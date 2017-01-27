CARBO Ceramics' (CRR) CEO Gary Kolstad on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017 11:30 ET

Executives

Gary Kolstad - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ernesto Bautista - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Blake Hutchinson - Howard Weil

Stephen Gengaro - Loop Capital

Brandon Dobell - William Blair

John Watson - Simmons

Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management

Timothy Hurckes - John W. Bristol & Company

Operator

Hello and welcome to today’s CARBO Ceramics Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised this call is being recorded today, January 26, 2017 and their participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, simply disconnect.

I would like to remind all participants that during the course of this conference call, the company will make statements that provide information other than historical information and will include projections concerning the company’s future prospects, revenues, expenses or profits. These statements are considered forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. These statements reflect the company’s beliefs based on current conditions that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the company’s press release and public filings.

During today’s call, management may discuss financial measures that are not determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. These non-GAAP measures include earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Such measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP, net income or cash flows from operations. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that of other companies. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as discussed on this call is presented in the company’s earnings release, which is available on its website, www.carboceramics.com.

Your host for today’s call, Mr. Gary Kolstad, President and Chief Executive Officer of CARBO Ceramics Inc. Mr. Kolstad, the floor is yours, sir.

Gary Kolstad

Thank you and welcome to everyone to our fourth quarter 2016 earnings call. This morning, I will provide you a brief overview of our fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and an update and outlook on our business before turning it over for questions. After the last 2 years of this historical downturn, it’s refreshing to see top line revenue growth at CARBO. We believe that second and third quarter of 2016 was the bottom of the cycle for us and we are pleased with the 44% sequential growth in the fourth quarter. I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and hard work during these challenging times. It was a team effort throughout the organization to manage what we could control, reducing cost, strengthening the balance sheet and increasing technology adoption by E&P operators. That effort led to some pretty significant improvements in 2016 as we navigated the downturn.

Financially, we continued to reduce our cost structure. Despite a substantial drop in revenue in 2016, we experienced less than 20% negative fall-through in adjusted EBITDA. This gives us confidence in the operating leverage we have going forward as the industry recovers. In addition, we stayed committed to our strategy of developing and growing new technology sales, which increased over the course of the year as we gain new clients. Moreover, we expect to see strong double-digit growth for our oilfield technology products in 2017. We believe the value of our technology portfolio is tremendous. In addition, we are executing on a strategic initiative to increase our future industrial technology sales. We believe the progress made in 2016 has laid a solid foundation to build upon as we enter 2017.

With the improving industry activity outlook and with continued commodity price support, we are looking forward to improving trends across our businesses, which we expect will have a positive effect on our EBITDA in 2017. Generating positive cash remains our primary financial goal and we continue to take steps that will contribute to positive cash flow over the long-term. As an example, during the fourth quarter, we terminated a railcar lease contract for $1.5 million, which will eliminate a total of $7 million of lease payments over the next 5 years. The current commodity price environment continues to lead E&P operators to generally focus on the lowest upfront completion cost. However, some operators are returning to ceramic proppant and highlighting its performance in contrast to wells completed with sand that have not produced expected results. Reservoir conditions in some basins particularly benefit from the use of high-quality, high-conductivity ceramic proppant to achieve higher EURs resulting in better well economics.

Now, I would like to provide a brief summary of our fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results. Revenues for the fourth quarter 2016 decreased 49% compared to the same period in 2015. This is primarily attributable to lower overall industry activity of 55% decrease in ceramic sales volumes caused by continued movement to lowest cost completions and associated declines in average proppant selling prices. As mentioned though, we are pleased with the rebound in revenue and ceramics sales volumes in the fourth quarter.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $29 million as compared to $77 million in the same period in 2015 primarily due to impairments that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2015 that did not occur this quarter and the benefit of cost-cutting measures implemented beginning in early 2015. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $15.2 million compared to $50 million in the same period in 2015. For the full year of 2016, revenues decreased 63% compared to 2015. This decrease was primarily attributed to overall industry activity level – to a lower overall industry activity level, a 56% decrease in ceramic proppant sales volumes caused by the move to lowest cost completions and associated declines in average proppant selling prices. Our worldwide ceramic and sand proppant sales volumes totaled 667 million pounds for the full year of 2016, a decrease of 59% compared to 2015. Full year net loss was $80 million compared to a net loss of $110 million in 2015.

Now, moving to the outlook and path forward, we are optimistic that the operating environment for CARBO will continue to improve in 2017. We anticipate both oilfield and industrial technology to see strong double-digit sales growth year-over-year. For base ceramics, we are planning for modest growth in volumes as the focus on low cost completions likely remains in the near term. We anticipate first quarter of 2017 ceramics sales to be similar to the fourth quarter of 2016 with a strengthening mix towards technology products. Similar to what took place in Q3 and Q4 of 2016, some of the large jobs on high-profile critical wells can experience drilling and completion delays, which causes movements in or out of a quarter.

In Q1 2017, for example, we have 1 high-profile well that is scheduled in mid to late March that if the operator experiences any operational delays, it could easily slide into Q2. Adoption in CARBO oilfield technologies continues to take hold across the industry. After nearly 1 year, the results from our first KRYPTOSPHERE HD job, where SCALEGUARD was also used, continued to exceed the operator’s expectations. We are pleased that the production results and lack of scale buildup seen from these technologies are increasing adoption with other operators. Expanding our industrial business is important given their challenges we have seen over the last oilfield downturn and will help mitigate the oilfield cyclicality going forward. We have sold into the industrial markets for a long time and are currently pursuing multiple sales strategies for both end customers and distribution channels to grow our industrial technology sales. The initial sales cycle is longer than the oilfield sales cycle. However, the results in commercial relationship, is typically longer term in nature.

We are pleased with the progress we made on starting up our sand facility. The fourth quarter of 2016 saw large sequential increase in sand volumes and we expect our sand sales to continue to increase and contribute towards our goal of generating positive cash. We believe technology sales growth, broader sources of revenue and improving commodity price environment and the corresponding increase in industry activity will contribute towards our goal of a positive EBITDA exit rate by year end. In addition, we continue to explore certain asset monetization opportunities to further strengthen the balance sheet.

Now before I turn it over to questions, I want to frame up the growth. For 2016, we generate a little over $100 million in revenue. Given current industry conditions and current commodity pricing, we believe 2017 will see significant growth. Excluding our environmental business, Falcon, we would expect our other businesses to generate around 40% to 50% year-on-year revenue growth. In terms of where we believe we will see the growth come from or that growth come from or that growth come from ranking them from top to bottom. We expect new oilfield technology, which would include KRYPTOSPHERE, the GUARD family, Quantum, etcetera to be the highest growth area probably followed by sand, some modest growth in our base ceramic business and then followed by industrial technology products.

And with that I will turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question we have will come from Blake Hutchinson of Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Blake Hutchinson

Good morning guys.

Gary Kolstad

Good morning.

Blake Hutchinson

First question Gary, loud and clear on – in terms of your hierarchy of growth amongst product buckets there, I guess just to get some better data points on that, I mean from 3Q to 4Q were we looking at a similarly dominant progression in technology based products that kind of gives you that visibility towards what the product book might look like going forward here?

Gary Kolstad

Yes, that is what happened in fourth quarter and in particular, we have some big jobs that take place with KRYPTOSPHERE HD that are on line of sight and we have seen continued growth in SCALEGUARD which is coming from multiple operators. So yes, we see the trend happening.

Blake Hutchinson

And I guess one of the things you called out here prominently in the release is that you actually signed some long-term commercial agreements with two of your largest customers, I guess what does that entail at this stage is that telling us obviously they don’t need to have base ceramic content, is that technologically based and access to your technology that these agreements entail?

Gary Kolstad

Well, we always try and have, I would characterize that we always like to have alignment on growing volumes of base ceramic, that’s one of the things we want to have in there. And the other one is of course implementing technology and we put out an 8-K this morning you could read through too. But we have beneficial relationships to both sides of both parties and it’s really to do those two things.

Blake Hutchinson

And is it giving you any I don’t want to use the term guarantee, but have you gotten some feedback in terms of what their 2017 volume requirements might be that is helping you formulate your view for the year?

Gary Kolstad

I think we took a combination of their input and our input and the trends we see and the operators we talk to so it’s we do a lot of things to come up with that figure like there isn’t just relying on that individual contract of an individual company.

Blake Hutchinson

Okay. And then last one for me, last couple of quarters Gary is as your liquidity situation has improved markedly as well as your quarterly kind of cash burn, what was conversation about monetizing IP within the oil and gas business, can we assume that that takes a back seat here or is it more or less off the table?

Gary Kolstad

Yes. I think as far as technology goes, that’s correct. We wouldn’t mind some participation or alignment with somebody on some of the technologies. But we are better off developing them ourselves I think and we would also encourage given some of the things that big operators bring to us some money or investment put into the development of products, we will accept that but. And I don’t know maybe Ernesto you could comment on the cash flow or?

Ernesto Bautista

Right, sure. So on – you are right Blake, I think obviously as time has gone on, we are seeing an improvement. We have pointed to sort of low-teens if you will as far as cash burn. I think I would make a comment about how we look at and it dovetails into the conversation about technology here. As we look at first quarter, we would anticipate that cash burn would see some growth simply because we would be building technology products into inventory as we are seeing demand grow. So coming off of say $13 million of cash burn in the fourth quarter, we would anticipate that number to be higher in the first quarter and then come back down over the course of the year, it’s more efficient for us to run the plants hard and try to build as much as we can especially from a technology standpoint keep our costs low, so it’s a bit of an investment for our future benefit.

Blake Hutchinson

That’s helpful. And then just why have you Ernesto you didn’t tap any of that at the market equity offering during the quarter, if share count…?

Ernesto Bautista

Yes, that’s correct. I think we had previously stated that we had utilized the program basically to the degree we felt we needed to get us through at least the end of this 2017. That obviously is subject to change. That just depends on what maybe at this point our working capital needs are given how demand is shaping up.

Blake Hutchinson

Great, I appreciate the time. I will turn it back. Thank you.

Ernesto Bautista

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Next we have Stephen Gengaro of Loop Capital.

Stephen Gengaro

Thank you. Good morning guys. Two questions if you don’t mind, I will start with the distribution question, how – as you look at the raw sand side, how do you think about your distribution network and given what’s in place, what kind of volumes can you comfortably do I mean in a quarter, in a year?

Gary Kolstad

Well, we – our preferred stance is to leverage other people’s distribution. When we have saw the big buildup in 2014 and everything a lot of third-party built distribution, we don’t see the need nor the desire to invest in distribution out at the consumption area. There is a lot of other people that have done that already. So we will line up with them and go to their places whether that be distribution by service companies or E&P or whatever. And other than that I mean Marshfield, we kind of said the output there is 1.5 billion pounds plus, so 750,000 tons. There is other arrangements we can make with other manufacturing partners of ours to probably raise that volume some, but we don’t plan on investing. There is other people that have already invested in the distribution.

Stephen Gengaro

Okay, thank you. And then as we look at the EBITDA line, any guess on when we could get back to zero if it could be during ‘17, given the changing market conditions, you have seen over the last couple of months and what your customers are saying or I mean what’s there?

Gary Kolstad

I think we will stay with our – what we have said in third quarter and stuff is that we are targeting a neutral EBITDA by the time we exit this year. And we have had some preliminary thoughts about ’18 too and how that would probably look better. So we are very encouraged about the business outlook, the technology and stuff like that. But I think we will still remain cautious and stick with that guidance for this point. And as the year unfolds whether it would be just growth in sales, I think the service industry will be very aggressive on raising price of products and services, whatever the service and company may be. So that may be the surprise for the industry and help us and others get back to where we need to be. So I won’t be surprised and I think it just has to be done that the service industry raises prices very aggressively.

Stephen Gengaro

Okay. Thanks. I appreciate the comments.

Operator

Next we have Brandon Dobell of William Blair.

Brandon Dobell

Thanks. Should we expect you guys to be able to do anymore things like the railcar kind of fix in transaction you guys did this most recent quarter, are there other opportunities that you can tap into to reduce the cash burn beyond just the business growing?

Gary Kolstad

I think Ernesto can take this if he wants. But I think we may see opportunities and we have certainly had some earlier discussions about sub-leasing railcars. So I think that opportunity may present itself. And we have seen some of that for ourselves, but it’s probably the tip of the iceberg. Do you have anything to add to that?

Ernesto Bautista

Yes. I think not only sub-leasing cars, but maybe more as we see the sand business play itself out over the course of the year, possibly getting a bit of some pricing benefit that would help absorb some of that cost, obviously that would be helpful. I would also say just as a reminder from the standpoint of sort of natural gas, our commitments actually go down year-over-year. So we will have a pretty substantial reduction and all other equal in that settlement or cash costs going out to settle the remaining contracts. Ultimately that whole program would be over as we exit 2018. So there was still a few things that we can work on, but I think that these are the higher dollar items.

Brandon Dobell

Okay. And as you think about the remainder, I guess 2017 cadence of the idling costs and some of those kind of the overhang costs from the 2016 difficulties, how should we think about those relative to what the fourth quarter look like?

Ernesto Bautista

Yes. So those are probably going to hang in relatively consistently, I would say something when you aggregate under absorption and idling costs, it’s somewhere in the maybe low-teens, its really all going to be dependent on our cadence of production. But that’s probably a good middle of the road number to utilize.

Gary Kolstad

I would also add that one of the things we had stated before or we certainly stated at the conference in December that we would like to be producing other products with these wonderful assets that we have idled. And so we are trying to pursue things in the industrial space. We don’t really have anything yet to talk about we produced a few products under tolling arrangements for people so far, but if we can ever find something there or get some contract that could also change it. If we could get some of these idle facilities producing something.

Brandon Dobell

Okay. And then final one for me, maybe Garry talk about the visibility, I am sure it’s still limited, but visibility now in terms of customer conversations turning into volumes kind of how far out you can see in the business with the decent degree of confidence, I guess I am just trying to a feel for I mean what the range of outcomes around forward expectations for volumes may be relative to what you saw through or as 2016 progressed?

Gary Kolstad

Yes. 2016, line of sites was almost nothing right, you can see a month out or something. I think today that line of site is not equivalent type of terms right orders or whatever, it’s 2x that, it’s two months or something like that. The technology some of the real high end technology has got line of site maybe four quarters just because these are high profile wells. But I would say base ceramic has probably doubled in line of site a couple of months. And then there is other people that just have programs that would take place later in the year that we are fairly optimistic about and assuming that the commodity prices whether it would be oil or gas don’t materially change. And I think we would all expect oil to at least incrementally edge higher and if gas stays about $3, I think these things will probably all come true.

Brandon Dobell

Got it, okay. Thanks a lot. I appreciate it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next we have John Watson of Simmons. Please go ahead.

John Watson

Good morning.

Gary Kolstad

Good morning

John Watson

Ernesto, I think you answered this in part, but I will try it different way, do you think idling costs might improve due to the reactivation of the sand processing plant or should we expect this to stay relatively flat?

Ernesto Bautista

Yes. The idling costs associated with that particular facility are pretty small. So I would say they would stay relatively flat. I think what their – I guess the contingency there is if demand sort of outpaces what we are anticipating and we bring on more production then at that point you will start to see I would say a material change to that. We have got some very large facilities, obviously in Georgia. And obviously as Gary said, what we are talking about today excludes any opportunities that we might find over the course of the year to get those plants online, be it from a mineral processing standpoint or some just general industrial standpoint. If we can do that, then things start to change for the idling costs.

John Watson

Okay, makes sense. Gary, in the release, you note that some operators are returning to ceramic proppant. Are there any new operators that have come to you and asked for ceramic proppant or that you are seeing – maybe using a competitor’s proppant?

Gary Kolstad

Well, we really only speak about ourselves. So in answer to that question and – but yes, we have – and you will see some of that stuff probably become more public. I know there is one operator that’s going to come out here pretty soon in a magazine with an article on it. There is another one that’s put out a technical paper on it. There is – sometimes, we see a new order here or there. So it kind of runs around regions, right. You could call it the Northeast. There is one of our old friends in the Bakken that will startup again and use ceramic. I think I mentioned in Q3 or something that the high-pressure places, especially with natural gas where you are going to see the Delta P show up so quick, either stress on the proppant. One of the majors is reevaluating what they are doing in the Haynesville. So wherever these high-stress basins are, it’s just common sense that you use ceramic. And now that the commodity price is getting better, I think those things will take place. I wouldn’t say they have translated into an enormous amount of new business yet, but we are having more discussions with people about that, about doing the right thing for wells and not just worrying about the first year, the 1.5 year of production but actually concerned about EURs. So, we like the way that’s going.

Operator

Next, we have Bill Dezellem of Tieton Capital Management.

Bill Dezellem

I have a group of questions. First of all, you had referenced a bit about pricing, but I’d like to dive into that a little bit further and get your perspective on competitors and how they are pricing in this environment and really what might have changed or not over the course of the last, let’s say, since September 30? And who do you believe is going to be the price leader in the next upturn?

Gary Kolstad

Well, I probably shouldn’t comment on the price leader. We are going to be the value leader, because we provide the highest quality proppant and obviously, probably should be priced higher than less quality proppant. But I think we would probably go back to what we consistently say. There hasn’t really been any of the low quality Chinese brought in for, gosh, what is it, seven quarters now, I guess. And they are still liquidating some of that crap out in the market, but it’s not building. And the other thing is that one of the newer operators, was they tried to get into the market, actually, couple of years ago. They were kind of the leader on lowering the price, and I suspect that it doesn’t make sense to be doing that in this environment today. So, I suspect rising tide will lift all boats. And I just once again I will go back to my other comment. The service industry has paid the price here, right? So anywhere in the service industry, the prices have to come up a lot and for investment and all sorts of reasons, cash flow. So, I think that’s probably the way I would characterize it.

Bill Dezellem

And Gary, referring to that competitor that came in a couple of years ago, have you sensed that they have number one, mellowed on the price pressure that they put and two, actually started to exert some upward movement in pricing?

Gary Kolstad

Yes, I am going to stay away from that. But I would just say from a common sense standpoint, once again, if the industry is changing, you might as well hop on the bus, right? So I don’t know that for sure. But I am just guessing that everybody is going to follow the same trend in the service industry.

Bill Dezellem

That’s fair. Thank you. And then relative to railcar leases, you’ve exited some of those, as you pointed out this quarter. Do you have the ability to lower the pricing on some of the leases that you maybe would like to keep or has all of that work really been done at this point?

Ernesto Bautista

For the most part, that work has been done. And so I think as Gary commented earlier, there might be opportunities where we can revisit perhaps subleasing, which would help sort of absorb some of the cost, reduce our cash outlay. But we have got to obviously balance that with demand and how that may play out over the course of the year for us, but we are keeping, obviously, very, very close – or monitoring that very close to understand what we might be able to do, what might make sense.

Bill Dezellem

That’s helpful. And then lastly, coming back to the idle plant cost, do you have any plants that are near but still below the 65% utilization threshold that you might see moving beyond that and then those costs will be capitalized in the inventory?

Ernesto Bautista

So the majority of the plants are below. We are really only operating two facilities today. One, it’s still below 65%. We still have some under – or some, yes, under absorption cost associated with it. I would say as time progresses and we see a change in demand, I think it will be a pretty significant change if we are able to bring one of the Georgia facilities back up even if it’s one line.

Bill Dezellem

Great, thank you.

Operator

Next, we have a follow-up from Stephen Gengaro of Loop Capital.

Stephen Gengaro

Thanks. Just one quick one. I am not sure how much you will comment on this, but I figured I’d ask you. If I assume that the high-tech oilfield products are going to carry the highest margin. If you look at the sand versus your other ceramic products and the industrial products that you are trying to push harder, any sense for how that impacts the margin line? Is there going to be a – do we have to worry about mix every quarter or is it going to be just more overall volume driven on how your margins progress?

Gary Kolstad

You are correct on the first part there. It will depend on the mix. And you are correct in the technology, of course would always have more margin just quite simply because of the value it’s bringing the operators is unbelievable. So yes, it’s going to be and it will get impacted by – when we do real high-profile wells that have a lot of those technology products in them. There will be volume growth along with that or two, so it may not be – over time, as it gets bigger and bigger, it will be less bumpy of a ride.

Stephen Gengaro

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next, we have Timothy Hurckes of John W. Bristol & Company. Please go ahead.

Timothy Hurckes

Good morning, Gary and Ernesto.

Gary Kolstad

Good morning.

Timothy Hurckes

In your forecast of revenues up 40% or 50% in 2017, what assumptions did you use on base ceramic pricing or pricing of any other products and just in general terms?

Gary Kolstad

In general terms for base ceramic, we would expect to see modest improvement and that really depends on the other people, but we did model in a modest improvement as time goes on as well as a modest volume growth as time goes on. And I think one of the things we don’t know and we certainly don’t want to forecast is what happens in this crazy world where we are pumping these crazy amounts of sand and unbelievable truckloads of water and sand and everything. We know that, that’s not the solution to all problems. It’s a good short-term contact area, first year, 1.5 years volume production of a well. But that’s the thing we don’t know, Tim, that when do more people possibly re-look at their things and really think about the solution and now the wells have been producing long enough, analyze the decline in the ultimate EUR. So – but I am kind of going on beyond your question here, but we modeled in slight improvement in price and slight improvement in volume.

Timothy Hurckes

Okay. And in the third quarter conference call, you said that the impact of Chinese ceramics might stay towards midyear 2017. As you look at the inventories that you see on the ground, is that still a reasonable estimate of when the Chinese dry up and you and others are able to take that market share?

Gary Kolstad

Yes, I think so. There is recently an issue here just to show you how bad the quality is, where the people that have bought the inventory basically gave it away, so – for non-oilfield stuff. So, it’s nice to see this stuff happening. Hopefully, our friend that sends out tweets all the time will send out tweets about buying Chinese ceramic and putting it into our country. So, I think it’s – it will get better in the second half for sure.

Timothy Hurckes

You can always send them the suggestion.

Gary Kolstad

Or you could.

Timothy Hurckes

My pipeline is not that good. Thanks very much.

Gary Kolstad

Thank you, Tim.

Operator

Well, at this time, there appear to be no further questions. Mr. Kolstad, I will hand the conference back over to you, sir for any closing remarks.

Gary Kolstad

Well, thank all of you for joining us today. Couple of key points to summarize. 2016 was a tough year, challenging, but we made a lot of changes to our organization that will leverage our strengths in 2017 and beyond. We expect strong growth in both technology and industrial sales in 2017 versus ‘16. As we mentioned, we expect base ceramics probably exhibits more modest growth compared to 2016. Q1 ceramic sales, we expect similar to the fourth quarter with the exception of a strengthening mix towards technology products. And once again, as I said at the outset, I want to thank all of our employees for the hard work and dedication they exhibited during this downturn. Thank you and we will see you next quarter.

Operator

And we thank you sir and to the rest of the management team for your time also today. The conference call has now concluded. Again, we thank you all for attending. At this time, you may disconnect your lines. Take care and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.