Microsoft Continues To Deliver, And I Continue To Avoid It

Is it still time to jump on the cloud bandwagon, buy shares and hope to ride another leg up?

In the past 10 quarters, Microsoft only once failed to hit consensus EPS expectations; and never disappointed on revenues.

After the close of trading on January 26th, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) delivered another solid quarter. Over the past 10 quarters, the company only once failed to hit consensus EPS expectations; and never disappointed on revenues.

To recap: non-GAAP revenues of $26.1 billion in the quarter grew 2% YOY despite two percentage points of FX headwind. The Street was expecting $25.3 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.83, up +9% over 4Q15 and beating consensus by 4 cents. Guidance for F3Q17 was disclosed during the call. At the mid-point of the range, revenues are expected to come in at $23.5 billion, with negative impact of one point on total revenues from FX. Consensus expectations for revenues and EPS prior to the call were $22.7 billion and $0.72/share, respectively.

Credit: The New Yorker

The more MSFT pushes forward as valuation multiples expand further, the more I distance myself from the stock - and the more the company delivers.

Today, I look at Microsoft and ask myself: is it still time to jump on the cloud bandwagon, buy shares and hope to ride another leg up? Or has the stock run ahead of itself?

Revisiting the investment thesis

I have previously pointed out that Microsoft had one of the most attractive fundamentals within the software peer group. I also argued that the stock seemed to be a defensive play that could attract value investors looking for stability and a bit of income (the stock currently yields a moderate 2.5%) in detriment to fast growth (5-year EPS growth is expected to reach a modest 8%, per Nasdaq). The company also has an unusually low dividend payout ratio, on an FCF basis (42.5% YTD in FY17 and 44.1% in FY16), which is great news for dividend growth prospects.

I also made a case for Microsoft's growth from cloud and M&A activity. On the former, Azure continues to ride the tailwinds, having grown 95% in constant currency in F2Q17 (vs. 116% last quarter and 102% in F4Q16). On the latter, the company's enviable $37.8 billion in net cash, or about $5/share, could provide enough dry powder for Microsoft to continue to push growth through M&A - the recent LinkedIn acquisition having been the only $10 billion-plus deal in Microsoft's history.

But I also argued that Azure - Microsoft's aggressive growth engine, but currently contributing what I estimate to be a very small 2% to total revenues - is likely to suffer a rapidly declining rate of growth in the (not-so-near) future, once it ceases to be a newcomer and becomes a more meaningful revenue generator. Pricing pressure is also expected, as Amazon's management team has made very clear. The cloud space is only more likely to become crowded over time.

And lastly, one cannot ignore price when assessing an investment opportunity. MSFT now trades at a forward P/E of 21.6x and five-year PEG of 2.2x. Amongst the five largest tech names in the world, MSFT is only cheaper than the always-overpriced Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). On a cash-adjusted PEG basis, MSFT is nearly twice as pricey as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and about 2.5x more expensive than AAPL.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq and 2016 company filings

The chart below illustrates how Microsoft's historical forward P/E has not only been significantly higher than its peers Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM), but is now also the highest it has been in the past 18 months at least.

Source: YCharts

My takeaways from the quarter

Microsoft doesn't cease to please investors with its quarterly results. Intelligent Cloud continues to look healthy, with Azure still charging ahead strongly. Productivity and Business Processes grew in the high single digits this quarter (excluding LinkedIn), and LinkedIn-related synergies might translate into slightly better margins in the future. Personal computing was down 4% on a constant-currency basis in F2Q17, but I doubt that the small decline will catch investors by surprise.

My reservations regarding MSFT continue to be mostly associated with aggressive stock valuation. While Microsoft looks to be a solid company with decent prospects, I still find it hard to justify paying 22x forward earnings on a fairly low-yielding, modest-growth stock.

