Dow Cracks 20,000: So Why Am I Worried About Retirement?

What can those concerned about their retirement do to assuage their worry?

Did you hear the sound of those champagne corks popping throughout the land? Dow 20,000 hats were donned and traders on the floor of the major exchanges were positively giddy. The Dow had finally broken the psychologically important 20,000 level this week.

You'd think this historic event of all three major stock market indices breaking records would bolster the spirits of all manner of investors. Sadly, one large cohort of investors drew no succor from the event.

A few younger investors, perhaps, had their confidence bolstered in their ability to finance their retirement, but pre-retirees and retirees would have none of it.

Research shows a crisis underway for retirees and people saving for retirement.

"Nearly half of working-age families have nothing saved in retirement accounts, and the median (half had more, half had less) working-age family had only $5,000 saved in 2013," writes economist Monique Morrissey, at the Economic Policy Institute.

Not everything in this world is within our control. However, much can be done if we make a conscious effort to deal with this problem and solve it.

If you're worried about your retirement, that's a good start. After all, in order to solve a problem we must first recognize that we have a problem. In the psychological realm, a patient with emotional or psychological issues must first recognize them, accept that he needs help, and be amenable to dealing with them. Otherwise, treatment is a wasted proposition. Only when a problem is accepted as fact (not alternative fact) can it be dealt with. In the finance and retirement realm, it is no different.

So, Why Are Americans Worried About Their Retirements?

Did this stock market three-peat lend any comfort to you and your retirement comfort and sense of security?

To witness this historic event, as the Dow confirmed Tuesday's record closes on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite, one might wonder why it is that so many Americans continue to worry about their retirements. It has to do with a lack of savings at almost every age level. Moving from a system of defined benefit pensions to self-directed retirement planning has not been easy for most folks.

Worried About Retirement? Here's What You Can Do

Here are some ways to get your plan back in the groove. Some require more extreme changes than others. However, if you're worried about retirement, your recognition means you've already taken the first step and you might be more willing to make these changes to increase your chances of reaching a comfortable retirement. The sooner you start to make some changes in your retirement plan, the better.

Go Pension Shopping

Many of us have had the responsibility of retirement investing and planning forced upon us as defined-benefit pensions were phased out. We were left with 401Ks, or self-directed IRAs. If you're in a position where you did not, or could not put away enough to fund your retirement, consider going hunting for that position that still offers a defined benefit pension. Often these can still be found in municipal and State government civil service positions and some very large corporations.

These types of positions offering defined benefit pensions have been vanishing over the years, but they still do exist. For those short of retirement funds, the effort put into pursuing such a position could be well worth it.

Procrastination Is A Killer

Our increasing longevity, for those who are healthy, has always been looked upon as a good thing. However, one of the conundrums of this happy fact is that the longer we live, the more we find ourselves forced to assume the twin burdens of saving and investment for that rainy day, otherwise known as retirement.

Because our secondary school system continues to fail to educate our youth in the ways of financial responsibility, there continues to be no education around this issue and millions of people have no idea how to begin saving, what to save and what to invest it in order to achieve a comfortable retirement.

"Nearly three-quarters (75 percent) of pre-retirees agree that they should be doing more to prepare for retirement, but 4 in 10 (40 percent) say they simply don't know what to do," says Prudential Investments' 2016 Retirement Preparedness Study.

What Pre-retirees say they need to retire

Source: Prudential Retirement Preparedness Study

Retiree/Pre-retirees portfolio allocations

Source: Prudential Retirement Preparedness Study

I would maintain that both retiree and pre-retirees should consider upping their equity allocations to the 75% or higher levels if they wish to obtain the necessary income from high quality companies that pay dividends that can help them achieve their goals.

In order to lean hard against that all too-human devotion to procrastination, the investor must begin taking a pro-active attitude towards growing his assets and income for retirement. In the beginning, it is a small matter of just beginning to save by living off of less than you earn. As the habit of saving becomes easier, larger savings goals can be set progressively.

Going from saving 0% to 5% of salary may at first feel like a sacrifice. But once it is proven to be achievable, going from 5% to 10%, then to 15% becomes progressively easier and more self-satisfying. The closer one comes to the goal, the faster one wants to achieve it.

Each time a new goal has been achieved it becomes a self-reinforcing, closed loop. After a while, saving and investing can become a way of life and a very positive one at that.

Don't Just Set A Goal-Achieve It

Setting a goal, then doing nothing to actively achieve it will set you on a path of failure. Anybody can set a goal. Anyone can make a resolution. Pursuing those goals and resolutions will put you on a path of success and achieving them.

Setting a goal to save six to nine times your annual household income is a good start.

If your household earns the median 2015 household income of $56,515, making your goal of saving 6-9 times that amount would come to around $339,000 to $508,000.

If you start early enough, and save a decent percentage of your take-home pay, this can be accomplished.

It is often presumed that without the usual work-related costs of transportation, gas, tolls, clothing etc., the average worker will be able to live fairly comfortably on approximately 70% of his former salary.

If you currently earn the median salary of about $56,516, and retire at the age of 65 and your investments grow at the rate of 5%, accumulated savings toward retirement of $339,000 would allow you to withdraw about $1835 per month, or $22,020 per year.

On that same median salary, if you are able to accumulate nine years worth of saving to achieve accumulated savings of $508,000, assuming the same 5% growth of your investments, you 'd be able to withdraw $2753 per month, or $33,036 per year.

Unshackle Yourself From Debt

Any and all debt, be it auto loans, home mortgages or credit card debt funnels your money into loan payments and high interest payments. These are all distractions from where you money should be going. That is, if you're worried about retirement, your first priority should be to disentangle yourself from debt. Try to pay off as much debt as possible, including the home mortgage.

Becoming debt free is like giving yourself an interest-free raise. The faster you can unshackle yourself, the better.

Cut Spending To The Bone

Millions of folks spend their work lives spending more than they earn. Of course, this only adds to a continual pile of debt accumulation. In retirement, without a constant flow of earned income, this becomes impossible to continue. Changes must be made.

Most of us initially spend a bit more in the beginning phase of retirement on things like vacation travel, travel to see the kids and grandkids. Some of this extra expenditure is offset by the absence of work expenses after retirement.

As retirement proceeds, most retirees spend less than in their work years. If you started to spend less now, in your pre-retirement years, you could get a big head-start by using those savings to fund your eventual retirement years.

It doesn't require a drastic reduction in spending for most folks to move the needle on retirement savings. Setting an initial goal of cutting discretionary spending by 5% or 10% is achievable for most people without enduring great sacrifice.

Once this level of spending reduction is achieved, the thrift genes usually kick in and it becomes progressively easier to achieve larger and larger amounts of savings. Funneling these savings from smaller expenditures into retirement investments enable people to reach their goal of self-sufficiency in retirement.

Work Longer

If you are healthy and enjoy your work, you don't have to slavishly conform to retirement norms by retiring at 62 years of age, or 65, or any particular age at all. The longer you work, the more you can save, the more debt you can pay down, the more time your money has to grow.

The longer you work, the fewer years your retirement savings need to provide you with money to live off in retirement. If you are healthy, enjoy your work, and work till the ripe old age of 85 or 90, you won't have to worry at all if your retirement savings will outlive you. You'll have solved that one pretty easily.

What Will Social Security Contribute To Your Retirement?

The income you can expect from the nest eggs we discussed earlier will not be able to replace what was your pre-retirement income. Social Security can help to fill that gap.

You can open an account at SocialSecurity.gov/MyStatement to find an estimate of what your benefits will be at age 62, at your full retirement age, and at age 70.

If you are able to delay taking your Social Security benefit for longer periods of time past the early 62 retirement age, you'll get an even bigger payout. Delaying benefits after a full retirement age of 66 (for retirees born between 1943 and 1954) grows your benefits by 8 percent annually until age 70. That means you can increase a $14,443 average yearly benefit by 32%, to 19,065 per year.

Home $weet Home

For most folks, the equity in their home is the biggest source of their wealth.

You could tap that wealth in several ways. You might take a reverse mortgage and let the bank pay you to live in your home until you decide to move or move for good to that big home in the sky.

Or, you might sell your home and buy a home in a less expensive part of the country. The difference between your selling price on the old home and the cost of the new home could go a long way, investing this amount in your retirement account to grow your assets and income from those assets.

Perhaps you don't wish to move in your later years. If this sounds like you, you might take in a border or a friend to pay you to rent a room, or split expenses of running the house. This could lift your income and reduce your expenditures on utilities and maintenance, all at the same time.

Funnel Savings Into Dividend Growth Investing

The most important factor needed to reach retirement self-sufficiency is to make a plan and stick with it. One retirement plan that works for many investors is dividend growth investing. This strategy uses accumulated savings as an asset to buy high quality stocks with long histories of raising the dividend to generate income to supplement the Social Security benefit.

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate just such a strategy. It is the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc., Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55% since launch on December 24, 2014.

In order to manage this portfolio in real time and stay on top of all of our positions I use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker. When dips occur, I'm able to easily monitor the impact on each equity's dividend yield. This always helps in the process of layering in slowly with gradual share additions to help grow income further, going forward.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

This is how we monitor the FTG Portfolio in real time and make adjustments to holdings as opportunities present themselves.

FTG Close, January 26, 2017

Conclusion: Wary Retirees, Take Heart

Though research indicates a great deal of angst and anxiety among pre-retirees and retirees surrounding their ability to finance their retirement, there are many actions that investors can take to ameliorate the situation. In other words, where there's a will, there's a way. Pro-active steps include switching jobs to one that offers a defined benefit pension, stopping the habit of procrastination, setting and achieving goals, reducing and eliminating debt, cutting expenses, working longer if you're able, exploring ways to enhance your Social Security benefit and using the equity in your home to generate income.

Most important is creating your own investment plan early and sticking with it. Dividend growth investing, done with discipline over a long period of time, is a very effective method that can deliver the comfortable retirement the investor seeks.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

I invite you to follow me in order to be notified of all of my new work on a real-time basis. Simply click "Follow" next to my picture, then choose "Follow this author" and "Real-time alerts on this author."

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your own methods that you use to reduce worry about your retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.