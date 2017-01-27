After This Company's 43% Dividend Hike, Will It Be A Good Year?

Introduction

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: GT) is one of the leading tire manufacturers in the world with 49 manufacturing facilities and more than 66,000 employees worldwide. The company's tires are used in automobiles, trucks, buses, industrial equipment, aviation, motorcycles, and farm implements. GT sells some of the leading brands in the world including Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, and Fulda. It has about 2000 patents in the United States and 500 more pending. In other parts of the world, the company has 3,500 issued patents and 2,500 pending. These patents come from the company's investment in research and development (R&D) whose annual budget is about $400 million. Apart from tire sales, other sources of revenue for GT are: retreading tires, manufacturing and selling of synthetic rubber, selling chemical products, and automotive repair in some markets.

The tire industry

The global tire industry is one of the most competitive industries with leading global brands competing with local companies. GT has many global competitors who include: Bridgestone (BGT.F), Michelin (MICP.PA), Continental, Cooper (NYSE: CTB), Kumho (073240.KS), Pirelli, and Yokohama (YRB.F) among others. In the countries it operates, the company competes with local manufacturers. As shown below, GT had the third market share in the world after Bridgestone and Michelin. This can be attributed to the fact that Japan is the leading seller of cars with brands such as Toyota and Mazda dominating the market share. Chinese tire companies are increasingly becoming a threat to the large companies because of their cheap and quality tire brands.

Source. Statista

Tire manufacturing companies are affected by two main factors. First, they are affected by economy of the countries that they operate in. A weak or volatile economy is usually not a good thing for the companies because people and companies spend less on vehicles. Second, they are affected by the raw materials. Primarily, the main commodity used in tire manufacturing is rubber. Companies substitute natural rubber with synthetic rubber. In manufacturing, Goodyear uses more synthetic rubber (60%) than natural rubber (40%). Indirectly, they are also affected by the crude oil prices. Low oil prices incentivize people to buy cars and drive more. The chart below shows the performance of rubber compared with the Bloomberg Commodities Index (BCOM: IND) in the past year. From the chart, it is clear that rubber prices have gone considerably up in the past year.

Source. Bloomberg

Goodyear overview

GT operates in more than 40 countries around the world. While all markets remain important for the company, North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions contribute the most in terms of revenue. From 2016, the company started to combine the Latin America revenues with the North America ones.

Source. Goodyear 10K

In addition, most of the tires sold by the companies are from replacement while a small percentage are sold to car manufacturers. Generally, tire replacement is affected by gas prices and the quality of roads. For OM sales, the major contributor is the economy. The table below shows the distribution of these segments.

Source. Goodyear 10K

GT is currently trading at $31 per share with a market capitalization of $8.11 billion. In the past one year, the stock price has ranged between a low of $24 in June and a high of $33. This fluctuation is attributed to the company's financial performance which has missed the analysts estimates in the last three quarters and lowered its full year estimates.

In September '16, the company increased its dividend by 43% after pressure from activist investor Mercato Capital Management. Mercato is run by Richard "Mick" McGuire who formerly worked for Bill Ackman. The company announced that it would return $4 billion to its investors.

Source. Simply Safe Dividends

GT Outlook

The tire industry is a very complicated, competitive, and complex industries in the world. This is because of the number of local and international brands in operation. It also has huge barriers to entry which makes it difficult for small companies to enter. The tire industry is first affected by the rubber price. As described above, in 2016, rubber prices gain significantly beating the Bloomberg Commodities Index. Globally, since 2011, the rubber marker has been on an oversupply as a result of additional producing areas. This glut is expected to grow up to 2020. As shown in the five year chart shown below, the rubber price have fallen in the last five years before recovering in 2016. This is attributed to the increase in demand of the commodity as the global economy stabilizes.

Source. Bloomberg

For Goodyear, 40% of its products are made from natural rubber while synthetic rubber takes the rest of the segment. With rubber price anticipated to rise in 2017, the company's margins will slightly be affected. This will however be offset by the synthetic tires.

In March, the company intends to open its manufacturing plant in Mexico. This plant will cover and increase supply in the Americas region. In this, the biggest challenge here is on the Donald Trump effect. Trump has proposed a border tax for companies that import products to the United States especially from Mexico. If this happens, it will leave the company at a challenging situation because Americas represent the largest revenue source.

Business leaders in the United States have expressed optimism in Donald Trump's economic plan. Most significantly, they seem optimistic because of the plan to boost infrastructure, reduce regulations, easing the tax system, and reducing the corporate tax. Deutsche Bank predicts that these plans could double the GDP by 2018. OECD has also lauded the plans and predicted that the economy could reach 3% in 2018. Historically and for obvious reasons, GT performs better when the economy is doing well. However, this growth is not expected in a number of countries which the company does business. Mexico's economy is expected to be volatile because of Trump's policies on the country and the upcoming election. In Europe, the economy outlook from the European Institute signals a flat or decline in growth. In short, I believe Goodyear will have a mixed year with growth in the United States expected. Further, Trump's promise to cut corporate tax and simplify money repatriation will help the company. However, the international market could slow the company's growth.

Final Thoughts

GT is a great company with great brands that are known and trusted worldwide. Its products are well-known and trusted by car manufacturers and consumers. However, as I have explained above, the company has in the past faced a number of challenges such as slowed economic prospects in some of the countries it operates. Recently, the biggest challenge has come from Venezuela where the company announced a $634 million write-down because of the economic meltdown.

GT finished the last quarter with $975 million in cash and equivalents and a long-term debt of $5.4 billion. The total debt was down $200 million from Q2 with the net debt down as well. This was attributed to the normal seasonality of the business and the impact of the Venezuela write-down. The company has a debt to equity ratio of 1.2 compared to the industrial average of 0.9. Compared with its global peers, the GT's liquidity could pose as a problem. Consider the table below created by Capital Cube.

The ROE and ROA are also slightly weaker than the industrial average. Also, as mentioned before, GT has started returning $4 billion to the shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. This is expected

Finally, as mentioned before, Goodyear has increased its dividend from $0.07 to $0.1. Previously, it had raised the dividend in 2015. Despite the challenges explained above, I believe GT is an excellent company for patient dividend investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.