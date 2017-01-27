Hhgregg: Results Are Terrible, But This Is No Surprise

Investment Thesis

Results are in at hhgregg (NYSE:HGG) and they are terrible, same store sales -22.2%. But this should come as no surprise to the market as the market has known for quite sometime that after its profit warning in early January that the all-important Christmas Season failed to materialize and drive revenue up. This article follows on from my previous buy recommendation. Needless to say that I have a made a faulty recommendation.

Business Overview

HGG is a retailer which sells appliances, consumer electronics, home products and computers in 220 brick-and-mortar stores. It was founded more than 60 years ago. It has clearly failed to evolve with the times and it is evidently struggling to remain competitive against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other discount shops.

Same Store Sales

The above table says it all. There is no glimmer of hope. HGG can not even say that it did well in its appliances sales. Of course, it has to blame something, so it blames its distribution center with up to a $25m negative impact.

Financials

All financial aspects of this business range from bad to worse. I can not even claim that HGG is debt-free, as it now has $30.3m in debt on its balance sheet, and the total borrowing availability under its Amended Facility is now at $94.1m down from $140m a year ago. Furthermore, creditors have tightened up the Amended Facility from $400m availability to $300m. If that was not bad enough, HGG has very little breathing room left with its working capital ratio at ~1.1x.

Will HGG survive going forward? Even if that was possible, at what cost can it operate? Its stock has dropped below $1 (and its market cap is below $50m) so it will most likely get a notification from the exchange. This will mean it could get delisted unless it does a reverse-stock split.

Fine Lines departments

Management has put its hopes into developing the theme of fine lines department, where it sell premium appliances brands. So far, this gambit does not appear to have paid off. Management's capital expenditure appetite does not appeared to have moderated in the least as it is up to $18.7 million compared with $10.5 million over the 9-months period a year ago.

Cost Reduction

Cost reduction efforts are just that, efforts. Nothing substantial has come to fruition. With its gross margin down to 22.0% compared to 26.1% in the prior year third quarter, CEO Mr. Riesbeck has yet to make his mark on HGG's financials. Further, SG&A increased to 25.6% from 19.6% for the three-month comparable prior year period.

Income Tax

HGG now lives off uncle Sam. Having received $1m in tax benefit, this is actually greater than its operating cash flow over the previous 9 months.

Valuation

HGG trades at all time lows. Therefore, obviously it is cheap by any metric. The question on investors' minds is, will it actually ever materially turn around or is this stock destined to continue getting cheaper and cheaper.

Conclusion

There is a lot not to like in HGG. I fully understand investors that would prefer to stay on the side lines and wait for better times to befall upon HGG.

Thank you so much for reading my article. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.