Why Did Lockheed Martin Drop After Earnings?

Revenues are growing and will continue to do so.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) reported fourth quarter results which beat estimates handily, but which sent the company's shares lower nevertheless. It looks like Lockheed Martin's (conservative) guidance was the reason for the meager share price reaction.

Lockheed Martin's shares closed at $251 on Wednesday, which is about $20 below the 52 week high, but also roughly $20 higher than the low formed in October.

Lockheed Martin had a successful year, with revenues hitting $47.2 billion (up by 17% year on year) and profits increasing by almost 25% over the same time:

The company's F35 program turns out as a major top and bottom line contributor, and Lockheed Martin's shrinking share count allows for additional earnings per share growth.

In terms of cash generation 2016 has been a successful year for Lockheed Martin as well, with operating cash flows coming in at $5.2 billion (which means the company trades at just 14.2 times trailing cash flows right now), which was well above the $5 billion goal the company had set earlier.

Since the outlook for the current year is good (according to Lockheed Martin's management) the company aims to generate operating cash flows of $5.7 billion or more in 2017, which would mean a 10% cash flow growth rate and which would translate to a $500 million free cash flow increase (as long as capital expenditures remain at the 2016 level).

Since Lockheed Martin keeps returning all of its free cash flows to the company's owners via dividends and share repurchases, a $500 million free cash flow increase could provide substantial dividend growth this year:

Lockheed Martin is splitting up its free cash flows roughly 50-50 between share repurchases and dividends, a $500 million free cash flow increase would thus mean two things:

$2.35 billion in share repurchases for 2017 (which would be enough to retire 3.2% of the share count), and total dividend payments of $2.3 billion, which would translate to a dividend increase of 12% in the current year. Lockheed Martin's last dividend increase was a little above 10%, so we will either see a dividend increase that is a little higher again this year, or Lockheed Martin may shift towards increasing the amount spend on share repurchases and raising the dividend by just 10% again.

Over the last 14 years Lockheed Martin's share count has dropped by more than 35%, which would have translated to a 54% earnings per share increase all by itsself, even if net income would have remained flat. As net income has increased over that time frame as well, the lower share count (thanks to Lockheed Martin's share repurchases) has added a lot of EPS growth, which ultimately made each share of the company more valuable. As long as Lockheed Martin continues to reduce the share count by a meaningful amount each year, the same holds true for the future.

Lockheed Martin's guidance for 2017 sees revenues of $50 billion (midpoint of guidance), which would represent substantial revenue growth from the current $47 billion level, but unfortunately earnings per share growth will likely be less meaningful this year, the company guides for a very small increase of a couple of cents. This is the reason the company's share price declined by a couple of points after the earnings announcement.

Trading at roughly 20 times trailing as well as forward earnings Lockheed Martin's shares are not especially cheap, but not very expensive either (the S&P500 index is trading at more than 25 times trailing earnings). With a dividend yield of 2.9% and a very strong dividend growth history Lockheed Martin is a good choice for income focused investors.

Takeaway

Revenues and cash flows are growing and will continue to do so in the current year, but unfortunately the company's profits are expected to stall. In the long run Lockheed Martin should be able to increase its profits though, thus earnings being flat this year would only mean a temporary hiccup.

With high shareholder returns and a 2.9% yield (versus a 2.0% dividend yield for the S&P500) Lockheed Martin remains an attractive dividend growth pick.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LMT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.