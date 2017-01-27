Freeport-McMoRan: Short-Term Volatility, Long-Term Growth

Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) underwhelming fourth quarter and full year earnings have dampened the positive mood around the stock. It had been on a healthy run and the improving fundamentals of the market were also pointing towards a sustained upward movement. However, the Indonesian policy challenges and a possible reduction in production will likely keep the excitement in check for a while. I have been bullish on Freeport-McMoRan and the base metals but it might not be a bad idea to book some of the profits at current price levels. This pressure has the potential to bring the stock price down in the short-term and it might create another opportunity to initiate or add to position in the near future.

The details of the earnings announcement can be seen here . I will not go deep into these details as most of these are self-explanatory, but I would like to touch on the adjusted EBITDA and cash flow figures as these details tie with my theses about the company's progress on structural changes. These will explain how far the company has come on its efforts to delevere and what can be expected in the next twelve months.

If we look at the earnings figures only then the picture will not look rosy. The company missed the earnings estimates. However, on EBITDA front, it was able to achieve encouraging results. From the start of the year, management was targeting a full year EBITDA figure in the region of $4-4.5 billion. Plain EBITDA figures were unlikely to reach this level as the company recognized a substantial charge in the first quarter of the last year which took its operating income figures to negative $3.8 billion. This makes it meaningless and we need to account for the one-time write-offs or charges to arrive at the real EBITDA figures. Keep in mind that these charges were non-cash and mainly came from the oil and gas properties due to the record low levels of crude prices at the start of the year.

Adjusting EBITDA for these charges resulted in first three quarter adjusted EBITDA of around $2.815 billion (based on my calculations: data used from SEC filings). First quarter adjusted EBITDA was the lowest at $633 million but in the following quarters, it went up gradually and third quarter adjusted EBITDA figures reached $1.24 billion. Full year figures are around $4.2 billion which is in the targeted range for the company. EBITDA and net debt figures matter for Freeport-McMoRan as the efforts to reduce leverage are gauged through these metrics. Net debt adjusted for cash and possible debt payments is around $8 billion which brings its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2x. On the other hand, total long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio is close to 3x. The company has more than $4.2 billion in cash. Taking a look at the whole picture makes it clearer how far the progress has been made on the strategic objectives.

These efforts are going to continue as the company is still some way off from its target of total long-term debt and leverage ratios. Moody's changed its outlook from negative to positive at the end of the last month. They have cited mostly the same factors that I have been highlighting for the last 6-7 months. It will still need to improve on these metrics to get a ratings upgrade, but the progress on strategic objectives is extremely encouraging.

While there has been a lot of progress on the strategic front, like any mining company, Freeport-McMoRan is again facing uncertainty from the regulatory environment. Indonesian government has been quite inconsistent in its commodity exports policy and it has sent the global base metals markets in trouble more than once in the last three years. However, this time the markets might not be too disturbed if one looks a deeper look at the policy changes. This article on Reuters explains the whole fiasco quite aptly.

Like other miners, this policy change has consequences for Freeport-McMoRan as well. If the company is not allowed to export its output, then there will be some problems for the Indonesian government as well. Possible downsizing and reduced investment in one of the biggest sector will not be seen a good sign for the government. Especially, if we subscribe to the idea that the export ban has been lifted to some extent to ease the economic tensions. Freeport-McMoRan's contract with the government is in good shape and it will not make sense for the Indonesian government to send a wrong signal to the prospective investors by pushing FCX out. Although there is uncertainty for the time being, I expect the parties to come at an agreement because other options will be too costly for the Indonesian government as well as FCX.

The management is mostly expecting the average realized price for copper to be around $2.5 in the next year. I believe this estimate is on the conservative side. Copper prices are expected to remain strong and we might well see average realized price go above the $2.5. Additionally, FCX will be extracting high-grade ore in the next 12-18 months from Grasberg open pit which will result in higher yield and lower cost. This will further enhance the EBITDA figures.

The story for Freeport-McMoRan is not complete yet. We are still half way through where the company should be. There is still some work to be done on the structural changes and the copper market is yet to completely recover. I believe we will see Freeport-McMoRan perform better than expected in the next 12 months. However, in the short-term, we might experience some turbulence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.