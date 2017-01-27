Qualcomm: Short-Term Bounce Higher Or Long-Term Bargain?

During the last part of 2016, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) was a decent buy proposition as highlighted by my Victory Formation momentum stock picking system. Then the wheels fell off in January. An investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and lawsuit filed by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) regarding allegations of anti-competitive pricing behavior have gotten the attention of Wall Street investors. Qualcomm's stock price has fallen 26% since the December high of $70 a share, erasing over $20 billion in market capitalization. To my knowledge, the company has not changed its pricing policy or contract language on patented products of late, and may have every legal ground to put forward whatever "terms" it deems fit for those wanting to license and use its chips and technologies in cell/smart phones.

Several Asian nations are investigating the company's business practices at the request of manufacturers using Qualcomm technologies, not consumer groups or elected officials. I personally do not believe a company should be punished for engineering truly useful technology and trying to profit from such. If so, companies like Apple, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) should be equally punished, with similar profit margins and ground-breaking technology inventions? Research & development expenditures require the promise of a pay-off for creativity and hard work. That's how human progress works in capitalism.

However an investor slices the headlines, one has to deal with the selling of shares and dramatic price change in January. A value investor will argue the shares have even greater underlying value on the sell-off, if the allegations prove to be without merit. As far as my momentum system is concerned, the company retains decent upside characteristics long-term vs. truly rotten short-term scores. What is an investor to do? My take is those wanting to buy, especially shorter-term trader types should be looking to enter a long position for a probable bounce higher in coming weeks back toward $59-$60. The stock is very oversold right now as highlighted on the chart below.

The situation short-term is very similar to the August oversold position as drawn with the yellow arrows. Even if you are bearish on Qualcomm's business future, the stock price could easily rise $4-$6 a share into March once the intense selling subsides. I purchased some long call options when the stock was trading around $54 this week.

Long-term undervaluation

Overall, Qualcomm seems to be a solid value buy at the current $54 price. Investors get a high and sustainable 3.9% annual dividend yield, assuming the FTC investigation and Apple lawsuit fail to damage future sales and chip pricing in a meaningful way. The company holds $30 billion in cash and marketable securities vs. the present $80 billion in equity capitalization, and is generating $6.5 billion annually in "free" cash flow during 2016-17. Apple is suing for $1 billion in damages for perspective.

Its relative valuation is quite positive if the operating business remains on track. Against Qualcomm's past 10-year history of 14x, today's price of just 10x trailing annual cash flow before regular capital expenditures looks like a steal. Versus 4x book value readings the last decade, the current 2.5x multiple is equally compelling. 3.5x revenues against a 10-year norm of 5x confirms other undervaluation data points. In addition, the fiscal 2017 estimate by Wall Street analysts of 11x forward earnings appears quite lucrative vs. the 10-year trailing average of 18x for Qualcomm. Overall this low valuation picture is in stark contrast to one of the most fundamentally overvalued U.S. stock markets ever in early 2017.

Future may be very bright

Qualcomm intends to buy NXP Semiconductors later in 2017 and diversify away from CDMA technology. From this week's earnings press release:

On October 27, 2016, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire NXP Semiconductors N.V. for estimated total cash to be paid to shareholders of $38 billion. NXP is a leader in high-performance, mixed-signal semiconductor electronics in automotive, broad-based microcontrollers, secure identification, network processing and RF power products. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2017 and is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions and other closing conditions. We intend to fund the transaction with cash held by foreign entities, which will result in the use of a substantial portion of our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, and new debt.

Selling short-term marketable securities earning next to nothing at super-low interest rate levels to invest in NXP's sharply improving earnings and cash flow is a win-win idea. If today's Wall Street operating business estimates for NXP in 2017-18 prove correct, Qualcomm could ADD $2 billion in free cash flow annually by this time next year, including earnings, plus excess depreciation and acquisition amortization beyond capital expenditures. My assumptions include a growing global economy and the absence of major tariffs imposed by President Trump in 2017. This accretive shareholder fact was one of the reasons for Qualcomm's robust stock rise in late 2016 and has not changed with the bout of January headlines regarding its price structure for past product offerings.

If both Qualcomm and NXP continue to expand their operations at projected rates into 2018, the company will likely be throwing off $9+ billion per annum in free cash flow for its owners soon. Assuming the combined operations keep total liabilities low, it's hard to imagine the stock market capitalization remaining around $80 billion from this high profit margin, better than average business growth entity.

Conclusion

My money is betting on a bounce higher in Qualcomm, at a minimum from $54 a share. Optimists and long-term investors in this important semiconductor leader can make an argument for a quote closer to $100 an equity share than $50 in 12-18 months. If the current headline fascination with Qualcomm turns out to be overblown media hype, with muted financial impact after years of drawn out litigation and negotiation, the company's future earnings and cash flows may truly shine. As always, engage in your own research and critical thinking before entering any security position. If unsure of the risks and rewards, please don't hesitate to consult an experienced financial advisor or stockbroker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.