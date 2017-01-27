Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now - Part IV: Hospitality (Large Caps)

Since the numbers of eREITs and eREITs' types are far greater than the those of mREITs , each article will focus on different type of eREITs.

Assuming that we are about to see higher rates/yields in 2017, this analysis should provide a good indication how different types of eREITs are expected to perform.

Unlike mREITs that have shown mixed effects, eREITs suppose to react less favorably to periods of increasing rates/yields.

After examining the effects of higher rates/yields periods on mortgage-REITs, it's time to do the same drill with equity-REITs.

Background

Earlier this month, I presented an analysis regarding the performance of mortgage REITs (REM, MORL), "mREITS" hereinafter, during periods of increasing rates and yields. In total, I've covered forty names across four different types (of mREITs): Commercial, Residential, Hybrid/Special and Traditional/Agency. The main findings when it comes to mREITs performance during increasing rate and yield periods were:

While the performance of the sub-groups varied, commercial mREITs - e.g. ARI, LADR, STWD, BXMT (the first three names are part of my A-Team) - have outperformed the other sub-groups.

A few selective names (NRZ, ARI, BXMT, STAR) have continuously and consistently outperformed.

(Side notes: NRZ is one of my top picks, and I have recently explained my preference for ARI over BXMT from a risk/reward perspective, at least when it comes to the A-Team purposes.)

The mREITs analysis was not only comprehensive, but it also assisted me in arranging my own thoughts and views in regard to both past and future actions that I took/need to take when it comes to various mREITs that I held/hold.

As such, I believe that just as the mREITs coverage was helpful in better understanding the resilience of mREITs to higher rates/yields, it can be beneficial to run the exact same analysis with eREITs. Not only because I believe mREITs are better positioned than eREITs, but especially since I believe many eREITs are overvalued and, as a result, I have short positions in more than a handful of those that are part of my H-Team.

eREITs: A Much Bigger and More Diversified Universe than mREITs

There are ~x6 more eREITs than mREITs. There is also far greater diversification within eREITs-dom than the 4-5 different types of mREITs. As such, it doesn't make sense - technically (too long) and fundamentally (too different) to cover the eREITs arena altogether in a single article. Therefore, I'm cutting the eREITs analysis into smaller parts/articles; each part/article focuses on a different type of eREIT.

Before presenting the list of the eREITs that will be part of the analysis, there are few important clarifications that need to be made:

Companies with a market cap <$100 million and/or an <18-month track record were automatically "disqualified". The classification of the groups has been done on a "best effort" basis. In more than a few cases, companies could easily be placed in more than one group. Nonetheless, even in cases where a company fit more than one group, it was placed within the group that most closely characterized it, to my best judgment. When applicable (only for three types of eREITs) and for the purpose of this specific analysis, the $3 billion mark is what distinguishes between large caps (>$3 billion) and small caps (<$3 billion)

Here is the list of all the 120 eREITs that are going to be part of this analysis, sorted alphabetically by their respective tickers:

Ticker Name of corporation Main Classification Sub-Classification ACC American Campus Communities, Inc. Special Education/Campus ADC Agree Realty Corporation Triple Net Lease AHP Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc Hospitality Small-Cap AHT Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Hospitality Small-Cap AIV Apartment Investment and Management Co. Residential/Apartments AKR Acadia Realty Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap AMT American Tower Corp Special Telecommunication APLE Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Hospitality Large-Cap APTS Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Residential/Apartments ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Healthcare Large-Cap AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc Residential/Apartments BRG Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Residential/Apartments BRX Brixmor Property Group Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap CBL CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap CCI Crown Castle International Corp Special Telecommunication CCP Care Capital Properties Inc Healthcare Small-Cap CHCT Community Healthcare Trust Inc Healthcare Small-Cap CHSP Chesapeake Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap CLDT Chatham Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap CONE CyrusOne Inc Data Centers & Storage Data Centers COR CoreSite Realty Corp Data Centers & Storage Data Centers CORR Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc Special Energy CPT Camden Property Trust Residential/Apartments CTRE Caretrust REIT Inc Healthcare Small-Cap CUBE CubeSmart Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage DCT DCT Industrial Trust Inc. Industrial/Commercial DDR DDR Corp Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap DEA Easterly Government Properties Inc Special Government DFT DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers DOC Physicians Realty Trust Healthcare Small-Cap DRE Duke Realty Corp Industrial/Commercial DRH DiamondRock Hospitality Company Hospitality Small-Cap EDR Education Realty Trust, Inc. Special Education/Campus EGP Eastgroup Properties Inc Industrial/Commercial EPR EPR Properties Triple Net Lease EQIX Equinix, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers EQR Equity Residential Residential/Apartments EQY Equity One, Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap ESS Essex Property Trust Inc Residential/Apartments EXR Extra Space Storage, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage FCH FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated Hospitality Small-Cap FCPT Four Corners Property Trust Inc Triple Net Lease FPI Farmland Partners Inc Special Agriculture FR First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Industrial/Commercial FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap GGP General Growth Properties Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Special Gambling GNL Global Net Lease Inc Triple Net Lease GOOD Gladstone Commercial Corporation Industrial/Commercial GOV Government Properties Income Trust Special Government GPT Gramercy Property Trust Industrial/Commercial HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc Special Clean Energy HCN Welltower Inc Healthcare Large-Cap HCP HCP, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap HPT Hospitality Properties Trust Hospitality Large-Cap HR Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Healthcare Large-Cap HST Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Hospitality Large-Cap HT Hersha Hospitality Trust Hospitality Small-Cap HTA Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Healthcare Large-Cap INN Summit Hotel Properties Inc Hospitality Small-Cap IRET Investors Real Estate Trust Residential/Apartments IRM Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Data Centers & Storage Underground-Storage IRT Independence Realty Trust Inc Residential/Apartments KIM Kimco Realty Corp Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap KRG Kite Realty Group Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap LAND Gladstone Land Corp Special Agriculture LHO LaSalle Hotel Properties Hospitality Large-Cap LPT Liberty Property Trust Industrial/Commercial LTC LTC Properties Inc Healthcare Small-Cap LXP Lexington Realty Trust Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Residential/Apartments MAC Macerich Co Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap MNR Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office MORE Monogram Residential Trust Inc Residential/Apartments MPW Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap MYCC ClubCorp Holdings Inc Special Golf courses NHI National Health Investors Inc Healthcare Small-Cap NNN National Retail Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease NSA National Storage Affiliates Trust Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage O Realty Income Corp Triple Net Lease OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Healthcare Large-Cap OLP One Liberty Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office PEB Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Hospitality Small-Cap PEI Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap PLD Prologis Inc Industrial/Commercial PSA Public Storage Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage PSB PS Business Parks Inc Industrial/Commercial QTS QTS Realty Trust Inc Data Centers & Storage Data Centers REG Regency Centers Corp Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap REXR Rexford Industrial Realty Industrial/Commercial RHP Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) Hospitality Large-Cap RLJ RLJ Lodging Trust Hospitality Large-Cap ROIC Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap RPAI Retail Properties of America Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap RPT Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap SBRA Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Healthcare Small-Cap SHO Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Hospitality Large-Cap SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap SNH Senior Housing Properties Trust Healthcare Large-Cap SNR New Senior Investment Group Inc Healthcare Small-Cap SPG Simon Property Group Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap SRC Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New) Triple Net Lease SRG Seritage Growth Properties Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap STAG Stag Industrial Inc Industrial/Commercial STOR Store Capital Corp Triple Net Lease TCO Taubman Centers, Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation Industrial/Commercial UBA Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap UDR UDR, Inc. Residential/Apartments UE Urban Edge Properties Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap UHT Universal Health Realty Income Trust Healthcare Small-Cap VER Vereit Inc Triple Net Lease VTR Ventas, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap WHLR Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap WPC W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Industrial/Commercial Triple Net Lease WPG Washington Prime Group Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap WRI Weingarten Realty Investors Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap WSR Whitestone REIT Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap XHR Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Hospitality Small-Cap

The 120 eREITs were spread out across 11 different types of eREITs (including three types that were separated into large and small caps due to the large number of companies and/or wide range of market caps within the specific classification).

While, as mentioned above, a few names may belong to more than one type, I believe the above list is both comprehensive and representative; it's a well balanced-diversified reflection of the eREITs segment as a whole, as well as an accurate focused mixture of names within each type of eREITs.

Methodology

In total, we have eleven sub-groups of eREITs:

Apartments: AIV, APTS, AVB, BRG, CPT, EQR, ESS, IRET, IRT, MAA, MORE, UDR Data-Center and Storage: CONE, COR, CUBE, DFT, DLR, EQIX, EXR, IRM, NSA, PSA, QTS Healthcare, Large-Caps: ARE, HCN, HCP, HR, HTA, MPW, OHI, SNH, VTR Healthcare, Small-Caps: CCP, CHCT, CTRE, DOC, LTC, NHI, SBRA, SNR, UHT Hospitality, Large-Caps: APLE, HPT, HST, LHO, RHP, RLJ, SHO Hospitality, Small-Caps: AHP, AHT, CHSP, CLDT, DRH, FCH, HT, INN, PEB, XHR Industrial/Commercial: DCT, DRE, EGP, FR, GOOD, GPT, LPT, PLD, PSB, REXR, STAG, TRNO, WPC Shopping Centers & Malls, Large-Caps: BRX, DDR, EQY, FRT, GGP, KIM, MAC, REG, RPAI, SKT, SPG, TCO, WRI Shopping Centers & Malls, Small-Caps: AKR, CBL, KRG, PEI, ROIC, RPT, SRG, UBA, UE, WHLR, WPG, WSR Special: ACC, AMT, CCI, CORR, DEA, EDR, FPI, GLPI, GOV, HASI, LAND, MYCC Triple Net Lease: ADC, EPR, FCPT, GNL, LXP, MNR, NNN, O, OLP, SRC, STOR, VER

Over the past five years, we have witnessed three periods of rising rates/yields:

Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

For each type/classification of eREITs, there are three charts that show the performance of the relevant group of companies during the three periods - three charts per group, one chart per period.

Then, the average return for each group during each period was calculated in three different ways:

Average based on all the observations (of all the companies that were publicly traded) during the period.

Average that excludes the best and worst observations that were recorded during the period.

Median or average of the median (if it comprises two observations).

By excluding the best and worst, we "soften" the "bumps" that may occur due to specific/extreme news/events that may have affected a certain company. In other words, we avoid temporary "noise".

After receiving three different averages, I calculated an equal-weighted average for all three averages. By doing so, I believe the data is more reliable and less affected by temporary specific news, events or returns that one or two companies may have gone through the examined period.

Bear in mind that this is a relative drill - an attempt to point out at specific types and names of eREITs that perform more or less favorably during periods of higher rates/yields. Therefore, more than an accurate mathematical-scientific results, I'm mostly interested in presenting the trends and the different performances of various types of eREITs. That way, we will be able to draw better conclusions regarding each sub-group's relative strength compared to other sub-groups within the eREITs segment.

Comparisons

Before presenting the charts for the specific eREITs' sub-group that this article is focused on, it's worthwhile taking a closer look at how the main best comparable ETFs have performed during the three periods (of higher rates/yields) that we examine.

Here is how the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), the US Treasury 10-Year and 30-Year yields (UST, TLT, PST, TBF, TBT) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) performed during the relevant periods:

Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

As we can see, during periods of higher rates/yields, the real estate-related ETFs (VNQ, IYR) performed poorly. That is true in both absolute terms, i.e., negative returns, and relative terms, i.e., outperforming the SPY.

Clearly, this should come as no surprise to anyone. I have wrote a couple of times about the relationships between rates/yields to eREITs prices; while the former move higher, the latter move lower.

This fact only makes this analysis even more challenging/intriguing, because knowing that eREITs underperform during period of increasing rates/yields, the real question is: Can we find specific names that may strive while most, if not all, of their eREITs peers suffer?

The Importance of a Quick-Smooth Coverage

I intend to publish this eleven-part series, covering different sub-groups within the eREITs segment, over the course of two-three weeks max. The idea is to allow for a quick-smooth coverage but mainly to provide an(other) important tool/analysis, as early as possible in the new year, that may assist readers in taking better decisions as we dive (more deeply) into 2017 as a whole and the month of February specifically.

Why February is so important? Because historically, February is the worst-performing month during post-election years. See for yourself:

Source: TradersAlmanac.com

February is the ugliest month of the year even if non-election years. Taking into consideration that January 2017 has seen (thus far) one of the narrowest-ever trading-range for the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), it seems like we have an almost perfect set-up for the market to move sharply from here. Where to? I'll leave that projection to you. Personally, as you already know, I'm very cautious (not a bear though!) and my portfolio is structured that way (Running about half a dozen Long-Short strategies simultaneously; perhaps I'll touch upon this in a separate article following the end of this series)

Large-Cap Hospitality eREITs - Charts and Analysis

Chart 1: Large-Cap Hospitality eREITs, 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

(Please note that this chart contains no data regarding APLE because it wasn't a public company as of yet during the relevant period.)

Average including all observations: 9.33%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 8.46%

Median: 11.79%

Average performance of all three averages: 9.86%

A very strong start for this sub-group with fur out of six names posting double-digit returns during the first examined period of increasing rates/yields.

Another important, admittedly quite surprising, outcome: The large-caps outperformed the small-caps significantly during that period. While the average performance of all three averages for the large-caps is 9.86%, that of the small-caps was only 0.30%. A 9.56% is, no doubt, a major beat!

Chart 2: Large-Cap Hospitality eREITs, 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Average including all observations: -0.76%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -1.15%

Median: -1.45%

Average performance of all three averages: -1.12%

Once again, the one thing that is sticking out here is the significant, though to a weaker magnitude, is the outperformance of the large-caps during that period too. While the average performance of all three averages for the large-caps is -1.45%, that of the small-caps was far worse at -5%. Once again, large-caps are way on top.

Chart 3: Large-Cap Hospitality eREITs, 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

Average including all observations: 14.77%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 14.59%

Median: 14.34%

Average performance of all three averages: 14.57%

This time around, the large-caps and the small-caps performed very similarly (although even here the large-caps stay slightly upfront).

When comparing the average 14.57% performance of the large-cap hospitality eREITs to the performance of VNQ (-9.34%) and IYR (-8.84%) during the exact same period, it's clear that hospitality eREITs - especially the large-caps - are an exception to the rule.

Just like what we wrote in the previous article (regarding small-cap hospitality eREITs), the reason for this great performance, in one word, is: DJT, i.e. Donald J. Trump. Look at the performance of the same seven large-cap hospitality eREITs names since the US election (11/8/2016) and until the exact same end date of the third examined period (12/15/2016) of this analysis:

These eREITs have actually compensated through the performance achieved during these 5+ weeks on what they lost (on average) during the preceding four full months!

Large-cap Hospitality eREITs - Main Results and Findings

First of all, let's put the data we have gathered from the charts into a table:

Metrics / Period Period I Period II Period III Average per Metrics Regular Average 9.33% -0.76% 14.77% 7.78% Modified Average 8.46% -1.15% 14.59% 7.30% Median 11.79% -1.45% 14.34% 8.23% Average per Period 9.86% -1.12% 14.57% Overall Performance Fantastic Anemic Superb

There are few conclusions one may draw regarding large-cap hospitality eREITs out of the data during periods of increasing rates/yields:

We already know that the hospitality sub-group performs well, even during periods of rising rates/yields, but we didn't know how well. If we wrote in regard to small-cap hospitality eREITs that they seem like the real thing", large-cap hospitality eREITs are the real thing for sure! The main reason/advantage for large-cap hospitality eREITs being able to outperform the eREITs segment (VNQ, IYR) as a whole is their high correlation to the state of the economy. An economy that is gaining momentum - like the one we are witnessing right now - allows large-cap hospitality eREITs to overcome the "pain" (from which eREITs suffer) that comes along higher rates/yields. Although the performance of large-cap hospitality eREITs during the second examined period was so-so, it was a negligible negative performance that, in any case, was easily "absorbed" (and hardly noticed) once we look at the combined results of the three examined periods. Having said that, investors should bear in mind that what we saw during the third period is entirely attributed (and then some...) to "The Donald", and this is a one-off event (at least until 2020...). Almost all the names here performed very well but few names do stand out as great performers during periods of increasing rates/yields: LHO, SHO, HST and RLJ. All four names have returned more than 20%, on an aggregated basis, through the examined periods. On the other side of the scale - HPT was a huge underperformer and the only name that recorded a negative total return over the three periods (combined). Another underperformer is APLE that, in-spite of recording an overall total return, was the only stock (aside of HPT of course) not reaching double-digit total returns and the worst performer (after HPT) during the last two examined periods (APLE didn't trade on the stock exchange during the first period). Just like with CLDT (a small-cap hospitality eREIT), I'm sure that the underperformance of HPT and APLE comes as a surprise to many readers but as I always say: The facts are facts and it's hard to ignore what the charts are telling us.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is very easy and very clear:

The eREITs segment is not the place to be during periods of rising rates/yields. Nevertheless, the large-cap hospitality eREITs sub-group is a cut-and-clear exception to this rule. This sub-group proved its ability to perform during periods of rising rates/yields, especially during a point in time where many investors anticipate the economy to get a real boost from the new administration.

Almost all large-cap hospitality eREITs proved themselves to be not only resilient but even to shine during (and in spite of) rising rates/yields periods.

Among large-cap hospitality eREITs, there are four names that lead the pack during periods of increasing rates/yields: LHO, SHO, HST and RLJ. I suggest you "host" these names and treat them with an exemplary hospitality; they surely deserve this!

Among large-cap hospitality eREITs, there is one name that clearly underperform the sub-group - HPT. Another name that apparently isn't the best pick (among this sub-group) during periods of increasing rates/yields is APLE. While past performance is no indication for future performance, the fact that these names didn't perform (anywhere close to their peer group) during past periods of rising rates/yields is, at the very minimum, a warning signal.

Please note that the above are only interim conclusions. Final-decisive conclusions regarding the entire eREITs segment will be drawn only when this eleven-part series comes to an end.

Only after analyzing all types of eREITs will we be in a position to better differentiate between right ("resilient eREITs") and wrong ("under-threat eREITs") when it comes to investing in eREITs during periods of rising rates/yields. Bear with me, be patient, and stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI, BXMT, LADR, NRZ, STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are SHORT O, NNN, HR, HTA, DOC, ROIC, EQIX, VTR