for questions. We have time for one more question. Our final question will come from the line of Cai von Rumohr of Cowen & Company.

Mahmoud Siddig

Cai? Hello?

Operator

Cai, your line is open. Make sure you’re not on mute.

Mahmoud Siddig

Cai von Rumohr, are you there?

Michael Strianese

All right, let’s go to the next one.

Operator

Our final question will come from Jason Gursky from Citi.

Jason Gursky

Hi. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone.

Michael Strianese

Hi, Jason.

Jason Gursky

Chris and Mike, wonder if you could just describe the current contracting environment in general terms, particularly as it relates to re-competes. Not necessarily ones where you’re incumbent but would certainly love to hear your thoughts on those as well. Are the funding levels coming in at the prior contract levels? And secondly, the competitive environment on those re-competes generally, is it still pretty stiff and putting downward pressure on revenue streams for everybody as we go through these re-competes? So funding levels and just the level of competitive environment.

Michael Strianese

It’s going to vary contract to contract, so it’s hard to make a blanket statement. But the ones that we’ve seen, the funding levels have been stable to slightly improved based on – especially on the Vertex type business where its fleet management support and there’s a readiness problem. So that’s part one of your question. Part two, in terms of competitive environment, due to the nature of this business as a low to entry, there’s a lot of people showing up, qualified or not, to bid. This is a difficult business where your workforce would get rebadged to the winner in a re-compete. So basically you have to show up with a management team, because you’re going to get the workers that actually are on the contract. The impact isn’t so much revenue stream. The impact to that will be on the margin line, meaning you get people that want to come in and throw a number at a $4 billion federal contract. They’re typically low numbers that are not realistic given the scope of work and there’s some documented history of companies that have done that and have defaulted pretty early in a contract which they just were not able to sustain themselves and start losing money early on. So from the contracting environment standpoint, I think this contracting environment has gotten a little more sophisticated to that type of scenario where they are starting to do a little bit better job evaluating or assessing the risk from one offeror to the next offeror in terms of experience and past performance, which bodes well for us since we are an incumbent or a very experienced contractor. So it’s much better that it’s not just based on low price, it’s based more best value where past performance and experience counts. That’s helpful. On the other hand, the more you know can sometimes work against you because it would cause us to be a little more intelligent about how to fully bid the scope the work whereas someone less experienced may miss a lot of things and come up with a much lower bid that’s not actually realistic given the scope of work. So it’s kind of a rambling answer, but the contracting environment I’d say is stable and competition on these re-competes, especially the service area is I would say very robust. And I’d say the challenge is not so much revenue, the challenge will be margin with people coming out of the woodwork throwing in very low bids. So now the offset to that will be if enough criteria is given to past performance and experience, et cetera, that will offset that lowball problem that we see from time to time. That’s my view.

Jason Gursky

Right. So the funding environment is becoming a bit more stable on these re-competes, which is great. Just given your experience in the past, how long do you think it takes before the higher budget authorities that we all hope to see going forward here would allow for the funding on those re-competes to actually be higher than where we are today? What’s kind of the typical lag in your experience?

Michael Strianese

We’re in a place we’ve never been before actually. But it could be six months. We have to get – the government has to get a lot of things done and in sequence here such as dealing with budget caps, changing legislation, passing a budget and then appropriating it to programs, getting the contracting force to get it on contract, going through competitive procurements. And you’re dealing with I would say at least a six-month period and possibly a little longer.

Christopher Kubasik

Most of what we’re talking about in the answer is O&M money which is a substantial part of our funding source and that’s generally the one-year money. And I think as we wrap up, I’ll just say '17 is clearly an unusual year. We have debt ceiling limits with a deadline of March 15. We got the continuing resolution and everything else has been well published and we understand. Just people are critical of our guidance or such. I think Mike and all of us have been consistent for the last year. We look at the current environment, we look at the budgets, we give you the projections and we’re happy to have beat or exceeded those today and we’ll continue with that as our approach. So a lot of excitement out there but you got to look at the reality of what’s actually been appropriated and authorized, and that’s what we’re doing. So I think we’ll just turn it back to Mike to wrap it up for you.

Michael Strianese

Thanks, Chris. Overall, we are very encouraged by the progress we’ve made throughout last year. The fourth quarter was very rewarding to see and we’re optimistic about 2017. We’re all very pleased with the operational improvements we’ve made this year as well as the broadened portfolio of products and capabilities resulting from some of the M&A activity. The trends that are driving our top line performance in the fourth quarter and the upturn in defense spending, all improved the 2017 outlook.

I’ll wrap up my comments by saying '16 was a strong year for L3. I would characterize it as a transition year, both in our focus, the management team, which I’m absolutely delighted with, really working well. At the same time, sorry to be saying goodbye to Curtis and Steve but they’re going to be around for the rest of the year to help in transition roles. So sure we’ll still get to work together from time to time.

In '17, you saw us continue solid execution and program performance coupled with a disciplined and balanced approach to growth and capital deployment, always with the goal of delivering value for shareholders, customers, employees. So we look forward to a very productive and successful '17. We’re very excited and energized to address it.

So with that, thanks for joining us this morning and we’ll talk to you in a few months.

Operator

The conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.