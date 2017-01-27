Go, Stocks. Go!

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund A (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures across global stocks, U.S. fixed income, and cash using an objective investment process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research (NDR). Fund details are available here.

Weight of the Evidence Points to Global Stocks

The weight of the evidence of NDR's unique set of more than 130 objective indicators has solidly pointed to global stocks in the past few months, and at this writing, NDRMX is dominated by a nearly 86% global stock allocation. This commentary briefly explores recent fund performance, current allocation, and the weight of the evidence that helped NDRMX to successfully navigate the two critical events that surprised markets in 2016: the U.K. Brexit decision and Trump's U.S. presidential victory.

December and 2016 Performance Review

As shown in the table below, the fund outperformed its benchmark, which is a blend of 60% stocks (measured by the MSCI All Country World Index (NASDAQ:ACWI)) and 40% bonds (measured by the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate) in December, with a return of 1.44% versus 1.38% for its benchmark, and has outperformed since its inception in May 2016 (5/11/16), with a return of 5.27% return versus 3.88% for its benchmark.1

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of December 31, 2016 1 Mo† Since Inception† Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 1.44 5.27 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -4.39 -0.77 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% Bloomberg US Agg.1 1.38 3.88

The tables present past performance, which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and fund share values will fluctuate so that investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the fund at net asset value (NAV). Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 1.47%; Net 1.34%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/18 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps exclude certain expenses, such as interest.

Current Positioning January 2017

At this writing, VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund is invested nearly 86% in global stocks, which is more than the equity exposure it maintained throughout the fourth quarter of 2016. The Fund's regional equity allocations shifted in favor of the U.S. and Japan. Beginning in 2017, all exposure to emerging markets was removed and the Fund's overweight position in Canada was reduced. Within the U.S., the Fund increased its equity positions in small-cap and value, and reduced its positions in large-cap and growth.

Source: VanEck. Data as of January 4, 2017

2016 Was a Year of Notable Events

2016 was a very tumultuous year. NDRMX successfully navigated the two key events that surprised markets in 2016: the June U.K. Brexit decision and the November U.S. presidential election. One of the biggest takeaways from the fund's 2016 outperformance is that it thrived despite the uncertainty surrounding both of these events. We believe this success can be firmly attributable to the fund's objective, data-driven, weight-of-the-evidence approach.

Let's explore how NDRMX reacted to both of these key events.

Bearish on the U.K. Following Brexit

On June 23, shortly after the fund launched, U.K. voters unexpectedly chose to leave the European Union in its Brexit vote. This was a shock, as most polls were predicting a vote to "remain." The surprising "leave" vote caused markets to react violently. In the two days following the vote, U.K. stocks plunged 16.56% and concerns over the fallout dragged the global markets down 7.20%.

As shown in the chart below, NDR's composite of macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators had started turning bearish for the U.K. at the end of the first quarter and became even more bearish in May and June leading up to the Brexit vote.

U.K. Indicators Composite, 2016

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of December 31, 2016. Copyright 2017 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The weight of the evidence of the NDR indicators resulted in NDRMX having no exposure to the U.K. both ahead of and following the Brexit vote. This U.K. positioning, along with an underweight exposure to the Europe ex U.K. region, resulted in the fund being roughly 12% underweight in these regions overall compared to its benchmark during the month. In June, it outperformed its benchmark by nearly 100 basis points, returning 1.35%, while the benchmark gained a modest 0.39%.

Bullish on Equities Leading up to Trump's Presidential Victory

Four and a half months later, on November 8, the markets were surprised yet again by the historic results of the U.S. presidential election. The pollsters got their predictions of a Clinton win wrong, and the world woke up on November 9 to Donald Trump as the incoming 45th U.S. president. In reaction to Trump's pro-business agenda, stocks moved higher, while bond prices plummeted on fears of inflation.

NDR's Stock vs. Bond composite of macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators had turned decidedly bullish in September and maintained various levels of bullishness leading up to and following the election.

Overall Stock vs. Bond Indicators Composite, 2016

Source: Ned Davis Research. Data as of December 31, 2016. Copyright 2017 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This resulted in the fund maintaining an allocation of more than 80% to stocks from September through December. Although it may have felt uncomfortable to have such a significant overweight to stocks going into a highly contentious presidential election, it turned out to be the right call, as NDRMX outperformed its benchmark by nearly 100 bps in the month of November (0.54% versus -0.46%).

The large overweight to stocks was the fund's biggest contributor to performance, as global stocks outperformed bonds by 5.05% from the election through year end.

Keep Emotion Out of Investing:

2016's Big Takeaway for VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund

While past performance is no guarantee of future results, NDRMX's reliance on an objective, data-driven, weight-of-the-evidence approach, helped it to navigate the latter half of 2016 and to avoid the human behavioral issues that hurt most investors. During periods of stress, people often make the wrong decisions at the worst possible times, particularly when it comes to investments. According to the 2015 edition of Dalbar's Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior study, investor behavior was the leading cause for underperformance, accounting for 45% of equity fund losses over the last 20 years.

Additional Resources:

Download the full VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund commentary for in-depth details on fund strategy, performance, and current positioning.

Visit the VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund's page for more information.

