U.S. Stock Market Tops $25 Trillion - Up $1.9 Trillion Since Election

Below is a chart of total stock market capitalization for stocks in the Russell 3000 going back to 2002. We used the Russell 3000 since its members make up more than 98% of US market cap.

As shown below, total US market cap has moved solidly above the $25 trillion mark over the last couple of weeks. Since Trump won on election night back in early November 2016, US market cap has risen $1.9 trillion. In case you're wondering, US market cap rose $12.3 trillion from Election Day 2008 through Election Day 2016 ($11.4 trillion up to $23.7 trillion).

Below is a list of the 40 largest stocks in the US. In the table, we show how much each company's market cap has increased or decreased since Election Day 2016. As mentioned above, the US has seen its total market cap increase by $1.9 trillion over that span. The 40 largest stocks in the US account for $572 billion of that $1.9 trillion gain. Of the 40 largest stocks, it's three behemoth financial companies that have seen the biggest jumps in market cap since Election Day. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually jumped the most with a 37% gain, which equates to $64.3 billion added in market cap. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has added $57 billion in cap, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has added $55.6 billion. You'll likely notice that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) doesn't even make the list. With a market cap of $99 billion, Goldman just barely misses the cut in the top 40. GS is currently the 44th largest stock in the S&P 500. When it comes to the Dow 30 gains since Election Day, though, Goldman - due to its high share price - has been the biggest contributor.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen its market cap jump $48.6 billion since Election Day, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) has jumped $31.5 billion. On a combined basis, Apple and Alphabet now add up to $1.22 trillion. Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) add up to $2.5 trillion in cap.

