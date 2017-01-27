McDonald's: The Contradiction Continues

Frankly, there never has been a better time to be an owner-operator in the McDonald's system than there is right now.

- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) CEO Steve Easterbrook on the company's Q4 conference call

...[W]e have made significant progress on our refranchising goals. By mid-2017, we expect to have re-franchised over 3,500 restaurants toward our goal of re-franchising 4,000 by the end of 2018.

- McDonald's CFO Kevin Ozan on the same call

These two statements highlight the contradiction in the strategy at McDonald's going forward. I covered this at length after the Q3 report in October, but it's worth repeating: McDonald's management, public proclamations aside, doesn't want to actually own McDonald's restaurants. McDonald's operated 6,714 restaurants (18.5% of its total) at the end of 2014, a month before Easterbrook took over; the company was down to 6,056 at the end of Q3. Those efforts are accelerating, with the long-term target of 95% of locations being franchised - implying that McDonald's will operate just 2,000 or so locations, about 70% less than it did before Easterbrook was hired.

And, at the moment, that seems like a good plan. I've been rather bearish on MCD since the stock began to soar in late 2015, even shorting the stock (unsuccessfully) over a year ago. But even I have to admit the revenue growth of late - particularly internationally - is impressive, and the McDonald's plan ties corporate profits directly to that revenue. Concerns about labor pressure, or the fact that input costs are historically low? Going forward, those are increasingly problems for franchisees (for the most part), not MCD shareholders. If MCD can keep its international growth going in markets like the UK and Australia, and get a bit more traction in the U.S. and China, there's probably upside even from levels that look elevated to my eye.

From a longer-term standpoint, however, I'm not sure I'm quite as confident. At the end of the day, the argument for whether MCD is a solid long-term investment comes down to whether McDonald's sales will grow over time. Truthfully, I don't think they will - and McDonald's management might agree.

The Recent Numbers

It's a bit too simplistic to simply value MCD based on top-line sales - but as the company moves toward a 95% franchised model, it's not that far off. According to the company's Q4 earnings supplement, nearly 75% of profit (before corporate SG&A) came from franchised restaurants, with those restaurants ~81% of the base. At 95% franchised, it seems likely, then, that ~90% of that margin will come from franchised locations (assuming McDonald's keeps the best properties for itself, which sounds like the plan according to recent conference calls). With company-operated restaurant margins around 17%, the impact of labor pressure or higher beef costs simply isn't going to matter to McDonald's profits: 200 bps of margin pressure in this scenario would impact total EBIT by barely 1%.

To be sure, there are some indirect pressures from margin pressure: higher beef costs, for instance, could lead to higher prices, impacting lower franchisee sales, and lower franchisor revenues for MCD corporate. But from an admittedly oversimplified fundamental standpoint, 90% of MCD profit will come from its percentage of franchisee sales less its corporate G&A. If those sales increase, MCD's operating profit will increase at a higher rate, thanks to the leverage in that model. If those sales decrease, the reverse will be true.

And that's why it matters that McDonald's sales growth accelerated in 2016, and why potential labor cost pressure (which MCD has lapped somewhat, at least relative to its recent wage hike) and commodity cost inflation is less damaging to the bull case than one might think (and, to be honest, than I realized at first). But the question in my mind is whether the 2016 figures are quite as impressive as they seem.

To be sure, the numbers are much, much better: Easterbrook pointed out on the Q4 conference call that 2016 comparable sales were the strongest since 2011. Q4 was the sixth straight quarter of positive comps on a global basis - even though U.S. performance was relatively weak.

But those numbers also benefit from the weakness in past years. The 3.8% growth seen in 2016 compares against 1.5% in 2015, -1% in 2014, and 0.2% in 2013. Guest counts actually have declined all four years, with the stack almost -8%, including a 0.3% drop in 2016. While most MCD shareholders likely would have voted for Easterbrook for President, and wouldn't elect former CEO Don Thompson dogcatcher, the fact is that McDonald's under Easterbrook has benefited from easier comparisons and more room for improvement.

That benefit will start to fade in 2017 - and began to in Q4, with most post-earnings headlines referring to the difficult comparison against the launch of All Day Breakfast in the U.S. (Bear in mind, that the 5.7% year-prior figure also benefited from its comparison against a quarter so disastrous that it led directly to Thompson's resignation.) The near-term question, then, is whether McDonald's can drive some sort of revenue growth in a more normalized environment.

And I'll admit that as bearish as I've been, I do see some potential for McDonald's on that front in 2017 - though most of that optimism is overseas. I remain skeptical toward the U.S. business; for all the hype about All Day Breakfast in the markets, the fact remains that Q4 comps are up about 2.1% a year in the two years since its rollout - and U.S. traffic is down over that period. Competition is just brutal, and purely focused on price. McDonald's really hasn't driven anything in the way of new 'hit' products in the U.S., while Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) has made dramatic improvements, privately held Arby's has rebranded itself, and Chick-Fil-A and Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) continue to expand their footprint. U.S. comps under Easterbrook were +0.5% in 2015, and +1.7% in 2016; they are essentially even with 2013 levels.

But, internationally, the news is much, much better. The UK, Australia, and Canada have led to back-to-back years of 3%+ comps in the so-called International Lead Segment - and there's room for improvement in France and Germany. High Growth markets have been positive despite weakness in China. And a turnaround in Japan drove 10% same-restaurant sales growth in the Foundational Markets business.

There's enough at the moment to keep MCD shares at current levels over the next few quarters, in my opinion. It's clear that investors like the refranchising strategy, and as long as McDonald's can keep some comp momentum going, a ~20x forward P/E multiple likely will hold. The refranchising does allow for further G&A reduction at the corporate level, which should help margins in 2017 and 2018. And if Easterbrook is right, and there's more room for improvement from an operational standpoint, there's a real possibility of an upside surprise this year. Both the U.S. and China have significant room for improvement (the two-year stack in China is -5%, as the business still is recovering from a supplier scandal in 2014) and if McDonald's can combine that improvement with steady performance in Europe, Latin America, and Japan, 2017 could be another good year for MCD stock.

The Long-Term Outlook

There are two concerns I have longer-term, however. The first is that I'm still not sure exactly who is supposed to be on the other side of these refranchising deals. It doesn't seem a coincidence that MCD's sale of restaurants in Hong Kong and China came in about $400 million below the $3 billion projected last summer. CFO Ozan said specifically on the Q4 call that the company was moving toward refranchising of lower-margin, lower-volume properties in the International Lead Segment. MCD corporate basically is taking the net present value of restaurant-level profits now, and buying back shares with the proceeds (plus increasing debt for the same purpose); if they see that as better for shareholders than actually operating those restaurants, shouldn't potential franchisees wonder why? Easterbrook can say this is the best time ever to be a franchisee - but his strategy certainly implies otherwise, and strongly.

The broader concern, however, is that I still don't believe the long-term global outlook for McDonald's is all that strong. I'm not quite ready to throw fundamental models out the window, but from a high-level perspective the long-term case for a 95% franchised McDonald's really does come down to its revenue prospects. There likely are some opportunities to grow the footprint - one of the cited reasons for the refranchising in Asia, in particular - though at some point McDonald's will near a ceiling. But we're still talking about a company that, globally, has grown comparable-restaurant revenue by barely 1% a year over the past four years - while traffic has declined. I still don't think the brand is well-positioned in the U.S., in particular, nor for a general trend toward sustainable and healthy eating in the West. Cage free eggs, real butter, and other efforts to better meet those trends make some sense - but they also raise franchisee costs (and prices) for a company already facing a number of complaints from franchisees.

That may all be too pessimistic, and international growth could offset those concerns. (Bear in mind, however, that increasing franchise revenue also increases the impact of the continuing strength in the dollar.) But I've definitely come around at least in part to McDonald's strategy, and I'll admit that a cheaper price might even tempt me to buy MCD shares for the first time. I don't love the restaurant's positioning, and I certainly wouldn't want to own a McDonald's franchise right now. But that doesn't mean MCD stock couldn't be interesting - at the right price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.