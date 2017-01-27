Microsemi's (MSCC) CEO James Peterson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017 4:45 pm ET

Executives

Terri Donnelly - IR

James J. Peterson - Chairman and CEO

John W. Hohener - EVP, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer

Paul Pickle - President and COO

Steven G. Litchfield - EVP and Chief Strategy Officer

Analysts

Harsh Kumar - Stephens

Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co.

Matt Diamond - Deutsche Bank

Steven Smigie - Raymond James

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel Nicolaus

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Patel - BMO Capital Markets

Jake Lacks - Susquehanna Financial Group

Gary Clark - Goldman Sachs

Amit Chandra - Wells Fargo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Microsemi's fiscal first quarter earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would now like to turn today's earnings call over to Terri Donnelly, call coordinator. Please go ahead.

Terri Donnelly

Good afternoon and welcome to Microsemi's earnings conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. I am Terri Donnelly, coordinator of this call. In a few moments, you will hear from and have an opportunity to ask questions of Jim Peterson, our Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; of Paul Pickle, our President and Chief Operating Officer; of John Hohener, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and of Steve Litchfield, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. A recording of this conference call will be available on the Microsemi Web-site under the Investors section. Our Web-site is located at www.microsemi.com.

Microsemi issues guidance in the form of a limited business outlook on our expectations for the next quarter. This business outlook reflects our current expectations and is continually subject to reassessment due to changing market conditions and other factors. Therefore, it must be considered only as management's present opinion. Actual results may be materially different. However, management undertakes no obligation to update these or any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. If an update to our business outlook is provided, the information will be in the form of a news release.

We wish to caution you that all of our statements except the Company's past financial results are just our current opinions, predictions and expectations. Actual future events or results may differ materially. For a review of risk factors, please refer to Microsemi's report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2016.

With that said, I'm going to turn the call over to Jim. Here's Jim Peterson.

James J. Peterson

Thanks, Terri. I'd like to start off with three key takeaways for today, and then I'll hand it over to John to discuss the financial details. First, we are executing on profitability, synergy and integration goals. Gross margins in Q1 came in well above guidance as we drove synergies and improved profitability. One year into the PMC acquisition, we have delivered on our integration goals and we expect an improving mix in 2017, driven by data center, optical timing and satellite growth.

Second, we have good visibility in growth markets. As Paul will detail later, we are confident we will continue to deliver on our 6% to 8% long-term organic growth targets. Data center revenues and market share are growing. Flash solutions are accelerating and we are excited about the growing content opportunity in aerospace and we see another good year in optical.

Lastly, we expect market share gains and content growth will enable us to outgrow the industry. For example, we expect 8 to 10 points of market share gain in our data center end markets as we ramp our purely processor-based design wins. We are winning designs at Tier 1 communication vendors with our communication ICs and security products.

We are also benefiting from the continuing push of electronics into aerospace and defense as well as in the communications, data center and industrial markets where we have targeted the leading customers in the space with broadest portfolio of technology in the semiconductor industry. These efforts will enable us to outgrow the industry and outperform our peers to the benefit of our shareholders.

With that, I'm going to turn the floor to John to discuss the financial results.

John W. Hohener

Thank you, Jim. In the first quarter of 2017, we reported net sales of $435.5 million, slightly above the midpoint of our guidance and up 32.3% from the $329.2 million we reported in the first quarter of 2016. For the first quarter of 2017, we reported record GAAP and record non-GAAP gross margins of 63.5%. Gross margins improved 90 basis points sequentially, benefiting from strong results in our data center and optical end markets as well as the realization of expected integration synergies. We exceeded the high end of our guidance by 60 basis points. Year-over-year, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins increased 640 basis points from 57.1%. Continuing our strength in this area, we expect for the second quarter that our non-GAAP gross margin will increase between 10 and 50 basis points.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2017 was 12.8%, compared to 14.2% reported in the fourth quarter of 2016 and up 170 basis points from the 11.1% reported in the first quarter of 2016. Included in GAAP operating results for the first quarter of 2017 were the amortization of intangible assets of $45.5 million, stock-based compensation of $28.3 million and other non-cash charges of $1.1 million.

Stock-based compensation expense in Q1 is typically our highest quarter as annual grants are issued and stock-based bonuses are issued for prior year results. With the outstanding performance in our stock appreciation, we're also recognizing non-cash stock compensation expense on the vesting of the first tranche of our CEOs long-term incentive award. We estimate that stock-based compensation expense will decrease to $22.1 million for the second quarter of 2017.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $19.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. During our first quarter, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were $61.4 million, or 14.1% of sales, compared to $58.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The quarterly change in SG&A expense was driven by a few changes including the mix shift in the business towards newer products where we are gaining market share. This caused higher sales expense along with the fact that we have had to add sales support for key customers as market share shifts demand higher levels of support.

Another contributor this quarter was annual cash tax charges related to stock issuances in the quarter. We expect in the second quarter that SG&A will decrease between $2.4 million and $4.4 million. Non-GAAP research and development expense was $82.3 million or 18.9% of sales, compared to $83.5 million or 18.5% of sales for the fourth quarter of 2016.

To support future product ramps, we will invest in R&D. We expect R&D expense for the second quarter to increase between $1 million and $3 million. Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin for the first quarter of 2017 was $132.7 million and 30.5% respectively. This compares to operating margins of 31% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 25.5% for the first quarter of 2016. As a percentage of revenue, our non-GAAP operating income has improved north of 20% in our year-over-year first-quarter results.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the first quarter was $143.3 million, increasing $50.8 million, or 54.9% from the prior year first quarter. For the first quarter of 2017, we reported $24.9 million in non-GAAP interest and other expense, reflecting principal payments of $75 million during the first quarter.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we refinanced our Term Loan B at par and reduced the interest margin from L+300 to L+225, a 75 basis point improvement. Our term loans are floating and affected by changes in LIBOR. This refinance will help offset any expected increases in LIBOR.

We forecast non-GAAP interest and other expense in the second quarter of 2017 to improve by approximately $1.3 million. Our current overall debt balance is $2.15 million with a blended interest rate of 4.3%. At quarter end, our leverage ratio was 3.76 gross and 3.45 on a net debt basis.

Our non-GAAP effective tax rate was 7.5% and we expect Q2 to remain constant. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $99.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. Our diluted share count for the first quarter of 2017 was a 116.3 million and we expect a share count of 117.3 million for the second quarter of 2017, as new shares previously discussed are outstanding for the full quarter. We expect share count in subsequent 2017 quarters will increase by approximately 500,000 shares.

At the end of the first quarter, accounts receivable were $223.6 million, with DSO of 48 days, equal to last quarter. Inventories were $210.4 million and days of inventory were 120, also the same as last quarter.

For the first quarter, operating cash flow was $77.6 million and free cash flow was $67.1 million. In addition, during the first quarter of 2017, we made our first bond interest payment covering nine months accrued interest, which has negatively impacted our operating and free cash flow by $30.8 million. As we move towards seasonal strength, we continue to expect 2017 cash flows to exceed $400 million.

Capital spending was $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $14.6 million in the prior quarter. Our annualized target for fiscal year 2017 is $60 million. Depreciation and amortization expense was $57.1 million for the first quarter and we expect this amount to increase by approximately $500,000 in the second quarter of 2017.

We ended the quarter with a book-to-bill of slightly less than 1-to-1. This was attributed mainly to our typical order fluctuations in our high reliability business, along with communication and data center seasonality. Our bookings remain in line with our expectations reflecting our strong outlook for growth in 2017.

Our best estimate of the end market percentage breakout of net sales for the first quarter was approximately; aerospace and defense 26%, communications 36%, data center 23% and industrial 15%.

Now for our business outlook; Microsemi currently expects net sales in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 of between $430 million and $450 million, and expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of between $0.86 and $0.96.

With that, I will turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Pickle

Thank you, John. Communications, our largest end market, accounted for 36% of revenues, down 7% sequentially and up 25% year-over-year, totaling approximately $158 million. While we had expected seasonality in our communications end market, we did see solid sequential growth from our optical and timing products. Looking forward, we expect communications to be a growth leader for Microsemi.

We see another double-digit growth year in the optical markets as opportunity shifts to 100 gig metro rollouts which remain on track in China as well as North America. Our silicon timing business will benefit from the same trends and we expect to continue to gain share in the Ethernet markets. We expect the return to sequential growth for this end market as a whole and strong year-over-year results.

Aerospace and defense was 26% of revenues, down 4% sequentially and down 17% year-over-year, totaling about $111 million. The year-over-year comparison continues to reflect last year's divestiture to Mercury. Adjusted for this, on a pro forma basis, A&D revenues grew year-over-year. The sequential decline reflected normal expected seasonality. Bookings were strong across our FPGA and power management products.

Looking ahead, our outlook for defense continues to improve. Not only are we well-positioned for increasing electronic content opportunities within a U.S. defense budget that is in the early stages of a multi-year cycle, but there is an increasing opportunity abroad as well. In its Q1 ended December, the U.S. State Department authorized 21 foreign military programs worth an estimated $45.2 billion. To give you some context, the State Department cleared $33.6 billion for all of 2016. If current trends hold up, U.S. foreign military sales clearances will be on pace to beat the $68.6 billion record in 2012.

In its November 2016 report, independent market research firm, Databeans, estimated we are still the largest military and aerospace semiconductor supplier in the industry, and as such we expect to benefit from defense industry dynamics over the next several years.

We expect commercial air to grow over the next several years as well as our customers deliver on record backlog for planes such as the Airbus A350 and the high-volume A320neo and Boeing's 737 MAX that are incorporating a growing amount of electronic content. Boeing just yesterday announced it has a greater than seven-year backlog and is on track to raise output for the 737 to 47 frames per month by its third quarter and 57 per month by 2019. But the real story for Microsemi is about electronic content growth and our incremental content opportunity is moving north of $1 million per plane as we approach the delivery of an all-electric aircraft after the year 2020.

Finally, satellite bookings in the December quarter were the second strongest in the history of the Company, and in total we have seen bookings growth improve over the course of the last year, such that we are forecasting a record year for satellite in 2017. As our highest margin business, this bodes well for improving gross and operating margin mix.

Data center grew to 23% of revenues, up 7% sequentially to $101 million and what was a strong seasonal quarter. Flash controllers continued to gain momentum doubling sequentially with the majority of spending coming from hyperscale customers.

Enterprise storage solutions also grew on a sequential basis. For the end market as a whole, we do expect some seasonality in the March quarter with revenues strengthening thereafter. With favorable competitive dynamics and newly engineered product offering, we have taken 8 to 10 points of market share through the Pearly processor cycle to be realized in the years to come. This will drive significant growth in hard drive and solid-state solutions.

Industrial was 15% of revenue, declining 7% sequentially and growing 1% year-over-year. Revenues moderated after a strong September quarter, with seasonal weakness seen in power devices for some industrial capital equipment applications. Semiconductor capital equipment grew nicely however in the quarter and we see continued growth in 2017. Implantable medical grew sequentially as we expect steady growth going forward, augmented by new opportunities from GE and Philips medical imaging applications over the next six months.

With that, I thank you for your interest and support and we'll now take questions from our analysts. In the interest of time, please limit yourself to one well-thought-out question and if necessary a brief follow-up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Harsh Kumar of Stephens.

Harsh Kumar

Congratulations on a tremendous revenue and a tremendous guide. A couple of questions. The gross margin was up quite a bit, Paul and Jim. Was it a lot of mix or was it a lot of synergies?

James J. Peterson

Yes, exactly, a nice strong combination of mix and synergies and a well-thought-out product introduction.

Harsh Kumar

Okay, fair enough. And then SG&A came down a lot or is coming down a lot in March. What is the driver there and how should I think – more importantly, how should I think going forward? Will it go back on a growth rate from here, will it stay at kind of these levels?

James J. Peterson

John?

John W. Hohener

Certainly, Harsh, depending on where our business is at in the growth curve, we will have to add some normal expense to support the growth, but our goal is always as our revenue goes up to have as a percentage of revenue our SG&A coming down.

Harsh Kumar

Thanks. And if I can sneak one last in housekeeping, I think John, you mentioned that interest expense will come down $1.3 million total. Is that sequentially or is that for the rest of the year?

John W. Hohener

That's sequentially, and then of course as we move out and continue to pay down debt that will come down in subsequent quarters.

James J. Peterson

You [indiscernible] three questions in, Harsh, I compliment you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mitch Steves, RBC Capital Markets.

Mitch Steves

Great quarter again. I just had a quick question first in kind of the aerospace and defense, thank you for all the details around there. So is it fair to assume that whatever the defense spending uptick is, let's call it 5%, would it be reasonable to assume that will be the increase that Microsemi will see or will we see a multiplier effect like we've seen in the past where you guys grow at kind of 1.5x the increase in overall spending?

James J. Peterson

That's your question, you're going to see the multiple. We have ever increased electronic content. We have diligently over the years, even with the [S word, the secret friendship] [ph], we invested heavily in that space, and right now we are starting to see the fruits. So, expect the multiple.

Mitch Steves

Okay, got it. And then secondly just kind of on the ramping of Pearly and A&D, so it sounds like you guys are paying your sales guys a little bit more for selling higher-margin products, right. So is it fair to assume that after this quarter with the mix shifting that you'll start to kind of see the operating margin continue to increase as gross margin goes up as well?

John W. Hohener

Yes, certainly. As our gross margin goes up, we have a very good percentage that fall down to the operating income line.

Mitch Steves

Okay, got it. So we'll see leverage as the end market improves. Okay, great, that's it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton, Needham & Co.

Quinn Bolton

Let me echo the congrats on the nice margin and outlook. Maybe for Jim or Paul, just would love your sort of near term outlook on this sort of defense and military spending environment. I think both Lockheed and Northrop reported this week. I think they both had a little bit softer than expected guides. Those stocks were down. Can you talk just what are you seeing near-term kind of current quarter in terms of defense trends? I know that the outlook longer-term looks pretty good, but just wondering if you're starting to see strength in those orders yet or do we need a fiscal 2017 budget to be put in place under the new administration before we start to see that better spending? And then I've got a follow-up.

James J. Peterson

We witnessed with the new administration and post election, spending is certainly going up. I think what we got out of Raytheon and Northrop Grumman, and don't forget L-3 that showed very strong numbers, is they actually announced what they call the year of investment. So I think you're going to see some high-tech product mix going forward with Raytheon and Northrop Grumman. And then you also mentioned trickle down. This is going to be a trickle-down budget for administration. But probably the most important word they put out there is that they expect modest growth going forward and modest growth for them with our multiplier is, I'm going to use the word 'strong growth' for Microsemi. So, I think all is on track or as expected.

Quinn Bolton

Great. Then the second question, you mentioned the strength in satellite bookings. Wondering is that starting to show up in sort of sequential growth through the rest of the fiscal year to get you to that kind of record year in satellite or is it going to be a little bit more backend loaded to the second half of the fiscal year for that satellite strength?

James J. Peterson

Check this out, you and I and everybody on this phone call have been waiting for us to declare the strength of satellite, and we are forecasting now a record 2017 with great product mix, and it's one of our highest margin products at Microsemi. So it's 2017 [indiscernible], it looks like it would be 2018 as well.

Quinn Bolton

Fantastic. Thanks Jim.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ross Seymore, Deutsche Bank.

Matt Diamond

This is actually Matt Diamond on Ross' behalf. I'll echo the congrats for the solid results. Jim or anybody, I'm curious it looks like you're still well ahead of pace to get under 3x leverage before the end of the year. Given that, is there any change in your debt repayment philosophy in the near term?

James J. Peterson

I'm going to give that to John, but the next question, whatever it is, I'll give it to Paul. John?

John W. Hohener

Certainly we are on track to get to our 3x number by the end of the year and we're actually internally thinking that we may see upside on our net leverage. Given the change in the administration, we're going to up our focus on that leverage as policies change and we want to make sure we are in a position to take advantage of that. So, feel really good about our cash flow, as we articulated in the prepared remarks, exceeding $400 million for the year.

Matt Diamond

And totally separate vein, I know you don't want to guide by segment but I'm curious, what surprised you the most segment-wise this quarter and what do you have the most conviction in growth-wise for next quarter?

James J. Peterson

First of all, I got conviction in growth for Microsemi, and now as promised, Paul?

Paul Pickle

So as stated in the prepared remarks, if it wasn't obvious, I think we saw a significant upside in data center and hyperscale particularly. We've been seeing some nice steady strength there, but it was nice to see those programs kind of accelerate. They do have some seasonality but the forecast have been up for the year and we'll continue to march toward a very strong close of 2017. So at this point, everything else is pretty much as expected, but it's nice to see the results pay off.

Matt Diamond

Excellent. Thanks so much, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Steven Smigie, Raymond James.

Steven Smigie

I'll add my congratulations on the great quarter and guide. Just was curious, as you sort of answered a previous question, it seems like you got a pretty solid gross margin improvement here and the OpEx and the control system decent fall through, given where the gross margin has gone to, does this suggest over time some potential upside to the EPS model that you laid out at Analyst Day?

James J. Peterson

John, Litch, who wants to play that?

John W. Hohener

Certainly I think what it says is that our assumptions were correct in terms of our long-term strategy and we're starting off with the implementation of that strategy as expected. So certainly we were talking about numbers out in 2020. We feel comfortable with the 35% operating income that we talked about during that time, and of course that will translate down to your EPS.

Steven Smigie

Okay, great. And Paul, I was wondering if we can just get an update or any color from the FPGA business this quarter.

James J. Peterson

Paul, your FPGA [indiscernible].

Paul Pickle

So thank you for asking that question. FPGA bookings were pretty good. Really across all segments we've got some security solutions that utilize FPGA components, so they are starting to ramp in comm. So we're happy to see that. You'll be hearing a little bit more from us as well. We've talked previously about rolling out our design solution for our Gen 5 products, so that offer has been delivered to customers. We do have design-ins, even pre-silicon launch, but you're going to be hearing mid next month about our Gen 5 FPGA launch. You'll also get some of the technical details around it. So we're pretty excited about what's happening there.

Steven Smigie

Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Erik Rasmussen with Stifel.

Erik Rasmussen

Congrats on the margins. Just circling back on your cash flows, obviously some volatility there, but it seems like that's related to some of the debt or the bond payment. So, when do you expect then the cash flows be I guess more of a consistent basis quarterly, and I guess that supports your 400 million for the year, but are we going to see these sort of periods of volatility with other quarters where you are in and out of the market for that bond payment?

John W. Hohener

First of all, thanks for asking that. Second quarter is a quarter where we do have some cash payments for things that were approved for if you will in the previous year, and the bond payment being the first kind of new to us and nine months worth of interest were settled. Also in this quarter we have some other annual payments that occur, some of the cash taxes that we pay as well.

Quarterly moving out, our cash flow hopefully becomes more consistent, but cash doesn't necessarily land exactly in the quarter that the results were obtained. And so it's better to measure cash flow over an extended quarterly time, but we are forecasting at the end of the year you're going to see a cum total of greater than 400 million.

Erik Rasmussen

Great. And then just my follow-up, and maybe some of it was answered already, but in terms of your organic growth in that 6% to 8% target, how would you rank the key drivers within your business that kind of helps you get to that target range?

James J. Peterson

That sounds like a strategy question.

Steven G. Litchfield

Erik, just a little bit color around the 6% to 8%, I mean we've kind of talked about our confidence in that. I mean a lot of it is just driven by new products, and you saw some of those results even in the December quarter, we talked about the margin mix and how it was influenced by newer products. They have a lot of newer products coming out. In particular, I mean data center drove a lot of that. But data center as well as communications infrastructure as a whole are kind of the two end markets that are driving to the high end of that range, and then naturally as we see defense aerospace recover and start to really drive some upside in growth there, that's probably more of a mid-single digits.

And then the industrial, industrial was holding up a great quarter last quarter. Our Q4 number came down a little bit this quarter. Some of that is seasonality but [indiscernible] and some of these other applications, semi-cap equipment doing very well right now.

So I mean I don't know if there's one thing that's not contributing here. I think we're very confident about the market share gains that we are getting, and a lot of that is, if you go back and look over the last two years when the industry has been at 2% to 3%, we've been around that 6% level. So we have outpaced the market and now I think fortunately you're going to see an upside this year that the market is starting to recover and naturally we're going to trend hopefully above that as this market share gains play out.

Erik Rasmussen

It's helpful, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of William Stein, SunTrust.

William Stein

Thanks for taking my questions. There was good organic growth in the quarter and we continue to hear the reference to the 6% to 8%, and I'm wondering if you would contemplate hitting that number for this year or is that more of a sort of multiyear view?

James J. Peterson

Just to maybe follow on what we were just saying, I mean this has been a three-year view, right, so there will be some fluctuations with them in this, but very confident that we're going to hit these levels as these newer products come into play and those share – I mean share gains, they come in at the time they come in, right. Each one of these markets are a little bit different. Sometimes we're seeing things get designed in and go to revenue in six to eight months and some of them you look at [indiscernible] market, I mean it could take a couple of three years and satellite could be even longer than that. So we are very confident in the 6% to 8% and a lot of that confidence comes from execution over the last two years. So we feel very comfortable with that guidance as we stated.

John W. Hohener

6% to 8% long-term guidance [indiscernible] is going to happen.

William Stein

I appreciate that. As I recall, when we came away from the Analyst Day and looked at the materials closely, it looked like the biggest drivers there from a dollar perspective were commercial air or storage and Ethernet switching, and maybe in light of that, could you give us an update on the tests part of the business and the enterprise Ethernet effort you are pursuing?

Paul Pickle

So we have talked a little bit about the number of RFPs that we've been getting in the past, and I have to say the market dynamics continue to be favorable for us. If we look at that new product revenue growth within that particular asset, those product lines, again we continue to post double-digit growth numbers there. So like what's happening on there, certainly want to expand our capability there with additional software capabilities so that we can garner even more share.

William Stein

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ambrish Srivastava of BMO Capital.

Patel

Patel calling in for Ambrish. Thanks for taking my question. Last call you mentioned that you will be back on the M&A path in the first half of 2017, which is earlier than we thought. What is your thinking behind the timing rather than waiting till we get to your 3.0 leverage ratio by the end of the fiscal year?

James J. Peterson

Okay, first and foremost we are driving, we're delevering Microsemi, but you got to remember the cornerstone success of Microsemi is M&A. So we will continue to always look at M&A, but the focus right now is to delever. But if you hear facts that we're talking to companies and asking what's available, that's fact.

Patel

Okay. And for my follow-up, in comms, I'm not sure if you touched upon it, but for the broadband gateway segment, what's the situation there, the inventory situation in China, has that normalized, do you see that returning to growth in 2017?

Steven G. Litchfield

I mean we talked a little bit about this last quarter and it felt like second half of the year we were kind of burning through some inventory. Things are definitely getting better. I mean communications as a whole, I mean maybe shifted a little bit. We saw seasonality in the December quarter. We expect things to improve in the March quarter. I mean, we see that even in the access area as well. So as we look out into the March quarter and even into the rest of year, feels good that comm infrastructures are improving nicely. I mean access is the one that's been soft, but if I look out like optical for example, I think Paul stated in his earlier remarks, optical is very strong in the quarter and our outlook continues very good for 2017.

There's been a lot of kind of mixed signals in the market, chat around telecom, CapEx, et cetera. I think from our position, I mean outlook is pretty good on that front. I mean 100-G metro is building out in China and North America both. Our business there is very strong and we're looking for another double-digit year of that particular product line. So overall, comm infrastructure I think we feel very confident about 2017.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Rolland, Susquehanna.

Jake Lacks

This is Jake Lacks in for Chris. Congrats on the quarter. On your OTN switches, can you give us an update on that story?

Steven G. Litchfield

You might have just missed it. I just commented on that particular area. I mean there's been lots of mixed signals in analog. People I think are really trying to attribute some of the CapEx spend that is impacting optical, and I don't think that we have seen that. I mean in the data center LAN as well as on the WAN side, I think things still seem very strong. Our outlook is positive on the carrier side, same thing to spend especially around the metro. Our forecast hasn't changed a bit and it's bullish as ever frankly.

Paul Pickle

And I'll add. We're transitioning a new chip rollout this 3/2017 and the customer engagement quite honestly has been pretty good. We have secured funding to go out and do another ASIC in that space. So right now we're pretty bullish on the outlook.

Jake Lacks

Great, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Delaney, Goldman Sachs.

Gary Clark

This is Gary Clark on for Mark Delaney and I also want to echo the congrats on the strong results and thanks for taking the questions. My first question is, I'm wondering about the timing for when you're going to start shipping satellite bookings, as these normally have much longer lead times?

James J. Peterson

Paul, [indiscernible].

Paul Pickle

So when we see strong bookings, and obviously we've reported that we saw that in the December quarter, but those lead times can go anywhere from – for us it can go anywhere from three months to six months, which is why we get them. Some of those exports overseas are dependent on licenses. So that should give you a rough idea of when you start to see those rollout.

James J. Peterson

And a bit more color, when we say lead times, that's all it will take to build some of these products.

Paul Pickle

Yes, cycle times.

Gary Clark

. Okay, thank you very much. And then my second question or follow-up is, how is the effort to gain share in FPGA is progressing, including doing more business outside of aerospace and then also the ability to use FPGAs for secure boot in the data center?

James J. Peterson

Good question. Paul?

Paul Pickle

So I did mention to an earlier question that those security products, and it's the utilized FPGA, so it's part IP, part FPGA, part other tools, those systems in comm applications are ramping this next year. So feeling very positive about what's going on there. If you look at our fifth gen FPGA launch that's going to happen mid next month, it will give you an idea that it's a little bit heavier comms oriented product.

And so what we have done is we've kind of split the roadmap. We've got a product, a legacy product that's rooted in aerospace, defense, satellite. We have done some follow-on products there with our RTG4 that expands the capability in space in particular. We have also done some analog mixed signal complementary ICs that go along with that, so it pull through and that chases kind of a new space application, it allows them to reduce the cost of those builds.

But the comms penetration has been proven out with our Gen 4 product, SmartFusion 2 and IGLOO 2, and it's going to accelerate good production this next year and then really the design-ins we feel are going to accelerate with our Gen 5 offering to be publicly at launch mid next month, February 14 to be exact.

Gary Clark

Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Amit Chandra, Wells Fargo.

Amit Chandra

Congratulations on the solid gross margin results in the quarter. John, I just had a quick question for you. Is there any room for any benefit related to the cost of goods sold line related to the foundry negotiations going forward?

John W. Hohener

In terms of the synergies from the acquisition?

Amit Chandra

Yes. Are those behind us or are they…

John W. Hohener

Those are kind of I would say mostly done, but there's always room that keeps going because those things are multi-quarter negotiations, different boundaries, et cetera. We did talk about upsides in the gross margin as well potentially due to more synergies.

Amit Chandra

Okay, thank you. And then Paul, one for you, you guys talked about taking market share in the Ethernet market. Is that mostly in the carrier market and will that largely play out in FY 2017 or will that sort of – that market share continue to ramp through FY 2018 and fiscal year 2019?

Paul Pickle

So it played out in 2016, primarily in carrier, but as we look at the new design-ins, the new opportunities that came in, that should give us the ability to accelerate that kind of, and Steve talked about time and money cycles or in comps that around the two and maybe even three year timeframe. You're going to see that 2016 opportunity really play out in 2018 but we are going to see an uplift as well through 2017. It's just expected to be a little bit better in the out years.

Amit Chandra

Okay, great. Thank you, gentlemen.

Paul Pickle

And it's not just carrier, it's enterprise as well.

Amit Chandra

It is enterprise as well, okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton, Needham & Co.

Quinn Bolton

One for John, just want to follow up on that kind of gross margin, it sounds like you're mostly through the synergies and sort of internal gross margin improvement benefits at this point, but I was just wondering if you could confirm that and if that isn't the case, how much more room do you think you have left just from sort of a synergy or cost reduction program initiative in the gross margin?

John W. Hohener

I would say that again I think we're always looking at leveraging our foundries as it relates to cost and we do a really good job on our operational side of the house. So we are continually looking at that. There is continual look at our internal fabs that we also have, how to take cost out of those and we've been very successful at that as well. So we are always looking to improve on the cost structure of the COGS as well, and of course then we have the mix and everything else that improves our gross margin as we move forward.

Quinn Bolton

So a follow-up, John, at the high end of your guide for gross margin, you may be at 64% here in the March quarter, mix sounds like in fiscal 2017 and 2018 it should improve as satellite gets back to record levels, you've got optical growing double-digits, you got timing doing well. Are there any offsets that we should be thinking about on gross margin or do you trend higher from sort of that 60, 3.6% to 64% level beyond the March quarter?

John W. Hohener

It's a really good question, and of course the one reason that we put our long-term guidance out is 60 plus on the gross margin, is that we don't want to impact our business by saying that all gross margin has to come at these higher levels. So, we are bullish on our gross margin, we are bullish on the mix of the business right now, but we're not going to guide it out past next quarter.

James J. Peterson

It is Peterson. I could use some of your cooking though.

Quinn Bolton

I think I know where it's going, Jim.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Harsh Kumar.

Harsh Kumar

Just wanted to follow up on your data center commentary, just listening to what you said, should we expect data center in March to be flat to slightly down?

James J. Peterson

Good point.

Paul Pickle

In the March quarter, yes. It's kind of reflective of that seasonal quarter. This would be the weakest quarter that data center in particular has, the March quarter.

Harsh Kumar

Okay, and then June, it goes back to kind of growth, right?

Paul Pickle

Yes, and March is straight to a strong September, December, and then that's the typical cycle.

Harsh Kumar

Got it. Fair enough. That's it for me, guys. Thanks.

Operator

We have reached our allotted time for questions today. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Jim Peterson for any closing remarks.

James J. Peterson

Thanks for joining. Have a great day.

Operator

Thank you for participating in today's conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.