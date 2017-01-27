ShoreTel's (SHOR) CEO Don Joos on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Barry Hutton - Director, Investor Relations

Don Joos - President and CEO

Mike Healy - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig Hallum

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Dmitry Netis - William Blair

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Barry Hutton

Hello. And thanks for joining us today as we report the financial results for our fiscal second quarter for 2017. Joining me on the call today are ShoreTel's President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Joos; and ShoreTel's Chief Financial Officer, Mike Healy.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Don.

Don Joos

Thanks, Barry. Today's call will focus on our recent financial result and business execution. At this point, I cannot provide more detail regarding the strategic alternatives review process. I can assure you that the board’s strategic advisory committee which comprised entirely of independent director continues to work closely with our outside advisors on a range of strategic alternatives available to the company. I will provide an update to all of our stakeholders when there is definitive news to share.

In our fiscal second quarter we remain focused on our strategic priorities which are to grow hosted revenues and to expand our technology capabilities. Since entering the third and final phase of our business transformation we’ve achieved this objective by executing against our five catalysts for growth, introducing exciting new technologies, migrating our premise install base to our hosted offering, while also delivering solid financial results as our revenue mix continues to ship to hosted revenue.

Let me quickly highlight two important update from our fiscal second quarter. First, our premise to cloud migration program continued to show strong results. As we execute the program over time these results indicate that the migration of just 50% of the premise install base could represent approximately $700 million in incremental annualized hosted revenue. This is one of the reasons we see our premises install base as a strategic asset.

Second, we made a number of technology introductions during our Worldwide Channel Partner Conference in December, including video collaboration, expansion of Multi-Tenanted Connect CLOUD solution into the U.K. and our new Teamwork application, a team collaboration tool which leverages the ShoreTel Summit, which I will discuss shortly.

Now, let me briefly highlight a few of the key financial result from our fiscal second quarter. Total revenue in Q2 was $88 million, including 20% year-over-year growth in hosted revenue. As I mentioned on the last earnings call, hosted revenue is now our single largest source of revenue and in Q2 it represented 42% of total revenue.

Cloud bookings growth for the quarter was 9% year-over-year. This was below our internal expectation and I'm disappointed by this specific result. I have previously stated that the bookings growth rate may fluctuate on a quarter-to-quarter comparison and if you look at our cloud bookings over the prior three quarters ending September, our bookings growth was 25% compared to the same three quarter period the prior year. But for this quarter, although, we had more larger deals we saw fewer sub 50 seat deals compared to last year. We also worked through process changes related to our organizational realignment, which I'm confident will have longer-term benefit due to our increased focus on our customers.

In Q2 we earn solid gross margins, while operating expense level benefited from the cost actions we took earlier in the fiscal year. As a result, our non-GAAP operating income was $2.4 million or 3% of revenues. This financial discipline led to $3.2 billion in cash flow from operations and an ending cash balance of $104 million.

We continue to execute our five catalysts for growth which we previously outlined, as one, the rollout of ShoreTel Connect, two, the global expansion of our cloud offering, three, the scale of our channel partner community, four, our success with midmarket and enterprise customers, and five, our ability to leverage our premise install base to drive hosted revenues.

Now I will take a few minutes to give an update on each catalyst. As I mentioned, our first two catalyst for growth are the ongoing rollout of ShoreTel Connect and the global expansion of our cloud offering. During our Partner Conference this past December we made several announcements related to both of these areas.

We further enhance Connect CLOUD by integrating video collaboration. Our customers can now arrange conference in collaboration with the meeting invite that includes an embedded link this allow users to access high-definition videoconferencing collaboration without additional charges or hardware requirements.

We continue to focus on expanding the geographic presence of our cloud offering to better position us to serve global customers. We are now live in the U.K. with our Multi-Tenanted Connect CLOUD solution.

An example of a use case in the U.K. is 150 seat new booking from a trucking and trailer company. They have operations spread across 13 locations and were burden with disparate communication system that created a business roadblock. The customer chose our Connect CLOUD service to support the new business transformation as they were impressed with ShoreTel’s simplicity and user interface. In particular it offered better resilient, flexibility and better use of internal resources.

Our third and fourth catalysts for growth are leveraging our Channel Partner scale and our success with midmarket and enterprise customers. Our Channel Partners continue to participate in over 90% of our new hosted deal. We've recently expanded the ability of the Channel Partners by providing them the opportunity to deliver the cloud installation process. This gives the partners an additional revenue source and allows us to scale more efficiently.

An example of an enterprise customer success in Q2 was a U.S. subsidiary of Finnish based industrial company, after a competitive bid process this customer selected our cloud offering because of our private connectivity and Skype for business integration capabilities.

Q2 bookings represents over 300 unified communications and contact center agents across three locations, which will generate over 16,000 in hosted revenue each month. In addition, the customer has planned to add another 1,200 users over the next two years.

While certain manufacturers are experiencing uncertainty with their business, this creates near-term opportunities for us. Last quarter we on boarded a new large reseller from one of our competitor, since launching the relationship the partner has a growing funnel and has already closed several new cloud deal.

Q2 saw continued success with our fifth catalyst for growth, the premise to cloud migration program. As a percentage of total booking the program results are consistent with prior quarters and the characteristics of the Q2 migration customers are also consistent with recent trends. The average migration customer is significantly larger than other cloud booking in terms of seat size in total monthly billing. Cumulative result showed that the annualized hosted revenue contracted by these customers is over 20 times greater than the support contracts that were replaced by these same customers.

For example, we had a migration from a law firm with 22 locations in seven states. The firms’ legacy system did not allow integration of extension dialing or provide a common call center for distributed agent. However, when they acquired another law firm, which already had ShoreTel onsite solution, the benefit of the user interface and business integration was clear. Ultimately, the firm migrated all of their locations and seat both organic and acquired to our Connect CLOUD solution. This migration of nearly 900 seats will meet over $25,000 in hosted revenue each month.

At the start of the fiscal year, I introduced ShoreTel Summit, our communications platform as a service or CPaaS offering that we acquired in January 2016. Over the past two quarters by highlighting new customers that are using the platform to expand their communications capability. But today we now have our first new Connect application leveraging ShoreTel Summit. This highlights the value and purpose of the technology we acquired a year ago.

The Connect application is called Teamwork, a team collaboration tool designed for easy document creation and collaboration. The Teamwork application was developed to service the mobile user work style with the seamless user experience and operation across multiple devices.

As I reflect on our transformation into a cloud-based provider, it is evident that we have accomplished a great deal. Through continued innovation and business execution our hosted revenue has become the most significant of our three revenue line making up 42% of our business in Q2 and now we have a growing cloud footprint in North America, Europe and Asia.

Product revenue has recently declined at a faster pace during the latter part of our transformation. This partially reflects the market conditions but mainly the execution of our strategic priorities. As I look ahead to fiscal year 2018, we expect the rate of decline to slow down over time. This expectation is based on the case of existing customers continuing to create add-on orders, which are becoming a larger percent of the total product revenue. But we do expect to experience some sequential variability due to the seasonality of the business.

Based on this we find a quarter-over-quarter product revenue comparison to be more relevant than the historical year-over-year measurement, but we will continue to provide both comparison.

Our recent actions show our ability to identify and make operational improvements. Over the last year we integrated two acquisitions, rollout new technology and executed an organizational realignment, which made us more customer focused while reducing our operating expenses. These actions led to non-GAAP profitability, positive cash flow and a stable cash balance for the quarter.

As part of our transformation our belief this fiscal 2017 is our profitability low point. We expect to deliver consistent and expanding profitability in fiscal 2018 as we continue to make ongoing improvements to our operating model and expense structure.

At this time, I will ask Mike to discuss the financial results.

Mike Healy

Thanks, Don, and thanks everyone for joining our call this afternoon. As Don outlined, our fiscal second quarter showed continued progress both strategically and financially. Strategically, our priority on technology innovation resulted in the exciting introduction of video collaboration capabilities for Connect CLOUD, the geographic expansion of our Multi-Tenanted Connect CLOUD offering in the U.K., as well as our new Teamwork application which is team collaboration tool that leverages ShoreTel Summit.

Financially, we had a solid quarter. Our total revenue was $88 million, a 3% decrease from a year ago, but up 2% sequentially. In Q2, hosted revenue, our largest source of revenue for the company accounted for 42% of our total and recurring revenue was 61% of our total revenue.

Across the company we maintained solid gross margins and the actions taken earlier the year helped to reduce our operating expenses. As a result our Q2 non-GAAP profitability exceeded the expected range.

Hosted revenue was $36.7 million in the quarter, up 20% from the prior year. Across our worldwide cloud install base we now have 6,300 customers, totaling 259,000 seats, representing year-over-year increases of 32% and 26%, respectively. Clearly, we are capturing customer mind share.

As our strategic transformation continues we are seeing the impact of our initiatives on our trended cloud metric. Overall, our strength with midmarket and enterprise customers has built very clear. Our cloud customer install base has an average seat size of 41. Our average revenue per seat or ARPU is $48. Our average cloud customer pays us $1,998 per month. And we continue have a very low revenue churn which in Q2 was 0.38% on a monthly basis or only 4.6% annualize.

The product revenue in Q2 was $32.3 million and we shipped 128,500 licenses. The 1% increase in revenue from the prior quarter reflects good growth from all of our international region. However, we expect to continue to see quarterly variability in our product revenue given the seasonality of the product business and our shift towards hosted revenue.

In Q2 the support and services revenue was $19 million, up 1% year-over-year. Our support revenue did grow 3% to $17.3 million as we continue to have high attach rates on initial sales and support contract renewal. The remaining $1.7 million of services revenue was flat with last quarter as it tends to follow the product revenue trend.

Our recurring revenue comprised of hosted plus support revenues that I just mentioned totaled $54 million in the quarter or 61% of total revenue. This represents an annualized recurring revenue run rate of $216 million.

In our second quarter international revenue was $8.1 million, up 6% from the prior year and grew 22% sequentially. This reflects the ongoing global expansion of our hosted and onsite revenue in the U.K., Australia and Canada. International grew to 9% of our total revenues in the quarter.

As I make comments on gross margin, operating expenses and operating margins, I refer to non-GAAP amounts unless otherwise noted. A reconciliation to the related GAAP numbers is attached in earnings press release we issued this afternoon.

In the second quarter our total gross margins were 64.5%, down 90 basis points from last year due to our revenue mix shift towards hosted revenue. Total gross margins were consistent with last quarter.

Our hosted gross margins were 55% in Q2, down 230 basis points versus last year due to our two cloud acquisitions which closed in November 2015 and January 2016 along with the release of telecom tax reserved that occurred a year ago.

Sequentially, the hosted gross margin was consistent with Q1 as we continue to see leverage from increasing revenue, which was offset by Davidson Investments supporting our geographic expansion, as well as the shift of resources and investment in the customer support areas of our hosted revenue.

The product gross margin was 66.6%, down 10 basis points year-over-year. Sequentially, gross margins were down 150 basis points as we had expected. The support and service gross margins reached an all time high of 79.3%, 360 basis points better than a year ago and up 280 basis points sequentially due to lower labor-related costs, as well as a shift in resources to support our growing hosted customer base.

The Q2 operating expenses were $54.3 million, up $3.2 million from a year ago, mostly due to higher employee costs related to our two acquisitions that we closed last fiscal year. Sequentially the operating expenses decreased by $380,000 due to lower available expenses and a full quarter savings related to the realigning implemented in August. These improvements were partially offset by increased expenses related to our Partner Conference in December and increases in G&A expenses.

By maintaining strong gross margins and reducing op expense level we generated a non-GAAP operating income of $2.4 million or 3% of revenue. Our non-GAAP net income was $2 million or $0.03 per diluted share.

The GAAP results show a net loss of $2.9 million or $0.04 per share, which includes charges of $2.3 million for stock compensation, $1.9 million for amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and other charges $658,000.

The non-GAAP profitability in the quarter carried through the rest of our financial. So I will make a few brief comments about our cash flow and some key balance sheet item. In the quarter we generated $3.2 million in cash flow from operations, which benefited from increased profitability ended the quarter with $103.6 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt.

The other key elements in working capital include, depreciation and amortization in the quarter was $5.5 million, a level consistent with the last few quarter. Accounts receivable ended the quarter at $25.7 million, up $1.5 million as our revenue increased sequentially and our days sales outstanding improved to 26-day. Inventory was relatively stable with an increase of only $29,000 in the period.

Our deferred revenue decreased slightly to $77.4 million, as over time this line item is influenced by the product revenue trend and contract renewal rate. Nearly a three quarters of the deferred revenues categorized the short term and will be recognized in the next 12-month. Our capital expenditures in the quarter were $2.8 million, down $400,000 from last quarter and will primarily to support our growing cloud business and further technology innovation. At December 31st we had 1,144 employees, which was flat with last quarter.

At this point I want to turn our discussion towards our business outlook. Although, we will continue our practice of guiding total revenue, gross margin and op expense one quarter at a time, I want to update our outlook for fiscal 2017 hosted revenue.

We now expect hosted revenue to grow in the range of 19% to 21% for fiscal year 2017. To put this in perspective this range is $2 million to $4 million lower than the midpoint of our earlier guidance. The revised view is due to three main reasons.

First, we have recently revised our product development roadmap to combine two products, ShoreTel Flex and Connect Contact Center into one single Connect Center solution which will be released later this year. This business decision has resulted in lower revenue projections for ShoreTel Flex as we are only maintaining the existing customer base. We are continuing to sale the Connect Contact Center.

Second, our projections for seat revenue and related usage are running below our initial projection.

And finally, the rate of new book -- new customer bookings and related installations are also impacting our projection.

Looking to our expectations for fiscal Q3, as a reminder, our March quarter is seasonally our lowest product revenue quarter and thus we anticipate total revenue to be in the range of $82 million to $87 million. We expected non-GAAP gross margins to be within the range of 63.5% to 64.5% and the GAAP gross margin will be roughly 1.5 percentage points lower due to charges for stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and other adjustment.

In Q3 we expect our non-GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $55 million to $56 million with the GAAP op expense roughly $3 million higher due to charges for stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and other adjustment.

The midpoint of this guidance implies a smaller non-GAAP operating loss, mostly due to the expected sequential reduction in products revenue. However, we do expect the sequential rebound of product revenue in the June quarter consistent with our historical trend. This should result in non-GAAP profitability for our fiscal Q4 and ensure non-GAAP profitability for fiscal year 2017 as well.

In summary, Q2 produced solid financials, including sequential increases in revenue, gross margin dollars, non-GAAP operating income, EPS and cash flow from operation. Our prior actions helped us get back to non-GAAP profitability and we will continue to look for areas where we can improve profitability while executing on our priorities for stronger cloud business.

With that, I will turn the call back to operator for Q&A and remind you all to keep your questions to the operational and financial aspects of our business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from George Sutton of Craig Hallum. Please go ahead.

George Sutton

Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. So I wondered if you could…

Don Joos

Hi, George.

George Sutton

… speculate on the cloud bookings results from the perspective or are you seeing the deals that you want to see, can you give us sense of your win rate once you are seeing the deals and I wondered if you can bifurcated into existing versus new customers that you know migrating existing versus bringing in new customers?

Don Joos

Yeah. Hey, George, it’s Don. So I think there’s a couple things probably in there, just looking at the CLOUD bookings. Well, I tell you what we saw in our CLOUD results was, actually we are going to look at it on year-over-year basis, we actually saw more larger deals in our overall booking. We saw 25% increase in our 50 plus seat, so I think that help show good growth in our midmarket execution. The area I would say that we saw weakness leaving through that 9% was actually in the sub 50 segment.

I would attribute some of that to the organizational realignment that we have done as people were working through some internal processes in their organizational structures. So when I look at it is, I am just point as I have said in the overall results but was on the low end is where we saw year-over-year less, we actually saw more larger deals from that perspective.

Most I would say is driving from net new business, new customers, new logos. I would say versus a cross-sell opportunity with fairly consistent I would say on a year-over-year basis and our premise to cloud migration was also I would say fairly consistent in regards to its contribution from some higher folks. Mike, I don’t know if you have anything to offer.

Mike Healy

Yeah. Only thing I would add is the split between new and existing has been relatively stable around 70% was this quarter, little lower than last quarter, but it’s been historically in that 70% range for last couple quarter between new customers and existing customers adding on.

George Sutton

Right. I know this past quarter the channel has been focused on in part going after customers without maintenance contract or off of maintenance contracts? Can you give us an update on that program and is there anything different that the channel is doing to try to push that migration forward?

Don Joos

I think you are referring to the premise to cloud migration of which the install base some has support agreements and some are not on a support agreement. That is as I said, I think, what we are seeing now we are three quarters into it right now and we seen fairly, I would say, consistent results over the three quarters both in regards to the number from convergence perspective and I would say from the deal size we have seen them being larger than our normal cloud booking.

Now we are three quarters in, so we have got a lot of lessons learned or lot of learnings over those three quarters and so we are actually starting to implement now some additional actions based upon those learning, so I would expect that as we progress further over the next couple quarter as we are implementing these new things that we have learned start to expect that the pace of that conversion to start to tick up.

Mike Healy

Yeah. George, I would add, I don’t think our partners focus on those customers that are on support contract, I think it's just easier to get those customers, but they are not currently paying us support contract to convert them over the cloud and our mix is a little stronger this quarter between those on off of support versus on it, but it’s not marking focused program or anything like that to be there.

George Sutton

Got you. Okay. Thanks guys.

Don Joos

Thanks, George.

Operator

Our next question comes from Eric Martinuzzi of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Eric Martinuzzi

Yeah. Curious to know about the retention kind of within the quarter the linearity of the retention, obviously, you guys report the mature rate on annualized basis is 4.6%, but was that kind of steady throughout the quarter, what did it behave like month-to-month?

Mike Healy

Yeah. We kind of track it month-to-month, obviously, but we don't close out and get the final results until the quarter end. I think it was relatively consistent during the quarter. Don, I don’t know if you have anything else that…

Don Joos

Yeah. I think you had given monthly set of 0.38%.

Mike Healy

Yeah.

Don Joos

I think that is plus or minus. There was no significant deviations from that. And I think that's just the good indication and that’s component Eric of the organizational change that we made was really aligning around our customer focus and so actions that we are taking as it relates to that are all contributing factors to how we just have an ongoing focus on managing that churn and focus on customer satisfaction which net promoter score is a key part of our business.

Eric Martinuzzi

Yeah. Okay. Good.

Mike Healy

Pleased with that churn level, right and very consistent, very low, lowest we have seen in the industry and we have tried that back to helps with our financials and the growing cloud revenue, right. The best way to grow cloud revenues to keep the customers you have.

Eric Martinuzzi

Yeah. Okay. And then on the hosted the growth there, as I look back to 2016, obviously, we have got acquisition the factor, the acquisition the factor as well, but was -- you finished up 2015 at 19% hosted revenue growth, 2016 19% hosted revenue growth and obviously, we are looking for 21% to 24% I think entering the year and now we are down back to 19% to 21%. What seems to be the biggest part of those factors that you identify has causing you to reset that expectation?

Don Joos

Hey, Eric, it’s Don. So as it relates to, yeah, the updated hosted guidance. The largest contributing factor has been stock right now for the changes, really the businesses decision as it related to the combining of our contact center product.

So in our model functions that we have made when we gave the original guidance, there was a growth trajectory as it related to the ShoreTel Flex contract in it, because we are combining the products we are continuing to sale our Connect Contact Center but we are maintaining right now the customer base for the Flex, but we lowered our overall number we have obviously lowered that projection for Flex, because we are maintaining those customers.

So that business decision I would say probably the largest contributor to it as it related to the other two points Mike had highlighted as it related to the seat, the seat growth in some of the [ph] MRO (33:26) bookings, yeah, those are tracking little bit below our initial pace, but the largest contributor was back to the Flex conversion.

Eric Martinuzzi

Got it. Thank you.

Don Joos

Thanks, Eric.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dmitry Netis of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Dmitry Netis

Thank you, guys. I am a little bit confused, I want to ask a question on the product side first. The ShoreTel Flex and ShoreTel Connect Contact Center. Don can you explain us is the Flex was the cloud piece that you acquired through Corvisa and the next was your kind of in home ground solution which was front pace and so how do you -- how is the two getting combined. Are you going fully cloud or are you going hybrid with those two. I am just trying to understand the logic behind the combination those two and where those pieces came from?

Don Joos

Yeah. Yes. Let me break this down into a couple pieces, Dmitry for you. So the ShoreTel Flex, you are correct came through the Corvisa acquisition, that was targeted for a market segment that was needed more modular flexible solution. We have all -- we ShoreTel had a contact center solution.

We rolled out some quarters ago the connect contact center solution in the cloud. So you are right, if you look back at the history of the company. The company had a contact center from premise base for a long time. Several quarters ago we had the Connect CLOUD contact center solution that worked in the cloud where it worked in a hybrid manner and what I am referring to is the ShoreTel Flex and our Connect CLOUD contact center coming together.

What we learn is that there was two addressable market those with a contact center that need the flexible modular, those that have a function in their business that is the contact center that need a basic capability.

What we have learned in the last couple quarters into our integration work was that we originally thought we needed two different architectures, two different product, we have come to realize is that we have one in its modular nature to satisfy both market segment. So that’s what leading. So we do have Flex in the could today and we do have connect contact center in the cloud today.

Dmitry Netis

And so going forward you are going to have both of them or it’s going to be one. I don’t still sort of, although, thank you. May be I will take it offline.

Don Joos

Yeah. We are merging up together so that we will have one contact center solution not…

Dmitry Netis

Okay. Understood.

Don Joos

… that tough decision that we made.

Dmitry Netis

Okay. And then -- okay, got you. And then on the Summit. Can you tell us little bit about the, I know you mentioned, there is an application on the Summit. There was a press release ahead of the earnings call as well, someone deploying, an enterprise deploying that solution. What are the -- what’s the pipeline for that product. How or what’s the growth potential for that product. Anything you can kind of give us with where the potentially going and what the opportunity you could be unlocking vis-à-vis kind of the big competitors in that space would be interesting. Thank you.

Don Joos

Sure. There is really two parts when we talk about the ShoreTel Summit there is from a technological perspective that was a key part of the acquisition we have done, so as I am referencing the application called Teamwork, our collaboration tool, it built on the I would say the Summit technology, the Summit infrastructure and what we are interested in this acquisition was this is a very forward-looking modern infrastructure application development. So it’s really accelerating our time to market and things that we needed to do.

So Teamwork is the first app. The whole conversation you and I just had as it relates to contact center will also be on Summit. Mobility as we do a refresh of our Mobility application will be on Summit. So more and more connect applications will be on these Summit infrastructure.

Then there are the enablement of enterprise customers to embed voice and SMS capabilities into their workforce and to the applications of their business. So the press release we had done recently was about an enterprise customer who was leveraging the platform not from the connect perspective but from the own internal development purposes where they were embedding voice message as capability increased specific workflow into their business. They wanted to embed a communication into some part of their business. And so that that's what that component was.

That interesting component when I think about from a market opportunity as you heard we talk about I believe that enterprise customers are looking more, more to be able to buy piece of the UCaaS solution and they are also looking for infrastructure forget their own proprietary aspect of the solution and they really want to see how those merge together and so that's the opportunity when we announced this in August that’s the opportunity that we are looking for right now. How do we help companies make interactions within their business very simple.

Dmitry Netis

On the pipeline, it’s very early to talk about the pipeline there, right.

Don Joos

It is early, I mean, our focus right now, there is two different focus points, either you could focus on developers or you could focus on the enterprise side. We have chosen to focus on the enterprise side, the enterprise business side. I mean, that’s our sweet spot, that’s where our install base is, that’s where our channel knows where to go. And so that’s where the pipeline is building up right now is on customer specific needs right now. Yeah, it’s early, but it’s starting to build up a pipeline.

Dmitry Netis

Okay. Can I ask one other question for Mike. I want to touch on the expense issue quickly. How much more cost deduction are building into the model. It was a slight sort of reduction from this September quarter, should we building up as we go through the last two quarters of the year and then fiscal ’18 or should we start really think about how to use, maybe now that you have all these products at the door is R&D going to start decline going forward, is sales and marketing going to be more optimize. I mean, you said that, I think, you said fiscal ’17 is low point of profitability or I think like cause, I think, but correct me. But where we -- what are we built on the expenses and how you guys going to do looks like as we go through beyond this year and then in fiscal 2018?

Mike Healy

Yeah. So I will start and then Don can add more general comment. So clearly Q3 we are guiding up a little bit from Q2 results, that’s mostly due to a little bit a hiring but also kind of the payroll taxes starts over for the base. That’s the primary reason. The Partner Conference cost them our Q2 and we don’t have anything increase, so a little bit of changes, a little bit investment as we are ramping our geography especially in U.K. for the launch of CLOUD contact center.

And then beyond that, as I mentioned, we did say, we expect profitability in ’18 to be better than in ’17. So obviously, we are going to do depending what product revenue does and how could progresses we are looking at things we can do in terms of the cost structure wherever that’s moving more to India from the U.S., but certainly focused on increasing our profit in ‘18 substantially higher than what we are going to do in ’17. Don, I don’t know if you want to add more specific.

Don Joos

Yeah. You asked that, yes, that was, my comment was that fiscal 2017 from a profitability low point in our transformation, but we realize this as we look back of our transmission profitability entire and that mean is our low point and then we see that expanding in our fiscal 2018. So range of things, part of it is just from a revenue mix perspective, part of it though is just ongoing operational improvement as we continue to assess and look at all aspect of our business here, because our focus is on this transformation on the capturing the hosted growth opportunity, also driving it in a profitable manner.

Dmitry Netis

Okay. Okay. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Don Joos

Thanks, Dmitry.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Latimore of Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Mike Latimore

Yeah. Thanks. He asked nice U.K. cloud deal, I guess, in terms of international cloud bookings I think over 10% of booking yet or international under 10% cloud booking?

Mike Healy

Well, I mean, we have ShoreTel hosted voice acquisition from last November and then U.K. is just ramping up.

Mike Latimore

Yeah.

Mike Healy

But in total, no, they are not, those two combine are not over 10% yet.

Don Joos

Not yet, but I would say, hey, Mike, it’s Don, I would say, from a -- one other things with the U.K. so we are live now and actually we are doing a lot of from a marketing perspective in the U.K we got a lot of large activities going on from a media perspective, I am actually over there next week. So we are doing a lot of promotion from that perspective with our channel and in the marketplace.

I would say, though just as a general comment, in Australia, the acquisition we have done about a year ago as we are hiring with that small but that’s actually moving along very nicely. I would say the bookings are triple since we had acquired that. So I think from an integration perspective we are doing what we are doing, just right now it’s just smaller in relation to the rest of the business but it’s growing very nicely. So I expect that as they continue to execute we have a -- start having a material contribution to the business.

Mike Latimore

Okay. And then just in terms of cloud bookings, is there any inherent seasonality from your standpoint, something like the product side or did the current booking sort of are they more consistent throughout the year?

Don Joos

I would -- I don’t know if there is seasonality, I think what we have is we do have quarter-to-quarter fluctuations and that’s how large deals are. I wish large deals move in a linear manner but they never seem to quite moving a linear so that does create some variability to it. As I said, we had decent amount on year-over-year basis we had a nice increase from a larger deal perspective our channel in this particular quarter and why we were softer on our bookings was really in the sub 50 segment. I am not…

Mike Latimore

Okay.

Don Joos

…seasonality per se versus the profile mix of the deal that come into the booking.

Mike Latimore

Okay. Understood. And just on maintenance, I think, you said it was up 3%, just as you think about maintenance over the next couple of quarters and maybe in the fiscal ’18, you think that is stable to slightly growing or do you expect this start to decline at some point?

Don Joos

Yeah. I mean, I would put it in the stable category Mike, every quarter we are getting very high attach rates on the product business in terms of support and also the renewal rates are very high lower 80. Overtime, trend down a little bit as product revenue trends down, but for the most part it’s been pretty consistent and stable and so short-term, yes, long-term maybe down just a little bit, but highly dependent on the long-term what the product revenue is obviously.

Mike Latimore

Sure. Yeah. Thanks.

Don Joos

Yeah.

Operator

Our next question comes from Greg Burns from Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Greg Burns

Thanks. I missed the earlier part of the call. So if this has been asked just disregard it. But in terms of the VAR bankruptcy, do you see that has been opportunity for you in anyway and do you any special programs maybe go after channel partners or customers and given the disruption over there?

Don Joos

Yeah. Hey, Greg, it’s Don here. So, yes, the simple answer to your question, yes. We see this as an opportunity. There announcement we see this as a near-term opportunity for us both from a displacement perspective and also from a channel perspective. I have highlighted in my prepared remark that we are starting to see more interest coming from the partner base to us. We recently signed on a large reseller, when I talk about large, I mean, this is 200 employees, so this buys company here quickly building up a pipeline we have actually closed some of our deals already. And so we from a channel perspective, as well as from a deal perspective, yeah, we're very much looking at business an opportunity to bring over on both channel partners but also from a competitive displacement so we go to market plan in place. Our goal is to swing them over to ShoreTel and in the ShoreTel umbrella that’s the ultimate goal and preferably to move them into the hosted.

Greg Burns

Okay. And when I look at some of your cloud metrics, the average customer size seems to be declining slightly, that’s seem like kind of the opposite trend we’re seeing across the industry, larger companies adopting the cloud. So what is going on there, why are we seeing that inflect the other way with customer size growing?

Mike Healy

Yeah. Greg, it’s Mike. The reality is, the two acquisitions have smaller average seat sizes both the stuff in Australia and the old Corvisa stuff. So even though they are relatively small they do have a little bit of influence on that overall seat size and it’s bringing it -- trending it down when you do the averaging between the case based core business in those two pieces. Without those two we would have had an increase in our seat size but we are reporting our metrics on a consolidated basis.

Don Joos

I would think I add into is this when you think about from our hosted our starting point, I think we were more oriented from our install base wise was in the midmarket enterprise already compared to our competitive landscape and so as we have been developing our programs from a marketing to managing perspective as well as from the onboarding and shifting of our -- both our channel partners from VAR, as well as we expecting our channel programs with the master agent in the marketplace we have seen a more distributed bookings growth meaning that we were getting large deals but we also started to see increase in our sub 50 deals because we are -- that was a quickest growing segment over the last I would say three years. Now this particular quarter that was softer for us because in the last three years we have seen more opportunities also more balance between the sub 50 in that equation. So that’s contributing a little bit to that as we just round out our overall growth profile.

Greg Burns

Good. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session and concludes the conference. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

