Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) CEO Peter Jakobsen on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kathy MacDonald

Thank you, Liz. Good morning and thank you for joining Mead Johnson's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 conference call. With me today are Kasper Jakobsen, our Chief Executive Officer, and Michel Cup, our Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, we issued our earnings release and financial reference slides. If you have the slides in front of you, please turn to slide number two. A detailed explanation of our forward-looking statements appears on the slides, which are posted on our Web site in connection with today's conference call.

As we start, let me remind everyone that our comments will include forward-looking statements about our future results, including statements about our financial prospects and projections, commodity costs, currency fluctuations, pricing, taxes, capital spend, new product launches, other growth initiatives and market conditions that constitute forward-looking statement for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Today's comments will include discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Unless otherwise noted, comments related to the income statement will be on a non-GAAP basis with the exception of advertising, promotion and interest expense. In addition, comments related to the balance sheet will be on a GAAP basis. A reconciliation of these measures to comparable GAAP measures appears in the morning's earnings release and financial reference slides, which are available at meadjohnson.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Kasper.

Peter Jakobsen

Thank you, Kathy, and good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining our earnings call this morning. As usual, I will summarize the fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results before I outline our expectations for the current year. Michel, will then provide additional color before we open the lines to your questions.

For the full-year 2016, constant dollar sales were 3% below prior year. This was within our guidance range. It includes an adverse impact of 1% from the suspension of shipments to Venezuela.

Gross sales were in line with 2015 on a constant dollar basis, excluding the impact of our intentionally reduced business in Venezuela. Net sales for the fourth quarter were within our expected range in 3% of prior-year level on a constant dollar basis with most of our markets delivering against their plants.

We did continue to face a challenging environment in the Hong Kong brick-and-mortar channel. The number mainland visitors there continue to decline and border controls with the mainland where again tightened. These circumstances negatively impacted our results.

Earnings per share were significantly below prior expectation at -- not significantly, sorry -- below prior expectation at $0.78 in the quarter and $3.40 for the full-year 2016, as the impact of a sales shortfall in Hong Kong and the Philippines impacted EBIT adversely late in the year.

In the meantime, benefits from our over delivery of Fuel for Growth savings was insufficient to fully offset these negative impacts on our top line. The financial results do not tell the full story of our progress.

In 2015, we began to execute a new strategic roadmap. This roadmap provides a blueprint against which we measure ourselves. It forms the foundation of growth, we will begin to see in the second half of 2017, and more pronouncedly from 2018 onwards. In 2016 we made further progress in our efforts to become a leaner more agile organization, while enabling investments in the strategic reshape of our China business.

At the beginning of the year, we committed to measuring our progress each quarter against three key metrics: a return to growth, a set of expense reduction goals, and finally the partial reinvestment of savings and growth initiatives and margin accretion.

Let me now summarize our results in that context. Firstly, in the fourth quarter, gross sales were in line with the prior-year on a constant dollar basis. This is the third quarter in a row where we delivered gross sales at/or above the prior year on a constant dollar basis. I refer to gross sales here, because sales at this level best reflects end-user and customer demand for our brand.

As we work through the reshape of our product portfolio and customer base in China, we put in place additional trade investments and consequently our net sales growth has lagged growth at the gross sales level through the year. However, we’re close to lapping the step up in gross to net investments, and we expect our gross sales to net sales ratio to stabilize in 2017.

Secondly, we exceeded our 2016 operating expense reduction goal, and delivered close to $90 million in savings, a reduction of 9% in SG&A expenses against the prior-year. Our cumulative savings since kicking off our Fuel for Growth initiative, now stand at nearly $110 million.

Our third milestone spoke to our desire to continue to invest selectively in growth initiatives, while simultaneously increasing our EBIT margin. We delivered against this milestone by increasing A&P investment as a percentage of sales. We spend incrementally to strengthen our product portfolio and select channel presence in China, and despite doing so, we deliver an improved EBIT margin for the year.

Let me be candid and say 2016 was a challenging year for us. We again experience large foreign exchange headwinds and relatively soft economic conditions in many markets in Asia and Latin America. Within this environment, we aggressively drove important strategic changes in our China business, making substantial investments in building new growth platforms there and frankly corrected a couple of operational missteps in the United States and the Philippines.

In this context, it's important to recognize that a large number of our businesses from Canada and Mexico, the Caribbean and Peru in the West across Europe to Malaysia, Indonesia, and China's mainland in the east, all did very well and experience solid growth in constant dollar sales.

I will elaborate further as I discuss each of our reporting segments. As briefly mentioned, the impact of a strengthening dollar was significant throughout the year, reducing reported sales by five percentage points and earnings per share by $0.31.

Price contributed three percentage points of growth for -- to the full-year as, where possible, we made a strategic choice to raise prices to mitigate the impact of foreign exchange and protect operating margins. In response, we saw volume 6% prior year.

Gross margin of 64.1% was strong and remained above our historical average. In an environment of a strengthening dollar and rising dairy costs, we've established a resilient position as we begin 2017. Our Fuel for Growth cost reductions initiative enabled us to mitigate the impact of higher investments, and our EBIT margin rose to 24.8% for the year.

I will now discuss the performance of each of our operating segments, beginning with our North America and Europe segment. In the full-year 2016, segment sales were 2% lower than the prior year on a constant dollar basis. Volume was 4% lower, while price and product mix changes contributed positively by two percentage points. In the fourth quarter, the segment sales were 5% below fourth quarter 2015, driven by volume which was lower by 8%, but offset by price and mix improvements of 3%.

In our last call, I signaled that we expected our market share in the United States would remain under pressure in the near-term as we wait for corrective actions to translate into increased demand. This is playing out as we predicted and it will likely take us another quarter into 2017 before we begin to see an improvement in U.S performance.

As highlighted earlier, there were several highlights within the rest of the segment. Canada had another great year. The team leveraged a best-in-class digital model to engage with mother throughout her journey from pregnancy to childbirth and child-rearing. We close the year with the highest level of market share we've had in well over a decade in Canada.

In Europe, in the fourth quarter, we delivered growth in every single country on a constant dollar basis. We continue to execute with excellence to leverage our position in the growing allergy segment, and sales growth in Europe in the second half of 2016 was in double digits. Despite our challenge in the United States, the North America/Europe segment improved EBIT margin, supported by favorable dairy costs and a disciplined approach to expense management.

I turn now to Latin America. This segment in 2016 was heavily impacted by the suspension of shipments to Venezuela. These shipments all but ceased at the end of 2015. Excluding this Venezuela impact, sales in Latin America grew 6% in constant dollars over prior year. Including the impact of Venezuela, constant dollar sales for the region were 1% below the prior year, again on a constant dollar basis.

I should mention, we do not expect Venezuela to impact our performance going forward. Pricing benefits of 9% did not fully offset the negative impact of 14% from weakening regional currencies. Economic slowdowns in many countries coupled with price inflation saw consumers reduce consumption where possible. Again, we made a strategic decision to protect margins against currency impacts and an expected rise in dairy costs.

This undoubtedly came at a cost to volume, but leaves us in a solid position as we enter 2017. As a consequence, we saw volume 10% lower than prior-year. The suspension of shipments to Venezuela accounted for between 7% and 8% of the volume decline. And our Latin America EBIT margin improved for second consecutive year.

For the latest quarter, constant dollar sales grew 4% over prior year's quarter, including the impact of Venezuela, and 8% excluding the impact of Venezuela. In Mexico, we overcame prior year challenges and grew sales close to double digits in local currency. This growth was pretty evenly distributed across our entire portfolio of infant formula, growing up milks, and milk modifiers.

In Peru, we’ve largely put behind us a customer dispute that plagued us in 2015, and performance continues to improve. We're satisfied with both our competitive position and our performance in 2016. And finally, our operating unit covering the Caribbean and Central American countries continued a multiyear streak of strong performances, and once again grew close to double digits.

I will now turn to the Asia segment. For full-year, constant dollar sales in Asia were 5% below prior year with volume down 6% and price mix improved by a percentage point. For the latest quarter, the region saw constant dollar sales lower by 4 percentage points.

Both the annual and the quarterly sales erosion can be substantially attributed to two factors within the region. One, through the year we’ve highlighted weakness in our LATAM brand in the Philippines. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, we determine to augment our remediation plan with more decisive action to strengthen the brand and reduce system inventories.

Two, civil unrest and political tensions in Hong Kong have resulted in sharper than expected decline in visitor numbers in the final quarter of the year, and consequently, a sharper reduction in sales there. Both of these factors impacted EBIT as well as sales. Additionally, the regions [ph] profitability reflected the investments we made in reshaping our product portfolio channel strategy in both China and Hong Kong.

I will get back to China and Hong Kong in just a moment, but let me discuss Southeast Asia first. Several markets in Southeast Asia have been working through challenges in 2016. I’m glad to say that over the past six months, lead indicators that we watch closely, have gradually turned positive, and I’m satisfied we’re on the right track and we will see growth return to our bigger Southeast Asian businesses as we go through 2017.

Our Thailand business encountered weakness earlier in the year and remedial plans were implemented in the second half of the year. We’ve worked through both customer and consumer issues, and Thailand is one of the places where we now are more confident in our outlook.

The same can be said about Malaysia where it's taken time for our customers and consumers to recover from the impact of the value-added tax introduction in 2015. Though not as far advanced along the recovery path of Thailand, we’re nevertheless seeing clear signs that performance has bottomed out.

Let me complete my discussion of the Asia segment with some comments on China. I will begin with the rapid changes we’re seeing in Hong Kong. The category declined in the fourth quarter as mentioned above.

To address the accelerating slow down in the brick-and-mortar trade, we in the second quarter of 2016 committed substantially to the establishment of an e-commerce channel from Hong Kong into mainland China via the new free trade zones. This new channel is growing very rapidly for us, and we doubled volume in the fourth quarter over the third quarter.

It demonstrates both our ability to adapt and to flex our business model. But we have a timing challenge as e-commerce growth will likely not be sufficient to offset the adverse impact of a brick-and-mortar decline over the next couple of quarters. However, once we get through the transitional phase and get past the tipping point, our new e-commerce model has the potential to create significant growth in our Hong Kong business as it enables us to expand beyond our traditional customer base in South China to reach a broader audience within the mainland.

Within the rest of our China business, I can again confirm that our strategy is working. In 2015, we introduced our imported Enfa line, and in 2016 we launched Enfinitas to compete in the fast growing segment of even higher-priced, premium quality imported products. Enabled by these introductions and investments, we’re now competing effectively in all growing channels and gaining market share.

I again caution you against looking at aggregate market share in China, as aggregation ignores cross channel trading, instead let me share some of our key metrics. At the gross sales level, most reflective of underlying demand, we saw a strong growth in the highly competitive baby store channel. In 2016, baby stores became our largest sales channel, accounting for nearly half of our mainland sales. We are no longer under indexing this channel, yet we still have room to expand distribution.

And in the business to consumer e-commerce channel, we saw a growth above 50% and regain share within this rapidly growing part of retail. These improvements to our channel mix have been enabled by a strategic reshape of our product portfolio. Our imported version of Enfamil gained significant market share within its sub-segment through 2016. And Enfinitas launched only nine months ago, continues to build share within its specific segment.

Enfinitas share on new babies is now nearly double our share of the segment sales. This indicate we will continue to grow market share, as already recruited newborns age into heavier consumption periods.

By the second half of 2016, products launched in the past two years accounted for nearly 60% of our mainland China sales. That represents significant progress within a short period of time.

As you can tell, we are proud of the progress we've made in China and the ability of our teams to develop and implement new business markets. As we’ve seen on the mainland, we are seeing early signs that our Hong Kong transition is being managed equally well.

Turning now to our outlook for 2017. Our outlook is broadly similar to that we provided during the fourth quarter when we said we expected only very modest improvement in constant dollar sales and similarly for earnings per share. And when we describe the business transition, we are systematically working through.

Our guidance range for both sales and earnings per share is a little wider than in prior years. This reflects the difficulty of predicting the impact and timing of the following two factors. Firstly, how fast was the brick-and-mortar trade in Hong Kong decline, if visitor numbers remain depressed? And how steep will our growth curve be within the new e-commerce channel?

And secondly, market share losses in a few key markets heavily weighed on our 2016 performance. While remedial plans have been implemented and lead indicators are turning positive, it is challenging to estimate the precise speed with which we will rebuild market share and recover lost sales.

Hence, for the current year, we expect constant dollar sales to be in the range of 1% below to 2% above prior year. While foreign exchange cannot be reasonably estimated for the full-year, as of recent spot prices, currency would have a 2% adverse impact on annual sales growth.

While we normally don't provide quarterly guidance, you should take from my comments that our performance is likely to strengthen as we proceed through the year, or said another way, we expect our weakest performance of the year in the coming quarter due to the factors described earlier.

Apart from earlier mentioned dynamics, we’re reducing support to retail customers in China that if given in connection with Chinese New Year, will simply be used to drive cross channel trading and wholesaling activity. Our top line guidance translates into expected non-GAAP earnings per share on a constant dollar basis or $3.35 to $3.50.

As one can apply a wide range of currency expectations, I will now ask Michel to dimensionalize the potential impact of foreign exchange on 2017 earnings. But first I will ask him to expand on our 2016 financial results. Michel, over to you.

Michel Cup

Thank you, Kasper, and good morning, everyone. Today I will discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results. I will then briefly highlight cash flow items and conclude with a summary of our 2017 guidance.

My comments about sales will refer to net sales unless I explicitly state gross sales. References to currency impacts or the effects of currency fluctuations, generally refer to the impact on the translation of local currency, financial statements into U.S dollars.

Kathy already covered Slide 2, so let me start with sales. Turning to Slide 3, gross sales reflect the sales customers before trade investment and other items, which are recorded as gross to net sales adjustments. For the fourth quarter, gross sales were in line with the prior year quarter on a constant dollar basis.

Fourth quarter net sales on a reported dollar basis were 7% below the prior year quarter. The adverse impact of foreign exchange on sales was 4%. The U.S dollar continue to strengthen and the effect on the translation of local currencies negatively impacted all reporting segments.

For the full-year, gross sales were 1% below the prior year on a constant dollar basis. However, excluding the impact of reduced shipments to Venezuela, the Company’s gross sales were in line with the prior year on a constant dollar basis.

Slide 4 summarize the impact of the foreign exchanges on sales. In the fourth quarter, nearly two-third of the negative currency impact on sales was from the Chinese renminbi and the Mexican peso, which are two of our largest markets. When you add Argentina peso, these three markets represent 90% of our adverse foreign exchange impact.

The full-year adverse foreign exchange impact was 4.7%, slightly more negative than our previous annual guidance of 4%. In 2017, we expect to see additional adverse foreign exchange impacts based on the continued strong position of the U.S dollar. Based on recent current spot prices, the largest headwinds continue to be from the Chinese renminbi, the Mexican peso, and the Argentina peso. I will address these foreign exchange impact in the EPS guidance section as well.

Slide 5, fourth quarter EBIT of $208 million was 4% above the year quarter on a constant dollar basis. Foreign exchange adversely impacted EBIT by 9%. Including currency impact, EBIT decreased 5% on a reported basis in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter EBIT margin of 23.1% of sales was 40 basis point better than the prior year quarter.

As Kasper mentioned, the Hong Kong channel transition and the higher trade investment weighted on our margin. Our Company gross profit benefited from lower dairy cost and productivity savings. We also continue to make strong progress to reduce operating expenses as part of our Fuel for Growth program, which allowed continued investments while improving the underlying profitability.

Full-year EBIT was $927 million and we delivered positive growth of 3% above the previous year on a constant dollar basis. 2016 EBIT margin of 24.8% of sales was 70 basis points better than in 2015.

I will now move to the factors that impact gross margin on Slide 6. Gross margin was 62.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Adverse foreign currency impact gross margin by 140 basis points in the quarter. On a constant dollar basis, the gross margin percentage improved 10 basis points from 62.9% to 64%.

Price mix and gross to net adjustment had a negative impact on gross margin mainly from higher trade investments in China and the channel transition in Hong Kong from a cross border to an e-commerce model.

Gross margin continued to benefit from lower dairy cost, although to a less extent in the fourth quarter, as we began realizing the benefit of lower dairy costs in the fourth quarter of 2015. Productivity savings closed the year strongly, with a full-year saving of approximately 5% of cost of goods sold.

Gross margin was 64.1% for the full-year. Adverse foreign currency impacted gross margin by 120 basis point. On a constant dollar basis, the gross margin percentage improved 70 basis points from 64.6% to 65.3%.

Moving to operating expenses, Slide 7 provides the combined spending of demand generating investments. Both as trade investments classified in gross to net sales adjustment and has advertising and promotion in the operating expense category.

As a percentage of gross sales, the fourth quarter investments of 19.6% grew above the prior-year quarter, yet lower compared to the third quarter in 2016. The year-over-year increase investments were to support our successful China strategy to become more competitive. This included the focus on both the Enfa and Enfinitas imported product lines along with a focus on developing our e-commerce and baby store channel business.

We expect this level of investments in China to continue through 2017. In Hong Kong, we will continue to actively transition our business to an e-commerce model, which require additional investments. In addition, new science-based innovations will be rolled out in Latin America and Southeast Asia, which will support especially the first half year in 2017.

Slide 8. We reduced our SG&A costs by 6% on a constant dollar basis in the fourth quarter of 2016 versus the previous year quarter and by 9% for the full-year 2016 compared to 2015. Initially we focused on our cost cutting efforts on support functions and marketing. Towards the end of 2016, we started to also deliver savings for the commercial related functions.

On slide 9, you can see that we delivered approximately $90 million savings for 2016. This was 11% above the top end of $75 million to $80 million target range. In the corporate and other support functions, we reduced our costs by $60 million compared to prior year, related to Fuel for Growth program.

As a reminder, we delivered $20 million savings in the fourth quarter of 2015, so the project to date savings is nearly $110 million. We are still committed to our Fuel for Growth objective of $180 million, with the balance of savings split between 2017 and 2018.

Turning to Slide 10, for a discussion of EBIT. Starting with Asia, EBIT was down due to lower sales, which was partly driven by higher trade investments. In addition, we continued to invest in advertising and promotional activities to support our strategy, in especially China and Hong Kong.

Latin America EBIT improved 33% resulting in a 25% EBIT margin. Constant currency sales growth, favorable dairy, and low advertising promotion expenses were partly offset by adverse foreign exchange impact.

For North America and Europe, lower sales had a significant impact on EBIT. However, improved gross margin mainly from favorable dairy and lower dairy and lower demand generating spending mitigated the majority of the shortfall.

Corporate and other improved 15%, with lower expenses mostly attributable to Fuel for Growth savings. For the fourth quarter, the Company's EBIT margin dropped to 23%, mainly due to the lower sales and profitability in Asia and most noteworthy in the Hong Kong channel.

Slide 11 shows we delivered full-year EBIT margin of 25%, mainly due to the benefit of lower dairy costs and Fuel for Growth savings. Corporate and other improved 23%, with lower expenses mostly attributable to growth -- Fuel for Growth savings. In 2017, with expected negative impact from higher dairy costs, adverse foreign exchange, and other items, which I will discuss further in my guidance comments. We expect EBIT margin to be lower than 2016.

I will now address the financial results from EBIT to EPS on Slide 12. The interest expense of $27 million in the fourth quarter was in line with the 2016 run rate. For the full-year, interest expense was $105 million. When compared to prior year, the interest expense increase reflects the impact of the November 2015 $1.5 billion notes issuance. A significant portion of the proceeds from the notes were used to finance accelerated share repurchase program, which completed by 2000 -- by June 2016.

In the fourth quarter, we repurchased about 1.4 million shares of our stock, which used approximately $100 million of cash. We still have $400 million remaining under the 2015 program authorization. The effective tax rate or ETR, was 20.5% for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 23.5% in the prior-year quarter.

For the full-year, the ETR was 22.1 for 2016 compared to 24.8 in 2015. For both the fourth quarter and full-year 2016, the lower ETR was mainly driven by efficient capital repatriation and geographic earnings mix. Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.78 in line with the prior year quarter. Full-year non-GAAP EPS was $3.40, a 1% decrease from the prior year.

Let me summarize from a financial results by addressing the changes to earnings per share on Slide 13. In the fourth quarter, non-GAAP EPS increased $0.08 to $0.86 per share. On a constant dollar basis, those are prior year, an increase of 10%. sales net of cost of goods sold benefit, had a $0.07 adverse impact to EPS.

Fuel for Growth savings delivered $0.07 benefit, and tax and other contributed $0.08. With the foreign exchange adverse impact of $0.08 per share EPS was in line with the prior year on a non-GAAP reported basis. The full-year non-GAAP EPS increased $0.27 to $3.71 per share on a constant dollar basis versus 2015, an increase of 8%.

Sales net of cost of goods benefit had a $0.25 adverse impact to EPS. Advertising and promotion had a $0.05 adverse impact. Fuel for Growth savings delivered $0.33 benefit. The share repurchase program delivered $0.08 benefit net of higher interest expense. The full ASR program that was initiated in 2015 delivered $0.11 benefit. And tax and other contributed a $0.16 benefit. With the foreign exchange adverse impact of $0.31 per share, EPS was $0.04 below the prior-year on our non-GAAP reported basis.

Let me finish the 2016 discussion with a high level overview of cash movement on Slide 14. The cash balance of $1.8 billion as of year-end was approximately $100 million than the beginning of year balance. Stock repurchase in the fourth quarter was $100 million and our capital investments were $149 million, consistent with our long-term goal of 4%. The investments grew mainly in our U.S and Europe manufacturing facilities along with ongoing quality and plant enhancements globally.

Dividend payments were $309 million for 2016. The total payout ratio was nearly 50% of our net results. The negative foreign exchange impact, the $49 million was mainly related to the currency devaluation in Venezuela.

I will now wrap up with a summary of our 2017 guidance on a non-GAAP basis on Slide 15. As indicators last year, we expect in 2017 to continue our transformation towards building growth momentum. We will continue to invest behind our China strategy. Where growth momentum is driven by our focus new product in channel strategy.

In addition, we will invest behind the rollout of new science based innovation in several South Asian and Latin America market. In the U.S., we expect market share improvement as the year progresses driven by our investment strategy and clear execution. However we need to balance these initiatives with challenging market dynamics, especially transition of the Hong Kong channel. But we will continue to adverse impact on our near-term performance, as Kasper indicated.

We expect 2017 net sales in the range of -1% to plus 2% on a constant dollar basis versus the prior year. Based on the current spot rate, today we estimate a negative currency impact of around 2% for the full-year in 2017. Sales on a reported basis will be impacted by future foreign exchange rates, which kind of estimate at this point of time. While we expect lower gross margin, mainly driven by rising dairy costs, we plan to continue to invest behind the demand generating investments to build growth momentum.

We anticipated tax rate to be similar or slightly lower to do full-year 2016 ETR. With these factors in mind, we expected 2017 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $3.35 to $3.50 on a constant dollar basis. cap EPS guidance includes estimate adverse foreign exchange impacts of approximately 27 based on recent spot range.

GAAP EPS will be impacted by future foreign exchange changes and potentially significant future market-to--market pension benefit, which we cannot estimate. Specified item such as charges related to fuel for growth, and our items, which are estimated to be $0.10 in 2017.

This concludes my discussion on our 2016 financial results and 2017 guidance. Thanks again for your time this morning, I'll now turn the call back to Kasper.

Peter Jakobsen

Let me close our prepared remarks by grounding you in our three-year outlook that we referenced a number of times during the call. In that plan, we described a transformational phase covering 2016, as well as a substantial part of 2017. Portfolio changes in important markets are progressing well, but need substantial investment again this year to ensure we maximize long-term value creation.

It will take another few quarters before we have fully digested [ph] these investments and the impact of declining legacy products and channels. However, I have shared with you clear signs that our strategy is working, and I’m confident in our longer term outlook.

We will now be happy to take your questions. Operator -- Liz, if I can ask you to open the lines to questions, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Amit Sharma with BMO Capital. Your line is now open.

Amit Sharma

Hi, good morning, everyone.

Peter Jakobsen

Good morning, Amit.

Peter Jakobsen

Good morning, Amit.

Amit Sharma

Kasper, two quick questions. One, can you talk about how much is Hong Kong tail -- how much of the business in Hong Kong; how much of a drag could it be in 2017? And second one, a slightly bigger term, look, we clearly see progress in certain markets. But you also have to admit that there are unforeseen things, whether it's a Hong Kong or a market share initiatives in the U.S. or Philippines, have cropped up in the last two years, right. So, the question really is that do you have a little bit better visibility as you look at the next 12 to 18 months or could there be more surprises down the line, as well? Thank you.

Peter Jakobsen

Amit, let me firstly -- I will try and take both of your questions here. I think on Hong Kong, it’s clear that sort of civil disturbances in the politically motivated unrest that took place towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter in Hong Kong. It had a bigger than anticipated impact on the number of visitors coming across the border from the mainland and shopping in Hong Kong is -- I’m sure you read like I have, and that impacted not just our industry, but particularly the luxury goods industry in Hong Kong as well. And in truth, it's very, very difficult to estimate whether or not we will see a slight rebound in that as we begin the first quarter or whether we'll see a further decline.

Our anticipation is that we’re not going to see a sharp rebound in that, and that visitor numbers are going to remain somewhat depressed into Hong Kong, and we're going to have to replace those sales with the very encouraging growth we're seeing in our new e-commerce channel out of Hong Kong. Estimating precisely what the slope of those two curves or those two lines is going to be going forward is quite difficult. And it's largely responsible for the effect that we’ve chosen to go with a slightly wider than usual guidance range on both the top and the bottom line.

In a moment, I may be give Michel an opportunity to comment on that as well. Let me address the comment you made about market share. I think hopefully my prepared remarks were quite clear that we’re unhappy with couple of sort of operational missteps that took place in 2016, particularly I’d say in the U.S and the Philippines.

We do track, what I referenced as lead indicators quite closely and I would say that the markets I referenced in my scripts we've seen sort of encouraging signs on lead indicators whether that relates to concept tests or advertising pre-test results or more perhaps most importantly growth in our stage one market shares, which we know over time will translate into growth in the rest of our business.

So I do feel that we made good progress on identifying what the issues are. We put firm plans in place to address them, but I'm in no way trying to sort of speak, gloss over those couple of issues and clearly we need to do better. Michel, I don’t know if you want to comment to Hong Kong other than what I’ve just said.

Michel Cup

I think it's absolutely correct what Kasper has indicated, we expect some challenging dynamics still in the transitioning towards the e-commerce model, which could potentially be successful on the longer term. So in the first quarter we will have some further headwinds from that, like we indicated earlier. So, we’ve some good innovation programs lined up for -- to be rolled out in the first half of the year, so the top line performance is expected to be heavily focused in the second half here. So there is certain uncertainty and that’s why indeed we gave this wide range.

Kathy MacDonald

Great. Liz, please move to the next person.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Baumgartner with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

John Baumgartner

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for the question.

Peter Jakobsen

Good morning, John.

John Baumgartner

Kasper, I’m wondering if you can walk through the U.S market and maybe what you’re seeing in terms of the competitive environment with pricing? How confident are you that the worst has passed on that front? And then, secondly, looking at the toddler business, distribution growth kind of flattened out in 2016. What should we expect from toddler in 2017 and your plans for growth there? Thank you.

Peter Jakobsen

Yes, I mean, it’s always at best, difficult and at worst impossible to speculate on pricing actions by all the people, but my interpretation of the U.S market is that infant formula is fundamentally not driven heavily by price. And therefore, I would expect that pricing action is going to be relatively limited going forward and shouldn't be a key concern for us or you.

On the second front, you spoke about toddler. What we continue to see is that most of our toddler growth is being driven by consumption now between 12 months of age and that part of our portfolio continues to grow in, let's just say well into double digits. And that the case in '15, it was the case again in '16 and we have a similar expectation for '17. We remain bullish of this -- that’s the prospect of this segment.

John Baumgartner

Should we expect more distribution growth for toddler going forward, this year, as well?

Peter Jakobsen

No, I think we are roughly in the right place. We intend to work through over the coming month, particularly leading up to the resets. In May we intend to work through some optimization of our SKU mix and product portfolio, which will likely result in better shelf exposure for our biggest selling SKUs. But, no, you shouldn’t expect any increases in distribution. I think we’ve done most of that, at least for now.

John Baumgartner

Thanks, Kasper.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ken Goldman with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Ken Goldman

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. One question for me, on currency you are guiding to a -- and correct me if I'm wrong, a 2% impact on sales and that translates to a $0.20 hit to earnings. I guess, I’m curious, just looking back a couple of years, you had a similar kind of impact to the bottom line. You had $0.26 in 2015, but the impact of sales was much bigger, 6%.

So I’m just trying to figure out sort of what the difference is. I might have thought that with a 2% impact of sales, the bottom-line hit would be a little less. I know every year is different in terms of translational effect, and certain transactional effects that you’re doing, but if you can give us any color on that, that would be helpful. Thanks.

Michel Cup

Yes, I think that two components related to this; first of all is the euro. We had some benefits from the euro earlier than we see now with the strengthening of the dollar at this point. So that's one main driver. And secondly, it is also related to the hedging of certain currencies that we had in place earlier. So those are two main drivers and obviously then you have a difference between the currencies that are impacted. Right now we see a more headwind from the Chinese renminbi as well and more significantly from the Mexican peso, rather than the other emerging market currencies.

Ken Goldman

Okay. I will let it go. Thank you.

Peter Jakobsen

Thanks, Ken.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matthew Grainger with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Matthew Grainger

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the question.

Peter Jakobsen

Good morning, Matthew.

Matthew Grainger

Hi, Kasper. Michel, apologies if I missed this during the prepared comments, but given the expected increase in dairy costs as the year progresses, could you talk a bit more about your expectations for gross margin year-on-year and how that could evolve sequentially? And then, obviously the President historically in the hope going forward is then that there would be a rational pass-through of higher dairy in the form of higher pricing. So just curious to what extent that's already baked into your sales and your earnings expectations for this year?

Peter Jakobsen

Matthew, I will jump in before I let Michel answer the question and [indiscernible] slightly more fact based, but I wanted just to -- you may have missed I think an important comment that was contained in my prepared remarks, which was that in 2016 we clearly made a strategic choice given the depreciation of currencies in much of Asia and Latin America, and the expectation that dairy costs would begin to rise towards the end of '16 and into '17.

We made a strategic choice to emphasize price movements in order to protect our gross margin going forward. Now we fully recognize that that came at a cost to volume and you see that in many of our segment results. But we got a substantial amount of experience operating in emerging markets and we know that if you allow yourself to fall too far behind currency depreciation and rising U.S dollar-denominated costs, you can put your business into a tailspin, unable to invest behind the recovery.

And given the conveyor belt nature of the category, we are quite confident that we will get volume growth back into the business and protecting our margins will allow us to invest to do that in the future. So that was a strategic choice that we made. Michel, I don't know if you want to answer the question more specifically.

Michel Cup

Yes, specific also towards -- the question you had towards 2017, we clearly see that the dairy increases are affecting us in the second half year. We have a hedging strategy in place on pricing for the first half of year, so I won't see that much from impacting the first half year, but for sure in the second half. You will also see that in the mix of certain markets and specifically on Hong Kong where we see impact of gross margin as a shift from towards the e-commerce model that margin are impacted. So that's why we expect for 2017 that margins will be lower than the levels we have seen in 2016.

Matthew Grainger

Okay. That’s helpful. Then in terms of order of magnitude it's -- I know there is a lot of moving parts, it's hard to put sort of a precise range on it at the moment.

Michel Cup

The majority is indeed the dairy part what Kasper has said and so far we took limited price increases into account, but we need to determine how it evolve towards the year.

Matthew Grainger

Okay, all right, I will leave it there. Thanks, both.

Peter Jakobsen

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Jason English with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Jason English

Hey, good morning, folks. Thank you for allowing me to ask a question. I appreciate it.

Peter Jakobsen

Good morning, Jason.

Jason English

I guess I would love to delve a little bit deeper into a couple of your markets. First, since no one has asked yet, which is surprising, I guess let's come to China, we are hearing certain -- we are certainly hearing a lot about competitive activity and potential liquidation clean up of the market ahead [ph] over the enforcement of the regulatory changes at the end of 2017. I guess, I was hoping you could weigh in on what you are seeing from a competitive perspective, and what’s embedded in your guidance? And then second question, moving to Latin America, I appreciate that Venezuela has been a bit of a drag, but even ex-Venezuela, the volume performance in LATAM has been disappointing. Is this category wide that you’re seeing the volumetric weakness, or is it share-oriented? If it's category, can you give us some pontification of what do you think is driving the category weakness?

Peter Jakobsen

Jason, I will start …

Jason English

I know there was a lot there.

Peter Jakobsen

That’s okay. I will try and keep it short to be respectful of other people as well, but let's start with China. We are certainly seeing a large amount of discounting, I would say by competitors of all sorts. It's clear that many of our competitors are struggling to reduce the kind of gross that we are seeing in China currently. Inherently our gross sales in China, we didn't give them to you, but at a gross sales level our China business was up double digits on 2015 in the mainland. So we clearly feel good about the way we are doing.

We are of the firm opinion that most of this discounting is primarily has the effect of creating cross channel trading as pricing becomes very disturbed in the marketplace and wholesaling activity sort of breaks out in a disorganized fashion. It isn't very successful in actually driving any changes in consumer off-take or underlying demand for your products.

What is likely that you guys may potentially misread that, because when you look at market shares it's reported by Nielsen, in particular -- it isn't able to distinguish of what represents wholesaling activity from what represents a true sales to consumers. So it's a little bit of that -- it’s a little bit of point about operational discipline, and we continue to be very focused on sort of the underlying metrics of just ensuring that we continue to grow consumer demand for our products both on new and our legacy products.

In Latin America, I think we recognized that the categories have been under pressure as the economy in much of that region has been under pressure. And I have referenced now a number of times that we have made decisions to kind of prioritize price and margin maintenance over volume gross in 2016. That clearly puts us in a stronger position than we would otherwise have been in going into '17.

I think, Michel already guided you to expect lower gross margins and lower EBIT margin in '17 as it is. Clearly had we not taken the pricing decisions we did in 2016, we would be in a much worse position and we would have to guide you to an even more severe deterioration in margins. So I think we feel we've made the right decisions, but we recognize that if you look at it on a calendar year basis, then the volume performance is not impressive.

Kathy MacDonald

Liz, can we please move to the next person.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Lavery with CLSA. Your line is now open.

Michael Lavery

Good morning. Thank you.

Peter Jakobsen

Hi, Michael.

Michel Cup

Good morning.

Michael Lavery

Two quick ones. First, I just want to follow up on Matthew's question and, Michel, I think you said that you’re factoring in some expectation for limited price increases. Could you just maybe clarify or elaborate in how you think about your guidance, what factors of -- how you factor in pricing? And then just -- yes, go ahead.

Michel Cup

I mean, for '17 it is -- the clear focus is more in terms of price mix with certain improved product offerings, less so on price.

Peter Jakobsen

We’ve not been very forward leaning on our assumptions around price. We took -- as I’ve now said for the third time we took a fair amount of our increases in '16. We will see how the competitive landscape develops as we go through the first half of '17 and then we will assess whether we have opportunities in the second half of '17.

Michael Lavery

Okay. That’s helpful. And then just one on Hong Kong, you talked about the softness there. Do you have any need to discount a clear inventory or how do the shipments versus sell-through compare there in terms of where you sit now?

Michel Cup

Well, I think in Hong Kong it is definitely not related to clearly inventories, it is clearly the transitioning towards the e-commerce model, given the lower off-take as Kasper called it, brick-and-mortar or the off-line cross-border which is significantly impacted by the regulations and the certain unrest we’ve seen in the level of visitor number. So it is not clearing our inventories, really a transition towards building up a stronger e-commerce business, which is definitely more sustainable to the future, as well.

Michael Lavery

Okay. Thank you very much.

Kathy MacDonald

Liz [technical difficulty] the next question.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Driscoll with Citi. Your line is now open.

David Driscoll

Great. Thank you and thank you for taking the question. So, first off, I just wanted to ask kind of a bigger picture question about the medium-term operating margin target of 27%. So in the fourth quarter, it looks like you missed expectations and the Asian margins, I want to just kind of call this out, to lay out the facts as I’m looking at them. Asian margins were down 275 basis points for the segment, down to 27%, and two years ago, Asian margins were like 36%. So given this softer fourth quarter performance, your expectations that margins will actually decline next year in 2017, then what’s the path to the 27% margin? Is that still a realistic goal? Thank you.

Michel Cup

David, it is a line I think what I started to indicate early November when we gave you the first outlook that we would grow modestly only in 2017. And I had the same question there it is 300 basis points over 2017, is that feasible towards the end of the strategic period, which was at that point of time, 2018.

I indicated at that point of time that given the longer time of the transition period that we’re in and that we laid out early towards the end of '16 that improvement in EBIT margin will also be longer out. I think the Company overall have still the objective there, but it's not feasible given the longer position period that we will achieve by the end of 2018.

I think exactly, David, to your point indeed the EBIT margin, specifically in the Asian segment has came -- is coming in lower in the fourth quarter and I think it is important to know that at the levels we have seen for the full-year and the years before will not be the levels that we will see for '17 forward, simply because of the reason that we’re starting to call out, we will continue to invest and at the same time the Hong Kong impact -- is impacting the overall margin on the Asian segment, especially in the near-term.

David Driscoll

If I can just …

Peter Jakobsen

David, if I can just add to that, just to ensure we’ve been completely clear about it. We clearly see a path to improve the EBIT margin in the business, but that path is contingent, if you want, upon restoration of sales growth and getting sales growth back into -- at a minimum sort of the mid-single digits. And we -- as I think we said in the last quarter -- quarter's call, we’re not going to pursue EBIT margin expansion at the detriment of not investing sufficiently in these new growth platform that we’re creating, particularly in China and Hong Kong, which in an absolute sense are still very attractive businesses from a profit perspective.

David Driscoll

One follow-up, China births have been reported to be up something like 8%. Number one, is that the figure that your folks believe to be true about China? And then number two, if it really is up some substantial number, and Mead Johnson do not seeing that type of volume growth, who is or is this a breastfeeding transition from infant formula to breastfeeding milk?

Peter Jakobsen

I think there is definitely an offset from, a slight increase or an uptick in breastfeeding rates, David. So I’m not going to discount that factor. I’m not sure we understand fully where exactly the distribution of the government number. I obviously read the same report you read and we do see growth in both in China, but we haven't seen 8% growth and we will have to understand that a little bit better. We are working to do that. But obviously it's in the mid to long-term. It's obviously a tailwind for the business. The question is how strong a tailwind will it be and it is probably dwarfed by our potential to simply gain market share of existing segments.

David Driscoll

Thank you.

Kathy MacDonald

Liz, go ahead.

Operator

Your next question comes from Warren Ackerman with Societe Generale. Your line is now open.

Warren Ackerman

Hey, Kasper. Hey, Michel. It's Warren.

Michel Cup

Good morning.

Peter Jakobsen

Good morning, Warren. How are you?

Warren Ackerman

Good. Two things from me. Firstly, the mother and baby store channel in China, good to hear you’re no longer overweight in that key channel. Can you talk about the growth you’re seeing and how much distribution runway you still have in MBS? And then, secondly, on super premium, Kasper, you said something on it; I missed exactly what you said. Can you maybe just share what you’re seeing, what kind of repeats -- what’s happening in the super premium space in China? Thanks.

Peter Jakobsen

Yes. So, I said on the baby stores channel that within the mainland China business it accounts for approximately half our sales now, which is very consistent with the channels contribution to the total category. And the comment I made was that we’re -- I think a year-ago, we were sitting here talking about how we were underweight in that category. We are now the number two player in that category or in that channel and we’re no longer underweight. And we’ve achieved that with a weighted distribution number that is still no better than 50%.

Now I’ve to say, you should not expect that number will go up very substantially next year. So I don’t want you to take in a significant distribution increase in '17, because its partially about how do you get to the other 50% in an economical way. So that was -- I hope that addresses some of your baby store question.

On to super high premium, I may not have been as eloquent as I could have been around it, but what I was trying to indicate was that we’re gaining new babies in that segment at roughly double the rate of our market share of the total segment, which in other words indicates that we have a higher share of new entrants into the category which over time -- at least over the next year should continue to translate into ever increasing market share in totality.

Warren Ackerman

Okay, got it. Thanks. That’s helpful.

Kathy MacDonald

Liz, the next call will be our final caller.

Operator

The last question comes from Steven Strycula with UBS. Your line is now open.

Steven Strycula

Hi. Good morning.

Peter Jakobsen

Steven, good morning.

Michel Cup

Good morning.

Steven Strycula

So question for Michel. When you guys renegotiated the WIC contract in California, my understanding is that the new negotiation terms go into effect in August of 2017. I could be wrong with that, but I just want to understand if that guidance is fully baked into 2017, or is there like a six-month hangover effect into 2018? And then I have a quick question for Kasper in the follow-up.

Michel Cup

There is an easy answer, this is fully embedded in our guidance we’ve given, so that impact yes.

Steven Strycula

But it starts to impact the business in August?

Michel Cup

It is correct. So the WIC -- that WIC -- specific WIC contract in California, we’re referring to is impacting the business from August. So we have an impact in the second half year weighing in our U.S business and that’s included in the guidance that we’ve given.

Steven Strycula

Okay. And then for Kasper, a question on China. I’ve been hearing from a few different sources that potentially the infant formula regulation deadline might be a work in progress, in terms of its enforced deadline. Is there any chance that it's getting from what you’re hearing in the lobbying efforts getting extended by a few months, or is it still January 1, 2018?

Peter Jakobsen

It's entirely possible that it might -- it pushed out. I would not be surprised if that happened. It's not uncommon that as regulators understand better the implications of regulations they’ve put in place and realize that companies are going to need longer periods of time to adapt -- they flex on the timing. So I wouldn’t be surprised, but I’ve not heard what you just referenced.

Steven Strycula

Okay, all right. And then, if I have time just to slip one in for clarification. For the U.S business, you commented that the share trends should be improving in 2017 as we move throughout the year. Does that mean the market share trends can actually inflect positive, or just the of rate where they’re now just gets sequentially better? Thank you.

Peter Jakobsen

I think we will continue to face headwinds at least through the first quarter of '17 and then we would expect to see some improvement after that.

Kathy MacDonald

Great. Thank you to everybody for participating in Mead Johnson's earnings conference call. Liz, over to you.

Operator

This concludes the presentation. You may now disconnect. Good day.

