Markit Services And Composite PMI Indices Accelerate

In one of my previous articles, I discusses the Markit flash manufacturing PMI for the month of January. The manufacturing industry keeps doing very well in the USA. Growth is accelerating since August/September of 2016 after bottoming in the first quarter of 2016.

Article: Markit PMI: US Economy Is Doing Great

In this article, I will give you a breakdown of both the Markit flash services PMI and the composite PMI.

Before I start, I want to mention that these are leading indicators. In other words, they predict what is going to happen over the next 1-3 months in the service industry. Also, keep in mind that the first two quarters of 2015 are important. These were the highest levels before the slowdown in the second half of 2015. I will mention these levels quite a few times.

The graph below shows two important leading indicators. The dark blue line displays the Markit services PMI. The other line is the ISM non-manufacturing index NMI. The NMI index is the most important indicator when it comes to services. Nonetheless do I look at the Markit services PMI to get more confirmation and some extra data before the official NMI release.

Source: IECONOMICS

What strikes, is that services accelerated in August. Manufacturing started to accelerate during the same time. The current Markit services PMI comes in at 55.1 after hitting 53.9 in December. Another solid print within a steep uptrend.

The strong upswing is mainly due to higher domestic demand and business confidence. Successful product launches, new marketing initiatives and strong client demand were the reasons of this month's optimism according to Markit.

Strong service sentiment was backed by a sharp improvement of new orders. New orders growth hit the highest levels since 2015.

Furthermore, employment is very strong but a bit below December's 15 months high. Strong employment can also be seen in various regional leading manufacturing surveys. I believe that we are going to see a very strong case for higher employment in January. However, I will write an in-depth article about it before the official nonfarm payrolls release.

The second graph shows the composite Markit PMI and US GDP. Regardless of the current numbers, we see that the PMI has indeed the ability to lead lagging indicators. In this case: US GDP.

Anyhow, January's composite index came in at 55.4 versus 54.1 in December. We clearly see that the composite index has bottomed in Q1 of 2016 and accelerated in the third quarter. Growth is currently back at 2015 levels and the trend is very strong.

IHS Markit's Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson, mentions that both the manufacturing and services PMI point towards faster growth in 2017.

"The improvement in service sector business conditions follows the news earlier in the week that manufacturing also enjoyed a bumper start to the year. The two PMI surveys collectively point to the economy growing at an annualised rate of just over 2.5% in January, and puts the US on a strong footing to achieve faster growth in 2017. IHS Markit currently forecasts that the US economy will grow by 2.3% in 2017, up from 1.6% in 2016." Source: IHS Markit

Conclusion

Both the manufacturing and services PMI are very strong in January. We see a strong upswing since the third quarter of last year and a very high likelihood of much higher GDP growth in 2017 versus 2016. I am looking forward to the final services and manufacturing numbers for January, but I don't think there are going to be any down revisions.

