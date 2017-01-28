Marketplace Roundtable: Taking It To The Bank

Renaissance Research also talks about where to look for valuation and for risks, which may come in handy regardless of financials' performance in the next few months or years.

Banking expert Renaissance Research joins the Marketplace Roundtable to discuss how the move may be both justified and overdone.

Financials have been a star performer both over the last year and since the election.

It's hard to think of a sector that isn't currently in the spotlight, depending on the wandering eye of President Donald J. Trump and the latest fodder for the 24-hour news cycle. But financials are certainly getting attention for both potential news and their strong performance since the election and really throughout the past 12 months.

While it's fair to question how solid that move is and how much it's pricing in, it's not just driven by hot air. With a rate hike, potential regulatory changes, and plans for fiscal spending increases on the table, banks would seem to be well positioned to capitalize, or poised precariously if things go wrong.

With that in mind, we invited Renaissance Research to join the Marketplace Roundtable. While a newer author to both SA and the Marketplace - with the service Banking on Financials - Renaissance has years of buy-side and sell-side experience and has built up a following for analyzing banks both in the US and in further-flung markets. We ask him about the recent move and its solidity, as well as ways to manage risk and find ideas in the sector.

Seeking Alpha: In the US, it seems the main drivers of the recent rally in financials are expectations of higher rates and less regulation. A three-part question: first, what is your thought on whether either or both of these factors will play out like the market is expecting, and which is more important?

Renaissance Research, author of Banking on Financials: Donald Trump’s rhetoric does suggest aggressive fiscal stimulus, given that he proposed large-scale tax cuts and massive new spending on infrastructure. Theoretically, these measures would most likely require greater debt issuance, prompting increased inflation, higher interest rates and a steeper yield curve. As a result, the so-called Trump’s reflation trade of being short US Treasuries and long the US dollar has been clearly embraced by investors. Banks and life insurance companies were the main beneficiaries of the trade.

Another bright spot is Trump's promise of regulatory relief. Of course, it’s very encouraging for banks and other financial companies when government officials propose some relaxation of regulatory requirements, given that we live in this post-GFC (global financial crisis) world.

Without any doubt, higher interest rates are a game-changer for U.S. Financials, given that their earnings have been suppressed by the prolonged low interest rate environment. Importantly, U.S Financials have done a good job of improving their business-models since the GFC: 1) banks are much less leveraged and better capitalized; 2) their operating efficiency is better; 3) lending standards are tighter etc. Inflation expectations are creeping up and that should result in a steeper yield curve. As such, buying US Financials seems like a no-brainer, given this Trump’s new world order. With that being said, it is still unclear what the ultimate impact the Trump administration will have on US economic growth, inflation and rates.

SA: Second, which banks or types of banks do you expect to benefit most from either of those factors and how/why?

RR: Banks with variable-rate/short-term loans are the most obvious beneficiaries. While higher rates are a positive for asset yields, they do have a negative impact on the banks’ cost of funding. As such, a strong deposit franchise is also very important in a rising interest rate environment. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has the lowest deposit beta among mega-banks, while Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) have the most rate-sensitive assets and will be the beneficiaries if the yield curve continues to steepen.

SA: Lastly, has the market gotten ahead of itself on this rally? The big banks have reported, the Trump administration has begun, and rates have been hiked once, but there still seems to be a lot of optimism going forward; what do you think?

RR: I do agree that it feels like US Financials got ahead of themselves. It is important to note that this move in the US treasury yields looks a lot like a repeat of the 2013-2014 Taper Tantrum, when the 10-year yields tested 3%. The current steepening of the yield curve also seems similar to Taper Tantrum's one. What’s interesting is that most US banks are currently trading at a significant premium to their average valuation during the Taper Tantrum. This may suggest that the positives from higher rates have been largely priced in. With regard to Trump’s regulatory relief, I do not expect a major shift in financial regulation. Despite the rhetoric, there is zero chance that the Dodd-Frank will be fully repealed, in my view. That said, we do anticipate some adjustments to the current regulatory framework:

Life insurance companies will likely lose their SIFI designation It is very possible that the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau would most likely find its powers scaled back by the Republican-led Congress Republicans will continue to push to repeal the Durbin amendment Raising the $50bn threshold for the Dodd-Frank is also very possible.

Thus, my expectation is that smaller regional/community banks and life insurers will benefit more from Trump’s regulatory relief than G-SIB/mega-banks. It is still early days, but a lower corporate tax rate would be also a tailwind for US Financials.



SA: Do you see any sector-wide risks that investors need to be considering? For example, subprime auto is something that comes up a lot - could this be the next major domino ala the housing bubble?

RR: Higher cost of risk on car loans is indeed a concern. Of course, the key question is whether provisioning charges will stabilize in 2017, or are US banks approaching the end of the current credit cycle?

SA: Which metrics should investors use to value banks? What are the key drivers that impact the multiple a bank deserves? What are some red flags investors should look for during due diligence?

RR: I think that a return on equity (RoE) is the most useful tool for a bank investor. It definitely has drawbacks, but nevertheless, it is still the best measure of a bank’s profitability. As my regular readers know, I am a big fan of the so-called ‘RoE vs. P/B’ chart. This chart perfectly illustrates that a higher RoE bank deserves a higher P/B multiple. Given that we live in the post-GFC world, capital ratios are also important and banks with a weak capital position generally trade at a discount to their peers (UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are the most obvious examples). A superior dividend yield is one of the reasons why banking stocks deserve a higher P/B multiple. Finally, some banks deserve a premium valuation due to their unique peculiarities. My favorite example is Svenska Handelsbanken, a Swedish banking group that has historically traded at a premium to its peers due to its unparalleled business model.

With regard to red flags, I believe it is important to monitor asset quality. Just to name a few factors worth keeping an eye on:

A gap between CFS (cash flow statement) and P&L (profit & loss) interest income. This is the difference between interest income accrued (from a P&L statement) and received in cash (from a CFS). The widening gap indicates that a bank’s asset quality will most likely deteriorate.

Renegotiated and restructured loans. Most analysts and investors often overlook renegotiated and restructured loans, focusing only on the headline NPL ratio. The tricky part here is that some banks disclose other problem loans only under local GAAP.

Related party transactions/loans. It is hard to overestimate the importance of this metric for proper due diligence of a bank.

SA: You spend a lot of time on foreign banks, especially in Europe and Latin America. Does any region or country stand out as attractive in this environment (or risky) and why?

RR: Prior to moving to the buy-side, I was a sell-side equity analyst, covering EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) banks. As such, I am quite familiar with the European and Emerging Markets banking landscape. What attracts me to LatAm banks is the fact that credit penetration in the region remains among the lowest in emerging markets, suggesting that the sector still has several years of robust loan growth. To be fair, LatAm banks are certainly not a safe-haven investment and, in my view, the sector will remain extremely volatile in 2017. That said, if you have a long-term investment horizon and can afford to take more risk, LatAm banks offer a very compelling investment case. In Europe, I am still bullish on high-quality defensive names: Lloyds (NYSE:LYG), ING (NYSE:ING), Nordic banks. The Eurozone periphery also offers some opportunities. I am also constructive on French banks due to the upcoming presidential elections in France.



SA: Related to that, are there nuances to studying banks in different markets that you've had to learn? Does a balance sheet for a Mexican bank require any sort of different analysis than a Swedish bank?

RR: Indeed, it is very difficult to compare banks operating in different markets. For instance, Nordic banks have high loan-to-deposit ratios and low equity/assets ratios due to their reliance on covered bonds. A Nordic banks investor would not surprised by a 200% LTD ratio. However such a ratio is simply scary for a US banks investor.

SA: Do you ever short bank stocks? If so, how do you identify opportunities and manage your portfolio? If not, how else do you manage risk from focusing on the financial sector?

RR: When it comes to my short ideas, I focus on asset quality headwinds, accounting red flags, regulatory issues and flawed business models. For instance, one of my recent short bets was International Personal Finance (OTC:IPFPF). The company’s business model became inefficient due to the advancement in modern banking technologies and multiple regulatory issues. Last month, the stock plummeted 44%.

SA: What's a current favorite idea in the banking sector, and what's the story?

RR: Lloyds (LYG) is one of the most undervalued stocks in Europe and globally. ING (ING) is up nearly 50% since our report, but I believe it still offers value. Nordic banks are still among my top-picks. I’m bullish on US life insurers and several regional/community banks. BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) and Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY) look attractive, especially in light of the upcoming French presidential elections. Finally, I see attractive opportunities in the emerging markets space.

I have a number of new ideas lined up for my subscribers. Due to popular request, I am also going to build four model portfolios: US Financials, European Financials, Emerging Markets Financials and HK/Asian/Australian Financials. So stay tuned.

