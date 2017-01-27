Gold: The Running (Away) Of The Bulls

After 16 of 19 straight up days for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), a 3-day losing streak seems to be making a lot of investors panic. Bullish sentiment is down in the dumps, and back to early January levels. Based on the ugly open we've got this morning, I would expect to see bullish sentiment close at the 22% level today. This would result in there being roughly 4 bears for every 1 bull, and put us at January 3rd levels while we traded at $1,160/oz. In the past this has been a contrarian buy signal, as the same thing occurred on the S&P-500 in Q1 of last year.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Table)

In order to help explain what I'm talking about, I've put together a table of daily closes for gold with bullish sentiment for the corresponding days. As we can see from the above table, investors are hesitant to get optimistic about higher prices, but are quick to become pessimistic about lower prices. This is illustrated by comparing the move from $1,203/oz to $1,218/oz, and the subsequent fall from $1,218/oz to $1,200/oz. During the $15.00 rise from $1,203/oz to $1,218/oz, bullish sentiment moved from 34% to 42% (a gain of 8 points). But during an $18.00 drop from $1,218/oz to $1,200/oz, bullish sentiment plunged from 42% to 27% (a loss of 15 points). Therefore despite almost the same size move in the price of gold, investors were nearly twice as quick to become pessimistic as they were to become optimistic on the way up. This is not that inordinate, as fear tends to be a more powerful emotion than greed. But what is very rare and perplexing is the next data point:

On January 9th gold closed at $1,181/oz and bullish sentiment was at 27%. Yesterday gold closed at $1,200/oz and bullish sentiment was at the exact same level. Despite the gold price closing 1.8% higher than on January 9th, bullish sentiment was at the exact same level. This is indicative of a market that few are willing to participate it in, and most want no part of. In the past occurrences like these have been contrarian buy signals as shown in "Gold Bulls Vacation In Fear Of A Pounding".

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

Taking a look at the charts I build of DSI data, we can see that sentiment has run into a brick wall at 42% bulls. I use these charts to help supplement my analysis of price, as I prefer when both the sentiment trend and the price trend are in my favor. The moving averages on the chart are custom moving averages built by me, and act as guidelines for determining what the dominant trend is. A close above these moving averages from a deep oversold level is bullish, while a close below all of these moving averages from an exuberant level is bearish.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

As we can see we got a powerful buy signal earlier this year as bullish sentiment (white line) crossed above the moving averages, and we are currently resting on the 21-day moving average (red line). The pullback we've seen over the past couple days is very reminiscent of the early 2016 pullback when bullish sentiment fell by 14% into a rising 21-day moving average. This current pullback has fallen by 15% as of yesterday's close into the same moving average. Ideally what I would like to see here is a brief shake-out below the 21-day moving average, and for gold to recover by mid next week latest. This would keep the sentiment moving averages trending higher, and my Sentiment Trend system in bullish alignment.

Moving onto the technicals, we can begin to put this pullback in context.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look from a trend following perspective, we can see we're still stuck below a flat 200-day moving average. My line in the sand for bull and bear markets is the 200-day moving average, therefore I cannot get overly aggressive the metal itself until gold closes above here. Having said that, the 20-day moving average has crossed back above the 50-day moving average for the first time since the summer, and this is typically a bullish development. As we can see from the small red circle in August, the 20-day crossing below the 50-day was a very bearish development, and led to a waterfall decline in the gold price. Despite the recent pullback the crossover is still valid, and the 50-day moving average has now assumed a positive slope. If gold does not find its footing here, I expect the 50-day moving average at $1,170/oz to provide support.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the uptrend line that's been in place since late December, this pullback has caused gold to test its uptrend line once again. While many are worried about this pullback, tests of an uptrend line are very normal, and happen in almost every new up-trend. This pullback to the uptrend line will serve to shake the tree on the metal, and take out without conviction out of this trade.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally moving to my short term trend system, we can see that we've fallen below the $1,200/oz level. This is an unfortunate development for the time being, but unless we continue to hold below here for an extended period, I don't see this as bearish. I expected a battle between the bulls and bears at $1,200/oz, and we're certainly getting one. Unfortunately my short term trend system has moved to neutral as of today, as my short term moving average (blue line) has fallen below the medium term moving average (yellow line). This is not an ominous sign warning that the uptrend is over, it just tells me that the metal has taken its foot off the gas short term. A short term moving average (blue line) crossover back above the medium term moving average (yellow line) would reset the previous bullish alignment, putting my short term trend system back in bull mode.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally moving to the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX), we can see that this pullback in gold has done no damage to the stocks. The GDX is still above its previous 2016 support level of $22.50, and also above its descending channel. Fortunately we have a positive development for the GDX, which comes in the form of the 50-day moving average. The 50-day moving average has now finally assumed a positive slope, after 4 months of providing resistance for the index. The 50-day moving average currently sits at $21.40, and I expect it to provide support if this dip continues.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So how am I positioned?

In addition to being long a half position on gold from $1,176/oz, I remain aggressively long the miners. I am much more bullish on the GDX than gold as it's broken out of its downtrend (unlike the metal), and have positioned myself accordingly. I am currently 47% long the miners, and have added one new position this morning.

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

While this pullback may have caught many off guard, I am not losing any sleep over it. The price of gold has moved $100/oz off its December lows, and a $35/oz pullback is nothing to get concerned about. I plan to remain long my miners as well as gold as long as gold can hold $1,120/oz. My style of trading is to position myself for the big swings, and not worry about the small losses. Given that I'm long from mid December on my miners, I have a large profit cushion to absorb a return to $1,120/oz if it comes to that. The thesis behind this trade is that I am risking a few weeks of profits for the potential of a new bull market in gold if my thesis is correct. I have not taken any profits yet on my positions, and have shown them above for full transparency. Due to the split in Open Text (OTEX) in my 2nd account, the values are completely wrong.

My top 3 mining positions in no particular order are:

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG)

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF)

Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, TORXF, MRLDF, BTG, OTEX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

