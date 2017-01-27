Starbucks: A New Era Of Slower Growth

Comps will continue to come in below 5% as traffic gains in the Americas segment will be difficult to come by.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported Q1 earnings after the bell on Thursday, 1/26, and the results were as we expected. The quarter served as further evidence that the company is settling into an era of slower growth marked by sub-5% comps, high single-digit revenue growth, and low-to-mid teens earnings growth. Given that growth landscape, we maintain that the stock doesn't deserve to trade at a 28-29x trailing P/E multiple. We think the stock is best avoided at these levels.

Overall, we thought the report was quite poor and an affirmation that the company's 5-year growth plan is far too aggressive.

Firstly, comps will continue to come in below 5%. Global comps slipped to 3% in the quarter, marking the third straight quarter of sub-5% comps after 25 straight quarters of 5%-plus comps. US traffic was down 2%, and we think that has something to do with the company's price hikes. The company has hiked prices twice this year, versus a pattern of once per year since 2013. We do not think its a coincidence that during the quarter wherein the second 2016 price hike occurred, Americas traffic dipped 2%. Because the company appears to be approaching a balancing act between traffic growth and ticket growth, comps in the US will likely be stuck in a flat to 4% range into the foreseeable future.

CAP reported a strong 5% comp, but that is the only segment where Starbucks saw traffic increase during the quarter. Starbucks is developing a significant dependence on the CAP market to drive company-wide growth (they are opening a store every 15 hours), but that market will continue to be subject to intensifying FX headwinds. Looking at how CAP comps have trended since 2010 and taking into consideration the growing comp base, it is unlikely CAP comps will exceed 5%. Meanwhile, EMEA comps are negative, and will likely remain in the flat to negative LSD range into the foreseeable future. All together, flat to 4% comps in the Americas, 5% or lower comps in CAP, and flat comps in EMEA imply global comps below 5% into the foreseeable future.

Secondly, revenue growth will be less than 10% per year over the next 5 years. Revenues grew 7% in the quarter on 3% comps, and given the aforementioned headwinds, we don't see the sales growth landscape getting much better. Moreover, the Channel Development segment, which is supposed to generate an incremental $1 billion in revenue over the next 5 years, only added $42 million in revenue during the quarter. At that rate, Channel Development is on track to add less than a billion to the topline over the next 5 years.

Thirdly, earnings growth will be in the low to mid teens range over the next 5 years. Operating margins only expanded 10 basis points in the quarter, including a 110 basis point contraction in the Americas segment. Considering that was on high single-digit revenue growth and with low commodity costs, we do not have a favorable outlook on the company's ability to dramatically grow margins over the next several years. CAP margins should continue to benefit from scale and the JV operations while EMEA margins should continue to benefit from a portfolio shift to licensed stores, so there will likely be some margin expansion over the next several years, but not enough to drive earnings growth above 15% per year.

All told, we are fairly certain in our thesis that Starbucks is a stable company that can achieve 2-5% comps, high single-digit annual revenue growth, and low-teens earnings growth over the next 5 years. Given our assumption that the company is long-term stable, we think the stock should trade at a trailing multiple roughly equal to 2x growth. We see 13% earnings growth over the next 5 years, so that equates to a 26x multiple. If the company hits its year-end $2.13 EPS target, then that is a 26x multiple on LTM EPS of $2.13, or a fiscal year-end price target of roughly $55. That implies no upside over the next several months. We continue to believe shares of SBUX are best avoided at these levels.

