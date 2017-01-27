The Trump Trade Continues And Will The Dow Stay Above 20K?

In this episode, we talk about the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting 20K and the resumption of the Trump Trade, but also share our view on some of the headwinds ahead. Earnings, stock valuations, Eurozone elections and Greek drama as well as potential issues with Trump’s policies. We also tackle the upcoming Chinese New Year and a new bag of Tostitos that combines three of our investing themes – Guilty Pleasure, Disruptive Technology and Connected Society. Amazon or scary? You decide.

Stocks Mentioned on the Podcast: