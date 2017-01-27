Rubicon Project: An Undervalued Digital Marketing Platform

The Rubicon Project has become a busted growth stock, falling as much as 70% over the last year.

I believe that an opportunity currently exists to see substantial capital appreciation in shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI). This company had been on a serious growth path for many years, as they managed to grow revenue at a 50%+ rate until 2016. However, a couple strategic missteps by management over the last 20 months has resulted in substantial declines for the stock, from over $20 down to as low as $6.12 after the company's Q3 2016 report.

This dropped the company squarely into value territory, and even after recent increases, the company remains a bargain at current levels under $9.00. First, I'll discuss why the shares have tumbled, and then I'll explain why I believe the stock will rebound going forward.

First, I believe a bit of background on my knowledge of online marketing is in order. While I come from a finance background, over the last couple years I've done a lot of online marketing, focusing mainly on Facebook and Google/Bing ads. Unfortunately, none of my clients used RUBI, so I don't have any direct experience with them. However, the understanding I've gained does make me feel more comfortable evaluating some of the statements made by RUBI management.

The Rubicon Project is a technology company that automates the buying and selling of online advertisements, the ones we all see on every website we visit everyday (unless you use an ad-blocker). Their software acts as a marketplace, linking up sellers of ad space (the websites with ad inventory) with ad buyers (online ad agencies, large advertising departments, etc), and RUBI takes a portion of the sales for providing their service.

Recent Headwinds

RUBI is where it is today due to a couple issues. 1st, the company made a large acquisition (for its size) that has not worked out very well. In Q2 2015, RUBI bought out Chango, a leader in intent marketing, in a $120M all stock deal. Intent marketing was the next big thing in the digital marketing industry back in 2015, but the results have not been as great as expected. While certain aspects, such as consumer re-targeting, have proven to deliver results for marketers, top-of-the-funnel intent marketing has been hit-or-miss (at least in my experience, the ROI simply wasn't there for our clients anyways).

Chango helped increase top-line revenue growth, as total revenue doubled from 2014 to 2015, but also increased COS % and required continued high marketing spend. While certain parts of the operation have been integrated into RUBI, the company made the decision to discontinue intent marketing services completely in mid-Jan 2017 and is eliminating an office in Toronto. These services made up only $18M worth of non-GAAP revenue for 2016, and were not profitable.

Another headwind has been an industry-wide shift to header bidding, a new way for publishers to generate more competitive bids for their impressions. RUBI management admitted on their Q2 2016 earnings call that they had underestimated industry interest in header bidding initially, and thus were slow to deliver a solution, resulting in lost impression volume from clients. They did implement a solution which seems to be picking up steam, but the initial lack of focus hurt their speed to market.

Finally, industry ad spending has been shifting from desktop to mobile and video, as it is following consumer trends. RUBI management believes that they have solid solutions to capitalize on the shift, and revenue % from these sources is growing quickly, but in the short-term desktop related revenue declines are outweighing mobile gains due to the much larger current market size.

Current Situation and Future Tailwinds

With the recent issues out of the way, let's look at the reasons I like the company and expect it to generate strong returns in the next couple years.

Management is entrepreneurial, candid, and focused on fixing recent issues

CEO Frank Addante is a serial entrepreneur, having founded 6 different companies, two of which were previously acquired. He, along with President Greg Raifman and interim CFO David Day all strike me as very candid based on the recent earnings calls.

While many management teams tend to be evasive on calls and side-step challenging questions, these three were upfront about the recent issues the company has dealt with, and covered each analyst question in detail. I recommend listening/reading to each of the last couple quarterly calls at a minimum. The team has clearly made some mistakes, but they are learning from them and moving forward.

The management team also owns a solid amount of stock. Addante holds about 4% of the company, Raifman is about 2%, and insiders (including the BOD) hold a total of 16%. The team also holds stock options with substantially higher strike prices.

Large cash position offers downside protection

RUBI currently has $154M cash and $39M in marketable securities on its balance sheet (close to $4.00 for each of its 49M shares outstanding), while long term debt is $0. While many of us investors would love to see the company buy-back shares at current levels, management still believes there might be future growth opportunities that require cash. This might be one area of concern, although on the plus side, the company has not used cash to fund their acquisitions in the past.

Cashflow is much better than EPS

With the stock down 60%+ this year, you'd think that RUBI's cashflow generation was weak and getting worse, but the reality is actually the opposite. Net of changes in AR/AP, the company generated about $56M in operating cash in 2015, and just under $50M during the first nine months of 2016. CapEx, on the other hand, came in at $28M in 2015, and $19M so far this year. Note that a good portion of this Capex looks to have been spending on computers, desks, etc for employees as the company grew their staff. Internal capitalized software expenses have been under $10M year.

Cash generation should continue to improve in 2017

At their Q3 earnings release, RUBI announced that they were eliminated 125 jobs, 19% of their workforce. The move is expected to save the company $18M in 2017. They also plan to eliminate another $12M of other expenses, for a total cut of up to $30M compared to 2016. Of course the concern is, how will this impact revenue and thus profitability? Management notes that many of the cuts are sales/marketing positions which were mainly responsible for client education.

I imagine everyone has a different take on this, but based on my own experience, I can see how these client education positions were important for on-boarding clients initially, but become somewhat redundant once clients understand how to use the technology. As noted earlier, RUBI also completely eliminated their intent marketing division just a few days ago. This should also improve cash generation, given that this division was not profitable.

Refocused attention

All management can sometimes lose focus, which clearly seems to have occurred at RUBI. However, good managers are able to see the issue, and refocus. A great example of this is what happened at Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UBNT) a couple years ago. Their CEO, Robert Pera, lost focus for a bit, and the company ran into some issues. Since then, Pera regained interest and focus on the company and the results have been impressive.

I believe that the past couple quarters have probably been a wake-up call for management at RUBI, and they seem to be taking decisive actions to try fixing the issues, while investing strongly in their future growth areas, mobile and video. Given their cash position, the company can make investments aggressively if they believe they will see a return.

Expectations for the Stock

Looking into 2017, I expect revenue to fall year-over-year for at least the first half of the year, but continued gains in mobile and video could lead to a better 2nd half. Given the $30M in expense cuts, I believe operating cashflow could be as high as $80-90M, but will use $75M to be more conservative. Assuming CapEx spending is similar to this year at $25M, that leaves $50M in FCF for 2017, in what will likely be a trough year for the company.

The current market cap is about $416M, so buyers today are paying 8x trough FCF for a company that could retire 45%-50% of their stock at current prices with their cash hoard. Said another way, the stock is trading at 4.5x Enterprise Value/FCF. I see no reason why this shouldn't be trading in the $15-17 range in a couple quarters once the effect of the changes becomes clear.

In addition, the company recently announced that they are exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. Given their cash position and the current strike prices on the company's stock options and RSUs ($11-14/share), I don't see the company selling for less than $15, and possibly substantially more.

