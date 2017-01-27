American Express Is Worth $102 A Share

Despite the miss, the company’s results revealed several positive trends needed to drive better valuations.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) missed 4Q earnings estimates by 8%. Despite the miss, the company's results have revealed several positive trends needed to drive better valuations.

First, core underlying trends remain strong, with ex-Costco/FX-adjusted billed business growing +7% y/y and ex-Costco/Jetblue loan growth of +11% y/y. In our view, loan growth remains a key part of the company's near-term strategy and should bode well for higher net interest income in 2017.

Source: Company data

Source: Company data

Second, management increased its 2017 EPS guidance to $5.60-$5.80. It is well worth mentioning that consensus still expects the company's 2017 EPS at the lower end of this range.

Finally, we also note a pick-up in business growth in Global Commercial Services. As a reminder, the segment remains a key RoE driver for the company.

Source: Company data

AXP's re-rating story still has legs

Last July we said that AmEx was a re-rating story. AXP was trading at a 11x P/E multiple, nearly 25% lower than the company's historical 5-year average of 15.3x. That call has performed well so far. As the chart below shows, AmEx's multiple has almost reached the 5-year average.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

However, we believe AXP's re-rating story still has legs. The following chart demonstrates that Amex had been valued at an average level equal to the S&P 500 before the loss of Costco. While the spread has narrowed, AXP is still trading at a 30% discount to the S&P 500 on a trailing P/E basis.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

AmEx deserves a premium multiple

Several analysts suggest that AmEx is overvalued, trading at a significant premium to Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). The following chart demonstrates that AmEx deserves a higher multiple, given that the company generates a higher RoE (return on equity).

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

More importantly, AmEx's cost of equity is the lowest among its peers. The stock's 2-year average beta is just 0.96x. This compares to 1.26x at DFS and 1.5x at SYF.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Let's do some math here. AXP's cost of equity is 7.98%. By contrast to Discover and Synchrony, we do not expect the company's strategy to shift to a lend model. As such, being one of the least credit-sensitive plays within U.S. Financials, AmEx will maintain its below-than-peer cost of equity, in our view.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Assuming a 3% growth rate and a 25% return on equity, we get a fair P/B multiple of 4.42x, implying around 30% upside potential to current prices.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line

American Express is well on track to deliver a re-rating story. It is key to realize that 4Q did reveal several positive trends needed to drive better valuations. Importantly, the company remains one of the least credit- sensitive plays within U.S. Financials. We are increasing our target price to $102.

