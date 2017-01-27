Put This Monthly Dividend Payer On Snooze Control

When the skilled nursing sector normalizes, we suspect LTC will become more attractive.

LTC is small, and the company can grow much easier than the larger peers.

It’s not easy picking SWANs though, as many high-quality REITs are often priced for perfection.

As many of my followers and subscribers know, I don't recommend too many REITs that are considered high risk. By carefully screening over 100 REITs in my Intelligent REIT Lab, my goal is to maintain an outsized number of REITs that help me sleep well at night.

It's not easy picking SWANs though, as many high-quality REITs are often priced for perfection. The job of any successful investor requires patience and stamina, and the courage to take the emotion out of the decision-making process.

I was becoming disenchanted with two healthcare REITs, and after careful consideration, I decided to hit the eject button. Part of the success for any investor is to not get too attached to one stock, and as part of my 2017 strategy, I decided that I needed to focus on quality.

Of course, I wanted it all, a REIT that could deliver predictable earnings with steady and reliable dividend growth.

It sounds like Realty Income (NYSE:O), doesn't it?

Nope. I'm overweight O now and at $60.00 per share, I'm not a buyer. But you're close…

Photo Source

I'm Happy To Add This Monthly Payer To The Family

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is a healthcare REIT that has been around for over 24 years. The company was incorporated on May 12, 1992, in the state of Maryland, and commenced operations on August 25, 1992. LTC invests primarily in senior housing and long-term healthcare property types, including skilled nursing properties (55.3%), assisted living properties (40.3%), independent living properties, and combinations thereof.

LTC owns a portfolio with 216 properties - 97 skilled nursing facilities and 111 assisted living facilities. The other 4% is comprised of Range of Care facilities. Also, LTC owns or holds mortgages on properties that include investments in 30 states (coast-to-coast) leased or mortgaged to 32 different operators.

LTC is based in Westlake Village, CA and, as you can see below, the company has a nationwide footprint:

LTC has a well-balanced geographic footprint. Texas has the highest concentration (19.1%), followed by Michigan (13.7%), and Wisconsin (8.9%). As you can see below, LTC has over 66% of its portfolio in Top 100 MSAs.

Michigan is the second largest state for LTC, and that is due to the company's loan portfolio. In Michigan, most healthcare REIT deals are done as loans due to the state Medicaid reimbursement regulations, and that's also why you see (below) Prestige Healthcare as the second largest tenant (for LTC).

LTC is smaller than many other healthcare REITs. Here's a snapshot of LTC and the peer group (based on total capitalization):

LTC's Master Leased Portfolio

The vast majority of LTC's portfolio (94%) is tied together in various master leases, such that an operator can't cherry-pick the properties it chooses to keep without the risk of losing all of the assets embedded in the lease structure.

Senior housing operator Senior Lifestyle, and skilled nursing operator Prestige Healthcare, account for 13.2% and 14.8% of annual income, respectively. Genesis (NYSE:GEN) accounts for 3.6%. The majority of other operators are regional companies that provide granular diversification, protection against one tenant failure.

LTC's initial lease terms are between 10 and 15 years, and the weighted average remaining lease term for the portfolio is 8.9 years. All of the leases are triple net, such that the lessee is required to pay additional charges including taxes, insurance, assessments, maintenance, and repair. Here's a snapshot of LTC's lease maturity schedule:

Most of the leases provide for a fixed minimum base rent, annual rent increases, and renewal options. There is just one lease maturity in 2017 (GAAP rent of $.4 million) and ALL leases are TRIPLE NET.

This means that there is absolutely no operator risk and the total portfolio is 52.1% private pay. The government pay model is riskier (than private pay) but LTC's net lease model provides added protection since the leases are cross-defaulted.

A Highly Disciplined Balance Sheet

LTC is one of the few REITs that we describe as a SWAN without an investment grade rated balance sheet. Let me tell you why…

During the third quarter, LTC repaid $45 million under its line of credit and as of Q3-16 had borrowings of $77 million outstanding and $523 million available under the revolver. Also during Q3-16, LTC prepaid $40 million of 3.99% senior unsecured notes and $12.5 million under a private shelf agreement with Prudential (with $12.5 million available for borrowing under that agreement).

During Q3-16, LTC received $7.7 million of net proceeds from the sale of 152,623 shares of common stock under the ATM offering program. The proceeds were used to fund investment and development activities and pay down debt. Subsequent to Q3-16, LTC acquired a parcel of land in Illinois for $1.6 million and committed a total of $14.5 million to construct a 66-unit memory care community.

LTC maintains investment-grade credit metrics with a debt to annualized normalized EBITDA of 3.9x, a normalized annualized fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.4x, and a debt to enterprise value of 22.4%.

LTC has always maintained a very stable balance sheet, and although the company has no agency rating, I consider the leverage metrics comparable to BBB-rated REITs. The low leverage and well-laddered maturities provide me with comfort that rising rates will not impact profitability. Also, because LTC has longer-term lease contracts, the company is able to match-fund debt, cushioning any impact to rising rates.

Also, we like the fact that LTC's master leases provide enhanced credit enhancement because these leases provide blanket coverage. This is similar to STORE Capital's (NYSE:STOR) master lease model, and this works extremely well as a risk management tool.

The Icing On The Cake

As referenced above, LTC has built an attractive profile that includes low leverage and a diversified pool of assets.

In addition to the company's fundamentals, investors often lose sight of the fact that LTC generates nice profits with its development business. Over the years, the company has maintained a consistent supply of development projects, weighted mainly towards private pay seniors housing. As you can see below, LTC has 4 properties (around $68 million) in various stages and these transactions generate outsized returns of around 8.5% (on average).

Development projects and the pipeline are with existing relationships and will be added to LTC's master leases. To mitigate development, LTC continues to exercise discipline in its investment underwriting, and the company exercises patience in deploying capital on an appropriate risk-adjusted basis.

Assuming average development returns of 8.5%, you begin to see that LTC generates massive spread close to 300 basis points. I don't know of any other REIT that generates wider profits today (except maybe CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in the Data sector).

The Predictable Profits Help Me Sleep Well At Night

In Q3-16, LTC's normalized FFO increased 11.6% year over year to $29.7 million or $0.76 a share on a fully diluted per share basis. Revenues for the quarter increased 16.9% or $5.9 million year over year. LTC also increased FFO guidance to the range of $3.03 to $3.05 per share. Here's a snapshot of historical FFO growth and 2017 and 2018 estimates:

As you can see, LTC has produced above-average FFO growth in 2016 (+8.9%); however, the forecasted FFO growth in 2017 and 2018 is modest (around 4%).

However, we prefer to use AFFO (or FAD) as it relates to LTC. As noted, the company invests in Net Lease properties, and we prefer to utilize AFFO to determine funds available for distribution. Here's the AFFO history and 2017 and 2018 forecast:

As you can see, the AFFO growth forecast is better and suggests that LTC could produce more dividend growth in future years. In the third quarter, LTC had some positive changes, including increasing the dividend by 5.6%, here's the dividend history:

As you can see, the above dividend forecast suggests that LTC could grow the dividend by 5.5% in 2017 and over 14% in 2018. I know, that's a prediction (analyst consensus), but the growth picture is solid.

Valuation Is An Incredibly Important Aspect of Investing

Valuation is an incredibly important aspect of investing - you could argue, the most important. In other words, I want to show you why we initiated a position recently.

First off, let's examine LTC's dividend yield compared with the peer group:

Sure, 4.8% does not signal a bargain, but when you look at the list of REITs that have provided steady dividend growth, the list is much smaller. Just a few handful of REITs have comparable dividend records, namely Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), Welltower (NYSE:HCN), and Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Here's LTC's dividend record:

Now let's examine LTC's P/FFO multiple:

As you can see, LTC is trading at 15.4x P/FFO; however, we believe that the company has one of the most predictable platforms in the healthcare REIT sector. As you can see below, LTC is trading a tad below normalized P/FFO valuation levels - not a bargain, but not expensive.

In an article yesterday, I referenced Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), a Net Lease REIT that has grown by 40% in 13 months. ADC was the top performing Net Lease REIT in 2016 and as I explained, "it's much easier for a small-cap REIT to grow and as ADC gets larger, it will become more difficult to move the needle… Also, ADC has a development business in which it generates higher investment spreads by designing and constructing buildings."

The point of the comparison is that LTC is small (like ADC), and the company can grow much easier than the larger peers. We believe that LTC has the potential to deliver outsized returns by continuing to maintain disciplined capital management and by partnering with best-in-class operators.

In summary, we are targeting LTC to grow by around 8% in 2017 and that equates to a total return of 12%. When the skilled nursing sector normalizes, we suspect LTC will become more attractive and we will continue to add more shares when (and if) there's a pullback. Long term, we are targeting total returns to be in the range of 15% to 17%... when healthcare becomes glamorous (#MAGG).

For now, we'll put LTC on "snooze control."

