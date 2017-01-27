Carnage In Sino-American Relations? Deal With It!

(Source: FT)

The last report concluded that China was dropping its growth target, in favor of a flexible range between the 6 and 7 per cent limits, in order to give policy makers the flexibility to negotiate with President Trump. It was also suggested that such a move could be portrayed by some as an admission by policy makers that they have lost the ability to drive the economy. Premier Li Keqiang rarely talks directly about economic policy these days, since President Xi has taken a more pro-active role in economic policy. His latest comment that the Chinese economy will encounter problems in 2017, offered little visibility other than to confirm that the growth targets have been reduced based on the global headwinds. It is therefore difficult to say that policy makers have lost control based on his commentary.

Fitch's take on the situation is helpful in getting some context to answer this question. In its latest commentary, the ratings agency suggests that all of the growth in 2016 was driven by fiscal and monetary stimulus. These stimuli have created a risky debt based bubble that is unsustainable. Given this perspective, policy maker control is based on this unsustainable dynamic. The scaling back of the stimulus and ensuing negative impact on growth can thus be explained as policy makers reaching the limits of their ability to control economic conditions.

The latest PBoC move to raise medium term lending rates signals that policy makers are now trying to deal with overheating risks of the stimulus, implying that they are trying to regain control of the situation. This move is also rumoured to be accompanied by a strict order for the banks to curb their lending in Q1/2017. The rise in inflation is making Chinese interest rates negative for the first time since 2011. Recent global experiences of negative interest rates have not been unanimously pleasant ones; so the PBoC may be moving to avoid an uncertain but potentially dangerous outcome.

Recent leaks from individuals close to Chinese policy makers are consistent with the conclusion that a flexible approach to President Trump has been adopted. Said sources provided more granularity with a summary of what the policy makers discussed and concluded at their last meeting in December 2016. It seems that fears over the uncertain economic outcomes from the 2016 stimulus were expressed. Apparently, the cost of the recent debt fuelled growth spurt was deemed to be too high to justify its continuation. The removal of this stimulus will now be a drag on growth.

In addition, policy makers were also concerned about the short-term risk of a confrontation with President Trump over trade and longer-term challenges of creating innovation driven growth needed and the environment. The combination of bubble risk and President Trump has inspired caution to prevail going forward.

In order to signal economic stability, PBoC adviser Fan Gang was recently wheeled out in front of the media. According to Mr Fan, the recent capital flight is in fact a good thing. It has been noted in these reports that the Yuan joining the IMF SDR basket was the high-water mark for the currency against the US Dollar after which the rot has set in. Mr Fan also used this chart-point to frame his explanation of why all is now well. His view is that the joining of the SDR basket allows China to hold less reserves. The excess reserves can thus be deployed to seek higher returns abroad, which is "good news" for China. The recent short term capital flight is therefore "good news" in the long term and a more efficient use of China's capital. He does not see any further need for policy makers to aggressively prevent further capital light as the situation is fundamentally coming back into balance.

What Mr Fan seemed to overlook is that there were no attractive returns to be found in China at the time, which could have kept the capital at home and helped to stimulate the economy so that policy makers did not have to drop their growth target. The PBoC is aware of this fact however and imposed tighter restrictions on the outflow of funds, until they can be balanced by equal and opposite inflows, that are creating so much alleged "good news". Why the PBoC would attempt to stop this flow of "good news" was also lacking from Mr Fan's commentary.

It is now clear that the PBoC is raising interest rates in order to provide a domestic source of attractive return to stem the "good news" outflows. The combination of tighter restrictions and higher interest rates has reversed the capital flight. Perhaps in his next commentary, Mr Fan will opine that higher interest rates will stimulate the formation of private capital investment as a continued source of the "good news". Mr Fan deserves and A for effort and delivery, but his message deserves an F for veracity. Further capital flight (or not) will deliver his grade however and indicate just how much of the "good news" is a symptom of these hot money flows.

Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao was next up and also promoted the stability theme by stating that he is confident that the economy grew 6.7% for the year in 2016. His confidence almost guarantees that the official GDP number will be backed out of the available data to arrive at his prediction. This figure is comfortably above the target of 6.5% set for the year and also in the upper half of the new trading band for this year. The latest data print is therefore above the moving average for China's economic growth going into 2017.

The latest incoming producer inflation data, combined with the lowered growth profile, suggests that the immediate policy impact will be in the heightened probability of Stagflation conditions developing. The first casualty of these conditions will be Chinese industry. If Chinese industry tries to mitigate this pressure by passing on the rise in input prices, then a second round impact will occur. Currently, the price pressure has not shown up at the retail level, so Chinese industry is being squeezed. It should also be understood that this squeeze is an economic headwind that will tend to push aggregate economic growth towards the lower end of the corridor target range for 2017.

It seems that the policy makers are also worried about the threat of Stagflation and have responded by manipulating the official data to show that this is not the case. The latest growth data registered GDP at 6.8% in late Q4/2016; which is a number in the top quartile of the new 6 to 7 percent official range. The official picture is that the Chinese economy has gained momentum again and that this is being driven by a transition away from the old industrial base towards the service sector. Chinese data is thus only of value as a policy signal indicator, rather than as an economic signal. The big signal is that the Chinese economy remains a planned command structure and shows no signs of changing despite all the rhetoric about a new transformation phase.

What also remained unsaid at the policy makers' year end conclave and therefore spoke the loudest, was how they will manage the fallout from the implicit signal that the de-emphasis of the economic growth undermines the legitimacy of Communist Party rule. Party rule has come to be associated with delivering prosperity to all through double-digit economic growth. This doctrine has now become an unrealistic and therefore dangerous anachronism. The delicate handling of this issue is all the more important, given that President Xi Jinping is in the process of concentrating economic and political leadership in himself. Evidently this is no simple matter, especially now that President Trump will soon be in office, so that a policy which creates domestic stability and international flexibility is now being transmitted from central to local government.

Chinese sources have been very open about policy makers not wishing to fall into the Thucydides trap, whereby an emerging nation is forced to confront a great power at the wrong time in its emergence. A sense of vulnerability can therefore be discerned in the tactical positioning of President Xi Jinping, which may provide an opportunity for President Trump to exploit the situation.

How far President Trump exploits this opportunity will then be important to see. If he pushes too far, he could release a counterproductive backlash. If he pushes just far enough, he could come away with some major concessions on trade, investment and also foreign policy. In the last report, the red lines demarcating Chinese One Nation sovereignty were clearly drawn, leaving a plethora of other issues open for negotiation. The potential for success or failure has therefore been clearly communicated by President Xi. One barometer to judge President Trump's intentions and capabilities by, is in relation to American participation in China's Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Obama Doctrine forbade participation at its inception. One year after inception, with Trump Doctrine driving relations between the two nations, American actions in relation to the AIIB will provide a useful signal. AIIB President Jin Liqun recently reiterated the invitation to America, so this barometer of foreign relations between the two nations has been switched back on.

As the outward facing agents of policy projected the image of stability and flexibility, behind this façade the internal policy agents prepared for the next phase of consolidation of power in President Xi. This was signalled by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) ending its latest meeting, with the pledge to enforce political rules going forward during the period in which party personnel are changed. It was also heralded by a further call to action from President Xi's enforcer Wang Qishan, who said that errant officials should be made to "blush" and "sweat" for their corrupt practices.

The projection of the image of stability and flexibility was burnished for domestic consumption in order to smooth President Xi's consolidation of power. Following President Trump's inaugural speech which America's allies found inflammatory, the Chinese media framed this breakdown in international relations as a signal that western democracy is dead and that Xi's brand of Communism can now expand into the vacuum.

And what of the American response to these agents of Chinese economic policy? The last report noted the vast column and bandwith devoted to Henry Kissinger as this putative interface. It was also noted that, since Dr Kissinger's stock in trade is solving today's existential crisis by creating tomorrow's, President Trump may take much of his counsel with a large pinch of salt. Evidently the President may be thinking as much, since he has appointed his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a personal foreign policy adviser. The obvious cries of nepotism and the less than arm's length connection of the President to his business empire have been leveled at this appointment.

What has got less attention is the fact that ,just after his father-in-law was elected President, Mr Kushner met with his Chinese business partner Wu Xiaohui the husband of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's granddaughter. There is therefore more than just business involved in this relationship; that President Trump can clearly utilize when making foreign policy moves directly and indirectly with China. Indeed it was noted in a previous report, that the Chinese have responded with alacrity to the personal touch of the US President's granddaughter reciting a Chinese poem at a family gathering. The President himself recently held a very public meeting with Alibaba CEO Jack Ma; on the basis of creating 1 million American jobs to supply manufactured goods to China through Alibaba's platform. Despite the professional diplomatic sparring and the President's Twitter stream, relations ostensibly have never been better at the personal level. Those who despise and criticize President Trump's delegation of foreign relations to family members, overlook the mess that has been created in this arena by the so called professionals and the agencies of government. If the President doesn't trust them, based on their track record, it is hardly surprising that he subcontracts their work out to family members that he can trust.

And what of the medium of dialogue and exchange between China and America? The alarmist headlines suggest that globalization is dead thanks to Trump's protectionist agenda. The signals out of Davos suggest that the patient is still alive and kicking for now. China announced its largest delegation ever to attend this year, headed by President Xi Jinping himself. On the agenda was the topic of "China's Role for Global Prosperity". The delegation also included China's two richest businessmen and not just party acolytes. One of these businessmen was the same Jack Ma, who is already on record for engaging with President Trump to create 1 million American jobs.

President Xi became the greatest cheerleader for globalization at Davos, proselytizing that the world's current problems are not its result. Jack Ma then followed his leader and tried to frame global perceptions of what has caused these problems if it is not China. According to Ma's worldview the current problem for America is a result of an improper distribution of funds and hyper inflated US military spending, not globalization or other countries "stealing" US jobs. The old Marxist theme of western democracy dying just as China emerges was thinly disguised in Ma's thesis. His succinct analysis identifies him as an agent of state policy more than an agent of the globalization movement.

Watching the behavior of the Chinese delegation, it is hard not to conclude that they came to Davos with the intention of taking globalization prisoner in order to subsume it under their own strategy to deal with America.

In reaction to President Trump's actions against free trade, there is evidence that there are some nations who may well be willing to become China's prisoner. In reaction to the President Trump's executive action to unwind American involvement in the TPP trade deal, Australian Prime Minister Turnbull suggested that China should substitute in America's place. Australia does not stand alone within the Asian trade bloc, as the other TPP members are now looking for a way to keep it alive without American participation.

It cannot be said that these same problems opined by Jack Ma are of President Trump's creation however; nor can it be said that he is not addressing them in his own way even if this seems misguided to those at Davos. The cumulative evidence shows that he is inheriting a trade war that has been escalating since at least 2012. This datum should be noted as the point at which the Eurozone's implosion became manifest and the Fed doubled down on QE because the recovery was sub-optimal. With the benefit of hindsight, one may now look back and say that something went seriously wrong in 2012. Whatever this was prevented the Fed from tapering and then caused both the BOJ and the ECB to expand their QE programs. Whatever happened also caused all global trade partners to engage in greater protectionism.

President Trump may in fact just be a symptom of the growing trade war problem, that has conveniently been swept under the carpet by the globalists who have enabled it since 2012. The rise of protectionism suggests a trend towards the populism that President Trump is now expected to make official US trade policy. His inauguration speech slogan of "America First" is nothing more than another chart point on the protectionist trendline. His family connections and family rapport with China may ultimately provide a solution.

Mr Ma went on to say that he would do everything in his power to avert a trade war with America, which raises the hope for such a personal solution. Whilst President Xi's team were doing their bit for global cooperation in Davos, back home his commerce secretary Sun Jiwen was echoing the theme that China is ready to cooperate with President Trump through a process of dialogue. This cooperative feeling was underscored by the consensus formed on both sides of meetings between the Chinese team and American CEO's at Davos. As the sketchy outline of a dialogue position became clearer, rumors began to circulate about who on the Chinese side would be instrumental in negotiations. President Xi's favoured adviser, Liu He has been tipped by some to get promoted to take charge of the powerful National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). If this were to occur, this would put him in the frame to be the chief negotiator.

Unfortunately, President Trump's was not at Davos to respond to these pro-active Chinese initiatives. His team of one for the event consisted of his media Svengali Anthony Scaramucci. Scaramucci used the venue as an opportunity to build bridges with the Kremlin's SWF, whilst ostensibly framing President Trump as a global macro guy. He also used it as an opportunity to avail himself of the kind of global prosperity that China is creating, by selling his fund-of-funds business to a consortium including a Chinese global conglomerate. Evidently President Trump is not averse to globalization that has a strong business proposition behind it and if it brings capital into the United States.

In his absence, President Trump Tweeted his representative. Apparently, he will respect the One China policy if the Chinese can accommodate him on trade. By way of response China reiterated that the One China policy is inclusive of Taiwan and is the basis of Sino-US relations.

The Council on Foreign Relations (NYSE:CFR) neatly summarized the meaning of the headline describing "China's Role for Global Prosperity" in anticipation of the discussions ahead between the two nations. Some Americans currently enjoy what the CFR calls the "Exorbitant Privilege" of reserve currency status. This allows the "some" to borrow cheaply and earn a savings surplus on foreign investments. President Trump is one of the American "some", so he has personal skin in the game, although he was elected by a great deal of those who are not one of the American "some" and must at least appear to have their interests at heart.

China conversely has an "Exorbitant Detriment", by nature of its non-reserve currency status, through which it lends cheaply to the Chinese and foreign "some" (40% of whom are American "some"); in return for a global hard currency return for the "some" and a meager domestic return for the "not some". This position is unsustainable in the long run with or without President Trump. Fortunately for President Xi Jinping, he unlike President Trump has not had to mobilise the Chinese "not some" to support him. He can therefore control these Chinese "not some" for a while but nor forever. President Xi is also tightening his grip over the Chinese "some" and "not some", so that he is in a strong position to negotiate a deal with America to mitigate this "Exorbitant Detriment".

President Trump has threatened to take away the employment of the Chinese "not some" and return it to the American "not some" who voted for him. President Xi has indirectly signaled that this dog doesn't hunt and will lead to a trade war that may be more harmful for America since its "Exorbitant Privilege" will be at stake. The two positions are diametrically opposed on paper and even inequitable to the detriment of China in the vocabulary of the CFR.

President Trump shows no inclination to share the "Exorbitant Privilege" of the American "some" with the American "not some" through wealth redistribution; so that he must create a policy that increases the size of the "Exorbitant Privilege" in total for all. He also has the choice of risking the "Exorbitant Privilege" by borrowing and spending in order to give both the "some" and the "not some" the illusion of wealth. He can no longer rely on China to continue to fund this strategy however; and the tolerance of other trade partners to fund the "Exorbitant Privilege" is rapidly diminishing. He could therefore borrow from the Fed as the Japanese government is doing from the BOJ; which would then not oblige him to end the "Exorbitant Detriment" of the Chinese. The risk here is that the Chinese create a reserve system of their own to enable their own form of "Exorbitant Privilege". Such a Chinese "Exorbitant Privilege" would however have to come at the expense of America's "some" and "not some". In relation to China, President Trump may have understood that he can't live them and can't without them.

President Trump already has the interests of the American "some" and the Chinese "some" aligned through his son-in-law. He must now try or at least appear to negotiate a deal that removes the Chinese "Exorbitant Detriment", whilst preserving the American "Exorbitant Privilege". In doing so, the rest of the world will find out if these two positions are mutually exclusive or if there can be "Exorbitant Privilege" for both America and China; and if this mutual privilege comes at the cost of the rest of the world.

Somewhere, one suspects that the Fed and the PBoC will be obliged to chip in and allow both governments to borrow the balance of the "Exorbitant Privilege" that they have not decided to share. That is assuming that they can agree to share it! Would be Secretary Tillerson's recent Hawkish line, on China's South China Sea, suggests that both countries are still in an adversarial negotiating position in regional terms. President Trump signaled that he understands the need to put distance between his affiliation with the American "some" and his support from the "not some" by refusing to send an official delegation to attend this year's Davos summit. Addressing the issue of the "Exorbitant Privilege" is going to be a delicate matter; in which progress and mutual understanding will be hard to achieve based on all the diverse political interests that must be factored into the final deal.

