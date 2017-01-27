Lessons From My Investing Mistakes

It is important for all investors to pinpoint their mistakes and learn from them so that they do not repeat them in the future.

Last year I outperformed the market by a wide margin, as my portfolio gained 25% whereas the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) advanced 13% (including dividends). Therefore, I could not find any outstanding investing mistakes in the management of my portfolio. On the other hand, like most investors, I have made plentiful mistakes during the last few years. Moreover, I believe it is very important for all investors to pinpoint their mistakes and learn from them so that they do not repeat them in the future. Thus in this article, I will share some of the most important investing mistakes I have made.

First of all, the fact that my performance was excellent last year does not mean that my execution was perfect. Some mistakes are masked by great results until they are not. In addition, a great amount of luck is always required for market outperformance. If my securities had incurred major unforeseen headwinds, I would certainly have lagged the market. And while some investors think that they can have absolute confidence in their holdings, the truth is that any security can face negative surprises that no one can predict. For instance, Warren Buffett, who is the major shareholder of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and meets with its management on a regular basis, had absolutely no idea about its misleading practices. All in all, luck is always required for superior performance but investors should do their best to minimize their mistakes.

Viacom

I invested in Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) at $80 almost three years ago. The stock had corrected from its peak and it had a markedly aggressive share buyback program in place. The program was sufficient to reduce the share count by about 30%. Even better, the management seemed committed to extend it and hence the share count was likely to decrease at least 50% in just a few years. That seemed a unique opportunity to me, as the earnings per share would double in that way even if the earnings remained flat. It is also remarkable that the investing thesis seemed particularly attractive as there was no complicated story that had to play out for me to profit. I only had to wait for the management to execute its aggressive share repurchases.

Unfortunately, when a bargain seems too good to be true, it usually is. The earnings of Viacom soon started to collapse, mainly due to the secular decline of its flagship channels. The earnings have plunged 40% during the last two years while the company has drastically reduced the pace of its share repurchases, as the high debt load has markedly increased the interest expense.

Therefore, my purchase of Viacom turned out to be a huge mistake. The lesson is that investors should not be allured by aggressive share repurchases when the business model is under attack. In fact most companies that execute extreme share repurchases actually try to mask the deterioration of their business performance. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) have been other cases in point in the past. Therefore, investors should always check the challenges to the business of the company before investing in a stock with aggressive share repurchases.

BP

I purchased BP (NYSE:BP) at $34 in 2012, two years after the accident in Macondo. Although two years had passed since the accident, the stock had lagged the market due to its major accident and its pending litigation issues. I believed that the unprecedented oil spill was just a one-time event, which would soon be forgotten by the investing community and hence the market would appreciate BP again after a while. My thesis turned out to be correct and thus BP appreciated 55% in just two years, reaching a peak of $53 in 2014.

However, the price of oil started to collapse at that point and hence the stock entered a relentless downtrend. While oil kept diving, I kept the stock because I believed that oil prices below $60 were unsustainable in the long term. The stock was also paying me a generous 7% dividend while I was holding it. However, the downturn of the oil market proved much more resilient and the balance sheet of BP became remarkably weak, as the company kept adding debt to pay for the liabilities of the accident and its generous dividend. Therefore, as low oil prices seemed to be the new norm, my investment thesis was not valid anymore and thus I decided to sell the stock, coincidentally only slightly higher than my entry point.

The lesson is that investors should not let huge profits evaporate completely. It is a shame to see your stock appreciate by 55% and then let that great profit completely evaporate. Some profits should always be taken off the table, particularly if the investment thesis is not valid any more. My only consolation is the fact that I continued to receive the 7% dividend while I was holding the shares. At least there was something that did not evaporate in that investment.

Chevron

I purchased Chevron (NYSE:CVX) at $110 five years ago. The company had a nearly perfect growth record for decades and was trading at a single-digit forward P/E ratio. The stock thus seemed an incredible bargain. In the first two years, the stock performed well but then the price of oil started to collapse.

It is worth noting that oil had traded solidly above $100 with minimum volatility during 2012-2014. That led me think that oil would remain around $100 for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, that view was proven wrong. Consequently, the stock followed the price of oil in its downtrend and the balance sheet kept getting weaker due to the heavy capital expenses (only to maintain the output flat) and the persistence of management in maintaining a generous dividend, much greater than the earnings.

All in all, my investment thesis in Chevron was proven wrong. I assumed that the pattern of the oil price for just a few years was destined to last forever. However, a major technological advance, namely the shale oil boom, disrupted the oil market and proved my thesis wrong. Therefore, it is a great mistake to become complacent and assume that past technical patterns will remain valid forever. To my consolation, the managements of most oil companies made the same assumption as I did, only to be ridiculed later. They heavily invested during the boom and were thus forced to divest heavily during the downturn. In other words, they bought high and sold low. Many oil companies even filed for bankruptcy due to the poor timing of their managements. While almost everyone made the same mistake, the lesson is still precious: Do not assume that recent patterns will last forever.

For instance, the shareholders of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have always enjoyed the rich valuation that the market has attributed to this stalwart. However, Coca-Cola has stopped growing during the last 4 years while its management has been wasting most of the earnings by rewarding itself with excessive stock options. While the stock has kept enjoying its historically high P/E ratios, the market may change attitude at some point in the future if the company keeps delivering poorly. Therefore, the shareholders of Coca-Cola should not take the premium valuation for granted.

The bottom line

Investors should always evaluate their strategy and try to learn from their mistakes in order to avoid repeating them in the future. In this way, they are likely to improve over time and thus increase the odds of achieving their investing goals. To this end, SA provides a bonus to all investors; they can learn, not only from their own mistakes, but also from those of others and hence they do not have to receive every lesson the hard way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.