8Point3: Strong Growth Continues

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) posted a solid Q4 and continues to demonstrate why it is the best yieldco on the market right now. While other yieldcos like TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) and TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) have floundered on promises of growth and consistent distribution increases, CAFD continues to grow its portfolio and increase its quarterly distributions.

After posting a solid Q4, investors should revisit this company to understand the valuing of having it in one's portfolio.

Background

When 8Point3 came into existence through a partnership between SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in 2015, it IPO'ed at a time when renewable energy companies were beginning to test the yieldco model. Solar companies wanted to retain the value of creating projects that could then be bought by yieldcos who in turn would generate cash available for distribution ((NASDAQ:CAFD)). This CAFD would attract yield focused investors, while also providing solar parent companies with additional liquidity. Just as MLPs were benefiting fossil-fuel investors and companies, so too were yieldcos going to do the same for the solar sector.

But this did not come to pass, both because of problems within the solar industry and a broader pullback in the energy market. In spite of broader sectoral issues, 8Point3 continued to follow its path towards growth.

In September 2015, I first wrote about 8Point3 and explained why it was such an attractive investment, namely because of its high yield, strong parent companies, and how it had a right of first offer on over 1.1 GW of pipeline projects. It had a plan for growth, and intended to continue to grow its distribution over time so that eventually these distributions would also go to its parent companies. Whereas its Class A shares - what common shareholders have - receive regular distributions, Class B shares - held by SPWR and FSLR - will not begin receiving distributions until CAFD is delivering above $0.31455/share in quarterly distributions. This gives 8Point3's parent companies an incentive to continue to provide high-quality pipeline projects that can be added to its portfolio.

Accretive Growth

Looking at 8Point3 today, it is clear that it continues to follow on its path towards accretive growth. Back in 2015, it only had interests in 432 MW of solar energy projects. Today, it has interests in 942 MW of solar energy projects, with a right of first purchase on 1.2 GW of projects. At the same time, its quarterly distribution continues to grow:

Source: Nasdaq

This upcoming quarter, it will increase its distribution by 3%, after having increased its total distribution 3.5% for the previous five straight quarters. Looking ahead, it intends to increase total distribution by 12% this fiscal year. This growth comes on the back of a growing, high-quality portfolio of projects:

Source: 8Point3 Q4 Earnings Presentation

There are a few points to emphasize from this slide.

First and foremost, only 39 MW of projects are residential. With only 4% of contracts being residential, this should reassure investors that 8Point3 has limited exposure to the residential solar market. As the residential solar market tends to be more risky, a key strength of 8Point3 is in its commercial and utility contracts.

Next, the average time left on these power-purchase agreements (PPAs) is 20.3 years. This means 8Point3 will be receiving a regular stream of cash available for distribution for the next two decades from customers who will always pay.

Finally, it is important to note that while 8Point3 has 942 MW of portfolio projects, it only owns a partial share of several of these projects. Overall, it is generating CAFD from roughly 571 MW of projects.

Another smart move by 8Point3 has been its funding the acquisition of its 49% stake in the Henrietta solar project by raising funds through a secondary offering. 8Point3 ended up selling 8.05 million shares last September to help fund its $134 million purchase. This project will generate $11 million annually in CAFD for the next twenty years, and this offering covered most of its purchase.

Selling shares to purchase additional projects is part of how the yieldco model is supposed to work. Since FSLR and SPWR need 8Point3 to increase its quarterly distribution in order to start receiving distributions as well, it is vital for 8Point3 to continue to grow and increase its CAFD. Based on current estimates of distribution growth, it is likely CAFD will increase to about $0.28 at the end of this upcoming fiscal year, and should go above $0.314 in the second half of 2018. Once 8Point3 reaches this point, its distribution will also go to its parent companies, and follow this distribution chart:

Source: S-1/A

Going Forward

There are a few important things to keep in mind with 8Point3 going forward.

Above all, the biggest risk is the concentration of its portfolio. Roughly 850 MW of its 942 MW portfolio is located in California. This concentration means any problems in California could have a disproportionate impact on its ability to generate cash available for distribution. On the flip side, given that its entire portfolio is US based, this should reassure investors about the long-term reliability of its PPAs.

Also, what matters most for 8Point3 is not profitability per se, but rather cash flow. This is why it is critical for 8Point3 to continue to grow its portfolio, and hence its overall ability to generate cash available for distribution.

8Point3 now has the right of first offer on 1.2 GW of projects:

For 2017, roughly 289 MW of utility projects can be acquired, with a large 280 MW project in 2018. These forthcoming acquisitions should continue to allow 8Point3 to achieve strong growth.

Bottom Line

While oversupply issues and lower margins have been plaguing solar companies this past year, these issues do not affect 8Point3 since it acquires projects after completion. In fact, these factors could end up reducing the overall cost of future acquisitions, since cheaper modules should lower the overall cost of projects.

8Point3 has followed through on its growth plans and continues to provide a steady stream of cash available for distribution. With projected CAFD of between $91.5 and $101 million this upcoming year, 8Point3 will be able to follow through on its plans to increase distributions.

Investors who bought when I first wrote about this company in September 2015 would have already received $1.32 in dividends, and have seen a healthy share price appreciation of 37%. With 8Point3 trading at $14.75 a share and a forward yield of 7%, this is a yieldco investors should buy and hold.