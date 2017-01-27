8Point3 Energy Partners' (CAFD) CEO Chuck Boynton on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 16:30 ET

Bob Okunski - Senior Director, IR

Bryan Schumaker - CFO

Chuck Boynton - CEO

Ben Kallo - Robert W. Baird

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - UBS

Sophie Karp - Guggenheim Securities

Welcome to 8point3 Energy Partners Fourth Quarter 2016 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

Bob Okunski

Thank you, Robert. I'd like to welcome everyone to our fourth-quarter 2016 earnings conference call. On the call today, Chuck Boynton, our CEO, will provide an operational review of our 2016 fourth-quarter performance, followed by Bryan Schumaker, our CFO, who will discuss our quarterly financial results, as well as provide our guidance. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the investor relations page of our website, 8point3energypartners.com.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the Safe Harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, and in our report on Form 10-K. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

To enhance this call, we have also posted a set of PowerPoint slides, which we will reference during the call on the events and presentations page of our investor relations website. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Chuck Boynton, CEO of 8point3, who will begin on slide three. Chuck?

Chuck Boynton

Thanks, Bob, and thank you for joining us on our fourth-quarter earnings call. I will provide some comments on our performance, update you on our ROFO portfolio, including the recent acquisition of First Solar's 34% stake in Stateline, and review our current strategic outlook.

Overall, we are pleased with the progress that we made in Q4. Our portfolio continues to perform as expected, and we increased our distribution for the sixth quarter in a row, and believe that with our recent acquisitions, we are well-positioned in 2017. Let's discuss our progress in more detail.

Our Q4 was solid, as we exceeded our revenue net income and adjusted EBITDA goals for the quarter. Our CAFD results were impacted by a slight timing delay in a network upgrade refund from PG&E that was contracted to be received in the fourth quarter. We received the payment shortly after the quarter ended, and if included, we would have exceeded our guidance by $2 million.

Assets in our portfolio at the end of the quarter included interests in 642 of MW of projects on a gross basis, with performance in line with our expectations. During the quarter, we acquired SunPower's 49% stake in Henrietta, and closed our acquisition of First Solar's 34% stake in Stateline on December 1. We also continued to proactively adjust our ROFO by swapping out both the project in Japan and Stanford for the 100 MW Boulder Solar Project, as well as a portfolio of commercial projects from SunPower.

We believe it is in our shareholder's best interest to continue to prudently adjust the ROFO to better match our growth plans with project acquisitions. We also declared our most recent distribution of $0.249 per share, which was paid on January 13 to shareholders of record, as of January 3. For Q1, we are guiding to a distribution of approximately $0.2565 per share, or a sequential increase of 3%.

I would now like to provide more detail on our latest power plant acquisitions. Both Henrietta and Stateline are high-quality projects that have 20-year PPAs and are managed by Southern Company. Please turn to slide four. We acquired SunPower's 49% minority stake in Henrietta for $134 million during the quarter, and expect it to generate annual cash distributions of approximately $11 million. For Stateline, we acquired First Solar's 34% minority stake for approximately $330 million and funded it through existing cash, the drawdown of our expanded-term loan and revolver facility, as well as a $50 million promissory note to First Solar. The project is highly accretive, with estimated annual cash flows of $32 million, and like other projects, has no project level debt.

With these acquisitions, we have increased our portfolio interests and assets by 402 MW to 902 MW. I would now like to provide an update on our ROFO assets. Please turn to slide 5.

Q4 was a significant quarter from a dropdown standpoint. Additionally, we acquired the third phase of our 21 MW Kern project, with the final 8 MW to be dropped in the future. As I mentioned earlier, with the approval of the conflicts committee, SunPower has swapped certain projects in the ROFO.

First, SunPower replaced its IPT Solar Gen Japanese project with Boulder Solar. Boulder Solar is a 100 MW asset, with a 20-year contract life, and has a PPA with NV Energy. Second, SunPower also replaced its Stanford project with its third commercial project portfolio, which has an average 24-year contract life, with a significant majority of the offtakes being investment grade.

Additionally, with our current capital structure, the COD timing of certain ROFO assets in the portfolio, equipment to owning US only project, our sponsors have made requests related to potential removal of SunPower's 100 MW El Pelicano project in Chile, and First Solar's 179 MW Switch Station project from the ROFO. Given that the partnership will most likely not be able to acquire these projects in 2017, and our sponsors' desire to monetize these project assets in the near term, the Board of Directors and complex committee are currently reviewing these requests, and any changes related to the ROFO status of these projects is subject to their approval.

As we have stated many times in the past, adjustments to the ROFO provide us with much needed flexibility and better match potential dropdown timing with our long-term growth plans. Before handing the call over to Bryan for financial review, I would like to reiterate a few key tenets of our 2017 strategic approach of 8point3. Please turn to slide six.

While we have seen some improvement in the market related to the yield co industry over the last quarter, the overall dynamics remain somewhat challenging as investors evaluate the effect of rising interest rates and the potential impact of the current administration. Also, as a solar-only yield co, we're currently managing our business through a transition phase in the solar industry.

We believe these factors are contributing to a sustained higher than expected yield profile for 8point3, despite the fact that our solar contracts average 20 years, with primarily investment grade offtakes generating long-term predictable cash flows. In simple terms, we are currently not getting rewarded for high growth at this point. As a result, we are currently reviewing a number of options to properly position ourselves for success in this environment.

Specifically, we are guiding to a distribution growth of 12% for 2017. I want to reiterate that we remain unwavering in our commitment to our long-term strategy of properly balancing growth, dilution and project ownership. Also, as you know, our sponsors are two of the leading global solar developers, with combined installs and excess of 10 GW and pipelines that are larger than that from early-stage opportunities to late-stage development.

While the current environment in the solar space is volatile, our sponsors have laid out specific plans that they believe will enable them to successfully manage through the current industry conditions and be well-positioned for long-term industry growth. I would also like to reiterate that we remain committed to acquiring US-based projects only from our sponsors for the foreseeable future. As a result, we expect that we will only own high-quality solar assets with strong offtakes and stable cash flows.

Finally, we feel our transparent corporate governance structure helps ensure that the partnership's interests are aligned with our shareholders. In summary, we were pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter, with a high quality operating asset base, committed sponsors with strong pipelines, and significant visibility and future cash flows, we are well-positioned to drive long-term value. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Bryan to discuss our financials and provide our guidance.

Bryan Schumaker

Thanks, Chuck, I would like to welcome everyone to our call. I will start by reviewing some of the financial highlights for the quarter, touch on our current capital structure and operating portfolio before moving on to guidance. Now, please turn to slide eight.

As Chuck mentioned, we're pleased with our Q4 performance as we exceeded our revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the quarter. CAFD came in below our guidance, due to the delay of our network upgrade we've run from PG&E, otherwise, CAFD would have exceeded guidance as well.

Before reviewing our Q4 results in detail, keep in mind that our portfolio is seasonal, with Q3 being our strongest quarter. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $14.5 million, again, down from Q3 due to seasonality. Operating costs and expenses totaled $10.4 million, down slightly from Q3, with $6.5 million in depreciation, approximately $2.0 million for cost of operations, and $1.9 million in SG&A cost. On an annual basis, excluding project-related SG&A, we expect corporate SG&A to be in the $5 million range. We recognize net income of $4.2 million for the quarter.

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees [ph] was $4.8 million, and better than forecasted. The net income attributed to 8point3 shareholders was $4.2 million or $0.16 per Class A share. Note, that the fourth quarter does not reflect any equity in earnings from our Stateline project, and only partial benefit from our Henrietta project, which was acquired on September 29, 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $18.3 million, which is reflective of expected seasonality, offset partially by an increased operating asset base. CAFD was $20.4 million, and again, does not reflect our network refund, which we received shortly after the end of the quarter. The upgrade refund will be included in our Q1 2017 CAFD results.

Finally, the Board of Directors of our general partner declared a Q4 distribution of approximately $0.25 per share, up 3.5% sequentially. For the year, we increased our distribution by 15%. I would now like to spend a few minutes discussing our current capital structure, as of the end of Q4.

We believe that transparency in relation to our capital structure is extremely important. Our long-term goal is to delever the balance sheet, and we will discuss more details related to this topic in the future, please turn to slide nine. In relation to our liquidity position, we ended the year with more than $14 million in cash, and $332 million available under our credit facility, however, we used $270 million of our credit facility to complete the Stateline acquisition. Following the acquisition, we had $14 million in cash, with $62 million available on our revolver.

On slide 9, we detail our current debt structure, including maturity dates and current interest rates of the facilities. As a reminder, none of our assets have project-level debt. As we have mentioned over the last few quarters, our goal has been to achieve debt with an investment grade rating.

We are considering alternatives, which could include refinancing a portion of our bullet debt, with investment grade amortizing project-level debt to minimize refinancing and interest rate risks. In the short term, we you have used hedges to minimize the impact of rising rates, with approximately 45% now hedged. However, we do not believe this is a long-term cost effective way to manage our debt, as it will eventually subject us to refinance risk in 2020.

Currently, our liquidity, including revolver capacity, is more than $75 million, and we do not have plans to acquire any large-scale projects in the first half of 2017. I would now like to provide an update on our current portfolio. Please turn to slide 10.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, our portfolio consisted of interest and 642 MW of solar assets, with an average weighted life of approximately 20 years. As a reminder, we did not close the Stateline transaction until December 1, so as of today, we have interest in projects totaling 942 MW. The portfolio is performing to plan, and this stable performance is the result of the quality of our projects, as well as a high predictability, with minimal variability, as the sun as an energy resource.

I would also like to point out that we continue to maintain high credit quality standards for the portfolio, as the majority of our assets have investment grade offtakers. This profile gives us confidence in the long-term stability of our cash flows, and is a strategy we will continue to follow. Turning to slide 11, I would like to briefly discuss our guidance for Q1 and FY17.

For Q1, we expect revenue of $9.3 million to $9.8 million, net loss of $6.4 million to $5.6 million, adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 million to $12.6 million, CAFD of $19.8 million to $20.3 million, and a distribution of approximately $0.2565 per share, an increase of approximately 3% to our Q4 2016 distribution. Please remember that Q1 is our lowest quarter related to insulation, and our CAFD guidance reflects our $6 million upgrade refund we received in December.

For 2017, our initial guidance is as follows, revenue of $63.3 million to $66.7 million, net income of $27 million to $32.6 million, adjusted EBITDA of $106.5 million to $113.1 million, and CAFD of $91.5 million to $101 million. And a distribution growth rate of 12%.

Additionally, our guidance is based on our existing portfolio, including Stateline and assumes no additional material acquisitions or changing capital structures for 2017. Finally, as part of our approach to improve transparency with our investors, we have provided additional details on the linearity and seasonality of our performance for 2017 on slide 12.

The aggregation of the bars represent the midpoint of our expected 2017 ranges. Our profile for this year is expected to be similar to our 2016 results and seasonality. In summary, we believe the long-term growth of the solar sector and the strong value proposition we provide to investors.

With our solid asset portfolio and strong cash flows, we are well-positioned for 2017 and beyond. With that, we would like to open the call for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question will come from Tyler Frank, please announce your company name.

Ben Kallo

This is Ben Kallo from Baird. First of all, on growth could you talk about your coverage for both '17 and '18 versus your target from what is already in the portfolio, and then how should we think about moving forward with all of the different factors that are out there, 19 and beyond on that type of growth rate?

Then, my second question, I will slip in here, and I will jump back in the queue, on the debt financing, one of the better cases out there with advertising that and some think your assets will work, and you will have longer lives 20 years and so could you talk about, where you are on that versus whether it's project on advertising basis or a larger debt offering and kind of a public debt instrument or public bond. Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Thank you Ben, in our guidance, we have given the 17 outlook for Cap D and as you look at that, we have got a lot of headroom to keep growing distribution for the foreseeable future, so, we have built-in without buying any projects, a lot of dry powder to keep growing distributions, we can also take that extra cash flow and paydown debt or buy additional projects. We like the flexibility and like the ability to have optionality in a market like this, as far as growth plans if you look at what is in the Roe flow list, [indiscernible] solar is a project in the middle of this year that we would like to acquire and there is some towards the end of next year, over the next two quarters there is not a lot of projects that we plan to buy until the middle of the year, as you look to 19 and beyond the solar market is obviously a transition stage as we mentioned but it's going to be a very strong market 18, 19, 20 and a lot of growth in the U. S.

Of course today our plans are U. S. only projects but that could change in the future, we see a lot of opportunity for both SunPower and power as global developers with the large pipeline. Uncertain times in the pipeline but the good news in the short-term we don't need to buy a lot of project to keep growing our distribution. Relative to amortization, that is right, as you think about the model, of phase 1 that was really buy projects with non-amortizing poco bank debt and that debt is due in the middle of 2020 so there was a lot of headroom until that would have to be refinance.

As Ryan mentioned in his prepared remarks we're considering amortizing project level debt it could be that we've refinance part of this and so we have a lot of flexibility there. But, certainly in this rising rate environment we are evaluating all of these options, because behind the company, is a portfolio, a very high-quality projects that have very stable cash flows and so we like the position we're in of rising interest rates. Thank you, Ben we will take our next question.

The next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please state your company name.

Unidentified Analyst

Raymond James, thank you for taking the question. First on the policy front, since we are a week from the inauguration, have you gotten any clarity from the transition team from your contacts in the new administration. As to whether there are any plans to modify phaseout or otherwise change the existing ITC ?

Chuck Boynton

We don't have further clarity on what those plans are, as it relates to eight point3, cash equity investor because we don't have -- we are not a U. S. cash tax payer at this stage. So, with our model, we are really connect in the cash flows and place your PPAs and then distributing those in the distribution so the ITC does not have a huge impact to eight point3 it is more of an impact to the sponsor so at the end of the day we are a buyer of cash flows and then we redistribute the cash flows.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood, a quick balance sheet, you talk about aiming to delever, a comment that to EBITDA ratio for imaging company might be 3 to 4 times EBITDA, what is your target for a sustainable leverage metric?

Bryan Schumaker

We had targeted for two 4 1/2 at the IPO. We are a little higher than that after buying 4 MW of projects a that is why the comments on focusing on delevering and given that we are not buying any projects here in the very short term, that is practical but, in the long-term view is unchanged at four at 424 and half.

Our next question comes from Brian Lee. Please announce your company name.

Brian Lee

Hey guys, Goldman Sachs. I just wanted to follow up in relation to some of the prepared remarks and Ben's earlier question about the amortizing debt, can you elaborate more on the potential strategy at a high level and amount of bullet that you would be considering their and if you've done any sort of math what kind of incremental cash flow you will target in going down that path. And lastly what type of timing is reasonable, are you guys already having some discussions here with the lending community and then a follow-up.

Chuck Boynton

Sure, thanks Brian. There is a very, very deep market and given the quality of the projects that we have, I think it would be fairly it would be logical to have project level debt again some of our projects that have a fixed interest rate and long-term amortization. Sometimes that is very achievable, it will be without the strategy from the IPO. Our expectation was to have some sort of corporate postcode debt and layered amortization in phase 2. It is certainly possible, we have the cash flow to support that we are not officially declaring that we're doing that today but it does look fairly attractive.

Brian Lee

Then, you mentioned, it sounds like Boulder is on the line for potential drops maybe mid-two later this year, can you talk about what you are looking for in terms of different parameters that would help you in the go, no go decision in terms of taking some of these bigger drops moving beyond the first part of the year, whatever parameters you guys are sort of assessing to get comfortable with moving forward on some of these later in the year. Thanks.

Chuck Boynton

I think, Brian, the clear thing is they need to be accretive and be good for the shareholders, that is the most important thing. The factor there is clearly stock price and then the attribute of the projects. Now, we are thrilled that both for solar and SunPower have world-class projects with really great counterparties, and so really it is a matter of whether the market environment is such that we mentioned before the target was really half equity half that, and so today we build adjusting Henrietta and Stateline.

And so I think that the parameters need to be that the stock needs to trade at a place that we are happy with the cost of capital and happy that it is an accretive drop because, as I mentioned, we have this focus and this balance of wanting to make sure that we don't delude ourselves in balance the desire for growth of distribution long-term asset ownership and continue to pay our distribution. I think right now we have seen some green shoots and the price has done better as of late but it is still not where we wanted to be, so we will evaluate the market but this year was a year with a lot of acquisitions and this year I would characterize as a bit more stable year to looking at a few projects but not quite as many as we did in 2016.

Next question will come from Colin Rusch. Please state your company name.

Colin Rusch

Sort of timing for when you will finish this strategic review and clearly, one of your competitors is going through a process for a sale and we have seen private money be a bit more appropriately price relative to the risk will file, cash flows versus what we see in public markets, can you talk a little about that dynamic and in terms of your thought process and going through the potential go five transaction.

Chuck Boynton

Colin that we miss the first part of the question but it sounds like you are looking for strategic review, can you maybe repeat that?

Colin Rusch

Yes, just the timing on when the strategic review will be done.

Bryan Schumaker

We are not in the middle of the strategic review. We're basically operating, I would say under the normal plan, where we are buying project and we just have acquired Henrietta and Stateline December 1. So those projects are not online, we see strong growth and cash flow and adjusted EBITDA in 2017 and we're really focused on growing our distribution rate throughout 2017 and then looking at the next drop which would be the middle of the year. So, as far as the others in the market, certainly there has been a lot of movement there, but I think that were in a pretty stable place with a lot of good options in front of us.

Colin Rusch

Okay. Then, as you know, you look at the quality assets in the performance, obviously by first solar and SunPower have had the capacity to outperform these projects that can you give us a sense of absolute pitch of where that's coming out in the portfolio, are you in the three of absolute pitch of where that's coming out in the portfolio, are you in the 3 to 5% performance range of expectations or is it a little smaller than that?

Chuck Boynton

I would say we feel like eight point3 is an advantage's position with SunPower and first solar behind it, but, clearly the overall solar market is in a transition phase, so I think we have advantages because of the quality of our projects in the fact that we only have SunPower and first solar projects I think overall our performance should be more stable than our peers.

Colin Rusch

Okay. I will take the rest off-line.

Chuck Boynton

Performance is our technology is better than the market overall, it is certainly better than other asset classes with I think overall solar and specifically our technology should perform better than our respective competitors.

The next question will come from Julien Dumoulin-Smith. Please state your company name.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

UBS, good afternoon you guys I want to ask first on ideal capital structure, what percent you ultimately want to have vis-a-vis the announcement, it's obvious but restated here, clearly I would imagine that you want to keep the dividend intact through this shift towards amortizing debt, I just want to hear you say that and then

I also want to hear you reiterate what your targeted payout ratio through the process, trying to backsolving to the kind of capacity you have to introduce some amortization of debt into your overall tufty profile then maybe for a second question on the back of that, any comments on the share, what tax reform might mean for CAFD shares, separate from any kind of policy debt and dividend policies.

Chuck Boynton

So, going out our plan was really to have this phase 1 of eight point3, to leverage this pool of non-amortizing hold go to live debt that I would expect to be permanent in the capital structure, then as we grew beyond phase 1 and into phase 2, it would be issuing equity and issuing amortizing debt to buy additional projects, so over time greater and greater percentage would be amortizing debt as we built and bought more and more projects, clearly what we have done from the ROFO project is push projects to the future so it's delayed when we both layered and higher and faster growth of acquiring projects and the percentage of cocoa debt versus project at so we have not guided the split and we are not going to do that today either.

But, I would say that we are evaluating and we have the capacity all of it if we wanted but if we do some it would likely be a percentage, especially looking at that as we buy more projects or drop down more project. As it relates to policy, it is hard to tell, overall what I would say on tax reform is that all of our projects are in the U. S. and we feel that is up positive and we are not the counterparty and we are not in the middle of tax equity structures we are the cash equity -- there are some partnership with structures that over time we would expect to buy those out and that would help to increase cash flow but that is the upside to the model but I think it is too early to tell what would happen overall with tax reform and what the impact would be. I think we feel that we are in a fairly stable place for the time being.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

But the dividends and CAFD imitating policy and any shift to specific units when you think about tax reform ?

Chuck Boynton

Yes I think overall, as far as if we shifted to amortization, and we bought more projects, I think our plan would be to maintain and continue to grow distributions and that would be the fundamental tenets of our model, we don’t like where the stock is trading today so that’s a factor but as far as the overall model it's really about performing and growing distribution and back ride the high quality 20+ year contracts of stable cash flows.

Our next question will come from Vishal Shah. Please state your company name.

Unidentified Analyst

Deutsche Bank, this is Rachel on for Vishal. We just had a follow-up question on the interest rate, so the cost of capital, in terms of amortization debt, can you just give us a little bit more color on that please?

Chuck Boynton

So, we have not put any amortizing debt in place. The prepared remarks said that we are evaluating that, but that is not in our plan, today we have convertible debt that is very attractive in terms of the interest rate profile and a little less than half of that is sloppier hedged. So, the plan will be, as we buy additional projects to Marion amortizing debt over time and we would consider or evaluate inlay ring some in possibly earlier and we have headroom to do that if we chose to do that. These are very high-quality projects we would expect it to be investment grade because of the nature and quality of the projects and all the of the offtake and the technology in the structure of these agreements, but again, that is not in place and it is not a distinct plan it is an alternative.

Unidentified Analyst

A follow-up on that, I think you talked about before, to pursue investment grade rating, is that still on the horizon?

Chuck Boynton

Hard to say, if we did a amortizing bond I think it would be a project level bond that would be investment grade as we sit here today again that’s not a plan if we did that that would be the overall target.

Our next question will come from [indiscernible]. Please state your company name.

Unidentified Analyst

Credit Suisse, thanks guys, given the moving parts [Technical Difficulty] one thing you expect to be compensated for having these project, with John or is that a condition of the conflict, and I'm just curious why, in the project there has not been and offer to replace them with some Inc. that has been done in the past.

Chuck Boynton

Andrew, you broke up a little but I think your question was on the ROFO porfolio and projects swaps. So this past quarter there been a handful of activity we have replaced the project in Japan, with a US-based project and another U. S. project in Stanford with a commercial portfolio and so, those have been swapped first solar has also had a handful of swaps and then we are in the middle of two project, one in Chile and one in the U. S. that has a may COD, given where we are in this market the fact that we just got 400 MW of project, we're at a point that the sponsors need to sell these given the COD, date so those are with the conflicts committee in terms of replacement, likely they would not be replaced and we think that is fine because the depth of the pipeline of the sponsors is very large and the ROFO list goes out pretty far into the future into 18, and the end of 18, so we can maintain distribution growth for quite a while and our view is that it will be dynamic. We are a global developer and we keep developing projects and we see the future is fairly robust in 18, 19, 20 and likely it is beyond the horizon of what is in the ROFO.

Bryan Schumaker

Then, just with the stopping where it is in your view that is undervalued and attend not getting credit for the type of dividend growth, 12% that you promise to deliver, can you just discuss that going forward, whether you would give consideration a strategy to slide down the road if you're not getting paid for it and pursuing something like a buyback or another strategy to return capital shareholders. I think right now, given the total return numbers that used the published, clearly, something is not quite working.

And, so, we think that having a really stable cash flow stream should be very attractive to yet the stock is trading where it is, so we think that offering a 12% return is still a great value proposition and if we see upward movement in the stock than we can increase that and buy more projects and if not we are happy with where we are, we are to be patient we have a lot of dry powder we have a lot of options. As far as buybacks I don't think that would be in the cards in the short-term, but long-term it could be but I would say right now we are really focused on delivering each and every quarter, being predictable and hitting our numbers every single quarter, so I think we have a great track record so far six quarters in a row of growing our distribution 3.5%, hitting your numbers every quarter and I feel like over time that will get rewarded, but clearly in this market it's more challenging and we think that the ability to be patient we will get rewarded over time.

Our last question will come from Sophie Karp. Please announce your company name.

Sophie Karp

It is Guggenheim Securities, thank you for taking my question. I wanted to follow up on the tax reform question and one of the aspects of the tax reform, it seems that interest expense may become not nondeductible. Have you run that scenario internally and considered what that would mean for capital use for run rate?

Chuck Boynton

So, again, Sophie it's hard to say exactly what will happen with tax reform. If you look at the structure of 8point3 today, you know we generate very strong cash flows and those are primarily breakeven from a tax point because of depreciation, interest expense is a component of that as well but, we generate very strong cash flows that are predictable U. S. only and it is hard to say what will happen with tax reform, but I feel like we are in a fairly decent position with the structured 8point3 and the depreciation shield that we have and the length of that shield.

Sophie Karp

Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Okay, great .With that thank you all. We will talk to you next quarter and we appreciate the time.

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

