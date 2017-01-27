AmerisourceBergen Is Not A Trump Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/26/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 26.

Bullish Calls

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR): It's in a sweet spot of the semiconductor cycle.

Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW): "I want you to hold it. I have been saying that. It's only now just playing out. I've been looking bad for a while, but I think it's a good one."

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI): This company is part of the semiconductor cycle sweet spot too.

Bearish Calls

BP Plc (NYSE:BP): Don't buy BP stock. Instead, wait until Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reports and buy it after seeing how the company fared.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC): It's not a Trump stock, as the president thinks the company is not doing a good job of lowering costs.

