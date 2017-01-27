How To Avoid Investing Failure (Chuck Carnevale)

Have the mindset as becoming a shareholder/partner in the business.

A portfolio is like a bar of soap, the more you handle it the smaller it gets.

Chuck Carnevale is one of 25 Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked Chuck was why he thinks so many DIY investors struggle and what they can do about it. Below is an excerpt from the interview and a summary of his response.

Chuck's advice on how to avoid investing struggles and failures...

Don't judge an investment sooner than 3-5 years.

Great investments take decades.

Interview excerpt:

This is just a small excerpt of what's covered in the interview.

The interview is full of detailed tips on Chuck's core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors and specific ways he's positioning for 2017.

Companies mentioned in Chuck's interview: BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), Target (NYSE:TGT), AT&T (NYSE:T), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), Dividend Growth (NASDAQ:DGRW)

