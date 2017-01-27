Deutsche Bank: Why You Should Stay Long This Contrarian Buy

DBK has handed the bears' heads to them, doubling from the low of last September.

Bottom tick to top tick, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock has now seen a double from the sub EUR 10 we saw on 30th September 2016, which was when I called buy on the stock.

Now feels like a good moment to reassess, especially as the last three days have bought a 10% surge.

Source: Google Finance

Let's keep that big Deutsche dip last September in perspective. It was sparked by the bad news about the DOJ penalty and never made any sense. As such, that level was a huge stroke of luck for investors who understood the precedent of other DoJ settlements, and the fact that DBK was never close to serious liquidity or capital problems.

Remaining long is now contrarian. Of the current list of sell side analysts whose recommendations are monitored by Bloomberg, seventeen out of thirty-eight have a sell or underperform call while buy calls have fallen to just two. The chart below shows the development of buy,sell and hold calls over the last two years. The negative recommendations (represented in the the red area) have been growing and the buys (the green area) falling away.

Source: Bloomberg

Since little has changed fundamentally, in contrast to what you might infer from the rollercoaster in the shares, why are analysts moving in this direction? I think it is mostly a question of sell-siders trying to be cute after the recovery of the shares. As DBK shares have climbed away from the September nadir, so more analysts have sought to downgrade and have done, much like investors breathing a sigh of relief as a nasty experience with a position proves temporary and allows a dignified and discreet exit.

This is understandable in psychological terms. But such behavior is often a mistake. In the case of DBK, the market has been happy over €30 as late as August 2015 and the damage to the bottom line in the meantime has mostly been done by factors that should eventually subside, namely restructuring provisions, goodwill write-downs and legal penalties. A always however, the real question is what does the core look like?

This is pretty easy to back out. Here's the nine month data from the company's 3Q results presentation. Our interest is in the third column from the left.

Back of the envelope 1

What I'd focus on in this is the cumulative nine month data and the revenue line of nearly €23bn in relation to the adjusted costs, which are clean of "pain" related items of €18.6bn (restructuring, litigation etc), giving €4.3bn pre-tax. Let's gross that up to €5.59bn for the full year and apply 20% tax, leaving us with a €4.47bn bottom line. With DBK's market cap of €26.8bn, we are looking at a basic multiple of 6x clean earnings.

Back of the envelope 2

The second part of this is to think a bit longer term. DBK's 2020 strategy, is looking to establish a 70% cost/income ratio by that year. The cumulative nine month clean cost/income at DBK for 2016 was 81%. Assume for the sake of the exercise that DBK can get half way there, so achieve a clean Cost/income of 75.5%. The stock would be on 4.6x EPS at, as Warren Buffett often says, "some future date". This gives us another double in terms of the potential.

CEO John Cryan: positivity beats its wings?

Meanwhile last night, CEO John Cryan sent a positive message for 2017 while speaking in Berlin:

"After a very difficult 2016, we now see that the seed is slowly showing green shoots and is growing,"...."The Important thing is to leave behind our legacy issues with all our strength". (Bloomberg news article)

This is obviously very general. But I take it seriously nonetheless. Cryan appears to be a reserved person and after coming through a bruising year with admirable calm is speaking from knowledge of the state of DBK's restructuring efforts.

I previously wrote about the need to sell Postbank as part of DBK's capital and restructuring plan, and this will be a point of focus for the market. This is probably the principle risk with the stock. However, with improving macro and inflation in Germany, selling Postbank looks a little easier than it is did.

Conclusion

DBK has handed the September bears' heads to them over the last few months. Not just the September low, but steadily along the way. The steady drip of sell side analysts into the "sell" camp adds a contrarian support to the stock, which represents a deep value opportunity in the European and global banks sector. Stay long and add on pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.