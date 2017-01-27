Discussion, critique and analysis of the potential impacts on equity, bond, commodity, capital and asset markets regarding the following:

Last Time Out

This year, since the election its been a real Dean Martin Xmas Party with Lola Falana, Topo Gigio and the Fabulous Gold Diggers. One might be prudent to reserve judgement and check their exuberance at the door.

Note above, since December 15, the SP500 in a thinly traded holding pattern awaiting to make a fresh new high of 2298. Reminiscing of things "fresh and new", today we wax nostalgic in remembering one of our all time favorites in...

Who Was Mary Tyler Moore?

Mary Tyler Moore might have been typecast as the typical 60's American stylish housewife in the Dick Van Dyke show. Ms. Moore's portrayal of Laura Petrie managed to transform and tame the common vaudevillian style, while perfecting a comic housewifely hysteria in her signature funny cry.

Said typecasting would end, as Ms. Moore's eponymous 70's Mary Tyler Moore Show spawned the feminist icon Mary Richards. Never before on television, equal pay, birth control and sexual independence faced a never married, thirty-something, independent career woman.

Over the years MTM demonstrated acting range, in particular her stony, stark and dark portrayal of the frosty, resentful, guilt ridden and emotionally crippled mother, Beth Jarrett in 1980's Oscar winning Ordinary People.

"An expensively maintained, perfectly groomed, cheerful homemaker whom "everyone loves." The character masks her inner sterility behind a facade of cheerful suburban perfection. She does a wonderful job of running her house, which looks like it's out of the pages of Better Homes and Gardens. She's active in community affairs, she's an organizer, she's an ideal wife and mother, except that at some fundamental level she's selfish, she can't really give of herself, and she has, in fact, always loved the dead older son more." - Roger Ebert

The film received six Academy Award nominations and won four: the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director for Robert Redford, Adapted Screenplay for Alvin Sargent, and Supporting Actor for Timothy Hutton. In addition, it won five Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director (Redford), Best Actress in a Drama (Tyler Moore), Best Supporting Actor (Hutton), and Best Screenplay (Sargent). - Wiki

Much like Lucille Désirée Ball, the first woman in television to be head of a production company, and whose Desilu Productions produced amongst others (partial list)...

And germane to today's iconic subject...

The Dick Van Dyke Show (CBS; 1961-1966) which a budding Ms. Moore starred in. Mary's MTM productions resume was formidable (partial list with Emmy's)...

Over the years, MTM Productions employed many producers, directors and writers that went on to serial Hollywood success including (this list is a partial who's who): Lorenzo Music, David Davis, Marcia Wallace, Robert Butler, Michael Gleason, David Mirkin, Barry Kemp, Sheldon Bull, Mark Egan, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Bruce Paltrow, Steven Bochco, Joshua Brand, John Falsey, John Masius, Tom Fontana, Channing Gibson, David Lloyd, Hugh Wilson, James L. Brooks, Allan Burns, Gene Reynolds, Leon Tokatyan, Mark, John and Grant Tinker, Ed Weinburger, Stan Daniels, Michael Kozoll, David Milch, Mark Frost, Dick Wolf, Anthony Yerkovich, Michael Wagner and Jeff Lewis.

Following MTM shows, of which included two of the best pioneering shows ever produced for American television and my personal favorites, St. Elsewhere and Hill Street Blues, I always awaited Mary's signature meowing kitten Mimsie.

That darn cat just felt like home. Speaking of feeling homey and good, like most others, Lucy Ricardo, Laura Petrie and Mary Richards had to deal with household expenses and a budget based on wage income...

Less Withholding?

"When adjusted for inflation, credit card borrowing is up 4.5 percent over last year, a full two percentage points above wage income, which is up 2.5 percent over the same period. That's a new high for the current cycle. At 2.9 percent, inflation-adjusted spending is also running ahead of wage income. These data are validated by separate data that shows state withholding tax collections are way off last year's figures." - Danielle DiMartino Booth

Below, confirmation of the above from Federal Tax Withholding with the Yoy growth in the numbers steadily declining since 2013 and once again hitting negative levels. What would Laura Petrie do?

Growing Income and Expenditures?

"we would not dismiss the underlying headwinds to a big pickup in earnings at this stage in the expansion... weak productivity and rising wages are a few of the many headwinds to profitability that probably aren't going away. " - Macronomics

Above sage advice for those investing in equities and hoping for favorable financials. Weak productivity is symptomatic of a much larger problem. As for the illusion of rising wages, meaningful wage increases have not occurred in decades. The proof in that pudding can be found in one chart where both personal income and spending growth are in a steady 36 YEAR downtrend. What would Mary Richards do?

Spend, Save and Borrow More?

"Debts should be paid down by cutting back expenses, not at the expense of savings unless the debt is CC debt, in which case it should be paid off " - Philip Davis

Phil's advice is sage for capital preservation. Wondering how many people are following that MO, we charted Yoy quarterly growth in personal consumption expenditures vs personal saving vs total revolving credit Jan 2014 through Nov 2016.

PCE spending growth up 3 to 4%; savings growth down 16 to -4%; CC debt growth up 1 to 6%. As one can witness below, reversing the hopeful trend of late 2015 by spending more, while saving less and borrowing more on CC.

"In prior cycles, rising consumer credit, particularly on the revolving side, has been associated with solid economic growth as recovery transitions to steadier times. The current period is, however, nothing like prior economic cycles. Instead, there is every reason to believe that rather than risk-taking, the sustained increase in revolving credit that started in March 2015 is a signal of distress. " - Jeffrey Snider

To summarize, spending and credit card debt are outrunning wage increases and have been for quite some time. Households are making ends meet, and their transfer payments (rent, mortgage) with the help of revolving credit. We Nattered about when those favorable terms might run out, this last March with "In Time?" What would Laura Petrie and Mary Richards do?

In Mary-moriam

Coming full circle to that comfortable, good old homey feeling, where love is all around Mary, and its a long way to Tipperary (this is the final intro and credit)...

Who can turn the world on with her smile?

Who can take a nothing day, and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile?

Well it's you girl, and you should know it

With each glance and every little movement you show it

Love is all around, no need to waste it

You can never tell, why don't you take it

You're gonna make it after all

You're gonna make it after all

How will you make it on your own?

This world is awfully big, girl this time you're all alone

But it's time you started living

It's time you let someone else do some giving

Love is all around, no need to waste it

You can never tell, why don't you take it

You might just make it after all

You might just make it after all

Much like Lucille Esmeralda Ricardo née McGillicuddy, Laura Petrie née Meehan and Mary Richards will live on forever in syndication. That plucky girl from Flatbush, who incarnated the modern woman, and defined a new vision of American womanhood, was a spunky, smart and strong pioneer that will sorely be missed, RIP Mary Tyler Moore.

Hope you folks enjoyed yourselves, catch you later on down the trail.

Would like to thank you folks fer kindly droppin' in. You're all invited back again to this locality. To have a heapin' helpin' of Nattering hospitality. Naybob that is. Set a spell, take your shoes off. Y'all come back now, y'hear!

This is our 114th in a series of thematically related missives which will attempt to identify the macroeconomic forces with potential to adversely effect capital, commodity, equity, bond and asset markets.

I wish to dedicate this missive to one of my mentors, Salmo Trutta, who is a prolific commenter on SA. Without Salmo's tutelage, and insistence on not masticating and spoon-feeding the baby ducks, as in learning the hard way by doing the leg work and earning it, this missive would not have been possible. To you "Proximo"... "win the crowd and win your freedom" - Spaniard.

