Freeport-McMoRan: Is It Time To Buy As The Stock Plunges?

The stock has had a great run over the past year or so and some investors have taken profits.

Freeport-McMoRan shares are down nearly 5% following its latest quarterly earnings, as the company reported lower than expected earnings and revenue.

Freeport-McMoRan Earnings: What to Do Now

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is not getting any respect following the copper miner's fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, as shares have declined more than 5% since reporting. But I think the earnings weren't as bad as they seemed, and the sell-off is nothing more than a long-term buying opportunity for patient investors. There were plenty of positives to take away from this report, as I'll point out below.

Readers may remember that I previously listed Freeport as my #3 overall copper stock to own in 2016, when shares traded at $7.76 per share; then I doubled down on this position when I made a "buy" call on Freeport shares back in October of 2016, when shares traded at $10.57 per share. Investors would have made some pretty good money on both of these calls, but I still see upside for Freeport shares.

One of the biggest risk factors, the company's debt, is coming under control, as Freeport continues to earn positive free cash flow from operations and sell off non-core assets . I think the company has made great strides over the past year or so as its balance sheet in much better shape than it was previously. Basically, I feel the company is setting itself up for long-term success.

Here are my thoughts on Freeport's recent earnings and outlook for this year.

Positive Earnings: Yes, sales and earnings were a bit lower than analysts estimates. Freeport earned $.25 EPS and revenue of $4.38 billion, missing EPS by $.08 and revenue by $40 million. But it really wasn't a bad quarter, in fact, I felt it was pretty strong as Freeport earned $292 million in net income, $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $596 million in free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures).

When compared to last year at this time, the company reported a massive $4 billion loss and just $612 million in operating cash flow with $1.29 million in capital expenditures, so free cash flow was negative by a large sum. Looking back, that was really the point of maximum pessimism, as shares traded around $4 per share at the time (brave investors buying the dip there would have more than tripled their money if they held onto shares as of writing).

The positive earnings this past quarter can be attributed to strong sales, lower average unit net cash costs ($1.20 per pound of copper) and higher copper prices ($2.47 per pound). While shares aren't as attractively priced here as they were last year, I'd argue that the stock is much less risky now given Freeport's massive debt reduction and profitability, as I'll discuss further below.

Strong Sales Projected for 2017: Sales volumes for the year 2017 are expected to approximate 4.1 billion pounds of copper, 2.2 million ounces of gold and 92 million pounds of molybdenum. In 2016, production finished at 4.65 billion pounds of copper, 1.1 million ounces of gold and 74 million pounds of molybdenum.

So while we can expect a 500 million pound drop off in copper production ($1.25 billion in annual revenue at $2.50 per pound copper), we can also expect a pretty significant increase in gold production by 1.1 million ounces; with gold at $1,200 an ounce, that should add $1.32 billion in annual revenue, more than offsetting the drop in copper output.

Higher Cash Flow and Lower CAPEX in 2017: Operating cash flows for the year 2017 are expected to be approximately $4.3 billion (up from $3.7 billion in 2016) compared to $1.8 billion in estimated capital spending in 2017 (a decline of more than $1 billion from 2016). This means Freeport is estimated approximately $2.5 billion in free cash flow for 2017.

The lower capex is partly due to Freeport divesting several assets in the fourth-quarter of 2016, including its interest in the Tenke mine, the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets, and onshore California oil and gas properties. The company also netted $6.6 billion from these transactions, reducing its debt.

Lower Expected Costs in 2017: Average unit net cash costs were $1.20 per pound of copper for fourth-quarter 2016 and $1.26 per pound of copper for the year 2016.

Unit net cash costs are expected to average $1.06 per pound of copper for the year 2017, a significant decline from 2016. So investors can expect lower costs this year, which will likely mean higher cash flow and earnings, although this will also depend on copper prices.

Much Stronger Balance Sheet: Investors should not ignore the tremendous progress Freeport-McMoRan has made over the past year. Mainly, the company has added billions of cash to its balance sheet while also reducing debt. As I've mentioned, Freeport completed $5.2 billion in asset sales in Q4, and during the full-year 2016, completed $6.6 billion worth of sales.

At the end of the quarter, Freeport had $4.2 billion in cash and $16 billion in debt, giving it net debt of $11.8 billion. Debt was reduced by $8.4 billion this year. In December of 2015, its debt was $20.3 billion, with just $177 million of cash, for net debt of over $20 billion. I attached a screenshot above of a table summarizing the company's balance sheet improvements over the past year.

Meanwhile, Freeport had no borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its $3.5 billion revolving credit facility at year-end 2016. The company has only $1.2 billion of debt maturing in 2017 and $1.5 billion maturing in 2018, which it can easily payoff from its existing cash balance or refinance.

While Freeport continues to face challenges at its Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, and while the company missed earnings and revenue estimates, I think the company ended 2016 on a positive note. It may not be my top copper stock to buy in 2017 - that spot belongs to Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT:NSU) - but I am bullish on Freeport and looking to buy shares on any future weakness.

