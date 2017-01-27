C. R. Bard's (BCR) CEO Timothy Ring on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR)

Timothy Ring

Thanks, Kary I would like to welcome everybody to Bard’s fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call, and thank all of you for taking the time to join us today. I’d expect the presentation portion of the call will last about 35 minutes. We’ve also placed a few slides on the investor relations page of our website to help you understand some of the moving pieces in our results and guidance.

The agenda today will go as follows. I will begin with an overview of the results for the fourth quarter of 2016. John Weiland, our President and COO will review fourth quarter product line revenues. John DeFord, our Senior Vice President-Science, Technology and Clinical Affairs will give you an update on our product development pipeline. And then Chris Holland, our Senior VP and CFO will review the forth quarter income statement, balance sheet and provide our financial guidance for 2017. And then finally, we’ll close with Q&A.

So looking at the fourth quarter, net sales totaled $967.1 million, that’s up a 11% on an as reported basis and up 12% on a constant currency basis over the fourth quarter of last year, which exceeded the guidance we gave you heading into the quarter. The currency impact for the quarter versus the prior year was unfavorable by a 100 basis points. On an organic basis, we grew 6.9% in Q4. We again have provided a summary of these quarterly revenue results in Slide 3 of the deck provided on the website.

Net sales for the full-year 2016 was 3.7 billion. That’s up 9%, as reported, and up 10% on a constant currency basis compared to our original guidance last January of 6% to 8% constant currency growth for the full-year. When we look at each of the businesses on a constant currency revenue growth basis, one business performed near the top of our guidance for the year and the other three all performed above the range we provided with two of those well above the range.

This brought strength across portfolio contributed to 7% organic growth for the full-year compared to our original guidance of 5% to 6%. 2016 was an outstanding year of sales execution for us, and we continue to see good momentum and strength across the entire portfolio.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $159.6 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.11, that’s up 17% and 18%, respectively. Excluding amortization of intangibles and items that affected comparability results between periods, which Chris will cover later. Fourth quarter 2016 net income and diluted cash earnings per share were $208.6 million and $2.77, that’s up 13% and 14%, respectively.

Full-year 2016 net income was $531.4 million. Diluted earnings per share were $7.03. On an adjusted basis, full-year 2016 net income was $777.3 million and diluted cash EPS were $10.29, that’s up 12% and 13%, respectively.

As was the case on the revenue line, these results significantly exceeded our original guidance for the year despite increasing investments in targeted sales force expansions, R&D projects in clinical trials throughout the year in advance of our original timelines. So we continue to invest significantly for future revenue growth, while continuing to provide profitability at very attractive levels.

Looking at Q4 revenue growth geographically compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, net sales in the U.S. grew 8% and internationally we grew 21% with Europe up 7%, Japan up 83% and our other international geographies up 18%. The performance in Japan is due to the sales in Q4 at end customer pricing compared to the prior year when we just acquired our joint venture partner and we were working down inventories that was on the last part of the acquisition.

As anticipated in our strategic investment plan, our emerging market sales continue to improve nicely and represented a 11% of our total revenue in Q4. This mix is higher by about a 100 basis points from the prior year, even though we saw better than expected growth in the U.S. this year. We continue to increase investments in these markets, and we believe we are positioning ourselves to provide future returns that will benefit the top and bottom line results of our global portfolio going forward.

So from our perspective, our investments are paying off. Our organic growth rate is in the top tier of the sector, and we continue to invest in a manner that we believe makes that growth sustainable. We’ve been able to achieve our objectives while continuing to invest in future growth and absorbing various headwinds along the way. So while we are pleased with the execution over the last few years, our focus remains solidly on the future. We remain in investment mode. Our intention is to make a strong organic engine that can help us navigate through the coming years with attractive revenue growth, margin profile, and profitability.

Now, with that as a summary, let me turn you over to John Weiland for a review of our fourth quarter product line revenues.

John Weiland

Good evening, everyone. Before I start as usual, I’ll be giving all percentage growth data in comparison to the prior year period on a constant currency basis unless otherwise noted. Also, there are three product lines that we have been discussing historically that now each represent too small of a percentage of our business to warrant calling out here. So this will be the last quarter that we discuss growth rates in vena cava filters, brachytherapy, and performance irrigation.

So let’s start with vascular. Total net sales in this category for the quarter were $262.0 million, that’s up 9% on a reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis over the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding the EP divestiture, core royalty, and Japan sales, global vascular sales were still up 10%, with the United States business up 9% for the quarter and international up 12%.

Sales in our vascular graft category were down 10% in the fourth quarter, driven by lumpiness in OEM orders. Q4 2015 saw a spike in OEM orders, while this quarter saw the opposite. We don’t believe there is anything behind this, other than the sporadic nature of orders from these customers.

Excluding the Gore royalty, our endovascular business grew 14% in the fourth quarter. Within endovascular, our biopsy line was up 13%, the seven straight double-digit quarter globally, driven by strength in emerging markets. Our peripheral PGA products were up 17% this quarter, driven by very strong growth from our Lutonix drug-coated balloon.

Our stent business was up 12% in the fourth quarter. We benefited from the launch of LifeStent in Japan and double-digit growth in the rest of international and also saw a growth above the recent trend in the United States. And to complete the category, sales in our vena cava filter line were up 27% in Q4 compared to the prior year when we had a supplier component issue.

Now, let’s move to urology. Total net sales were $253.0 million, which is up 16% versus the fourth quarter of last year on an as reported basis and up 18% on a constant currency basis. Excluding Japan and Liberator, global growth was 3%, with the United States up 1% and international up 7%, fairly consistent with recent quarters. The targeted temperature management products grew 16% this quarter, returning to double-digit growth, both domestically and internationally as we predicted last quarter. Our basic drainage business was up 21% in Q4 globally.

Excluding Liberator and Japan, basic drainage was up 1% in the United States with IC pulleys down 5% globally and down 6% in the United States due to an exceptionally high comp in the prior year. We continue to see relative stability in the underlying volume trend for this product line.

Our incontinence business was up 35%, virtually all driven from Liberator and Japan. Sales in urological specialties were up 9% with our brachytherapy product down 4%, and sales from our STATLOCK catheter stabilization line were flat this quarter.

Now, let’s move to oncology. Total net sales in this category were $259.4 million, up 9% to Q4 last year on an as reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis. Excluding Japan, global sales were up 7%, with the United States being up 4% and international sales up 15%.

Our port line was up 13% versus Q4 of last year. You may remember that we had timing issues timing issues and emerging market orders of ports between Q4 of 2015 and the first quarter of 2015. So this quarter is up against a very easy comp and next quarter will be the opposite. Ports also represent the majority of our oncology business in Japan. So this product line is benefiting from moving to end customer pricing.

PICC revenue growth was 7% in the fourth quarter with continued strength outside of the United States. Our vascular access ultrasound product line was up 9% this quarter and our dialysis catheter business was up 13% in the fourth quarter.

And we’ll finish with surgical specialties. Net sales in this category were $167.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 9% on an as reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis. Excluding Japan, global sales were up 7%, with the U.S. up 5% and international sales up 17%.

Our biosurgical product portfolio grew 18% in the fourth quarter. Our soft tissue repairing business grew 10% overall in the fourth quarter. Within that subtotal, our total synthetic hernia products were up 16% this quarter, while our natural tissue products decreased 31% consistent with recent trends. Our fixation business grew 22% in the fourth quarter, demonstrating continued strength from new products introduced a year ago.

In closing out the surgical category, our performance irrigation business was down 14% this quarter.

This concludes our product line revenue discussion. I will now turn you over to John DeFord.

John DeFord

Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. I’ll jump right into a brief discussion of a few of our highlighted pipeline products. I’ll start with our drug-coated balloons. First, our long lesion and in-stent restenosis supplements are under reviewed at FDA, and we’re hopeful for approval of both of these expanded indications in the near-term.

12-month results from our randomized ISR and international long lesion studies were presented at LINC this week, and both studies confirmed the Lutonix DCB as an important therapeutic option for these additional patient populations with complex SFA and popliteal disease. In our below the knee IDE, we continue to enroll and believe the recently approved protocol change to support the primary endpoint analysis at six months could put our PMA approval in late 2018.

An initial look at our global BTK registry results were presented this week at LINC, showing 89.3% freedom from TLR at six months. The AV Access DCB IDE study reached the six-month follow-up on all enrolled patients. Today at LINC, Dr. Scott Trerotola presented the first look at the primary results. The large-scale multi-center trial is the first study designed to evaluate target lesion primary patency in AV fistula, the number of interventions required to maintain target lesion patency and safety endpoints over time.

Dr. Trerotola presented results through eight months, but demonstrates sustained clinical benefit of the Lutonix DCB over PTA in multiple locations in the AV Access circuit. The presentation is on the IR section of our website for your convenience. The last module of the AV PMA was submitted to FDA this week on January 23. At this time, we anticipate approval around year end.

In Japan, our [indiscernible] submission for the Lutonix SFA indication remains under review. While in China, we continue to enroll in our LEVANT China study that began about a year ago. Also, in vascular, our Lifestream Balloon Expandable coverage stent PMA is under review at FDA, and we continue to anticipate approval and launch about mid-year.

Our Covera next-generation AV access circuit stent graft studies continue to enroll on schedule. We’re evaluating this technology in both fistula only and graft only studies. Both studies began enrollment in Q3 of 2016, and we expect enrollment will continue into Q3 of this year.

Our VENOVO vena stent IDE study is an active recruitment and we continue to receive positive feedback from Europe where the product is commercially available and was featured in several presentations and a live case at LINC. We anticipate enrollment will be completed in the first-half of this year with follow-up in PMA submission in 2018. Our LifeStent 5 French platform is on track to launch in the EU mid-year with a clinical study to support U.S. approval expected to start around the same time.

Now, moving to urology, we expect our first patient to be enrolled any day now in the new IDE study of our targeted temperature management technology and the prevention and control of neurogenic fever. This study will evaluate the use of the Arctic Sun system in this new potential indication and we plan to enroll more than a 1,000 patients.

Moving to oncology, we received 510 (k) clearance and began the rollout of our new Provena family of PowerPICCs that were developed based on nursing guidelines and clinical literature supporting the use of smaller diameter catheters to reduce the risk of thrombosis and other complication. We’ve begun the launch of our 4 French dual-lumen and 3 French single-lumen PowerPICCs to round out our size offering and complement our recently launched 5 French triple-lumen version.

Our SOLO valve family of Provena PowerPICCs will be a quick follow-up to these launches expected around mid-year. The new Provena family provides the same flow rates and performance of our standard PowerPICCs but are a full French size smaller. We’re also preparing for the launch of new configurations of our popular Power Midline and PowerGlide Pro families of intermediate dual catheters, including a dual lumen version of the Power Midline. We expect full launch by the end of the first quarter.

We’re also launching the next-generation Nautilus Delta system with specific indications for tip confirmation for the pediatric patient for PICCs, ports and central lines here in the U.S. Training of our sales team just took place and the rollout has started. In tandem, we’re launching a new PICC tray with small components to provide venous access for this important patient population.

I’ll close my portion of the discussion today with surgery. First, in BioSurgery, we expect to launch the new Tridyne aortic sealant in Q3 of this year and our Progel Emerald lung sealant launch is also expected to take place in Q3. Progel Emerald is designed to improve visibility during minimally invasive and robotic thoracic surgery.

In hernia repair, we launched an additional 20 sizes and configurations of our Phasix resorbable mesh in late Q4. These new sizes were well received at the latest American College of Surgeons Meeting in October. The unique Phasix design is now available in the broadest range of sizes and configurations in the industry.

Phasix 12 and 18-month clinical data will be presented at the upcoming American Hernia Society and SAGES meetings in March. Expansion of our XenMatrix AB platform with multiple new sizes is also on track for launch later this quarter. We’ve received 510 (k) clearance in late December and we’re building inventory to support demand.

After launch, Bard will offer the largest biologically derived graft in the market. Similarly clinical data on Xen AB in complex hernia repair was published in October of 2016 that showed both low recurrence and low infection rates in this difficult patient population.

And finally, in mesh fixation, we’re continuing the rollout of our new 15 count version of the OptiFix resorbable fixation device, with further launches in this category expected in the first-half of the year.

This completes the pipeline update I appreciate your attention as we covered a lot of ground. Let me turn you over to Chris.

Christopher Holland

Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. Let me start by covering the items that affect the comparability of our results between periods. We had a benefit from acquisition-related items of $6.8 million pre-tax, a $4.1 million pre-tax charge for restructuring and productivity initiatives, and a $45.7 million pre-tax charge for product liability. These items are all detailed in the notes to the financial statements and the reconciliation accompanying our Q4 earnings press release.

Now, let’s go to the statement of income for the fourth quarter. Gross profit was $619 million in Q4, or 64% of sales. On an adjusted basis, gross profit was $647.4 million, or 66.9% of sales, that’s down 20 basis points from the prior year with FX about a 60 basis point headwind in the quarter. Pricing pressure was about 40 basis of – points of headwind on the revenue line and about 10 basis points in GP in Q4.

Mix was flat in the quarter due to the anniversary of the Medicon acquisition and cost improvements and other items drove about 50 basis points of favorability for the quarter. For the full-year 2016, that brings adjusted gross profit as a percentage of sales to 66.5%, that’s up a 120 basis points from 2015, which exceeded our original guidance for the year.

SG&A expenses were $280.2 million for the quarter, or 29% of sales. On an adjusted basis, SG&A was $278.7 million, or 28.8% of sales, that’s down 240 basis points from the prior year, driven by the anniversary of the Medicon acquisition as well as the suspension of the medical device Excise Tax.

For the full-year 2016, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales was 29.4%, an increase of 10 basis points over the prior year. This was consistent with our original guidance for the year, despite accelerating some additional investment spending in the back-half of the year because of our strong operating performance.

R&D expenditures totaled $79 million for the fourth quarter, or 8.2% of sales. On an adjusted basis, R&D expense was $78.5 million, or 8.1% of sales, an increase of 70 basis points from the prior year period, as we had projected a higher level of spend due to investments for both the quarter and the full-year. For the full-year 2016 on an adjusted basis, R&D expense was 7.8% of sales, an increase of 40 basis points over 2015.

Interest expense was $14.9 million for the fourth quarter and $54.5 million for the full-year. Other income and expense was $44 million of expense for the fourth quarter, on an adjusted basis, it was $1.2 million of income for the quarter and $4.8 million of income for the year.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.6%. On an adjusted basis, it was 24.6% taken us to 25.1% for the full-year, which was about 40 basis points below the bottom end of our guidance range that we provided at the beginning in 2016.

That all adds up to EPS of $2.77 for Q4, excluding amortization of intangibles and items affecting comparability, bringing us in at $10.29 for the full-year on that same basis, that’s $0.24 above the high-end of our original guidance for the year, despite having increased investments during the course of the year indicative of the strong operating performance we saw throughout 2016. We repurchased about 810,000 shares of the company’s stock in Q4 taking the total buybacks in 2016 to approximately 2 million shares at an average price of $203.46.

The balance sheet as of December 31, reflects cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments of $1.1 billion versus $1.15 billion at September 30. Also compared to Q3, our AR days were up 0.8 days and our inventory days were down 3.9 days. Capital expenditures totaled $36 million for the quarter and $100 million for the year.

On the liability side, total debt was $1.6 billion as of December 31, that’s no change from September 30, and debt to total capital at the end of the fourth quarter was about 49.5% and total shareholder investment was $1.7 billion at December 31, 2016.

So with the strong 2016 now on the books, let’s turn to financial guidance for 2017, excluding amortization of intangibles and the impact of items that affect the comparability.

The revenue, we project 2017 constant currency and organic revenue growth in the 6% to 6.5% range. As always, our expectations assume no change in the market growth rates from where they have been and we don’t ever include future acquisitions in our financial guidance. We estimate that our current rates we’re looking at a revenue headwind related to currency of between 1.5% and 2%, which would put our reported revenue growth guidance for 2017 between 4% and 5%.

As far as constant currency, revenue growth in our four disease state categories, in 2017, we expect vascular revenue growth to be between 6% and 8%, urology to be between 4% and 6%, oncology to grow between 4% and 6%, and our surgical specialties business to grow between 6% and 8%. We expect our overall gross margin percent to be between 66.6% and 67.0% in 2017, which would be up 10 to 50 basis points compared to 2016.

We had strong GP tailwinds from mix in 2016 due to the movements and customer pricing in Japan, that becomes a tough comp for us in 2017, but we still expect the mix to be favorable by 20 to 30 basis points this year. We expect FX to be between 20 and 30 basis points of negative pressure based on current rates. We’re prepared for continued pricing pressure in the range of 50 to 100 basis points on the revenue line and between 10 and 30 basis points to gross margin.

Our cost improvement programs continue to help offset the negative pressures from price and FX and are projected to contribute about 50 basis points of benefit to GPs in 2017. We expect SG&A as a percentage of sales to be between 28.9% and 29.3% in 2017, representing a decrease of 10 to 50 basis points, despite significant investments in selling resources.

In fact, we’re adding more than 160 customer-facing reps and clinical specialists across the globe in 2017, with about half of those in emerging markets. So while we increase resources in the areas of strong growth opportunity, we are seeing the leverage from higher sales and from the continued integration of our recent acquisitions.

We expect R&D as a percentage of sales to be in the mid-7% range, or even a bit higher this year. As a side note here, we will put – that will put our R&D expense at about $300 million on an adjusted basis for 2017 compared to less than $200 million in 2012 just prior to our investment plan.

We project our operating margin in 2017 to be between 29.8% and 30.3%, which is an improvement of 50 to 100 basis points compared to 2016, despite our planned increased investment in selling resources and R&D investments discussed earlier. We expect interest expense in 2017 to be in the low $60 million range, reflecting the full-year impact of our bond offering that we completed in May of 2016.

We expect the effective tax rate to be between 21.5% and 22.0% in 2017. The change from 2016 being driven by the new accounting treatment for excess tax benefit from stock plans. Just to be clear apart from the accounting change, we have assumed no change in U.S. tax policy for our 2017 guidance. All of that adds up to adjusted cash EPS for 2017, excluding amortization of intangibles and items that affect comparability between $11.45 and $11.75, representing 11% to 14% growth over 2016.

This guidance includes a projected negative currency impact of about $0.10 based on today’s rates. It also includes a projected benefit of $0.35 to $0.55 from the new accounting treatment for excess tax benefits from stock plans. That range is wide intentionally, because we do not control the key variables that drive that calculation. We will certainly be transparent with you on the impact of this item as we move through the course of the year.

As for capital expenditures, we expect 2017 to be in a $120 million range and we expect operating cash flow to be in the $950 million range, excluding the impact of product liability payments. As we enter 2017, we continue to be in investment mode. We are as focused on the revenue growth and profitability of the company in 2020, as we are on 2017. We believe that our continued investments will sustain a strong organic engine as we move forward, providing a differentiated growth profile from the sector at large and driving attractive returns for our shareholders.

For Q1, we expect constant currency sales growth between 6% and 6.5% and reported revenue growth between 4% and 5%. We expect adjusted cash EPS in Q1 to be between $2.60 and $2.66. As you may remember, we called out several one-time positive benefits on the sales line last year in Q1 and the new acquisitions provided a big tailwind to gross margins a year ago.

Those items now become headwinds in Q1 in 2017, but we have a tailwind from some remaining benefit from Japan that partially offset the sales headwind. And with divesting of our benefit plans heavily weighted in Q1, we estimate that the excess tax benefit could contribute as much as $0.25, or even a little more to EPS in Q1. So these tailwinds help offset the income headwinds in the quarter and allow us to guide adjusted cash EPS growth of a 11% to 14% for Q1.

Finally, as we begin 2017, we remain confident in our plans and intensely focused on execution. The objectives of our efforts are clear creating sustained value for patients, our customers, our employees, and our shareholders.

Thank you for your attention. And with that, I’ll turn the call back to Tim.

Timothy Ring

Thank you, Chris. While we’re pleased with our performance in 2016, we remain extremely focused on the growth opportunities in front of us and are executing against them. We look forward to updating you on our continued progress in the coming quarters. And that does concludes the formal part of the presentation.

I’ll now turn the call back to the moderator to facilitate Q&A.

David Lewis

Good afternoon. A few quick questions, maybe two. So congratulations on the quarter and obviously the guide. But, Tim, maybe just start off, I think this is a much more bullish guide that I think investors are used to seeing out of Bard. And I’m wondering if you could sort of comment generally on some of the factors that are providing that level of confidence as you head into 2017?

Timothy Ring

Yes, I don’t know about the first part of your comment, so I won’t respond to that. But relative to the guidance we did give, we feel good about the momentum in the business. We continue to achieve or by business almost beat sales objectives that we set last year. When that overachievement happened, as you know we controlled expenses pretty tightly here that allows us to continue to invest in the business in the growth areas and that’s a model we’ve been running for long time and with good execution we’re able to invest even more. So we’ve got a lot of momentum right now.

David Lewis

Okay. Maybe just two quick follow-ups. One for John DeFord. AV Access stated this morning, I wonder, just given the clinical value that the PI talked about this morning, as well as the system label extension. I wonder if the AV Access approval could come earlier and maybe you could update us on your commercial strategies, specifically as it relates to reimbursement. And maybe just one more for Tim and I’ll jump back in queue. Just, Tim, on balance sheet activity, I think in 2014, 2015, 2016, it hasn’t been as robust as 2011 through 2013, and I just wondered if you could comment on whether that’s asset quality numbers valuation? Thank you.

Timothy Ring

I’ll take the last one first then turn it over to John. So nothing changed basically in the landscape environment acquisitions. They are opportunistic. We don’t control the timing all the time. I wouldn’t say there’s anything notably different relative to valuations or anything else from what has been around over the last couple of years.

John DeFord

Okay. And then just jumping in on the AV Access data, it was a pretty exciting day for us. As far as timing of the PMA and approval, as I said, we’ve submitted our final module I just went in this week. However, we don’t really control the timing, this is really in FDA’s hands. And so while the submission is under review, we think the timeline is probably with a typical of roughly 180-day review cycle, so that’s why we put it in the back-half of the year and later in the year. Obviously, we would love to see it come sooner, but we don’t really have much control over that.

On the reimbursement side, the inpatient and hospital patient there is additional reimbursement in the office-based lab. There is not specific reimbursement for drug-coated balloon, since there’s not a product that’s been out there for that indication. So we’ve got a plan to work on that. There’s a – it’s a little bit different in that it’s not the same kind of open public process that you see for hospital inpatient or outpatient for that matter. So our reimbursement team is working on that. We think we’ve got a plan to get that in place as soon as possible, but obviously, we’ll hit the market without that for the OPL.

Larry Biegelsen

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to start with the strength in vascular. With the exception of surgical graft, everything was above recent trend. So can you talk about the sustainability there? And then, just for my follow-up, you are forecasting a deceleration in surgical in 2017 versus 2016. Could you comment a little bit on that? Thanks for taking the questions.

Timothy Ring

I’ll take the first part and then we’ll comment on the second. It was an excellent quarter for us in vascular. And I think the strength of it was based on biopsy in general up 13%, really great execution in emerging markets with our biopsy products continued great penetration with drug-coated balloons around the globe.

Vena cava filters up 27%, that was a comp issue more than anything else as we were having component problems last year getting supply that finally cleared up in the first quarter. And then we had a very good stent quarter up 12%, and that was driven by some new product launches that we had around the globe.

As it relates to surgical specialties, we think that the difference in what were forecasted in surgical specialties is just purely based on the concept we’re up against in that business. Our new product launches have been significant. They continue to take a very large number of share points in that category versus competitors, but we are up against tougher comps in 2017 than we were in 2016.

Michael Weinstein

Thank you. I may try and sneak a couple in. It sounds like we have an aggressive operator. So I may try and be a little bit sneaky, guys. So my first question is, Chris, just on the EPS guidance, is the way we should think about it is basically you guided to 9% to 10% EPS growth, ex the accounting change for the stock benefits that’s kind of, one.

And then, two, the cash flow guidance was a little bit lower than I was modeling and it may just be our model. But could you give us the 2016 cash flow numbers and if you have any insights there, that would be great?

Christopher Holland

Sure. Yes, the operational number is 9% to 10%, Mike, and there’s a couple of kind of non-operational items negatively impacting that, amortization is not growing at all just given the level of M&A in 2016 and interest expense and headwind as well. So that we feel really good about the number and it reflects the investments that we spoke about that were continuing to put into the organization globally.

Cash flow, again, $950 million or so when you exclude the product liability payments that roll through there. That’s compared to on a like-for-like basis in 2016, up about $860 million.

So, we can talk afterwards offline, but we’re generating very strong free cash flow. And obviously and what I really like about the model is, we exit 2016 and go into 2017 with a ton of optionality still reflected in the balance sheet as well with all of this growth and operating performance coming organically at this point. So it’s a good place to be and again continue to grow free cash flow at healthy rates and we expect to do so in 2017.

Michael Weinstein

Okay. Can I speak in a follow-up?

Christopher Holland

Go ahead, Mike.

Michael Weinstein

Okay, thanks. So John DeFord, does the – I understand that the six-month primary patency endpoint this morning wasn’t met, but that obviously became statistically significant at eight months. Do you think that matters at all to the FDA? I totally don’t think it will matter to the marketing of the product. But, A, do you think that matters to the FDA? And then, just the B, there was lots of puts and takes for the 2017 outlook versus what we were expecting. I think the one business that where you are more optimistic or more aggressive in the forecast than us was vascular. I was hoping you could shed some insight. Is that Lutonix? Is that something else? Any insight there would be appreciated. Thanks.

John DeFord

All right. Thanks, Mike, for the question. After some inquiries late in the day sparked by a call from what we’ve been told maybe a competitor. I was hoping for the opportunity to address the question, so I appreciate bring it up. As I stated in the prepared remarks, this is the first study in history with level-one evidence to show a significant improvement in stenosis treatment for the AV fistula patient.

It’s a very valuable and very vulnerable patient population whose very lives depend on the ability to gain high flow access for hemodialysis. And though the study didn’t achieve statistical significance at this arbitrary time point of 180 days, the results reached statistical significance at the end of the six-month follow-up window and that significance grows through all time points and data we’ve seen so far.

Dr. Trerotola presented data through 240 days with 30% fewer interventions and a 25% improvement in patency. And so the excitement we’ve already received from the clinical community that treats these patients and has had the opportunity to see the results is amazing.

However, I think there is cause for concern if a competitor or anyone for that matter kind of stirs up noise on a technicality when the benefits to patients is so clear. And as you know, we’re completely focused on helping these and all the patients that Bard’s products serve. I frankly wish other companies in this space would keep that focus in mindset too.

Timothy Ring

And Mike, just as it relates to vascular, I think, there’s momentum in a number of categories there. John highlighted biopsy. The biopsy business in China continues to really excite us. We think we’ve got a long runway there. So we’re excited about that in 2017. And just following on John DeFord’s comments, the the Lutonix portfolio for us continues to be very exciting. Obviously, we expect the AV approval later in the year. That will certainly, we think be significant and helpful both to the end of 2017 and also position us very nicely moving into 2018.

LifeStent launched in Japan, that will continue to drive some good growth in Japan in vascular as well. So there’s a couple of different areas within the portfolio that make us confident with the range that we’re now providing for 2017.

Amit Hazan

Great, thank. Good afternoon, guys. Maybe I could start with oncology. The – so the guidance of 4% to 6% for the year, I don’t know if you’re just being conservative there. It’s a bit lower than your trend obviously for last year, which was very good. Maybe just give us a little bit of thoughts on what’s kind of behind that guidance for the year?

Timothy Ring

Yes, Amit. I think that that franchise continues to be globally our most significant opportunity. We’re continuing to see terrific growth in many markets around the world. Obviously, we’re continuing to maintain and take share in the U.S. market, that’s obviously much more mature on the PICC side. And we’re seeing very significant growth within our mid line franchise that maybe to a certain degree is cannibalizing PICC utilization in certain instances.

So we feel good about the franchise. We think we’ve still got a long runway of growth globally. And in general, we never get ahead of ourselves, and we’re not going to do that going into 2017, but feel good about some of the new product launches the Provena family of new PICCs we think is significant. And we’re continuing to lead in innovation and continuing to, frankly, distance ourselves from our competitive set across the Board.

Amit Hazan

Great. And let me just come back maybe to the DCB market for my follow-up. So your competitor talks about this market recently as kind of a mid-20% growing market, which seemed to me to be actually a little bit low, just given where we are in that market set. I wondered if you could just comment on whether you agreed on that growth for the market and what you would expect for the coming year, if you could accelerate or decelerate from here and any market share thoughts that you usually kind of give us on these calls would be great?

Timothy Ring

Yes. I think we would probably see it, at least, listen, we know what we’re doing, and we see growth higher than that, frankly, as we sit here today and look at our results for Q4. So again, we know the data we get and we know our results and we’re continuing to see very strong momentum. And obviously, what we love about our positioning from here forward is, we’ve got leadership and the follow-on indications that are going to be critical to continue to expand that market. Obviously, AV later this year and we’re the only one with the BTK trial that’s enrolling and we’re continuing to make significant progress there as well.

So the franchise that Bard in DCBs we think is unique and positions us we think in a way that makes us very exciting from growth in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, and the teams are focused on executing against all of those follow-on indications.

Larry Keusch

Thanks. Good evening. I guess, for Tim and John Weiland. So it wasn’t lost on me that emerging markets are – were 11% of sales in the fourth quarter, despite some very strong U.S. growth, so very impressive. I’m wondering if you can sort of help us understand perhaps what regions is really driving the growth? I guess weaved into this question is Latin America had seen a recovery in the third quarter, if that’s – how that’s doing, and then any thoughts around China and the productivity of the sales force? And I guess, the follow-on quickly is, ex – for Chris, ex-ASU 2016-09, sort of what’s the underlying tax rate that you’re using in your guidance?

Timothy Ring

Yes, let me answer the first part. I think you’re seeing excellent execution in all the emerging markets right now. China, Latin America, solid growth in the European emerging markets, and in the rest of Asia where we’re making significant investments in terms of sales footprints. You may know that we’ve increased our sales forces worldwide by over 30% in the last three years.

And I think that our comments on adding an 160 more people in sales and clinical specialists in 2017 shows you, we’ll continue to run the same playbook in terms of expansion of our footprint, excellent training of clinicians, and the resulting sales force growth. I think that you’ll see that continued focus on 2017 and in the future, we like what our productivity is in these markets. We like the uptake of our sales team and we’re optimistic that we will continue to drive excellent growth for us in those spaces.

Christopher Holland

And Larry on the tax rate, the lower rate that we’re guiding in 2017, the reductions virtually all from the adoption of the accounting standard. So absent that, we would be roughly flat to 25.1 that we reported for the full-year 2016.

Larry Keusch

Okay, great. Thank you.

Christopher Holland

You’re welcome.

Brooks West

Thank you, and thanks for taking the questions. Tim, I want to start big picture with you on the political discussion around the ACA repeal and also the import – potential import tax. I’m wondering how you are seeing potential impacts on your business? And then, also, as you talk to hospital CEOs, I just wondered, if you are seeing any hesitancy, whether it’s on spending or volumes, any comments there would be appreciated?

Timothy Ring

Sure. I don’t have any more of a crystal ball into what’s going on than anybody else. So, I think the way I would characterize any ACA change for us coming out of an end of an ACA wind down it’s kind of the same way we thought about it going in. We were told, there were $50 million uninsured people in the U.S. and the device industry was going to get a wind fall. And as a result, we were forced to pay a 2.3% tax to pay for that.

Well that didn’t happen. We didn’t get the wind fall, and the other assumption was we would be able to pass down to our customers and that didn’t happen. So we didn’t notice a big increase at all really in our volumes on the way in, I don’t think we’re going to see one on the way up, in fact, we’ve got data we discussed before.

We think healthcare spending correlates much tighter on unemployment rates and the economy than necessarily to this kind of policy change. So maybe more importantly than that insight is what our customers feel and think and depending we’ve talked to the various level of concern. But I would say to their credit almost everyone I’ve seen focuses first and foremost on improving patient care, quality and their efficiencies. And the other policy decisions will fall off and they’ll manage around those just like we will on our sector of business. So that that’s my take on the ACA not very insightful, frankly, I’m sure, but…

Brooks West

Okay.

Timothy Ring

I’ll let Chris answer the border tax question.

Christopher Holland

Yes, sure, Larry. I mean the border adjustment concept is one that we’re going to need a lot more detail as I think everybody will to really dial that down. We certainly had a higher level, think it’s neutral to positive for us, given our footprint. But there’s a bunch of complexities within our supply chain and others that the details really are going to drive the impact. I like to use the example of Lutonix. Since we manufacture those balloons in Ireland and then coat them at one of our plants in the U.S., and then sterilize and export them from the U.S. as well.

So we need to get more specifics around that policy. But at a high level certainly from a rate standpoint and based on the modeling we can do on a border adjustment component of a new tax plan. We think it’s a win for Bard, but it’s hard for me to say more than that without having some details that we can be a little bit more specific with.

Brooks West

Thanks. And then one quick follow-up for me, Chris, it is Brooks, not Larry?

Christopher Holland

Sorry.

Brooks West

Don’t call me Larry, yes. Just on the size of the DCB market, I’m wondering if you could update us just on your thoughts on the potential size. And then just any framework you can get us around the size as some of these incremental market you’re talking about AV fistula or long lesion or ISR? Any updated thoughts that would be helpful. Thanks.

Christopher Holland

Yes, I think on the SFA side, which includes – it certainly includes ISR and the long lesion as well, which as John said, we’re hopeful for very near-term approvals there. We continue to – as we look out to the 2020 timeframe see that globally at about $850 million or so in total.

The AV Access when we talked about this over the last number of quarters, the deeper we get into that opportunity, the more and more excited we are. And to John DeFord’s comment, the clinical community’s reaction to this data really is validating that just in terms of how difficult this patient population is and how desperate they are for some better alternatives.

So we’ve talked about that being in a $200 million to $250 million opportunity for us. And then obviously, the below the knee opportunity, we’ve talked about that in the $350 million range or so when we look out a few years as well. So I don’t think other than continuing to get more bullish on AV, I don’t think we have changed our view to how we see those markets develop and what the ultimate sizes of the market.

Brooks West

Thanks so much.

Christopher Holland

I’m sorry for calling you Larry, Brooks.

Vijay Kumar

Hey, guys. Congrats on a nice quarter. So maybe I will start with the previous question on the AV Access. Would it I’m just curious, would it matter to the FDA or from a clinical perspective whether significance was reached at 180 or 240 days? And as a follow-up, I think you mentioned about how there were fewer interventions, excuse me, in the DCB arm. Have you done any sort of economic studies or economic analysis? I mean, it seems to be meaningful a third less of your interventions in the DCB arm?

John DeFord

Yes, John DeFord here, so let me try to jump in again. The study design was selected and although no study like this has ever been done before. So it’s a bit of a picking out of the air what we thought was the right timing. And the great thing that we saw was this continued separation that starts at about 60 to 90 days and then just gets wider over time.

It’s actually kind of statistically interesting to see the 180-day mark, where it does look like a little bit of a blip that then begins to separate further. FDA’s view of that. They’ve got this now in their hands to take a look at. I’m not certainly not going to speak on their behalf. But based on what we’ve seen and the importance of this to patients and then the continued benefit over time.

And then the other thing, we still got mountains of data to pour through here. But so far the look is, this is a really clean study. So I think some questions that have been raised in some of our previous pivotal study things like subgroups and that kind of stuff. We don’t believe are issues in this study, which support what we’ve always believed about the technology.

So, I think in total this is really pretty compelling information and compelling data. As they share today, Dr. Trerotola shared, our most recent look at the data 240 days, but technically, we reached statistical significance at the end of the six-month follow-up. So 30 days after the 180-day follow-up when all those patients that were 180-day follow-up patients were viewed, we reached some significance at that point.

So again, we think a little bit interesting the way that the study came out. We think the results are pretty compelling and we’re excited about it and the clinical community is too.

Now, let me just jump quickly to the question about the health economics or the economic value of this. We haven’t completed that analysis although just as you pointed out. There’s such a clear difference in intervention rates and those interventions are at significant expensive and not only expensive in dollars or euros or any other currency, but they’re really expensive and human quality alive.

And so we think as we pull that together, there’s going to be a pretty compelling story there too on health economics or the economic value of this improvement.

Vijay Kumar

Gotcha. That was helpful. And maybe one quick one for Chris. It looks like the guidance implies sort of flattish gross margins, if you will. I mean, you literally had six straight years of nice gross margin and now progression. So maybe could you just talk about some moving parts in the gross margin line, Chris? Thank you.

Christopher Holland

Yes, sure, and we’re guiding 10 to 50 basis points of improvement, Vijay. So we do expect to continue to grind the gross margins high. Certainly again, 2016 benefited from the acquisition in Japan in a very significant way as we moved to end customer pricing plus got the benefit as we sold down inventory and effectively got dollars without any additional cost as well.

And so we feel good about approaching 67% gross margins, that’s the high-end of our guidance for 2017. Our operations team is continuing to deliver, while making sure that we’ll continue to make the right investments there to make that sustainable. FX and price continue to be headwinds and we’re being a little bit cautious on price in 2017. We obviously did better than we thought in 2016 and that up about 10 basis points of gross margin headwind in 2016, and we’re guiding 10 to 30 in 2017.

So 10 to 50 basis points of improvement. We feel good about and it’s a critical component of the operating model and that helps us again commit to 50 to 100 basis points of operating margin improvement in 2017. So I wouldn’t take anything from the fact that it’s somewhat below recent trend, which was really driven by Japan.

Vijay Kumar

Thanks, guys. I’ll step back in the queue.

Christopher Holland

Sure. Hey, Kary, we are at the top of the hour. We’re going to take two more analysts and then we’ll have to cut it up after that I apologize to those that were not going to get to. And I’ll be around this evening to catch up with any questions you have.

Bob Hopkins

Well, thanks and good afternoon. Can you hear me okay?

Timothy Ring

Yes, hey Bob.

Bob Hopkins

Great, good afternoon. Congrats on a great 2016. I just wanted to follow-up with one other question on AV Access, and I will be direct. I just what I’m curious about is, at the time that you expect approval kind of what potential – at what percentage of the potential customer base do you think will have adequate reimbursement?

John Weiland

Yes, I think Bob, we don’t have perfect data on that, but it’s probably in the 50% to 60% range is some of the data that I’ve seen.

Bob Hopkins

Okay. And then, how long do you think it will take, either for Chris or John, to the process of gaining incremental reimbursement for the – for those that won’t have it initially. How long would you think that will take?

Christopher Holland

That’s a little hard to be specific as John DeFord mentioned that it’s not a prescriptive process there. So we’re working with the clinical community, which really takes the lead in driving OVL-related decisions. So we’d rather not predict the time. But the team is working diligently to make sure that it’s close to approval as possible. I do think to John’s point the economic proposition to the system and the proposition to the patient are really compelling. And so with the full hearing of all the benefits here, we’re optimistic that this moves as quickly as it practically can. But unfortunately, there’s not a prescriptive timeline we can….

John Weiland

Right. And to Chris’s point, one of the positives though is that, we were able to get the data out today, that was a real milestone for us to be able to then get this into the hands of societies and key opinion leaders and members of the rock and other – some of the other stakeholders that interact with CMS. So rest assured, we’re working that process the best we can. But as Chris said, it’s just not a very prescriptive process and certainly not one that we can interject ourselves directly into, but certainly can we – we can provide as much data as we can.

Timothy Ring

And Bob, I would just point out that when we launched SFA in October of 2014, we didn’t have any reimbursement anywhere. We got outpatient in April right, so that much later and then we didn’t get hospital inpatient until a full-year after. And as you know, there was a lot of usage during those months. So – and so we had a better starting point with AV than we were with SFA and there’s a lot of demand for it.

Bob Hopkins

Those are great points. Thank you. Tim, just one real quickly for you. Decelerating growth, as you saw pretty much all year long, and in the fourth quarter, obviously a lot of that is due to your R&D investments in Bard. But could you just comment on what you are seeing more broadly in the market? Do you think there is also just some broader market acceleration in surgical procedure volumes going on here, or is this primarily Bard?

Timothy Ring

Well, I mean, we’re picking up share. We’re growing faster than the market. I mean, we don’t obviously have fourth quarter market growth projection yet. But our, I think, our third quarter sector market growth rate was like 3.9% something like that. So that’s one data point. Referencing the earlier comment I made about environment change, we do think there’s a very strong correlation between unemployment rates and healthcare spend.

So there’s a study not only in the U.S., but a study done, I think at the end of 2015 that looked at 32 OECB countries, regardless of healthcare spending they are all spending kind of dipped during the recession. And starting in the last year, it has come back up. So I think that’s what we’re seeing. But we kind of saw the market through third quarter 3.9 percentage-ish, we’ll see what the fourth quarter tell us.

Bob Hopkins

Fair enough. Thanks, guys.

Timothy Ring

You’re welcome. Thanks, Bob.

David Turkaly

Thanks. And on the DCP market side, as we have had some conversations with folks have actually indicated that they think that AV Access is going to turn out to be larger than BTK. But that $350 million, I think estimate that you have put out there, I’m just curious if you’ve commented at all and sort of how many balloons you think could be used in those procedures? Again, we’ve had some conversations where people have brought up that it could be significantly higher than what you’re seeing today. So any color there would be great?

Christopher Holland

Sure. So I’ll try to take that question. In the study, we typically only – well, we only treated one lesion. And so and the balloons are sized such that that they’ll do that. However, we did see a significant number of patients that had more than one lesion. And if you remember from some of the discussion on the inclusion and exclusion criteria, the inclusion criteria allow that as long as they were successfully treated in those other lesions.

So we agree. We think that if you kind of look at our study, I think, we ended up somewhere around 1.5 to 1.6 lesions per patient when you include those others. And so if you kind of extrapolate that, you could maybe argue that maybe you’d use 1.5 balloons per patient sort of on average. But it’s a little bit hard to say, as you said, I think there’s a certainly a big need here and in the whole AV Access circuit, there’s the opportunity for treatment into a number of areas as these patients don’t always just get the stenosis at the anastomosis, but also downstream in the venous system. So, we’ll be looking to quantify that a little bit better over time.

David Turkaly

Great. And as a follow-up not that this would be a bad thing, given the momentum and the solid results. But I guess for Tim, is it kind of fair to say that investment mode is sort of the new go-forward mode for Bard?

Timothy Ring

Well, it is not new, frankly. We – actually the process we used to turn on incremental investment side of the P&L is more over and above what we put in the budgets. We’ve been running that quite literally for 15 years. So the amounts vary based on how well we perform, and when we execute well, we are able to invest more. And that process also allows us to have a standing queue of kind of ready investments. So it’s not like we have to ring the bell and tell everybody to go get ideas. We have idea flow constantly through this place.

David Turkaly

Thank you.

Thank you. And that does conclude our Q&A session. I’d now like to turn the call back over to Bard’s management for closing or additional comments.

Timothy Ring

Great, thank you. And I’d like to thank everybody for joining us today. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Bard’s employees around the world for another very strong year of execution for their dedication and commitment to the company. So thanks, again. We look forward to talking to you after the first quarter.

