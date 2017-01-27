Why I'm Sticking With Starbucks Despite Its Traffic Woes

Image credit

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been and continues to be one of my favorite longs in the large cap space. This company has a track record of almost unbelievable growth considering its size and yet, it just keeps going. Of late, SBUX has grown at more pedestrian rates thanks to waning traffic, something that I've expressed concern over in the recent past. But given the margin and revenue expansion potential of this company that is yet to come, I was still bullish heading into the Q1 report. However, the market is selling the report, something I still think is a mistake and a chance to pick up more SBUX on the cheap.

There are three big drivers of earnings growth going forward for SBUX, all of equal importance. First, comp sales have to continue to drive the business forward. This is critical not only for revenue growth but also for the second main driver of earnings growth; margins. SBUX has always been masterful at squeezing profitability from incremental revenue and that must continue. Lastly, store growth is also important to long term growth plans. We need to see all of these moving forward in order for SBUX to continue to sport a high multiple and indeed, to see the share price finally break out from highs it set over a year ago.

The first - and most debated - driver of earnings growth continues to be a source of angst for investors. I certainly don't blame the market for being more cautious on SBUX than it has been in the past because the simple fact is that SBUX hasn't been its old self in terms of comps of late. In particular, SBUX' famous combination of price increases and rising transaction rates is no more and it has become very apparent that traffic is struggling somewhat. Q1 was yet more evidence that this is the case and I'd wager that is why the stock is off a bit as a result of the report.

Global comps were up 3% in Q1, which would be a fantastic result for anyone else but for SBUX, that simply won't due. Investors have absurdly high expectations for SBUX despite the fact that it continues to produce materially higher comps quarter after quarter, year after year. Record results are actually normal for SBUX and it did so yet again in Q1. So what gives?

The US comp was +3% on a 5% gain in pricing and a 2% decline in transactions. Starbucks reckons that after adjusting for the estimated impact of the new Rewards program, those numbers would be more like +3% in average ticket and flat traffic. The end result is the same at +3% but either way, traffic remains weak, regardless of which numbers you use. I've been concerned about traffic for the last few quarters as it has become clear that SBUX has reached some sort of saturation point with respect to its core hour traffic. It doesn't mean it can't be remedied via higher levels of lunch and dinner traffic, it just means that for now, growth expectations need to be tempered. I don't like flat or lower traffic any more than anyone else but it is a reality and as long as growth expectations are adjusted accordingly, it's not a huge deal. You just have to realize it isn't going to grow quite as quickly as it once did.

Operating margins moved up 10bps in Q1 to a record 19.8%, keeping the second driver of growth on track. We seem to be getting to a point where SBUX needs higher comps in order to continue driving margin expansion and that is to be expected; this company is turning 20 cents of every dollar of revenue into operating profit, something that very few businesses in the world can claim. Margins can still go higher but it will take higher comps for that to happen. Pricing increases are driving margins higher still but progress here is slower than it has been in the past and at some point, SBUX will hit a ceiling. We aren't there yet but no business can increase margins forever. I still think there's some runway here but progress depends largely upon traffic returning.

The last driver of growth, store openings, continues unabated. SBUX opened 649 net units in the quarter and that level of growth is good for an additional mid- to high single-digits level of revenue growth by itself. The fact is that with China and indeed more developed markets, there is still plenty of room for more SBUX stores and this kind of growth is going to go on and on for some time, providing SBUX with some top line growth irrespective of what it can muster in terms of comps. Out of the three drivers of growth, this is the most certain and it is an important one as well.

There's also the matter of Starbucks' ability to retain customers through its digital and loyalty offerings, as detailed by these points in the press release.

The extent to which Starbucks reaches its customers and entices them to come back over and over again is astounding and growing rapidly as well. Things like Rewards and Cards matter and getting people to load money on their app so they can pay digitally is not only cool but it keeps them from going elsewhere for their favorite drink. I think the market is overlooking the long term potential of these initiatives as they are still in their relative infancy. These are long term drivers of revenue growth and I don't think they are being taken into account fully.

That said, Starbucks isn't cheap. It is still going for 26.3 times this year's earnings after a bit of a selloff post-Q1. And at 8% sales growth and 12% EPS growth this year, it is going for better than 2X its rate of EPS growth, something I usually won't tolerate from the long side. However, the company's long term rate of growth is more like 15% and indeed, I still think there is some upside potential to this year's results. The growth of the company's digital initiatives could very well be the driver of traffic it needs and with the renewed focus on getting people in the stores during non-core times, the opportunities are many. I'm not saying their success is slam dunk by any means, but I am suggesting the opportunity is there and that this company's track record affords it the benefit of the doubt.

Starbucks certainly isn't cheap but it never will be. The Q1 report contained the same sort of metrics that the past few reports have produced and while that's not overly bullish, it isn't bearish either. The fact is that comps continue to rise and so do margins while the store base is growing, providing tremendous long term growth potential. And with rapidly increasing digital penetration, I think analysts and investors are underestimating what is possible. Q1 didn't change that for me and I'm still a long term holder here.

