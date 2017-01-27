AVX Corporation: A Positive Step, But Not A Signal To Buy

There are likely to be a lot of external factors over the next 4-6 quarters, and I still think it's wisest to let them play out barring a pullback.

AVX Corp.'s Q3 seemed to magnify my ambivalence toward the stock: business has solidified, but risks remain, and real growth still seems likely to be a few years out.

It's clear that business has improved for AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) of late. Demand for its electronic components had been choppy of late, due to lower PC sales, and inventory pruning at distributors (which account for almost half of AVX revenue). The company's EPS actually declined in both FY16 and FY15 (AVX's fiscal years end in March).

But over the past few quarters, management commentary - and AVX sales - have steadily improved. Distribution channel inventory levels look healthy, demand has stabilized and AVX's third-quarter revenue increased an impressive 18.7% year over year. At the same time, however, what was a traditionally "safe" stock, given its stable business and cash hoard, has seen risks pop up. There's a potential environmental liability in Canada that has echoes of the $366 million settlement AVX made in the U.S. in 2012. It lost a patent lawsuit early last year, which has led to charges in the past two quarters. And Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) - which is also AVX's majority owner - has ended distribution agreements with the company.

With shares nearing a post-crisis high, I simply haven't been compelled to take on those risks - even though I do think the business not only has improved in the short term, but has growth potential in the long term. And coming out of the Q3 report this week, my reluctance has hardened. There's going to be a lot going on with AVX over the next year or two, but it seems unlikely - by management's own admission - that the underlying business will be all that different over the same period. So I think patience is best advised with AVX until investors have a better idea of how some of the external events will play out.

Good News On The Business Front

AVX showed a nice spike in Q3: revenue rose 18.7% year over year, and 14% even discounting a pricing bump related to an advanced ceramic component. That component was the subject of a patent suit which the company lost; it has to discontinue sales by March 17, and raised prices to offset the charges. That provided a $12.5 million boost to Q3 sales - but that aside, the numbers still looked reasonably solid. EBIT, on an adjusted basis, grew 46% year over year (even backing out the charge related to that lawsuit in the prior-year quarter), and EPS jumped to $0.21 from an adjusted $0.17 the year before.

Meanwhile, commentary on the Q3 conference call seemed to confirm that the apparent trend toward a stabilization in end market demand was not an illusion. Book-to-bill is still modestly above 1, backlog increased almost 6%, and CEO Johnny Sarvis said on the Q3 call that "it appears most customer inventories are under control." It was those inventories, particularly in the distribution channel, that drove some of the weaker results in CY15, which led AVX shares to bottom under $11 last January, hitting a three-year low. But since then, business looks better - and it sounds better.

It's not perfect, however. Q4 guidance suggest an order decline of 4-5% Q/Q, essentially all of which will come from lower sales of the soon-to-be-discontinued component. Pricing is still coming down in the commodity-driven product group - 1% in the quarter - though those declines have moderated somewhat. This remains a very tough business - like the semiconductor space, pricing comes down while performance increases - and it does seem like capacity is coming on-line. AVX is adding capacity, and with rival KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) perhaps finally buying NEC Tokin after a five-year flirtation, competition may stiffen in FY18. (To be fair, there's also the possibility that integration there, particularly after antitrust settlements by NEC Tokin and a protracted M&A process, may cause some disruption that could benefit AVX.) My overall sense is that the company is getting back to normal, but I'm not sure normal quite supports $16 just yet.

Still No Rush

That said, there seems to be an opportunity for long-term growth for AVX, simply as electronic content increases worldwide. A major driver should be increasing use of components in automobiles, which already is AVX's largest end market (23% of revenue). There's also IoT (Internet of Things), healthcare applications and various consumer products, among other potential growth markets.

The catch at the moment is that those growth catalysts aren't on the near-term horizon. Sarvis himself said on the Q3 call that "we just do not see a significant driver of demand in many of our key markets," with the exception of automotive growth and possible infrastructure and defense spending increases in the U.S. under the Trump Administration. Indeed, if you look at those end markets, the long-term outlook for most look bright, but the near-term outlook doesn't seem to imply an inflection point anytime soon.

Automotive looks solid near term, though Sarvis projected a bit of a "pause" in FY18 demand given sales strength of late in the U.S. and the end of incentives in China. Self-driving cars (or something close) would be a nice boost for AVX, but seem unlikely to have any real mass adoption before the end of the decade. The smartphone market (the "Cellular" end market is 15% of sales) is flattening out. Computer sales (13%) may stabilize in the near term due to tablets and hybrids, but the longer-term trend still looks negative. Telecom (10%) has to wait for 5G networks to roll out - which, too, should take a couple of years. Medical (8%) is guided to single-digit growth in CY17, per Sarvis. Industrial, consumer, military and networking (combined, 31%) don't have much, though the military business (4%) should benefit from the F-35 and increased defense spending more broadly.

Looking to 2020 or so, 5G and self-driving cars and medical wearables can all drive demand. But those trends seem unlikely to be material to AVX in 2017 or 2018. With the stock at a zero- to low-growth multiple, depending on how an investor values the $6.50+ per share in cash, there's a case to simply take the dividend and a "cheap" multiple and wait. But while end markets may be quiet the next few quarters, the business likely won't be. And that's why I think it's worth stepping back at the moment.

What To Watch For

AVX shares fell 4% in late December, when the company disclosed that Kyocera would bring its products in-house. That distribution business generated $262 million in revenue in FY16 and $16.7 million in EBIT; according to the Q3 call, the trailing-twelve month figure is up to $306 million and the operating income likely in the $17-18 million range. (Q3 segment figures haven't been disclosed, but resale EBIT increased ~$400K in the first half, per the Q2 10-Q.)

Shares rebounded rather quickly, and the impact isn't terribly onerous: even at $18 million a year, the EPS impact likely would be $0.08 at a 25% effective tax rate. (It should actually help EBIT margins as well, given AVX's role there is purely as a distributor, keeping margins low.) But the decision by Kyocera basically ends its business relationship with AVX - which leaves the question of whether the Japanese company has any other plans in mind going forward. Kyocera still owns ~72% of outstanding shares, and has held that majority stake since 1995 - and it's a nuisance for AVX's minority shareholders. AVX can't buy back shares in any material way, since KYO doesn't want its stake to change too much. Kyocera is pushing for AVX to get an M&A deal done (more on that in a moment), but AVX itself would seem a candidate for a buyout itself or, at the least, a recapitalization (particularly if a repatriation holiday comes to pass). If Kyocera's decision to part ways with the company from a business standpoint (save from modest development collaboration) is part of an overall strategy, AVX shareholders a) don't know what it is, and b) can't do much about it. To be sure, any move on Kyocera's part might be a good thing: even a secondary offering could help AVX stock if it removed Kyocera's majority status. But Kyocera's ownership adds another layer of uncertainty over the next 1-2 years ahead of the distribution agreement expiring on January 1.

Meanwhile, AVX is pushing ahead on the M&A front, with Sarvis saying there were two active programs. The company has said for years now that it wants to make a purchase, and past commentary implies it has come close a couple of times. Certainly, the Kyocera departure might make M&A even more urgent, as the displaced sales force for Kyocera products could be re-deployed for the acquired business. It does seem like AVX isn't willing to overpay (if it was, it would have done so by now), and M&A probably makes some sense in a fragmented business. Of course, it might make less sense if a repatriation holiday occurs, which would allow the company more flexibility in using overseas cash (80-83% of the $6.59 per share as of the end of Q3, per the Q3 call). Either way, both add to the uncertainty for the stock in CY17.

And then there are the legal questions. The loss of the patent suit wasn't hugely material - $37.5 million is less than 1.5% of AVX's market cap - but it raises the risk of future suits. The company's $366 million settlement with the U.S. EPA was supposed to be final, but AVX continues to accrue for additional costs there ($3.6 million in Q1, $15.5 million in total reserves). There's now a similar case in Canada, where the defunct Aerovox Corporation, which the U.S. EPA said was a predecessor company to AVX (which AVX has strenuously denied) has been blamed for PCB contamination of a harbor in Ontario. The Canadian Ministry of the Environment reportedly is considering whether or not to sue AVX (though the last public news I can find on the topic is from July). AVX has basically ignored the MoE for the most part - but its argument sounds much like its arguments did ahead of the EPA settlement. Again, at a $2.7 billion market cap, a loss in Canada wouldn't be crippling for the company, nor should it necessarily be considered a certain or even likely outcome. But there is the risk in both cases of further losses that have to be considered.

Valuation

All told, I'm probably still moderately bullish on AVX - and likely more so coming out of Q3 than I was out of Q2, particularly after the quarter's results. But given a lot of potential activity over the next couple of quarters, and the likelihood that an inflection point won't be seen before FY19, I'm not terribly compelled to jump in at the moment. In theory, I'd gladly sell puts at the 15 strike, but liquidity is minimal, which hurts that strategy.

At the moment, the stock trades at about 14.7x trailing EPS plus tax-normalized cash, which sounds about right given its long-term growth profile and near-term expectations. A repatriation holiday, in theory, would promise a benefit around $1.50 per share, but that benefit could recede if AVX buys an overseas company with that overseas cash. Longer term, there's a case that mid-single digit revenue growth and modest operating leverage could get EPS over $1; tack on an acquisition, and there's a fairly reasonable long-term path to $20+.

But that path is uncertain at the moment, and I don't see AVX taking any real steps for at least the next few quarters. I'd like to see how the M&A process plays out, and if Kyocera has any further plans up its sleeves for its stake. Until then, a sell-off in AVX is worth waiting for; but $16+ simply isn't quite cheap enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.