E*TRADE Financial's (ETFC) CEO Karl Roessner on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Karl Roessner - CEO

Michael Pizzi - CFO

Analysts

Rich Repetto - Sandler O'Neill

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

Conor Fitzgerald - Goldman Sachs

Christian Bolu - Credit Suisse

Steven Chubak - Nomura Instinet

Chris Harris - Wells Fargo

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Chris Allen - Buckingham

Michael Carrier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Doug Mewhirter - SunTrust

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Rob Rutschow - CLSA

Good evening and thank you for joining E*TRADE's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Earnings Conference Call. Joining the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Karl Roessner; and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Pizzi.

Today's call may include forward-looking statements, including statements about E*TRADE's future, operational, and financial performance and synergies related to the OptionsHouse acquisition, which reflect management's current estimates or beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

During the call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP figures, and for a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of E*TRADE Financial, please refer to our earnings release furnished on Form 8-K, and our 10-Ks, 10-Qs, and other documents that Company has filed with the SEC. All of these documents are also available at about.etrade.com.

Note that the company has not reconciled our forward-looking non-GAAP measures including non-GAAP adjusted operating margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because material items that impact that measure are out of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted. This call will present information as of January 26, 2017. The Company disclaims any duty to update forward-looking statements made during the call.

This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available via phone and webcast later this evening at about.etrade.com.

Karl Roessner

Good evening and thanks to everyone for tuning in. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full-year results call. This January call typically provides a natural point to pause and rehash 12 months of accomplishments, while looking forward to what the next 12 may bring. While I will provide somewhat of a retrospective, this moment in time is defined by executing with intensity and focusing on our charge to grow the business. So while we may be at a natural reflection point, we are anything but paused. After laying out a plan in late Q3 to refocus the Company on brokerage growth, this past quarter we marched forward in devising, and beginning to implement, the many tactics to deliver on that plan, positioning the Company for success.

To quickly recap the 2016 highlights, we built solid momentum and closed the year as a leaner, more focused, more agile organization, well-positioned from a financial and capital standpoint.

We entered the year lowering the bank's target leverage ratio by 100 basis point reflecting the continued improvement in our risk profile and our regulatory position. We distributed a significant amount of capital to the parent, and seized opportunities to accelerate our share repurchase program, buying in more than $500 million dollars worth of our shares. After bringing our balance sheet to nearly $50 billion, we announced our decision to grow through that threshold, and began the work of building out the structure to support that growth.

We delivered a commitment to our investors to be responsive to the revenue environment, shifting our investment philosophy to an operating margin framework. We managed the legacy loan portfolio through the bulk of the loan conversions from interest-only to fully amortizing, effectively removing the largest remaining credit risk overhang.

We completed our first major acquisition in more than a decade, jump-starting a transition back to our scrappy brokerage roots, and realigned our business to be more nimble while achieving meaningful cost savings.

And finally, we laid out concrete and tangible growth goals for the Company.

To this last point, I will turn to our key areas of focus that we believe will drive our growth, all of which I will subsequently expand on.

First, finalize the OptionsHouse integration, and realize the full potential of this combination. The team, customer base and functionality we acquired are vital to reaching our growth goals. The integration activities began the day after closing, and we are tracking to plan. But this process is about much more than personnel and infrastructure. At its heart it is about our customers, and ensuring each and every one has access to, and appreciation of, the best of what we have to offer across platforms.

Second, breathe new life into our marketing. As I've mentioned before, our challenge is not one of brand awareness, but one of perception. As such, we are hard at work developing a plan to move the needle on our brand identity, better positioning E*TRADE as a home for both active traders and long-term investors, and doing so in a thoughtful, effective, and typically irreverent way.

Third, take advantage of our operational leverage. In no uncertain terms, our commitment to be responsive to the revenue environment in our spending remains the bedrock of our plans, even as we look to accelerate growth. We have a powerful, fully scalable model, and we continually evaluate opportunities to further optimize our cost structure and investments.

And fourth, continue to dispassionately assess opportunities for efficient capital deployment, including reviewing inorganic growth prospects. As our earnings profile strengthens, so too does our capital generation and our prospects for its deployment. While we are focused on balance sheet growth, and plan to resume share buybacks later this year, we will continue to review all value generative paths for our shareholders' capital, and adapt as the environment evolves.

This list is far from exhaustive, and in some ways it's just the tip of the iceberg. With a small handful of folks focused on assessing potential opportunities, the majority of my team is working hard to maintain momentum on the charge forward to meet our growth objectives. And to reiterate those targets, in the short- to medium-term, we aim to improve our account and asset growth rates by 200 to 300 basis points, which, using Q3 as the starting point, would equate to a brokerage account growth rate of 4.75% to 5.75%, and annual brokerage asset growth about 100 basis points higher than that. We aim to shift the mix of our trades to be 35% in derivatives predominantly in options but also including a significant increase to our futures volume. And we plan to grow our managed assets to $6 billion.

To review our current state, this quarter, we grew brokerage accounts at an annualized rate of 2.8%, and brokerage assets at a rate of 4.7%. 29% of our fourth quarter trades were in derivatives, with roughly 27% in options. It should go without saying that integrating platforms and expanding our offering to customers is paramount to growing this metric, as is enhancing and fully integrating our futures offering.

On managed assets, we ended the period with $3.9 billion, including around $240 million in Adaptive Portfolio accounts. We continue to see significant opportunity for growth across these accounts, with the right marketing and customer positioning.

Our most immediate and impactful goal is to complete the OptionsHouse integration. I am pleased with our progress, and feel good about our plans for completing this. The two remaining components platform integration and clearing conversion are both slated to occur in Q3. We aim to deliver superior active trading capabilities to the combined customer base, incorporating the best of both offerings, and we have the right folks in technology and product focused on delivering just that.

And while delivering an exceptional digital experience is in our DNA, we must never rest on our laurels, and must always seize opportunities to improve. The integration affords us a unique moment in time to review our entire digital offering with a fresh perspective, and a few new sets of eyes, to further captivate our customers.

On marketing, we've restructured the team and installed new leadership with deep industry experience. We've also aligned the department within the brokerage business and positioned the new team to ensure they are focused on our key success metrics. And at the top of a long list of initiatives is the re-launch of our brand. We've enjoyed phenomenal brand awareness, and we intend to build on that to reclaim our challenger position in the industry. Expect to see more around mid-year. In the meantime, we are working on updates to our website, including an overhaul to the look and feel, along with improved navigation. Further, we are working to listen, understand, and respond to customer feedback in much better ways. We are off to a solid start, and I'm excited for our customers to experience the changes that lie ahead.

With respect to operational efficiency, of the utmost importance to us, and to me personally, is remaining highly mindful of how we spend our shareholders' money. Part and parcel to this is our op margin commitment. During 2017 we will manage to a target of 38%. This number is adjusted to exclude provision for loan losses, which has been a significant benefit to earnings for the past six quarters. But importantly, it includes all planned costs related to balance sheet growth and the OptionsHouse integration.

Mike Pizzi will provide additional details on this, but I cannot stress enough that under my watch we will be steadfast in our expense discipline. If we identify areas for investment which expand beyond this target, we will have to fund them through additional savings found within the business.

And finally, on capital deployment, we continue to focus on opportunities to drive meaningful value through prudent stewardship of our shareholders' capital. We have two very well established capital initiatives for 2017, growing our balance sheet, and resuming share repurchases.

We officially commenced the first, and as of this morning we can boast roughly $52 billion in consolidated assets. Our plans have us reaching $57 billion by mid-year, slightly higher than our original assumption, and ending the year around $62 billion. This avenue has only increased in attractiveness over the past quarter as rates rose and the amount of available deposits grew.

Further, with all the chatter around regulatory requirements, and thus costs, possibly being eased under the new administration, we are hopeful this path could become even more compelling as the year progresses. In addition, as a savings and loan holding company, the timing to comply with the enhanced bank holding company requirements has been extended relative to our original assumption. We now expect we will have until 2019 to become compliant with CCAR, resolution planning, and certain other onerous and costly requirements. Separately, the Fed also announced a one-year LCR compliance phase-in period for banks newly crossing $50 billion.

And regarding the second initiative, as I previously mentioned, we intend to resume share repurchases in the second half of the year.

On a separate, yet concurrent track, we continue to evaluate opportunities for inorganic growth. To be certain, I am confident in our Company's organic prospects, but vigorously support our responsibility to evaluate inorganic opportunities, as our platform offers immense scalability, and additional opportunities remain.

To provide some color on the primary areas that warrant our attention. First, brokerage. Given the scalable nature of the brokerage business, opportunities that afford additional account and asset volumes typically present attractive economics. However, there is a noticeable lack of inventory in what I would call the traditional category at present. We continue to keep our eye on opportunities that can present new capabilities to our customer base.

Second, stock plan. We have a top-rated equity compensation platform and could easily add scale to it. We continue to look for opportunities that can expand the scale or add scope to what we offer to our corporate clients and their plan participants.

Third, wealth management. This could provide a natural extension of our existing cash management and banking capabilities that we offer to our brokerage customers and stock plan participants. We have an acquisition channel into the high net-worth segment of the market, but fall short on capabilities to service them following an exercise of stock plan assets. Further, the expansion of cash-related capabilities could prove valuable, particularly as we've unshackled our balance sheet growth.

And finally, advisor services. This space is quite broad, but our focus is on RIA platforms as they could further our asset and account growth capabilities and leverage much of our existing infrastructure. While we would be a late entrant, the RIA channel continues to be a high-growth segment within our industry. If we deem that the RIA channel is compelling, entering via acquisition would be the only feasible route at this stage.

To be clear, we are not pursuing a transformative transaction and any potential acquisition would be viewed through our capital deployment lens. My management team and our Board are extremely focused on the appropriate use of, and return on capital, and we will hold that focus as we evaluate inorganic growth opportunities. Also, as we demonstrated with OptionsHouse, we will be diligent, and anything we pursue would support our core business and align with our digital ethos.

Turning now to our results. Net income of $552 million or $1.98 per share represents our best year since 2006. It also includes a net benefit of $0.33 per share related to provision and income tax benefits, partially offset by executive severance and certain restructuring costs. This reflects our commitment to meticulously manage expenses, the wind-down of our legacy loan portfolio, which outperformed our expectations greatly, and the strength of our business model, even during a period of tepid growth.

As for metrics, 2016 was a curious year as the markets opened in January and February with one of the bigger selloffs in recent memory, regained their footing, and then went on a rally following the election, with major indexes reaching all-time highs. Meanwhile our customers opportunistically sold during periods of positive market activity, particularly around Brexit and the election, marking the first full-year on record they were net sellers.

Our DARTs for the year were 164,000, up 6% from 2015 with derivatives representing 26% as compared to 24% in the prior year. These increases are related to OptionsHouse, which is fully reflected in our Q4 metrics. As for January, our DARTs are currently tracking up 8% from December, including a nice bump yesterday as the DOW hit a historic high.

Customer margin balances ended the year at $7.1 billion, up from $6.8 billion at the end of Q3. After hitting an intra-quarter high just after the election of $7.3 billion, they trailed off over the last six weeks as we saw additional customer net selling.

For the year, we added 105,000 net new brokerage accounts, excluding the OptionsHouse acquisition, and the impact of shutting down our Hong Kong and Singapore operations, representing 3.3% growth and a record-low attrition rate of 8.4%. This is a modest improvement from 2015 levels.

We brought in $9.4 billion of net new brokerage assets during the year, representing a 3.8% growth rate, flat with 2015 levels.

In closing, it was an important year for E*TRADE, but as I said earlier we're very much in the thick of things when it comes to the work we have to do. As 2016 was a year of refocus and resolve, 2017 will be a year of execution. We've brought the Company back to its core brokerage roots, embraced our digital spirit, and have become more nimble. We've begun to define who we are and we're working to incorporate a strong message in our marketing to connect with and re-engage traders and investors alike. I'm excited to be leading a fantastic team of committed professionals. When I took over this seat about four months ago, we established an aggressive timeline, and the ensuing sense of urgency remains ever-present within our walls. It's only been a quarter, and I won’t pretend that our metrics yet reflect our efforts, but I fully expect we will go a great distance in the year to come.

And with that, I'll turn it over to our CFO, Mike Pizzi.

Michael Pizzi

Thanks, Karl. For the quarter we reported net income of $127 million or $0.46 per share. That compares to $139 million or $0.51 per share in the prior quarter and $89 million or $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter were $509 million, up $23 million from the prior quarter, reflecting the first full quarter impact of our acquisition. Year-over-year, revenues were up $70 million primarily related to OptionsHouse, a larger balance sheet, increased customer cash, a better interest rate environment, and organic growth in trading activity.

Net interest income was $288 million, flat with the prior quarter as both our balance sheet and net interest margin held relatively steady. Net interest margin of 260 basis points was slightly above our expectations due to a better interest rate environment, and an increase in average margin balances. Rates rose on both the long and short end of the curve and while that benefit wasn't fully reflected in Q4, it's a meaningful positive for us going forward. Our average reinvestment rate is currently in the 225 basis point to 250 basis point range, which is consistent with where it has been following the post-election bond market sell-off.

In terms of forecasting full year NIM, if we hold margin rates and interest rates flat with where they ended Q4, grow the balance sheet at our planned pace, and assume no rate increases during 2017, we'd expect NIM to land in the range of 250 basis points to 255 basis points. However, if we project a Fed Funds increase in June, as the market broadly assumes, and a corresponding increase in term rates, this forecast would improve by around 10 basis points.

Commissions revenue of $122 million increased $15 million quarter over quarter. DARTs increased 24% sequentially and our commission per trade decreased $0.55 to $10.42. The reduction in average commission per trade reflects the full quarter impact of OptionsHouse, and thus provides a good go-forward run-rate.

Fees and service charges increased $12 million quarter over quarter, driven by a full quarter of OptionsHouse as well as additional fees from cash held off balance sheet. There are a number of moving parts on this line in 2017.

First, once we complete the clearing conversion, OptionsHouse margin balances will move onto our balance sheet and begin earning net interest income as opposed to fees and service charges.

Second, as we move customer cash from third parties on to our own balance sheet throughout the year, the associated revenue will similarly be recognized through net interest income.

Third, we assume the rate earned on third-party cash will increase from around 45 basis points during 2016, to around 70 basis points for the full-year 2017, assuming a sustained better interest rate environment.

Finally, we will realize the full-year run rate associated with OptionsHouse order flow revenue.

Other revenues increased $1 million sequentially to $11 million. Securities and other gains were $8 million, down from $14 million in the prior quarter, which spiked as we took advantage of Brexit-driven market volatility. As we grow the balance sheet this year, we expect fewer opportunities to realize gains and thus expect the 2017 quarterly levels to be roughly $5 million.

We recorded a provision benefit of $18 million in the quarter. The allowance reduced by $14 million to end at $221 million, as net charge-offs were a recovery of $4 million. With the loan portfolio now at just $3.8 billion, it is a mere fraction of our total assets. HELOC conversions are 85% complete as of year-end, and will be more than 95% complete at the end of Q1.

Moving on to expenses, non-interest expense for the quarter was $322 million, down $1 million sequentially. This quarter included $7 million of restructuring costs primarily related to OptionsHouse, and $2 million related to crossing fifty. The prior quarter included $6 million of executive severance and $25 million of restructuring and other acquisition-related activities. Adjusting for these unique items, non-interest expense increased $21 million, primarily from the inclusion of OptionsHouse for the full quarter.

Our adjusted operating margin for the quarter was above target at 37%. That number excludes provision benefit of $18 million, but includes about $9 million of non-recurring costs primarily related to OptionsHouse and the $50 billion initiative.

With respect to our operating margin guidance for 2017, as Karl highlighted, we are targeting 38% inclusive of all planned one-time costs related to the acquisition of OptionsHouse, and the build-out of our systems and personnel to comply with heightened regulatory standards. We are not modeling any movement in the Fed Funds rate, though we recognize that broad-market expectations include at least one increase during the year. If this does occur it could provide either upside to our operating margin or an opportunity to invest further in the business should the returns be appropriate.

Looking forward to a sustained better rate environment, we expect our operating margin to settle in the mid 40% range, which reflects our belief that in a stronger rate environment, a rising tide lifts all boats, and increased competition and investment needs would likely be a reality to keep up with the business environment.

I am happy to provide this all-inclusive number, but I also recognize the desire for investors to track our progress on the one-time expenses we've laid out. So, to provide further insight, we announced expected deal-related costs to total $52 million, and incurred approximately $15 million in 2016. Now, with more clarity around the integration, we expect that total number to be closer to $46 million, with approximately $22 million to come through in 2017.

Similarly, connected to the balance sheet expansion, where we initially outlined $50 million in total implementation-related charges over two years, with work well underway, we have refined our estimate. Our updated assumption is for roughly $20 million in implementation-related costs over the next two years, with approximately half of that in 2017. We continue to expect the recurring component to be $15 million annually.

In terms of timing and trajectory, we expect our first quarter op margin to be in the mid 30% range, pressured by seasonally higher marketing and compensation-related expense, along with elevated non-recurring costs. However, as we realize the benefit of a larger balance sheet, and the integration progress leads to synergy capture, we expect it to improve throughout the year, exiting the year with Q4 in the low 40% range.

As for capital, during the quarter we distributed $150 million up to the parent, comprising $100 million from the broker and $50 million from the bank. For the full-year, we moved an impressive $858 million up to the parent, including $435 million from the broker. We expect ongoing distributions from the broker to be in line with excess capital generation, which was $70 million in Q4. That's the amount we intend to move in Q1.

The bank distribution was again below its prior quarter earnings of $118 million as we retained capital to fund planned balance sheet growth. In 2017, we plan to consume a meaningful amount of capital at the bank and grow the balance sheet. Accordingly, our current plans include a halt to dividends from the bank to the parent until 2018.

Sticking with our balance sheet, we ended the quarter at $49 billion, with customer cash held by third parties at approximately $17 billion. And pro forma for the OptionsHouse integration, about $13.5 billion of those balances are readily available to move onto our balance sheet. We crossed the $50 billion mark the first week of January and as Karl noted, today we are at approximately $52 billion.

Crossing the $50 billion threshold has been an important part of our plan since the middle of last year and has grown increasingly more attractive over time. While the political landscape has infused meaningful uncertainty into the future of regulation, we continue to plan for full compliance under the current framework. That said, if the $50 billion threshold were meaningfully raised, and the requirements surrounding CCAR, resolution planning and LCR were eliminated for companies of our size, the associated costs could further reduce. Hypothetically, if we were to limit our regulatory build-out to only the elements we believe we should address in any case, we believe our current assumptions for roughly $20 million in implementation costs, plus $15 million in running costs, would reduce to around $15 million upfront and $10 million ongoing.

Now, as for the timing of growth, it will be dictated largely by the amount of available capital. We ended the year the with bank Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.8%, implying about $275 million of capital in excess of 8.0%. Our plan remains to lower the bank leverage ratio to a targeted minimum of 7.5% this quarter, and we are in active dialogue with our regulators on the topic. At that point, the parent leverage ratio, with a targeted minimum of 7.0% would become our binding constraint.

So in summary, we have a lot going on. I'm excited about where we are, what we have in the works, and the opportunities that lay ahead.

And with that, operator, we will open the call for questions.

And our first question comes from the line of Rich Repetto with Sandler O'Neill. You may proceed with your question.

Richard Repetto

Yes good evening guys.

Karl Roessner

Good morning, Richard.

Richard Repetto

I guess first question is for Karl or Mike would be on 38% pre-provision margin, it seems -- that seems conservative, it seems like you've taken out a lot of cost, you have the cost the $21 million that you already had taken out and you get lower SIFI cost now as well as well as synergies from the OptionsHouse, is there any -- can you give us a little more detail on walking because we have higher margins in that with these changes that you've given us here tonight in regards to SIFI and so forth?

Karl Roessner

Rich, if you back out the one-time items that we talked about in the remarks there, specifically the integration costs, which we project over the current year plus the build-out of SIFI costs in terms of both the one-time at around $10 million. And then the recurring building to about $15 million that's going to, that's going to drive that margin higher. So we are including them in that margin guidance, we did that largely for simplicity.

Richard Repetto

Okay. All right, I guess one follow-up or one another question would be, can you give us the pro forma DART growth you gave us, your sales are downsized accounts, assets, and trading. So just the pro forma DART growth 4Q over 3Q.

Karl Roessner

Okay. Q3 pro forma DART should be 173, Rich.

Richard Repetto

Okay, okay. And then very last question is, it looks like the sweep cash with the build-up of couple billion in sweep off balance sheet, sweep cash was that just a -- I'm just trying to see usually it felt like people are moving more into the markets and coming out as they did in the prior quarter.

Karl Roessner

Yes. So customers have been -- customers have been very tactical all year, the year opened with the market going down, we saw a lot of net buying off of that as the year went up, we saw degrees of selling a very tactical around the election, customers really buying and then really sort of taking gains off quickly on the market move.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Devin Ryan with JMP Securities. You may proceed with your question.

Devin Ryan

So obviously nice net new assets, the past two months $3 billion. To try and get a sense of if you can how much of that you thought was may be in election bump versus something you could actually point to that that you feel like you're doing and may be along the same lines, we're talking a lot about increasing kind of the active trader sales efforts. So maybe just a little bit more specifics around what you're doing there and then just, if we see that growth come through how we should think about the profitability of that. I'm assuming there will probably be some promotions with that as well.

Karl Roessner

Okay. Let me take the second part of the question first around active trader sales. The way we talked about and the way that we continue to look at it, we have a very solid active trader group right in a group of customers who are at the higher end of our book, who we provided very good services to and we're building out a team to really make sure that we're getting the best for them in everything that we do.

So more to come in terms of what we're directing at them in terms of platforms, in terms of the OptionsHouse integration, the options platform that we will go out, so that team is under construction, but that's a very important avenue for us and a very big part of our revenue. So Mike you want to go into this?

Michael Pizzi

Yes I mean, I mean specifically in the first part around the quarter, I would say that the election had a lot to do with some of the volumes and re-engagement of the retail customer. Obviously we've seen a pretty good sort of sector rotation in the market from various sectors that have been lagging prior in the indexes, customers engaged on that the higher volatility, the movements in the market all were great beneficial during the period.

I mean we've got a lot of things inflate around growth, I would like to say that some of that was some of what we immediately put in place, but I have to give credit to the market environment as really supporting the overall effect in the quarter.

Devin Ryan

Got it, that's great color. And then just with respect to the balance sheet growth, the $57 billion that's targeted by the middle of the year is that just an illustration kind of based on your estimate of capital build, just trying to think of your capital building faster and that's the best use of capital. Could you actually add a portion of that $5.5 billion of additional deposits faster?

Michael Pizzi

There is a number of considerations. We are -- we're taking money back from external third-party banks. We had a capital plan that we have -- that we are going to present with our regulators that we've been in dialogue up until this point. So yes, we could go faster of capital is available. But it is really an estimate based around capital building and capital availability to do this in the fairly thoughtful way over the course of the year.

Devin Ryan

Got it, okay. Just last quick one here. Second lending, how are you thinking about rates there and the outlook for that part of business?

Michael Pizzi

Like I say it's obviously a business with ebbs and flows with the degree of hard borrowers in the market and the degree of market activity. The fourth quarter had a bit of volatility to it but overall pretty healthy, pretty healthy levels and expecting really that to continue as the market environment continues throughout this year. Overall, I think the best way to think about that is about how it should scale overall with the size of the margin book. Bigger margin book should give us -- should scale directly into the more notable collateral.

The only thing, I would add to that is, if we see any significant change in the IPO market or any significant amount of hard to borrow is increasing in the market, then we should be able to do a little bit better out of that book.

Devin Ryan

Yes. But the NIM guidance essentially reflects kind of what has been that not some big change.

Michael Pizzi

I think Q4 is a pretty good overall run rate for right now.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Conor Fitzgerald with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Conor Fitzgerald

Good afternoon. Just want to talk on the operating margin target of 46% with the rate uplift, obviously quite a good deal better than June today. I just want to understand your confidence as being able to drive the better revenue to the bottom-line. And then just on technical aspect does the ones that are $144 million expense numbers are the $144 million number include the $70 million of expense synergies from OptionsHouse?

Karl Roessner

Yes. So just in terms of our confidence level to drop it to the bottom line. Mike's prepared remarks readout a statement in there about this impacting sort of all boats equally in terms of a rising tide.

So what we looked out there when we sort of look forward in a increasing rate environment there in all likelihood there will be competitive pressures around pricing around going after active traders and we will still be in the hand to hand combat that we are so fairly confident that we'll be able to drop quite a bit of it down, but we also know that we're going to be in quite a bit of pricing pressure and other changes in interest rates. Mike, you want to cover the last piece.

Michael Pizzi

Yes, look the slide really is a pro forma of long-term earnings power. So the expense base is directly taken from the operating margin target. So in that sense, yes it should include everything, but this is not guidance in for 2017 in terms of what the exact expenses should be running through. So I just want to clarify, when we talk about the synergy target but we're showing on sort of the long-term slide versus the evolution.

And then just to reiterate Karl's point, we do think the market will grow more competitive. There is an increase in both, in both columns on that chart about the amount of expenses there, but we have to respond to the competitive environment, we feel it's going to get more competitive, but we feel it's very competitive today. And so while there is an increase in the overall expense base to maintain that competition and get to those levels -- operating margin levels, the market can change and competition can increase beyond what we're expecting.

Conor Fitzgerald

That's helpful. And I will go to 46% NOI 2017 numbers just yet and then Karl just want to get an update on the interest level in M&A in the RA space. I know you touched on that in your prepared remarks, just want to hear how you were thinking through how you would consider acquisitions in that space just given the uncertainty around the deal. And then just given your comments about being focused on the returns to shareholders on my math, I think it's a 12% return on equity on the incremental balance sheet growth. So should shareholders expect that any M&A you pursue would have to have a return on invested capital above that level?

Karl Roessner

Well, there is a little bit of -- there is a little bit overall lift I think in the rate environment that's giving us a pretty good overall return in the current environment. So I think your math is on par, correct. It's going to be in the 12% range overall. And that's really the best use of capital. From a pure cost of equity standpoint; we are probably a little bit lower. So we're probably achieving a spread to that. But I think right now in the current environment, the best use of capital is to grow the balance sheet and that's what we're doing.

Michael Pizzi

Just to get to your point about appetite and sort of where we are, we are looking opportunistically in that space and it is the only logical way to get into this is through an acquisition. So if I had a look into my cards and sort of see where we were, it would make sense to go look at a platform that we could use to build. Right, we're not looking at a transformative transactions or big messy transaction, but rather one that would provide us additional sort of green shoots for growth, but the return that would have to be there, right, as we've shown. And as we'll continue to say to you all, we are stewards of our shareholders' capital, and our shareholders dollars and we will put it through the capital lens each and every time.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Christian Bolu with Credit Suisse. You may proceed with your question.

Christian Bolu

Good evening guys. Just on the growth prospects here, just putting aside inorganic opportunities, just bigger picture curious how you think about where the growth will come from. Are you expecting to expand the pie here, bringing new customers into the brokerage industry or is this a ploy for market share from the competitors?

Michael Pizzi

So Christian it's a bit of both, right. When you look at what we've done around OptionsHouse and bringing in those, capabilities and what we have been the number one rated options platform coming across, that's a new offering, when the package that with education, and the right active trader sales team and sales program that we're putting together now and we think that that will be a nice area of growth for us.

There is also some dislocation as everyone knows going on in the marketplace. So there are active traders out there who are interested in looking for and finding new homes and then getting better at the services we offer and trying to mine into our stock plan participant population that we have who early customers on us, we don't use us for anything else than executing their stock plan trades.

So there are a number of areas -- areas of focus, that we believe that we can get into quite quickly and quite a meaningful way that will help us drive this growth. So I think both of your points we are hitting very hard.

Christian Bolu

Okay, got it. And then just a question on liquidity management on the balance sheet. I guess if you put may be I guess $62.5 billion target just correct if I'm wrong, but it will mean effectively all your client cash will be on the balance sheet in securities with the duration around three to four years, I mean little bit of cash, but most have been securities to the extent we see a massive upturn in resale engagement and there is a significant move away from cash. Just help me understand how you manage liquidity just given the best I could tell that would be the more -- when its all the retail brokers you would have, I think the kind of most of your cash in fairly long-dated securities.

Michael Pizzi

Yes, I think the best way I think about that is, is the composition of the portfolio. The portfolio has a significant amount of really fairly short duration securities or floating rate securities in it. All of the securities in the portfolio at this point are agency backed with many of them being full facing credit guaranteed securities. They're incredibly liquid and allow us to reposition the balance sheet quite readily.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Steven Chubak with Nomura Instinet. You may proceed with your question.

Steven Chubak

Wanted to dig into Slide 21 for a moment. Looks like the majority of the balance sheet in business growth targets that are laid out here are actually within reach or within grasp at this point. And I'm just wondering whether you believe that most of these targets are actually achievable on within a reasonable timetable call it by 2018 and as the forward curve in fact materializes and we get for rate hikes are 100 basis points. I just want to gauge whether that 273, that's an aspirational target or if you think it's readily achievable within the next two years.

Michael Pizzi

I think the scenarios we are outlining on the slide are readily achievable. Getting back to one of the prior questions, you have to take out the investment items in the $50 billion regulatory build-out the integration cost but assuming we are -- we execute on all of that and deliver our growth targets, we should be able to achieve the economics that are shown in the slide.

Steven Chubak

Got it. And just switching over to the expense side, Mike, obviously very encouraging to see the progress that you guys have made and you laid out a lot of the different changes in terms of the guidance components that you laid out previously. I'm just wondering how we should be thinking about the jumping off point for expenses in 2017, after adjusting for all the new guidance or may be said differently, what expense base is actually contemplated in that 38% margin goal.

Michael Pizzi

I think we -- in terms of jumping-off point I think we gave clarity around sort of the early part of the year. Keep in mind, Q1 had certain spike and resets and other things that roll through the comp deadline. We are hiring people for the $50 billion initiative, there are some consulting spend going through that is going up a little bit early in terms of where the balance sheet's going to be so operating margin in the early part of the year is going to be a little bit pressure but probably in that mid-30s range but we are going to be exiting hopefully right around 40 so it's just about 40.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Harris with Wells Fargo. You may proceed with your question.

Chris Harris

Thanks. Regarding OptionsHouse integration. I mean there is some pretty big things that happen in Q3. You talked about that one of those being clearing conversion are there no more synergies coming out until that occurs and then when those things occur we will get synergies kind of in the back half of 2017.

Karl Roessner

To this point, we've been very safely executing a lot of the expense synergies well on our way. But you're right, the amount of synergies coming out over the next period time the slow product until the conversion is complete. The conversion is really necessary to bring all of the revenue synergies online that's going to be cash portion, the investment of the cash as well as the margin economics then following that will be where there will be additional costs.

Chris Harris

Okay. But we're not providing any specific guidance around what the synergies might be for 2017, the dollar number.

Karl Roessner

No, not at this time. We're on track lower the synergies as we originally outlined.

Chris Harris

Got it. Okay and then just get clarity on one item. If we, do get another fed rate hike in 2017 or maybe actually even two how should we be thinking about the incremental margin from that?

Michael Pizzi

I think the additional rate hike should drive if it comes in mid-year, I think if you look at the fed funds futures curve. I think right now it's probably looking around June is sort of where it's priced it that would give us about 10 basis points of an expansion in the net interest margin for the full year. You can do the math what that means, around dollars. In terms of what that means for us is -- is where we are now in building out for growth. If there are opportunities to invest that additional and to continued growth or accelerate growth we're certainly going to take it if the returns are appropriate. It's not, we're going to have the discipline, let it roll through, I think that's the, that's the way I think you should think about if the opportunities are there. We'll make the investment.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Bedell with Deutsche Bank. You may proceed with your question.

Brian Bedell

Great, thanks guys. Good evening. Just I would drill down again on the NIM for this year. Mike if you maybe talk about margin loan pricing if you expect to be able to get all of that for each fed hike and then your assumption of the yield curve that is baked in the NIM guidance and then also if you can talk about any kind of sweet deposit data when you would expect to be passing that through to customers.

Michael Pizzi

Yes, I think we are in terms of overall margin I think we did pretty good this quarter. You can see we are able to push through some of the margin from the rate hike and some of that just in terms of the mix composition of the book also helped us out this quarter as customers more at the higher, higher rack rates reengaged a bid. We will continue to price the margin book effectively with movements in fed funds, but we're well aware that much of the market is negotiated pricing and we continue to -- we will continue to negotiate against the competitive backdrop.

Looking at the cash side of the, of the balance sheet. We haven't really taken any actions yet. We're looking at the overall landscape of the competitive market where money fund rates are and looking to see when we will have to do it, but at this point we have not, we've not really taken any action into effect.

Brian Bedell

In the sensitivity to the statistics is I guess what yield curve assumption do you have and sort of any guidance?

Michael Pizzi

Yes. We gave the NIM guidance we gave assumes no additional Fed rate hikes. So the way we do that is we essentially if just were in the balance sheet according to our plan effectively reinvesting at the marginal reinvestment rate and not increasing the federal funds rate. If we get one increase in mid-year, you can add 10 basis points to that range.

Brian Bedell

As I meant on the longer part of the curve, if I would say we got another 50 basis point on the 10-year how would your sensitivity change.

Michael Pizzi

Yes, we are essentially allowing longer-term rates to evolve, according to the forward curve. So modeling some degree of upward drift if in that additional 10 basis points but in our base NIM guidance, we are holding rates constant.

Brian Bedell

Okay, that's good. And then just on the price competition I guess how you're thinking about, you with this -- with the industry consolidation going on, you're looking that as an opportunity to get customers from emerging entities and how aggressive, I guess, would you be on them. And with that change depending on -- on the environment obviously if the macro backdrop is more supportive for revenue growth, margins would you tend to get more aggressive on that for customer acquisition.

Karl Roessner

Yes, we're actually pretty, pretty aggressive on customer acquisition now, it's one of the first things that we turned our focus to. As I said before, there is a lot of dislocation including the recently announced merger and there are a lot of folks who might be willing to look at new homes. So we're definitely focused on that and something we're driving.

Brian Bedell

You rented up right now basically.

Karl Roessner

Yes, we have.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Allen with Buckingham. You may proceed with your question.

Chris Allen

Good afternoon guys. I was just curious, and I apologize if I missed this, the balance sheet guidance of $57 million I think it was mid-year, and I think $52 million the end of the year, how much does that assume is coming from the transfer of third-party deposits and how much is assumed from organic growth.

Michael Pizzi

Well, you look at the amount we have the $13.5 billion you have but we have enough third-party cash today to achieve those balance sheet targets. We're not really disclosing what our internal growth estimates are for cash for the year, but we have the capability really of delivering on the balance sheet forecast out of the$13.5 billion pool that's available today.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Carrier with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Carrier

May be just on the commission rate you guys mentioned, most of it just with OptionsHouse, just curious as you're bringing on clients I mean if there is some movement in the industry, like, do you see much pressure there, whether it's on margin or whether it's on your commissions. I know you guys mentioned longer-term as rates rise, you might see more competition. I think that's expected. But in this current environment, are you seeing much yet.

Karl Roessner

I mean we don't -- when we deal with customers and we sort of get into moving customer balances or talking to people finding a new home and coming to trade with us, it's almost always hand-to-hand combat. Right so there is pricing pressures around bringing folks in on negotiated pricing, folks who come in at on the rack rate pressure or others in the industry we haven't seen a lot of downward pressure on. But for the larger accounts, the active traders and the folks who really make a difference in terms of what they deliver for us and for our shareholders that there's absolutely pressure and that increases every day but the dislocation is driving a lot of that there's a lot of competition for that pool of individuals. There is definitely a finite pool of active traders out there.

Michael Carrier

Okay. And just as a follow-up you mentioned in the prepared remarks just a focus on like the marketing the strategy, shift versus maybe the past year. Just wanted to get a sense on where is the time or where is the money being spent and what are the expected returns or the goals if you look over the next 12, 24 months from that shift?

Karl Roessner

Yes, look -- we're looking and sort of devising the entire marketing plan right now. Right now, we're spending a lot of our time and efforts going after customers whether be true website, email campaigns or others developing an entire new approach to our brand that we hope to launch by the mid -- middle of 2017. So I'd expect a lot more on that.

In terms of the returns we're going to look at marketing to drive a significant amount of our customer and account acquisition and asset acquisition that we've talked about so looking at that to be quite a bit of it. We have increased our marketing spend in the numbers that we have but we will stay within our op margin on that spend.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Doug Mewhirter with SunTrust. Please proceed with your question.

Doug Mewhirter

I had a question about the stock buyback or the potential stock buyback you talked about how you're going to be holding more capital in the bank this year but you're still going to be, you can do on the second, may be the second half of the year for the stock buyback. I would assume that you would -- you would buyback approximately when you could dividend up from the broker plus may be some surplus cash you already have; is that sort of the way to think about it?

Karl Roessner

I would think about this way. We have the amount of capital and we're generating capital through earnings that's going to keep our Tier 1 leverage, allow us to grow the balance sheet, keep our Tier 1 leverage ratio at the binding constraint of 7. As we look at sort of that balance sheet evolution in a sort of thoughtful way over the course of the year as we get into the latter half of the year, we think we're going to have enough capital to return to buybacks.

Now the best use of capital to accelerate the balance sheet growth or we have more cash available that's going to leave us sort of with the high quality decision to make as to whether we want to get back to buybacks or whether we want to continue to pursue the balance sheet. But when we look at our capital plan today, when we look at how we're bringing money over, we look at the expectation of our forecast, we feel pretty good that we'll be able to return to buybacks in the back half of the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Cyprys with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Cyprys

Hi good evening. Thanks for taking the question. Just on the stock plan business, looks like the unexercised stock plan assets are down about two years in a row now $180 million down to about $103 million. So can you just talk a little bit about the competitive dynamics within the stock plan business, what sort of growth rate do you see for the industry and what your specific thoughts are in terms of what you do differently now in terms of gaining share?

Karl Roessner

Yes, I mean look the stock plan business is really the B2B component of it that you're talking about. There's a pretty long lead time on getting new clients over and converting them on to our system. I mean, pretty, pretty happy with our Equity Edge online platform that we have right it's an industry leader and we continue to add new clients but that business is extremely lumpy in terms of where the markets are, in terms of where the particular stock is, you get folks who get stock for the first time, it's in floated it's gone the next day they are marked up for a personal spending goal, for a car or house. So it gets a little lumpy and it's hard to sort of dig into where we are, what we think on that front. I'm very happy with the pipeline that we have out there right now. And I'm very happy with the team that that services that business.

Michael Cyprys

Any thoughts on M&A for that business?

Karl Roessner

Absolutely. One of the things that we're thinking about as I said a little bit earlier on the stock plan side looking both at scale, so lot of participants in that business really looking to get out or sort of looking to move around and we're quite happy with it because it's a natural extension and the natural feeder to our channels here.

So we like that, and also looking at other opportunities to deliver additional products on that line as well as it makes sense and anything even in that space will look through the capital alliance to see if it makes sense for our shareholders. But yes it's absolutely one of the areas we're looking at.

Michael Cyprys

Okay, great. Just as a quick follow-up here. Just on retirement, just curious how you plan to grow your retirement-related assets and how you think about prioritizing that versus the investments that they have going on with the active trader side of the business and then maybe you could just touch any sort of gaps you have on the retirement site today if any, how you want to close that?

Karl Roessner

Yes look to me; it goes hand in hand, right. We need active traders and we also need investors, as I said earlier, with us with E*TRADE, it's about perception. Right are we the home for people's longer-term money did they look to us as the company; they want to keep their dollars with. So big part of our marketing push and the marketing campaign be developing will be to generate additional awareness around that and also to take a good hard look at our offerings. I mean our adaptive is a very nice product. It's pretty seamless. It's got a nice customer interface but we really haven't marketed it, haven't gotten out there and we've been sort of languishing in the $1 billion to $3 billion range over the past seven or eight years in terms of assets under management or longer-term money. So it's really about perception and we intend to focus on it quite a bit. So it's both sides that we're investing in at this point.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kyle Voigt with KBW. Please proceed with your question.

Kyle Voigt

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my question. Just one on OptionsHouse, I'm just wondering now that you've had the acquisition close for a full quarter, can you just give an update on any attrition that you're seeing and I know it's still very early days, but also can you give an update on, if you have a better line of sight on the cross-selling and revenue synergy opportunities and the timing of how that will unfold? Thanks.

Karl Roessner

Sure. Look the acquisition went pretty smoothly, the integration is going similarly smoothly. Very happy with the team that we acquired, we love the capabilities they bring to the table and I love the energy that they bring to the table that definitely helped us move to a more sort of agile environment and gotten a lot more lean in our execution.

So that's been working very well. In terms of delivering the cross-sell and the products out to our customers, it's why the Q3 finish on both the conversion of the clearers and getting the tools up and running in terms of getting that over to E*TRADE is really important to us. So more to come in late third quarter and hopefully by our third quarter's earnings call, we'll be able to give you some more info on that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rob Rutschow with CLSA. Please proceed with your question.

Rob Rutschow

I was wondering if you might be willing to share the level of payment for order flow revenues and what the impact of the OptionsHouse clearing conversion might mean for that and then longer-term, what if any impact moving from 30% to 35% derivatives might have on that revenue line item?

Karl Roessner

Order flow for the quarter was about $29 million overall. We don't really break out the full quarter effect of OptionsHouse on that number. But I think you're right that options have a bit of a higher overall payment and so improving option mix has a lot to do with it, but the real way to improving the option mix is just the regularity of the trading that goes on in the book, it really comes from the commission side, it's not really a desire around the order flow but the order flow is definitely part of economics there.

Rob Rutschow

Okay. And if I could just shift gears. Are there couple of key things that you're looking to do better in converting the stock plan clients into brokers or more importantly managed asset clients. So in other words, what are you looking to do better differently to get more of those clients to convert?

Karl Roessner

So one of the biggest thing is that we -- the challenge that we have on that front is showing stock plan participants that we're more than their stock plan provider as they use us, they look at us on the Corporate Services side as the folks who do the plumbing for their stock plan accounts. So getting in front of them earlier providing education seminars, dealing with the Corporate Client upfront when we execute the B2B agreement to make sure that we can get on and become a provider of choice for when those individuals having events in their stock plan and they have additional cash to invest, helping them understand that we have a robust, right that we're in the space that we do have the tools that they need, raising general awareness as I talked about before of our longer-term investing solutions.

So it's to me a lot of it is around that and then we also talk a little bit in the prepared remarks around some wealth management but that could be nice bolt-ons or partnerships that help you provide additional asset management tools or capabilities to our stock plan clients who have the resources and a lot of times trade off of us to go use dollars when we have the same tools and products available.

Operator

At this time, I will turn the call back to you, Mr. Roessner for any concluding remarks.

Karl Roessner

Thank you all for joining us on the call and we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Have a nice evening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

