Top 5 Winners Of The Dow - Cramer's Mad Money (1/26/17)

Since the Dow has moved up from 10,000 to 20,000, Cramer reminds investors of Warren Buffett's thesis of investing in America for the long term. If this was followed when Dow was 10,000, the returns would be multi-fold. Cramer looked at five stocks that were the best performers of the Dow from 10,000 to 20,000. It's not a co-incidence that all are great American companies.

The biggest winner was UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), which has quadrupled in the last decade. There wasn't much competition for UnitedHealth, and the company also pulled out of Obamacare when it saw it was not making money. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has tripled in the last decade. It did well even during the worst housing recession period. Cramer found it amazing that the company used the downturn to strengthen its position. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) being in this list is not a surprise to anyone, as the stock has tripled in the last 10 years. The company has the best consumer products. Visa (NYSE:V) is next in the best performers list. Cramer thinks there are still years of growth left for the company, but he is worried CEO Charlie Scharf's retirement makes him less certain. Disney (NYSE:DIS) is the next stock in the list which should be an obvious pick aside from Apple. At some point, most everyone visits a Disney theme park. "CEO Bob Iger has multiple levers, including selling ESPN if he has to, although I think that would be a big mistake," said Cramer.

All these stocks were winners in the Trump rally too, but even if President Trump is not successful, the companies have enough growth left in them.

CEO interview - ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow is a cloud-based software company that helps corporate information technology departments build internal applications and automate non-revenue generating functions. It reported a strong quarter with a 52% rise in billings, and the stock rallied 3%. Cramer interviewed CEO Frank Slootman to know more about the last quarter.

Slootman said the power of ServiceNow's platform can be seen in the company's earnings and growth. "The real big change that is happening in our business is it used to be that systems were there in support of people. That is now inverting. People are going to be there in support of systems," he added.

The company's approach to customer service is not only to help customers solve problems, but to help them prevent these problems from happening again.

ServiceNow is moving into cybersecurity - both monitoring and protection services - and its partnership with IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) is yielding good results for the company.

CEO interview - Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research is a semiconductor equipment maker that posted strong earnings beat, but despite that the stock dropped. Cramer thinks this could be due to profit-taking, although the company admitted shipments in the second half of 2017 could be weaker than in the first half. It is also buying back a lot of its stock. Cramer interviewed president and CEO Martin Anstice to know what lies ahead in the future for the use of flash and DRAM.

"It's difficult today to have a conversation about a cycle because I think to a point you make regularly this is a world of diversity in terms of ends, demands, and it is a world of secular trends. And I very much believe in the long-term opportunity for Lam Research," said Anstice.

Traditional PCs account for only 10% of the logic power, and Lam Research is helping power the next-generation devices that have not even been launched yet.

The company's growth comes from secular growth trends of virtual reality, autonomous cars and the connected home. Cramer thinks the weakness in the stock is an opportunity for investors.

CEO interview - American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

The stock of American Electric Power went up on a stronger-than-expected earnings beat with slightly lower-than-expected revenue. Cramer interviewed CEO Nick Akins, who said he anticipates 5-7% future growth.

"This is the first quarter over the last year that we have seen growth in all the sectors," said Akins. There was pick-up in business activity in oil & gas, autos, construction and healthcare. The company's goal of 5-7% future earnings growth will help grow the dividend as well.

Akins commented on President Trump's pro-fuel stance, saying it will help keep coal in the company's portfolio, although there is a transformation happening already towards a cleaner energy environment. He is bullish on Trump's agenda of renewing American manufacturing and creating jobs.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Cemex (NYSE:CX): Cramer prefers U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) instead of Cemex.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC): It might be good in the long run, but Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is a definite long-term buy.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): The stock could be acquired, as it's doing well, but it's certainly not inexpensive.

