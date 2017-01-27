There's No Fear Here, But There May Be Some Alpha

The silver lining is that plunging inter-stock correlations seem to offer an opportunity for active investors.

Here are a few more charts that help to illustrate the point.

How is the market pricing uncertainty around Donald Trump's first 100 days? Simple: it's not.

Let me say a couple of more words about volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX).

I know, I've been on a volatility kick lately but it's fully justified.

As you're probably aware, one of the things I take deadly serious is readers' time. There are millions of other articles and hundreds of thousands of other sites you could use your clicks on and there's only so much time in a day. So I'm not going to print anything here or elsewhere that I don't think is valuable to investors.

At some point, we're going to look back and wonder why we were so complacent. Either that, or it's going to turn out that the way we measure complacency somehow became antiquated and inadequate without our realizing it.

Assuming the former point (that our measures are still useful), the disconnect between our perception of the world and the way we're trading it in equities not only defies reason, but very nearly defies every effort to adequately explain how absurd it is.

I won't go into the discrepancy between FX volatility and equity volatility here. I think that's the most important point, but I've been over it exhaustively, most recently on Wedensday evening.

Instead, I just want to highlight a couple of simple charts that require very little in the way of analysis and nothing in the way of cross-asset cloudiness.

First is the term structure of S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) implied volatility:

(Chart: Goldman)

Note that there's no indication whatsoever that markets are pricing in the possibility of near-term turbulence associated with the Trump transition.

I think that's rather peculiar given how bold the new President's policy agenda is. As Goldman noted last week, "no event risk is being priced in." Here's a bit more color from the bank:

If investors are expecting elevated political uncertainty and excess volatility over the initial few months of the Trump presidency, we would expect the market to be pricing high levels of implied volatility and event risk into the term structure of S&P 500 options. In short, we might expect to see a "Trump Bump" at the front end of the curve.

No bump. No kinks. No nothing.

How about 1-month implied volatility? Have a look:

(Chart: Goldman)

That's a near record low.

And what would a Heisenberg post be without a chart or two showing an alarming disconnect, right? Well I don't disappoint.

Here's single stock implied volatility versus index volatility:

(Charts: Goldman)

"Although there has been little movement at the index level, single stocks are moving," Goldman notes, adding that "S&P 500 single stock implied volatility is trading near a record high relative to index volatility."

That of course implies that inter-stock correlations have plunged.

Two points on all of the above should suffice to wrap up what very well might be my most concise post ever.

First, if S&P implied correlations remain at record lows, you've got an opportunity to "seek" and hopefully "find" yourself some alpha (i.e. this favors active versus passive investing).

Second, when it comes to explaining why no one is jumping at the opportunity apparently presented by the first chart shown above, it's pretty simple: no one knows what the hell is going on.

I'll close with one last quote from Goldman that speaks to the second point:

Options require a path (puts vs. calls) and a timeframe (they expire). With no clear cut policy initiatives yet on paper and no idea of a potential timeframe, investors seem to be in wait and see mode. Therefore, it may not be surprising that option volumes, option prices and skew are all low.

