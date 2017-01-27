Boeing: Has The Logical Rally Gone Too Far?

The logical move now is to look for an exit point.

The large backlog and capital return program offered more support when the stock was cheap.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) surged 4.2% on Wednesday and more early Thursday after the company solidly beat Q4 EPS estimates. The stock amazingly surged to all-time highs on the move.

Now at $169, the stock is worth over $100 billion. At this price, the question now is whether the stock is worth the current valuation based on 2017 guidance and the removal of the downside protections offered when Boeing traded at lower prices.

Looking back at recent results, the Q4 beat wasn't much of a shock. In fact, Boeing has a history of beating earnings estimates by a wider margin than $0.12.

So if the beat wasn't that impressive by historical standards, the stock move is interesting. The company guided to 2017 core earnings of $9.20 at the midpoint making the stock valuation somewhat stretched.

In comparison to some of the defense stocks like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) that operate in the same general space, the Boeing valuation is now inline with the market. A price of 18x EPS estimates is generally expensive for the sector growth.

The odd part is that analysts were up at $9.30 per share or the upper end of guidance. Like the general sector, one shouldn't be surprised that Boeing probably low-balled guidance.

The crazy part is that the stock apparently rallied to new highs based on my investment thesis all along. The huge backlog has allowed Boeing to adjust to weak orders in 2016 and production cuts for the 777 model and shift into higher output for the different versions of the very popular 737.

As predicted all along when the stock made the numerous dips to $120 over the last few years, investors needed to relax and lean on the huge backlog and solid dividend. With all the focus on the 777 production cuts, the 737 production will ramp up from the current rate of 42 per month to 57 per month by 2019.

The stock equation is completely altered when looking at the stock approaching $170 versus $120, especially considering not a huge step up in operating cash flows to $10.75 billion in 2017. The vast backlog still exists at 5,700 commercial planes to start 2017 and deliveries schedule to reach up to 765 planes this year.

This backlog only provides support for stable operations. Boeing hasn't made the case for vast profit growth so now one has to question what an investor gets for the stock up at $170 per share.

The first sign is the net payout yield dipping down to 9.4%.

The company recently raised the quarterly dividend by 30% to $1.42 per share. When factoring in the new dividend that is first payable on March 3, the yield jumps back to an impressive 10.1%. The bigger question is whether Boeing continues buybacks at the same pace in the past couple of years.

After all, the company spent an incredible $7.0 billion on buybacks last year. This amount purchased 55.1 million shares, but the key is Boeing only paid $127 per share. Will the BOD still buy aggressively at $170?

So as the stock gets to the rarefied air, investors aren't likely to get the same support from Boeing. And of course a similar spending level will only repurchase 41.4 million shares at $169 per share.

The key investor takeaway is that the time to buy Boeing was when the stock dipped and the strong net payout yield and large backlog provided support. Now the stock is slightly expensive though still offering solid yields for investors. Looking for an exit point on the next rally is probably the next logical move.

