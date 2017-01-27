Wall Street Breakfast: The Future Of U.S. Trade

Stocks

Tech earnings are in focus following a raft of Q4 results after yesterday's closing bell. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares fell 2.1% in extended trade after the company's quarterly earnings missed estimates. Revenue topped expectations, led by YouTube and mobile search, but higher costs weighed on margins. Meanwhile, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares headed higher buoyed by its cloud business, while Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) inched up on strong holiday sales.

Shaking the U.K. retail industry, Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) has agreed to buy the country's largest food wholesaler Booker (OTCPK:BOKGY) for £3.7B, claiming it will realize cost synergies of at least £175M. Britain's largest supermarket also said it plans to restart paying dividends in fiscal 2018, reflecting the company's improved performance. It last paid a dividend in December 2014.

European earnings roundup: UBS -2.7% premarket after annual net profit nearly halved to 3.3B Swiss francs, negatively impacted by client sentiment and trading volumes. Separately, heads are rolling at BT Group (NYSE:BT), as the chief of Continental Europe resigned amid the company's Italian accounting scandal. Quarterly results met estimates, but were overshadowed by this week's profit warning. BT -1% premarket.

Facing cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear division, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) has approved plans to spin off its memory chip unit at the end of March and sell a stake in the new business. Toshiba estimates the value of the unit at ¥1T-¥1.5T ($9B-$13B), according to Reuters, and plans to announce a huge nuclear writedown on Feb. 14, when it reports quarterly results.

Lawyers for Martin Shkreli and his co-defendant Evan Greebel have confirmed the duo wants separate juries. If Judge Kiyo Matsumoto agrees, the "pharma bro" would be tried first starting June 26, while Greebel's trial would begin in October. Shkreli is accused of looting the pharmaceuticals firm he previously headed, Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX), to pay off hedge fund investors whom he allegedly had defrauded.

Running out of time? Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) will likely keep their merger agreement if the tie-up doesn't land regulatory approval by today's deadline. At a meeting with investors, CEO Stefano Pessina said the companies were discussing "all instruments and actions" they could put in place to win approval from the FTC. The $9.4B deal would result in a drugstore chain with more than 10,000 U.S. stores.

Sears tumbled more than 9% to under $8 per share on Thursday, sending the company's stock to its lowest price since its merger with Kmart back in 2004. The decline piled on to a 7% drop in Sears' (NASDAQ:SHLD) shares a day earlier, when Fitch Ratings called attention to the chain's "significant" cash burn. The company also ended up at the top of a Bloomberg Intelligence list of retailers with the highest risk of bankruptcy.

Two years after raising minimum wages for store employees to $9 per hour, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is making adjustments to the way it hands out pay increases and trains store staff. The retailer will abbreviate a program that new employees must complete to earn $10 per hour and will implement pay hikes based on hiring anniversary dates. The average salary at Wal-Mart is now $13.69 per hour. WMT +1.3% premarket.

Peabody Energy has received U.S. bankruptcy court approval today for its disclosure statement, as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements. The court approval will allow Peabody (OTCPK:BTUUQ) to begin soliciting votes for its plan of reorganization ahead of a March 3 voting deadline and a March 16 hearing to consider confirmation of the plan.

Now that it has completed its acquisition of Starz (NASDAQ:STRZA), Lionsgate (LGF.A, LGF.B) has kicked off the process to sell its 31.2% stake in Epix to the joint venture's other partners, MGM (OTC:MGMB) and Paramount (VIA, VIAB). Any deal would likely value Epix, which comes with an online streaming service, somewhere between $1B-$2B, sources told Reuters. Epix, whose shows include Berlin Station and Graves, has about 14M subscribers.

Facebook is giving users a new way to keep their social network accounts secure. It's introducing a new form of two-factor authentication that relies on hardware dongles - a physical key - in addition to passwords. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will use two types - USB keys that can slide into a laptop with touch activation, and NFC keys that can communicate with wireless chips built into Android devices.