Some Bad News Amid The Euphoria

I am, as usual, the bearer of bad news. Don't shoot the messenger.

At least one bank says the economic drivers of that rally are set to "roll over" in relatively short order.

After Dow 20,000, global stocks are in the midst of truly impressive rally.

I got up on Thursday at the usual 4:30-ish, to find USDJPY suddenly busting through resistance at 114.

Clearly, the UK GDP data (which came in better than expected) broke something.

Anyway, Thursday is a good day. One might even go so far as to describe it as "bigly."

Global stocks, taking their cues from the Dow, are now within 1.5% of all-time highs.

On Wednesday evening I brought you some charts from Goldman which underscore the extent to which either i) stocks are way too calm, or ii) FX markets are way too jittery. Have a look:

From where I'm sitting (which incidentally is on the porch, where cigar smoke is wafting up from a metal ashtray and disappearing into a kind of balmy beachfront haze), those FX volatility/equity volatility ratios look stretched to the veritable breaking point.

But I think it's important to recognize that my thesis about FX volatility bleeding over into other asset classes doesn't necessarily have to be the catalyst that breaks the silence for stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Remember, the whole reflation meme is built on expectations for higher growth - mostly in the US, but globally as well. If we start to get signs that this isn't playing out, it will undermine the narrative.

Well on Thursday, Deutsche Bank is out with a pretty good presentation on global growth and valuations that I think is worth highlighting. It's in slide form, so it's easy to get through.

The first couple of things I want to point out are global macro surprises and the components that make those surprises possible. Have a look:

(Charts: Deutsche Bank)

What you're seeing there is that macro data is surprising to the upside more frequently than at any point since 2010 and that's catalyzed by tighter high yield spreads (NYSEARCA:HYG), declining policy uncertainty, and a weaker dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP).

I think it goes without saying that all three of those factors (the spreads, the dollar weakness, and the falling policy uncertainty) are at risk of reversing sharply.

Needless to say, the correlation between macro surprises and stocks and relatedly, the correlation between key PMI components and rates, is strongly positive.

(Charts: Deutsche Bank)

So you know, the last thing you need is for the macro data to roll over.

Well wouldn't you know it, Deutsche Bank expects that's just what's about to happen. Here's one more set of visuals:

(Charts: Deutsche Bank)

Put simply, the rate at which the macro data is surprising to the upside is the highest it's been in 14 years while PMIs are going to have a hard time keeping up the pace. Here's Deutsche Bank's executive summary (my highlights):

Global macro surprises have only been higher 5% of the time since 2003 (when the data series starts), typically roll over from these elevated levels and have shown first signs of softening over the past week;

Global PMIs are already consistent with global GDP growth 50bps above our economists' 2017 growth forecasts of 3%, despite the fact that the latter incorporate aggressive assumptions for fiscal stimulus in the US;

Chinese PMIs are already close to a six-year high, having rebounded by 7 points over the past 15 months. They point to quarterly annualized GDP growth of 8%+ (above the government's target of 6.5%) and the credit impulse (a key driver of SoE fixed asset investment) is set to turn negative. This suggests the risk to Chinese growth momentum is now to the downside;

Our model of global PMIs suggests global growth momentum has rebounded because of the easing in financial conditions due to tighter HY spreads and a reduced drag from USD strength as well as lower global uncertainty. However, it also implies that the rebound in growth momentum should start to fade, as the lagged benefit from falling commodity prices is wearing off.

There again we see that the premise on which global growth expectations rest entails further spread compression in HY (which I would contend is not only unlikely but structurally impossible), a suppressed dollar (again, there are structural factors that make that exceptionally unlikely), and a downtrend in policy and political uncertainty (it doesn't take a political scientist to tell you why that's an exceedingly absurd proposition).

And, on top of it all, quite a bit of the higher growth thesis is predicated on fiscal stimulus in the US. We aren't even close to ironing out the details of a plan in that regard. All we have are vacuous promises and a spending bill from Democrats that feels more like a spiteful attempt to be the first mover rather than an honest effort to collaborate with the new administration.

Place your bets as you will, but I think it's fair to describe the situation as "tenuous"...

