Danielle On The Financial Survival Network

Danielle Park observes that when Obama entered the White House markets were hitting lows and so was the economy. With Trump's entrance, it's the exact opposite. She believes that cycles rule and that even if Trump is able to implement all of his policies and they go as planned, it will be impossible to beat the cycle. It's like trying to turn the proverbial aircraft carrier, it takes time. And the current occupant gets the blame regardless of who caused the mess. Let's all sit back and see what happens next.

Disclosure: No positions