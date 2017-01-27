Carter's Is Dominating Children's Apparel And Near Its 52-Week Low

Carter's just entered China and hopes to grow their over time with possible 100m in 2020 sales.

The valuation is not super cheap but resonable given the growth rate and below some peers.

Carter's has shown strong growth throughout its life both in its previous public life and the past 8 years.

Introduction

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is one of the largest providers of apparel for the 0-7 age range. They operate under two in house brands, Carter's and Oshkosh B'Gosh. The company also has other private label-type brands which are sold exclusively through big box retailers like Target and Walmart.

I started to look into Carter's after a DIY Investing Summit contributor mentioned it briefly. After a quick Google search I thought I was looking at the jet suit maker for the US Airforce but quickly found the right company.

What I found impressed me. Let's take a look.

Mall Exposure and Retail Strategy

Amid the struggle of lesser quality mall retailers this year and the continued struggle of department stores this holiday season, whenever one looks at a prospective retailer it is crucial to understand how they are dealing with the changing retail landscape.

Carter's appears to be taking all the approaches. They operate stores both in malls and in strip malls and other locations under their two principal brands mentioned above. These stores number over 900 both here and abroad.

In their 2015 Annual Report they mentioned how their dual store format, where both brands have stores next to each other, was performing above their expectations and they planned to open more of these in the future.

60% of these stores are in non-traditional strip malls and other formats. Good news if you are forecasting a death or permanent slowing of the traditional mall.

In addition to that, the company sells through virtually every retailer you can think of from the big box stores to department stores like Kohls.

The company has also pursued an e-commerce strategy involving their own websites that has seen nice growth, although it remains a tiny part of overall sales. E-commerce sales grew 18.9% and 24.0% in both the two brands in 2015.

Long Term Results

Carter's has seen impressive growth on both top and bottom lines. Sales have doubled from 1.5b in 2008 to over 3.0b in 2015. Net income has grown from $77m to $236m. EPS has from $1.37 to $4.66.

All important gross margins have improved from 57-58% to ~55%. Net margins have improved from 7% in 2009 to 12-13% in 2015.

The company had free cash flow after covering capex of 204m in 2015. This is a 4.7% FCF yield based on the current market cap of 4.28b.

Balance sheet wise nothing pops out immediately other than the increase in long term debt. If you read any of my articles you are probably sick my mentioning it since almost every company has done something similar, but I like to note the increase and see what effect it had and what it was spent on.

Long term debt increased 250m since 2009. As far as I can tell this was not spent on any bold, gigantic acquisition although they company did make minor ones. It appears to just be used for general growth purposes and the company did institute a buyback program in 2013 which it likely could have funded with cash from operations.

I will make a note of the companies outstanding current ratio of 4.3. It has remained excellent through its operating history as you can see. Leverage remains modest at 56.4%.

International and Risks

After painting a fairly rosy picture, lets take a look at the other side of the story. Carter's is still a mostly US based retailer most of its international sales coming from Canada. International sales were only 10% in 2015.

The company notes in its annual report that it just entered China in 2015 through e-commerce. It estimated sales there could be up to 100m in 2020.

The company, like any retailer but especially specialty retailers and apparel brands, faces risks from changing consumer tastes. One can find many examples of the toll this can take whether it is with Abercrombie & Fitch having to change their overall strategy recently or in the overall lost relevance and market share that old line department stores have with millennials.

Carter's may also experience slower growth in its primary US market than it had in the past. With products in every larger wholesaler, a store count likely reaching 1000 in 2016, and e-commerce operations directly and indirectly, Carter's has certainty done well at reaching the US consumer wherever they are.

This of course means that they might struggle to grow sales faster than the category average or slightly above it if they are able to take market share.

This puts the emphasis then on the small international segment to fuel the growth going forward. Will the company's strategy, marketing, and brands appeal to overseas consumers in the same way that they do in the US. Will the company successfully navigate the tricky Chinese retail landscape competitively?

All of these are questions for potential investors in Carter's to keep in the back of their minds going forward. As we will see, the current valuation does not expect exponential growth from Carter's, but it does imply modest growth.

Valuation

Carter's trades at 18.31 TTM earnings with a market cap of 4.28b. It has a 5 year average PE of 23.47. It has a price to sales ratio of 1.39 TTM. It trades at a price to cash flow ratio of 13.90 TTM.

Carter's originally caught my attention because it is one of the few stocks within a few points of its 52 week low. It reached its 52 week low back on 1-20-17 and currently trades 3 points higher at $86.

CRI data by YCharts

The company's fiscal 2016 outlook includes sales growth of 5% to 6% and EPS growth of 9 to 10%. These metrics are down slightly from its 5 year average EPS growth of 12.84% and revenue growth of 11.34%.

Looking at competitors, Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) trades at 23 times TTM earnings and 1.66 P/S. PVH (NYSE:PVH) trades at 13.3 although its top line growth has stalled out since 2013 although EPS has improved.

I think on the whole Carter's is reasonably priced, perhaps a few PE points above where it should be given its growth rate. The flip side is that Consumer Staples trade at 20+ earnings but have no to negative sales growth and are only growing earnings 4-5%.

Whether the valuation is compelling or not may appear in your opinion on how vulnerable the company is to Amazon, a slow down on retail sales, saturation in its primary US market, and other risks. Please let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Conclusion

Carter's is a strongly positioned young children's apparel retailer using a wide breadth approach to selling its merchandise wherever customers are. International growth is clearly key to continue its growth rate along with e-commerce.

The valuation appears reasonable given the premium on growth rates in this market and well below Carter's historical average. The company also initiated a dividend in 2013 and is likely to continue to grow it well above the rate of inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.